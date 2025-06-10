Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republican also-rans: four mules fighting over a turnip.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

I’m starting to think Jesus may have made a mistake saving people with no questions asked.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

He seems like a smart guy, but JFC, what a dick!

DeSantis transforming Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

American history and black history cannot be separated.

Do we throw up our hands or do we roll up our sleeves? (hint, door #2)

This must be what justice looks like, not vengeful, just peaceful exuberance.

The desire to stay informed is directly at odds with the need to not be constantly enraged.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

I really should read my own blog.

Dear Washington Post, you are the darkness now.

Also, are you sure you want people to rate your comments?

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

“I was told there would be no fact checking.”

The current Supreme Court is a dangerous, rogue court.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

At some point, the ability to learn is a factor of character, not IQ.

Let me file that under fuck it.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

You are here: Home / Politics / Dems Fighting Back / Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Dems Fighting Back

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Dems Fighting Back

by | 11 Comments

This post is in: , ,

I’m co-leading a bill that would name the House Press Gallery after Frederick Douglass. It passed the House today.
This isn’t just symbolic – it’s making sure our history isn’t erased.

— Congressman André Carson (@carson.house.gov) June 9, 2025 at 9:27 PM


===

Frederick Douglass was the first Black man to report on Congress and be allowed into the Capitol press gallery, covering critical debates during reconstruction.
It’s past time for a permanent recognition of his groundbreaking and legendary work.

— Congressman André Carson (@carson.house.gov) June 9, 2025 at 9:27 PM

Republicans BURIED a line in their "big beautiful bill" that would help Trump officials ignore court orders.
One problem? It violates the Senate's rules.
I’m going to fight to strip this provision out. And we need everyone in the fight against this bill.

[image or embed]

— Elizabeth Warren (@warren.senate.gov) June 9, 2025 at 10:02 AM

While some states are taking away the rights of our LGBTQ+ community, we're protecting them here in our state.
Illinois will always be a beacon of equality and hope for all. There's still work to do, but we have your back.

[image or embed]

— Governor JB Pritzker (@govpritzker.illinois.gov) June 9, 2025 at 3:13 PM


Today, the Democratic Veterans Caucus was launched to fight back against the Trump Administration’s vile tactics against veterans.
This launch comes amid his senseless use of the National Guard in Los Angeles, which is endangering both civilians and Guardsmen.

[image or embed]

— Rep. Gil Cisneros (@cisneros.house.gov) June 9, 2025 at 7:31 PM

Yesterday, I went with @repespaillat.bsky.social to the Jacob Javits Federal Building to investigate reported inhumane, unjust treatment of immigrants.
ICE blocked my oversight visit, violating my rights as a Member of Congress.
I will keep working to expose abuse & hold ICE accountable.

[image or embed]

— Rep. Nydia Velázquez (@velazquez.house.gov) June 9, 2025 at 6:44 PM

For those who live elsewhere, this is the heart of downtown #LosAngeles. My friends are here. My union is here (sup @wgawest.bsky.social). My teenager is here. People are passing out pastries & singing & praying. All we want is for our neighbors not to be kidnapped off the streets.

[image or embed]

— Aiyana White (@aiyanaewhite.bsky.social) June 9, 2025 at 4:38 PM

California union leader David Huerta has been released from federal custody on a $50,000 bond. Huerta was arrested Friday while protesting immigration raids in Los Angeles.

[image or embed]

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) June 9, 2025 at 8:00 PM

There’s been a lot written about the reactionary backlash to the 2020 protests but not enough about how much of Trump’s current shtick is driven by that night he got scared and had to hide in the basement.

— Philip Bump (@pbump.com) June 9, 2025 at 6:36 PM

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Dr. Jakyll and Miss Deride
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Suzanne

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    11Comments

    2. 2.

      Chetan Murthy

      Counterpoint: Dems eating Trump’s shit: https://jonathancohn.medium.com/a-tale-of-two-resolutions-75-dems-join-gop-in-resolution-praising-trumps-mass-deportation-regime-15cf590770ea

      75 Dem Reps eating Trump’s shit.  Ugh.

      Two out of the three “resolves” in this resolution, HRS 488, have nothing to do with antisemitism. They are about praising Trump’s mass deportation regime and calling for local and state collaboration with it:

      (2) affirms that free and open communication between State and local law enforcement and their Federal counterparts remains the bedrock of public
      safety and is necessary in preventing terrorist attacks; and

      (3) expresses gratitude to law enforcement officers, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel, for protecting the homeland.

      ETA: the resolution is couched as all about the Boulder terrorist attack.  But there’s no reason to include praise for ICE in such a thing.  This is a typical tactic of the G(r)OPer thugs: forcing Dems to sign onto something they don’t like, by wrapping it in something they’re forced to agree with.  Fucking spineless invertebrates.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      MagdaInBlack

      I’m glad to see Senator Warren read the bill, unlike others who shall remain brainless ( yes, I’m looking at you, Rep. Taylor Green)

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Matt McIrvin: Look at the other names on the list.  Swallwell.  Suha Subramanyam.  Sharice Davids.  LUCY MCBATH!  Jared Moskowitz.  Joe Neguse.  EUGENE VINDMAN!  Frederica WIlson.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Dr. Jakyll and Miss Deride

      The 75 also include a number of people who have been singled out for praise on this blog, including Steve Cohen (TN),, Sharice Davids (KS), Marcy Kaptur (OH), Raj Krishnamoorthi (IL), Lucy McBath (GA), Jared Moskowitz (FL), Joe Neguse (CO), Eric Swalwell (CA), and Eugene Vindman (VA).  Not all of those people are known for being cowardly or “moderate.”  So what gives?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.