— paulpro (@mariopro.bsky.social) June 9, 2025 at 8:11 PM
🚨 Ear-Witness to Gaslighting
Somehow my family was on the list to join OH Senator Husted’s teletownhall last night.
I listened in for 45 minutes.
The level of disingenuous BS was truly nauseating.
1/
— David Pepper (@davidpepperoh.bsky.social) June 10, 2025 at 9:57 AM
So many of the Ohio voters asked the most basic questions about health care, food security, Medicare, deficits, and the like.
Husted left the impression that what he kept calling the “Big Beautiful Bill” would save it all.
Examples:
1) He was asked point blank about the deficit. He called it “generational theft”. Said it was a huge concern of his.
And then he said he didn’t believe CBO projections that his BBB would add to the deficit?!!
2) his spin on the Medicaid cuts was that they would help people get jobs and that they would then get private health insurance
3) he assured a Dayton VA worker that no services would be cut despite all the cuts to the VA
4) but the most cynical answer by far came on SNAP.
A woman, near tears, said she had been cut off from food assistance and had been told by someone it was because of “illegals.”
Under the law, undocumented immigrants are not eligible for food benefits. So if she was told that, it was false.
And the truth is, the BBB Husted plans to vote for will cut SNAP by between $250B to $300B.
That will be the largest cut in the history of the program.
So the biggest threat to this woman’s concern over food security comes not from people legally prohibited from accessing SNAP, but from the bill Husted spent the entire call touting.
And of course, Husted didn’t have the honesty to tell her that.
He basically played along with the “illegals” are taking SNAP from you narrative.
Which also was the tone of much of the call when it came to any benefits.
Finally, one caller asked if Medicare was being cut. Husted said no. Wouldn’t be touched.
The truth is that the bill adds so much to the deficit, automatic Medicare cuts could be triggered as high as $500 billion
Bottom line: most brought good faith concerns to their Senator.
And the very person who is cutting Medicaid, SNAP and risking other programs like Medicare slickly left them with the impression that it wasn’t happening, or that someone else was to blame
Your government at work.
END
Nearly half (45%) of people who get health coverage in the ACA Marketplaces and the individual market—about 10 million Americans—are MAGA supporters or non-MAGA Republicans. This means the policy changes and cuts being made by Republicans to the Marketplaces will directly affect their own voters
— Catherine Rampell (@crampell.bsky.social) June 10, 2025 at 10:21 AM
