Tuesday Night Open Thread

Our racist in chief decided while deploying the military to non-white neighborhoods to raise hell he would also roll back the Biden renaming of confederate forts:

President Trump announced on Tuesday that he will restore the original names of seven military bases honoring Confederate officers.

Why it matters: The move reverses a renaming that began under former President Biden, efforts that sought to honor military figures of color and to cease the government’s commemoration of pro-slavery figures.

Driving the news: Trump made the announcement during a visit to North Carolina’s Fort Bragg.

“We are also going to be restoring the names to Fort Pickett, Fort Hood, Fort Gordon, Fort Rucker, Fort Polk, Fort A.P. Hill and Fort Robert E. Lee,” he said. “We won a lot of battles out of those forts. It’s no time to change. And I’m superstitious, you know? I like to keep it going.”

First off, what the fuck is this “we” shit, Private Bone Spurs? You got a fucking mouse in your pocket?

Second, there is no reason for this other than racism. The end.

***

Keeping up on the worst people on the planet:

Southern Baptists voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to call for the overturning of the Supreme Court ruling that legalized same-sex marriage, with strategists citing the successful effort that overturned the right to legal abortions as a possible blueprint for the new fight.

The denomination has long opposed gay marriage, but Tuesday was the first time its members have voted to work to legally end it. Expanding on conservatives’ success in overturning Roe v. Wade in 2022, the vote signals growing evangelical ambitions to overturn Obergefell v. Hodges, the Supreme Court ruling that was handed down 10 years ago this month.

They’re just getting started, y’all.

***

I have an apple, a nice hunk of stinky cheese, and I am going to go watch the series finale of Andor. I will report back.

    22Comments

    1. 1.

      Another Scott

      Enjoy!

      I just came across this reminder that – as always – every election matters. VirginiaMercury.com:

      Senate Democrats rejected several appointees to Virginia’s governing boards at various colleges on Monday, including former Virginia Attorney General Kenneth Cuccinelli and former state commerce and trade secretary Caren Merrick.

      The Monday vote by the Senate Privileges and Elections Committee removed all eight appointees made by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The move, which Democratic leaders attributed to differences in political values, now puts the decision to find replacements in the governor’s hands once again.

      “The work and the oversight that we have and as chairman of this committee is to provide accountability and oversight to our prestigious institutions to ensure that those bodies align with our values and what we see in the political climate today, especially coming out of Washington, trying to make their way into our commonwealth,” said Senate Privileges and Elections Committee Chair Aaron Rouse, D-Virginia Beach. “It is our job to stand up and protect those values, and that is what we are doing today.”

      In a statement after the meeting, Rouse referred to Cuccinelli and the other seven appointees as “MAGA extremists” and “Project 2025 supporters,” who are opposed to Democrats’ progressive ideals.

      […]

      Good, good.

      The monsters will never give up. Cooch will never go away.

      We have to work to defeat them to keep them out of power. Every election matters, every time, because the monsters will try their best to bend or break any system to their will. It’s what they do.

      Eyes on the prizes.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

    2. 2.

      VFX Lurker

      I have an apple, a nice hunk of stinky cheese, and I am going to go watch the series finale of Andor. I will report back.

      Everything is horrible, but I hope you might share the variety of apple and the type of cheese. I’m always on the lookout for good fruit and cheese pairings.

      I’m halfway through Season Two of Andor, and it is as wonderful as it is expensive. Superb production values on that great show.

      I need to follow H.E. Wolf’s example and write postcards again. I always feel better after I write them.

    Ryan

      Ryan

      Is anyone here calling it the “Gulf of America?”  We don’t have to call it “Fort Bragg” either.

    suzanne

      suzanne

      I am in Chicago ATM, and I got a message from a neighborhood group I’m in that ICE has showed up in my neighborhood and is looking for undocumented people this afternoon. My area has a small-but-growing Latino community, mostly Mexican. I am trying to get more details. I’m so worried.

    9. 9.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Not sure if this has been posted, but totally nuts (gift link to WaPo article at the bottom):

      John Hudson @John_Hudson

      NEW: The Trump admin has plans to send thousands of foreigners to Guantanamo beginning as early as this week, including citizens of close allies UK & France, with no intention of notifying their home governments in advance, per sources and documents

      The preparations include medical screenings for 9,000 people to determine if they are healthy enough to be sent to the controversial base in the Caribbean. DHS intends to minimize the amount of time detainees are in Gitmo but the WH could decide to use it for longterm detention

      The Trump administration says the plan is necessary due to a need to free up capacity at domestic detention facilities which have been flooded with new detainees. A US doc says “GTMO is not at capacity” (tho it has been plagued by capacity issues in the past). Props to @Politico for pubbing the scoop first.

      Trump administration planning major increase of Guantánamo deportations, including citizens of Britain, France and other allies

    14. 14.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Trumps (or perhaps more precisely, Stephen Miller)is asking for US$187B for the ICE, that is larger than the France’s & the UK’s defense budgets, combined (gift link to FT article below):

      Trump is coming for the ‘enemy within’

      Sending the National Guard into LA is the administration’s clearest step yet towards authoritarianism

      Edward Luce Published YESTERDAY

    suzanne

      suzanne

      @mrmoshpotato@Jay: Yeah, I have no idea what’s happening. A follow-up message said it was just normal City police, but then someone rebutted that. Not being at home, I can’t go check.

    Jeffro

      Jeffro

      I know we have a million things to worry about but this BS video by “DNI” Gabbard aka Putin’s top plant is ridiculous on its face: oh America, don’t you think we should be worried about an impending nuclear holocaust?

      (never mind that the only person on the entire planet making noise about using nukes is her paymaster, Vlad)

      It’s so (relatively) weird and (relatively) out of the blue that I’d like to think it might wake up .00001% of MAGAts but that’s probably an overstatement…

      Anyway, F*** the MAGAts but if nothing else, I’m glad that we were right about her: completely bought and paid for and willing to do the (relatively) subtle work of trying to destroy America.  Now if we can just do the un-subtle work of destroying this maladministration’s anti-American agenda

    Wapiti

      Wapiti

      @Ryan: I sometimes think of the place in North Carolina as “Fort Braxton Bragg was a Traitor to the United States and should have been Hanged”.

    Kelly

      Kelly

      We just finished Department Q, Netflix. A classic of the misfit team of detectives genre. Top marks in every category. Good acting, compelling story, well shot

    Jackie

      Jackie

      MAGA is boycotting Walmart! That means much less crowded shopping for the rest of us ;-D

      Walmart heiress Christy Walton is facing backlash, and Walmart is facing some calls for a boycott from Trump supporters after placing a full-page ad in The New York Times urging Americans to attend town halls and engage in civic discourse.

      While the “No Kings Day” ad did not mention President Donald Trump by name, its emphasis on values like honoring commitments to allies, defending against dictators, and respecting trading partners was widely interpreted as a critique of Trump’s foreign policy and “America First” agenda.

      Walmart has faced criticism in the last several months, being one of many companies targeted by the “economic blackout” movement this year, alongside Amazon, Nestlé and General Mills.

      This backlash could cause MAGA-leaning American shoppers to step back from the retailer, potentially impacting sales as the chain faces criticism from other groups as well.

      The ad paid for by the Walmart heiress concluded with the statement, “The honor, dignity and integrity of our country is not for sale. Show up, attend your town halls, be civil,” and noted that the views expressed were solely those of Christy Walton.

      The ad also includes the following statements, indicating criticism of the Trump administration: “WE honor our commitments and stand by our allies,” “WE defend against aggression by dictators,” “WE respect our neighbors and trading partners.”

      “We are the people of the United States of America,” the ad said. “The honor, dignity, and integrity of our country are not for sale.”

      The new advertisement has sparked backlash among Trump supporters, with some even calling for others to boycott the retailer.

      A spokesperson for Walmart told Newsweek: “The advertisements from Christy Walton are in no way connected to or endorsed by Walmart. She does not serve on the board or play any role in decision making at Walmart.”

      https://www.newsweek.com/walmart-faces-maga-boycott-after-heiress-funds-no-kings-ad-2083607

      Who ever thought we’d see a Walmart heiress encouraging democracy?!!

    21. 21.

      different-church-lady

      First they said they were coming for everyone, and I did nothing because I am a dumbfuck.

