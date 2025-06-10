Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Oppose, oppose, oppose. do not congratulate. this is not business as usual.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

Every one of the “Roberts Six” lied to get on the court.

They want us to be overwhelmed and exhausted. Focus. Resist. Oppose.

Dear elected officials: Trump is temporary, dishonor is forever.

The words do not have to be perfect.

When you’re in more danger from the IDF than from Russian shelling, that’s really bad.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires Republicans to act in good faith.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

the 10% who apparently lack object permanence

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Our messy unity will be our strength.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Michigan is a great lesson for Dems everywhere: when you have power…use it!

Stop using mental illness to avoid talking about armed white supremacy.

If you are still in the gop, you are either an extremist yourself, or in bed with those who are.

There are times when telling just part of the truth is effectively a lie.

“In the future, this lab will be a museum. do not touch it.”

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Signs (Open Thread)

Signs (Open Thread)

by | 23 Comments

This post is in: , ,

I think the first time I saw a protest sign that said, “Things are so bad, even the introverts are here” was at the Women’s March in DC on 1/21/2017. It was funny because it was true.

This week I got another informal general distress-level indicator: Bill is coming with me to the No Kings protest! He’s never been to a protest in his entire life.

Now I have to make four signs — two for a pair of friends who are frequent protest buddies and two for Bill and me. (I’m the official sign-maker because my handwriting is fairly neat and I have lots of Sharpies.)

Signage ideas welcome! We’re trying to keep a positive spin, e.g., “WE ❤️ DEMOCRACY” rather than “FUCK TRUMP,” though, of course, “fuck that fascist prick straight to hell” is the subtext.

Open thread.

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Chat Noir
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • dc
  • Delosgatos
  • Elizabelle
  • hedgehog the occasional commenter
  • Mike
  • Miss Bianca
  • NanaR
  • Ohio Mom
  • PaulWartenberg
  • Reverse tool order
  • snoey
  • suzanne
  • Tarweed
  • VeniceRiley
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    23Comments

    4. 4.

      suzanne

      I made one for Spawn the Younger for the Women’s March…. it read “TRUMP IS NOT INVITED TO MY BIRTHDAY PARTY”. I lettered it partially in big calligraphic script, like an invitation. She got a ton of positive attention.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      dc

      My local June 14 protest is called Liberty and Justice for All. I think that makes a good sign too. Underline All several times.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      PaulWartenberg

      Sign ideas:

      “The Only Gas We Want Is From Tacos”

      “Buy Two Get One Free”

      “Tax the Rich”

      “Papa Ooma Mow Mow / Papa Ooma Mow Mow / Well a Don’t You Know About the Bird? /
      Well Everybody Knows That the Bird Is the Word!”

      …what? that won’t fit on a sign?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      BCrack: I’ve emailed you a photo of one sign that verbiage can’t do justice to.  And it would work perfectly for this rally.

      Others I’ve photographed during the Denver rallies this year:

      “The Only Minority Destroying America Are Billionaires”

      “Hitler Dismantled Democracy in 53 Days.  Trump’s Just More Incompetent”

      “IKEA Has Better Cabinets”

      “This Is The Government Our Founders Warned Us About”

      There were others, some of which I’ve posted here that offended some not because they had NSFW language but for…reasons.  But those also really aren’t on point, topic wise, for this protest.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Baud

      Bill is coming with me to the No Kings protest! He’s never been to a protest in his entire life.

      Whoa. Protest virgin!

      Mad king = bad king. NO KINGS!

      Reply
    16. 16.

      dc

      A big heart outline with “Immigrants” on the inside. On the other side (if you have a two sided sign), a big circle with a line across over ICE.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Ohio Mom

      For my sign, I’m deciding among disability-related slogans, brainstormed by Cincinnati’s new Arc chapter (national disability rights organization):

      “I am not waste, fraud or abuse”
      “Medicaid matters to me. Do I matter to you?”
      “DEI includes ME”
      “DEI includes disability”
      “No Cuts to Medicaid”
      “Kill the Bill, Not Americans”

      I’m leaning toward “Kill the Bill, Not Disabled Citizens”

      For some reason, I’m preferring “citizens” over “Americans” these days.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      hedgehog the occasional commenter

      Mine will be: Of the People, By the People, For the People.

      Was also thinking Deport Elon to Mars, but I prefer the people one.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.