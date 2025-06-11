On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

snarlymon

When I was a freshman in high school I walked out of a grocery store in downtown Emmaus, Pennsylvania and saw a red Corvette Stingray parked on Main Street. As I walked around the roadster, soaking up its lines, I thought “what an amazing car!”. Up until that point the most exotic car in my little town was a Buick or a Cadillac, although one of our teachers had a Citroen that we all mocked as weird.

A short time later I was sitting on our front porch when that very same car rumbled down the street and parked at the corner grocery store at the end of our block. Moth meet flame. Turns out the Corvette was owned by the son of the store owner and was he there regularly. The store became my after school hangout and was the road to being a lifelong sports car nut.

So during a trip to Los Angeles to visit some friends it was almost mandatory to visit the Peterson Automotive Museum, one of the largest museums devoted to the art of automotive design. We had gotten a late start and were only able to stay a couple of hours so what you see here is a small sample of their collection.