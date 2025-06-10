On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Hoodie

These are photos taken from a trip last July. We flew to Vancouver, took the ferry to Nanaimo BC and then drove to Port Hardy at the north end of the island. After an overnight, caught the 10 hour ferry from Port Hardy to Bella Coola on the central coast. After spending a few days in Bella Coola hiking to local sights, took the gravel road across the Coast Mountains to Nimpo Lake on the Chilcotin Plateau in central BC. From there generally followed the Fraser River back south to Vancouver, including a rugged 150km stretch between Riske BC and Chasm BC via the Gang Ranch.