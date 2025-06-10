🚨 Ear-Witness to Gaslighting Somehow my family was on the list to join OH Senator Husted’s teletownhall last night. I listened in for 45 minutes. The level of disingenuous BS was truly nauseating. 1/

So many of the Ohio voters asked the most basic questions about health care, food security, Medicare, deficits, and the like.

Husted left the impression that what he kept calling the “Big Beautiful Bill” would save it all.

Examples:

1) He was asked point blank about the deficit. He called it “generational theft”. Said it was a huge concern of his.

And then he said he didn’t believe CBO projections that his BBB would add to the deficit?!!

2) his spin on the Medicaid cuts was that they would help people get jobs and that they would then get private health insurance

3) he assured a Dayton VA worker that no services would be cut despite all the cuts to the VA

4) but the most cynical answer by far came on SNAP.

A woman, near tears, said she had been cut off from food assistance and had been told by someone it was because of “illegals.”

Under the law, undocumented immigrants are not eligible for food benefits. So if she was told that, it was false.

And the truth is, the BBB Husted plans to vote for will cut SNAP by between $250B to $300B.

That will be the largest cut in the history of the program.

So the biggest threat to this woman’s concern over food security comes not from people legally prohibited from accessing SNAP, but from the bill Husted spent the entire call touting.

And of course, Husted didn’t have the honesty to tell her that.