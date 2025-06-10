Our racist in chief decided while deploying the military to non-white neighborhoods to raise hell he would also roll back the Biden renaming of confederate forts:

President Trump announced on Tuesday that he will restore the original names of seven military bases honoring Confederate officers. Why it matters: The move reverses a renaming that began under former President Biden, efforts that sought to honor military figures of color and to cease the government’s commemoration of pro-slavery figures. Driving the news: Trump made the announcement during a visit to North Carolina’s Fort Bragg. “We are also going to be restoring the names to Fort Pickett, Fort Hood, Fort Gordon, Fort Rucker, Fort Polk, Fort A.P. Hill and Fort Robert E. Lee,” he said. “We won a lot of battles out of those forts. It’s no time to change. And I’m superstitious, you know? I like to keep it going.”

First off, what the fuck is this “we” shit, Private Bone Spurs? You got a fucking mouse in your pocket?

Second, there is no reason for this other than racism. The end.

***

Keeping up on the worst people on the planet:

Southern Baptists voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to call for the overturning of the Supreme Court ruling that legalized same-sex marriage, with strategists citing the successful effort that overturned the right to legal abortions as a possible blueprint for the new fight. The denomination has long opposed gay marriage, but Tuesday was the first time its members have voted to work to legally end it. Expanding on conservatives’ success in overturning Roe v. Wade in 2022, the vote signals growing evangelical ambitions to overturn Obergefell v. Hodges, the Supreme Court ruling that was handed down 10 years ago this month.

They’re just getting started, y’all.

***

I have an apple, a nice hunk of stinky cheese, and I am going to go watch the series finale of Andor. I will report back.