I somehow missed this…but what a great interview. What a great young man.
I’m just back from LA – I have thoughts, but no energy to put them together. But I have said to others that this summer could make 1968 look like a party.
This is the spirit of Los Angeles.
This is California.
Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.
#FreeDavidEndRaids
— California Fast Food Workers Union (@cafastfoodunion.bsky.social) June 9, 2025 at 2:43 PM
Someone suggested everyone should carry American Flags so when the US military, etc, attack them, the media, as stupid as they are, gets the point.
#California
— 5nark Twain (@5narktwain.bsky.social) June 10, 2025 at 8:17 AM
Also, I spent some time with young folks this past month as they graduated; it was eye-opening, somewhat inspiring, and a little concerning. Again – I have the intention of sharing that, too. Just need the brain cells/energy to do that.
