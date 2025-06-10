Really busy day today. Even though I mostly didn’t accomplish the things I was supposed to do, I did get a lot done!

Still dealing with the aftermath of the musical chairs after the new floor, trying to get everything in order. Our mostly unspoken truism in my family is that when the going gets tough, the tough start organizing. So I think that’s what’s going on with me; the drive to create order around me at home while the world is so bizarre.

Anyway, for dinner tonight I had 3 small incredibly fragrant perfectly ripe peaches and Jeni’s vanilla ice cream. And now I’m going to get in bed and watch a show on my iPad.

Probably going to hell for all of this, but fuck it, that’s where I’m at, ice cream for dinner and going to bed at 9pm. Sue me!

Or we can call it self-care, and you can all pat me on the back. Either way, I’ll see you tomorrow, hopefully with a report on the UnFuck America Tour.

Open thread.

P.S. If you haven’t had Jeni’s Darkest Chocolate ice cream, you haven’t lived.