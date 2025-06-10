Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Fresh Ripe Fragrant Peaches and Jeni's Vanilla Ice Cream for Dinner Open Thread

7 Comments

This post is in: 

Really busy day today.  Even though I mostly didn’t accomplish the things I was supposed to do, I did get a lot done!

Still dealing with the aftermath of the musical chairs after the new floor, trying to get everything in order.  Our mostly unspoken truism in my family is that when the going gets tough, the tough start organizing.  So I think that’s what’s going on with me; the drive to create order around me at home while the world is so bizarre.

Anyway, for dinner tonight I had 3 small incredibly fragrant perfectly ripe peaches and Jeni’s vanilla ice cream.  And now I’m going to get in bed and watch a show on my iPad.

Probably going to hell for all of this, but fuck it, that’s where I’m at, ice cream for dinner and going to bed at 9pm.  Sue me!

Or we can call it self-care, and you can all pat me on the back. Either way, I’ll see you tomorrow, hopefully with a report on the UnFuck America Tour.

Open thread.

P.S. If you haven’t had Jeni’s Darkest Chocolate ice cream, you haven’t lived.

    7Comments

    1. 1.

      Another Scott

      Peaches and good ice cream is an excellent reward for your work on the recent fundraiser.  Well deserved.

      Rest easy.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Kristine

      Fresh fruit and dairy. Healthy in every way.

      I can’t handle super premium ice cream, but I learned how to make Sicilian-style gelato* so I’m happy.

      *milk instead of cream with corn starch as the thickener. It’s essentially frozen pudding.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, …

      Taniel
      ‪@taniel.bsky.social‬

      RESULT: Democrats defend a legislative seat in Oklahoma (HD71) by a massive margin, 85% to 15%.

      This was a district that voted for Harris by 19% in November, so this is a huge shift toward Dems of 51 percentage points.

      June 10, 2025 at 8:57 PM

      Good, good.

      Every election matters. We should fight for every gettable seat, everywhere.

      (via CultureOfTruth on bsky)

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jackie

      @Another Scott:

      Democrats defend a legislative seat in Oklahoma (HD71) by a massive margin, 85% to 15%.

      EXCELLENT! That 15% shows? Republicans aren’t exactly enthralled with FFOTUS and his shenanigans. Or OK had a really lousy candidate. Or a combo of both.

      Reply

