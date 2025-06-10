I’m co-leading a bill that would name the House Press Gallery after Frederick Douglass. It passed the House today.

This isn’t just symbolic – it’s making sure our history isn’t erased. — Congressman André Carson (@carson.house.gov) June 9, 2025 at 9:27 PM



Frederick Douglass was the first Black man to report on Congress and be allowed into the Capitol press gallery, covering critical debates during reconstruction.

It’s past time for a permanent recognition of his groundbreaking and legendary work. — Congressman André Carson (@carson.house.gov) June 9, 2025 at 9:27 PM

Republicans BURIED a line in their "big beautiful bill" that would help Trump officials ignore court orders.

One problem? It violates the Senate's rules.

I’m going to fight to strip this provision out. And we need everyone in the fight against this bill. [image or embed] — Elizabeth Warren (@warren.senate.gov) June 9, 2025 at 10:02 AM

While some states are taking away the rights of our LGBTQ+ community, we're protecting them here in our state.

Illinois will always be a beacon of equality and hope for all. There's still work to do, but we have your back. [image or embed] — Governor JB Pritzker (@govpritzker.illinois.gov) June 9, 2025 at 3:13 PM





Today, the Democratic Veterans Caucus was launched to fight back against the Trump Administration’s vile tactics against veterans.

This launch comes amid his senseless use of the National Guard in Los Angeles, which is endangering both civilians and Guardsmen. [image or embed] — Rep. Gil Cisneros (@cisneros.house.gov) June 9, 2025 at 7:31 PM

Yesterday, I went with @repespaillat.bsky.social to the Jacob Javits Federal Building to investigate reported inhumane, unjust treatment of immigrants.

ICE blocked my oversight visit, violating my rights as a Member of Congress.

I will keep working to expose abuse & hold ICE accountable. [image or embed] — Rep. Nydia Velázquez (@velazquez.house.gov) June 9, 2025 at 6:44 PM

For those who live elsewhere, this is the heart of downtown #LosAngeles. My friends are here. My union is here (sup @wgawest.bsky.social). My teenager is here. People are passing out pastries & singing & praying. All we want is for our neighbors not to be kidnapped off the streets. [image or embed] — Aiyana White (@aiyanaewhite.bsky.social) June 9, 2025 at 4:38 PM

California union leader David Huerta has been released from federal custody on a $50,000 bond. Huerta was arrested Friday while protesting immigration raids in Los Angeles. [image or embed] — The Associated Press (@apnews.com) June 9, 2025 at 8:00 PM