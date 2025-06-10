Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Hoodie – British Columbia Loop 2024

On The Road – Hoodie – British Columbia Loop 2024

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Hoodie

These are photos taken from a trip last July.  We flew to Vancouver, took the ferry to Nanaimo BC and then drove to Port Hardy at the north end of the island.  After an overnight, caught the 10 hour ferry from Port Hardy to Bella Coola on the central coast.  After spending a few days in Bella Coola hiking to local sights, took the gravel road across the Coast Mountains to Nimpo Lake on the Chilcotin Plateau in central BC.  From there generally followed the Fraser River back south to Vancouver, including a rugged 150km stretch between Riske BC and Chasm BC via the Gang Ranch.

On The Road - Hoodie - British Columbia Loop 2024 6
British ColumbiaJuly 10, 2024

Taken from the ferry

On The Road - Hoodie - British Columbia Loop 2024 7
British ColumbiaJuly 10, 2024

A little Canadian nationalism

On The Road - Hoodie - British Columbia Loop 2024 8
British ColumbiaJuly 10, 2024

Approaching Bella Coola

On The Road - Hoodie - British Columbia Loop 2024 9
British ColumbiaJuly 11, 2024

Odegard Falls outside of Bella Coola

On The Road - Hoodie - British Columbia Loop 2024
British ColumbiaJuly 12, 2024

Rainbow Range between Bella Coola and Nimpo Lake

On The Road - Hoodie - British Columbia Loop 2024 1
British ColumbiaJuly 15, 2024

Everything you need in Nimpo Lake BC

On The Road - Hoodie - British Columbia Loop 2024 2
British ColumbiaJuly 15, 2024

Perhaps the last telephone booth on earth, Nimpo Lake BC

On The Road - Hoodie - British Columbia Loop 2024 3
British ColumbiaJuly 15, 2024

Alas, to be disconnected due to the new cell tower.

On The Road - Hoodie - British Columbia Loop 2024 4
British ColumbiaJuly 15, 2024

The Gang Ranch in central BC.

On The Road - Hoodie - British Columbia Loop 2024 5
British ColumbiaJuly 15, 2024

Bridge over the Fraser River, Gang Ranch BC

