Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

“Loving your country does not mean lying about its history.”

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Books are my comfort food!

The real work of an opposition party is to hold the people in power accountable.

It’s a good piece. click on over. but then come back!!

Let there be snark.

Giving in to doom is how we fail to fight for ourselves & one another.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Anne Laurie is a fucking hero in so many ways. ~ Betty Cracker

We can’t confuse what’s necessary to win elections with the policies that we want to implement when we do.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

One lie, alone, tears the fabric of reality.

Republicans: The threats are dire, but my tickets are non-refundable!

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

I really should read my own blog.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

If you can’t control your emotions, someone else will.

Our messy unity will be our strength.

Jesus watching the most hateful people claiming to be his followers

If ‘weird’ was the finish line, they ran through the tape and kept running.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Open Thread: Gus Walz Interview

Open Thread: Gus Walz Interview

by | 26 Comments

This post is in: 

I somehow missed this…but what a great interview.  What a great young man.

I’m just back from LA – I have thoughts, but no energy to put them together. But I have said to others that this summer could make 1968 look like a party.

This is the spirit of Los Angeles.

This is California.

Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.

#FreeDavidEndRaids

[image or embed]

— California Fast Food Workers Union (@cafastfoodunion.bsky.social) June 9, 2025 at 2:43 PM

Someone suggested everyone should carry American Flags so when the US military, etc, attack them, the media, as stupid as they are, gets the point.

#California

[image or embed]

— 5nark Twain (@5narktwain.bsky.social) June 10, 2025 at 8:17 AM

 

Also, I spent some time with young folks this past month as they graduated; it was eye-opening, somewhat inspiring, and a little concerning. Again – I have the intention of sharing that, too. Just need the brain cells/energy to do that.

This is an open thread

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • dc
  • Harrison Wesley
  • hotshoe
  • Jeffro
  • John Cole
  • mali muso
  • Mcat
  • Nancy
  • Ohio Mom
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • TaMara
  • WhatsMyNym
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    26Comments

    4. 4.

      TaMara

      @hoytwillrise: Feel free to stay the fuck out of my posts going forward.

      Until I get paid to put up with them, trolls will be dragged.

      Okay folks, with Cole’s permission, this commenter has been banned. No one gets to call me at bitch. Have your differences will me, call me out on whatever. But I won’t put up with that.

      Tell me I’m wrong, tell me I’ve gone too far in a comment. But let’s leave the B and C words out of it – for everyone.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Mcat

      TaMara, thanks so much for this post.  Please don’t drop out.  I’ve always enjoyed your posts.  People are so very on edge right now.  I live in California in the SF Bay Area and I love it so much.  California is such a great place.  Of course, nothing is perfect but it’s a great state.

      I wish everyone peace and courage in this very stressful time.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      mali muso

      Glad to have you back, TaMara, and thank you for the interview!  I look forward to hearing more about your experience in LA and your gleanings from the youths.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Nancy

      I love the Snark Twain statement.

      It covers every bit that our president and his minders and his minions hate.

      Charles Pierce quoted Sly and the Family Stone. Their words that could have been written today;

      He was the voice of optimism in a pessimistic time. He was the voice of hope at a time of despair. He told us we could make it if we tried because everybody was a star. He warned us that the beat was nitty gritty, and that the sound was in our cities, too. In 1969, he didn’t necessarily mean the sound of music. He was the voice of American promise at a time when America was reneging from the very top. And, at the last, he gave us a bit of wisdom to dance to. Listen up, youngsters, out there in the street at another perilous time

      Stand, they will try to make you crawl
      And they know what you’re sayin’ makes sense at all
      Stand, don’t you know that you are free
      Well, at least in your mind if you want to be​

      As a genuine old, this brought tears to my eyes. See you at No Kings where we can stand.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Harrison Wesley

      I just saw a news item reporting the LA military adventure is going to cost something like 130 million dollars. Seems the government has plenty to piss away on dangerous spectacles.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Omnes Omnibus

      I think everyone should be festooned with as much classic patriotic shit as they can be.  Will it stop cops or ICE from attacking them?  Probably not.  Will it make it look like they are attacking patriotic citizens on TV.  Much more likely.

      Furthermore, the right does own those symbols.  It’s our fucking country.  We are the one trying advance the ideas in our founding documents, not the right.  Wave a fucking flag.

      ETA:  Tamara, fuck the haters.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Ohio Mom

      @TaMara: I have a smallish American flag — about 20” by 12” I’m guessing — I bring to all the protest demonstrations I go to.

      Early in Trump’s first term, I was protesting Mike Pence’s visit to a nearby machine shop. He was pushing that round of tax cuts, obviously the shop owner was a big MAGA.

      Anyway, the counter-protesters across the street all had flags and my (unspoken) reaction was, “You guys are idiots and will be the ruination of this country and you don’t own patriotism or the flag.”

      And so I was inspired to start bringing a flag.

      ETA: I see Omnes got here first. In fewer words.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      zhena gogolia

      @TaMara: I’m always so happy to see your posts! I’m looking forward to listening to the interview. I loved the clip from California. You are a ray of sunlight!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      bbleh

      I ALWAYS take a US flag to protests.  (And looking like a MAGAt may actually help.)

      The MAGAts have tried to “own” the flag.  They don’t.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      zhena gogolia

      @TaMara: Thanks! I loved him so much. One of my favorite memories from my (tough, inner-city) high school is one day when everyone just spontaneously started singing “Dance to the Music,” with percussion on desks, etc., and the teacher, who was a cool young Vietnam vet, just waited patiently for us to finish and then started the discussion of King Lear.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      bbleh

      @John Cole: In my experience, some people are just ANGRY, at the moment or a lot of the time, and what happens to set them off is a mystery.  I would guess it was nothing in particular in the post, and what one may infer about the now-erased comment suggests the poster was just lashing out at whomever was at hand.

      Sitting in a corner for a while usually helps.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      hotshoe

      @Harrison Wesley:
      Well, they’re not spending those millions on getting the Guard places to sleep — not even water and port-a-potties — the Guard was deployed without any plan and without any logistical support.

      Seems like a stupid way to convince a volunteer army to be on the side of the government and to attack their civilian neighbors and friends. Give them weapons but don’t give them shelter or food in the midst of the still-richest nation on Earth.

      Remember, the Marines are all volunteers, too. They can’t desert. But they can resist illegal orders.
      Spending millions on moving tanks around cities doesn’t win.​

      Reply
    26. 26.

      zhena gogolia

      @bbleh: I don’t know — it seems that whenever TaMara posts something, there is an obnoxious comment within the first 1-3 posts. I can’t figure it out. It doesn’t seem to happen as often to other FP’s.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.