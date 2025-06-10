On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
Hoodie
These are photos taken from a trip last July. We flew to Vancouver, took the ferry to Nanaimo BC and then drove to Port Hardy at the north end of the island. After an overnight, caught the 10 hour ferry from Port Hardy to Bella Coola on the central coast. After spending a few days in Bella Coola hiking to local sights, took the gravel road across the Coast Mountains to Nimpo Lake on the Chilcotin Plateau in central BC. From there generally followed the Fraser River back south to Vancouver, including a rugged 150km stretch between Riske BC and Chasm BC via the Gang Ranch.
Taken from the ferry
A little Canadian nationalism
Approaching Bella Coola
Odegard Falls outside of Bella Coola
Rainbow Range between Bella Coola and Nimpo Lake
Everything you need in Nimpo Lake BC
Perhaps the last telephone booth on earth, Nimpo Lake BC
Alas, to be disconnected due to the new cell tower.
The Gang Ranch in central BC.
Bridge over the Fraser River, Gang Ranch BC
