I think the first time I saw a protest sign that said, “Things are so bad, even the introverts are here” was at the Women’s March in DC on 1/21/2017. It was funny because it was true.

This week I got another informal general distress-level indicator: Bill is coming with me to the No Kings protest! He’s never been to a protest in his entire life.

Now I have to make four signs — two for a pair of friends who are frequent protest buddies and two for Bill and me. (I’m the official sign-maker because my handwriting is fairly neat and I have lots of Sharpies.)

Signage ideas welcome! We’re trying to keep a positive spin, e.g., “WE ❤️ DEMOCRACY” rather than “FUCK TRUMP,” though, of course, “fuck that fascist prick straight to hell” is the subtext.

Open thread.