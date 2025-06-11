On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
snarlymon
When I was a freshman in high school I walked out of a grocery store in downtown Emmaus, Pennsylvania and saw a red Corvette Stingray parked on Main Street. As I walked around the roadster, soaking up its lines, I thought “what an amazing car!”. Up until that point the most exotic car in my little town was a Buick or a Cadillac, although one of our teachers had a Citroen that we all mocked as weird.
A short time later I was sitting on our front porch when that very same car rumbled down the street and parked at the corner grocery store at the end of our block. Moth meet flame. Turns out the Corvette was owned by the son of the store owner and was he there regularly. The store became my after school hangout and was the road to being a lifelong sports car nut.
So during a trip to Los Angeles to visit some friends it was almost mandatory to visit the Peterson Automotive Museum, one of the largest museums devoted to the art of automotive design. We had gotten a late start and were only able to stay a couple of hours so what you see here is a small sample of their collection.
Bugatti Type 57 Atlantic 1936
In the thirties, the Bugatti cars were synonymous with winning race cars and fast sporty coupes. The Atlantic is the latter. The Bugatti name has been revived and are still expensive, exclusive, ultra fast coupes.
Delahaye type 165 (The French Ambassador) 1939
I can imagine tooling around Paris on a warm summer evening in this streamlined beauty, its V12 purring under the hood. (although maybe not in 1939/40) The French manufacturer closed down in 1952, but left behind some of the most beautiful cars of the era.
Jaguar XKSS 1956
This is a road going version of the D Type Jaguar that won Le Mans in 1955 through ’57. Only 16 were made, making them expensive collector cars. This particular British Racing green car was owned by Steve McQueen.
BMW 3.0 CSL art car 1975
BMW (Bavarian Motor Werkes) was originally established to produce aircraft engines, which powered German aircraft during World War I, The company moved into automobile manufacturing between world wars, and established their brand as competitive racers. After World War II they continued that tradition with their sedans. In 1975, Hervé Poulain drove this car at Le Mans, with it’s livery created by Alexander Calder. This was the birth of the art car series, with such renowned artists as Frank Stella, Andy Warhol, Matazo Kayama, and Roy Lichtenstein using BMW’s as their canvases
BMW 850 CSI art car 1995
Another art car painted by Jeff Koons.
Mercedes Benz W196 1954
By now you have probably noticed that I tend to be drawn to race cars. The W196 dominated the 1954/55 Grand Prix seasons piloted by two famous drivers, Juan Manual Fangio and Sterling Moss. While most of the W196 were standard open wheel racers, the streamliner was created for the faster formula 1 tracks, The straight eight engine featured desmodromic valves and direct full injection derived from the engine of the Messerschmitt Bf 109 fighter. After winning the Italian Grand Prix two years in a row, the streamlined version of the car was nicknamed the Monza. Mercedes quit racing after a horrific accident at Le Mans in 1955, making this is the only closed wheel car to win a formula one race.
Ferrari 625-250 Testa Rosa Scagliati 1957
This was Enzo Ferrari’s answer to the D type Jaguars. Powered by a 3 liter v12, these cars dominated Le Mans in 1958, ’60, and ’61. Besides the factory team this car was popular with private racing teams so there are several different body styles of the Testa Rosa, depending on the coach maker. In 1962 Ferrari introduced mid engined prototypes and iconic GTO, making the Testa Rosa obsolete, Testa Rosa means red head, referring to the cylinder heads
Corvette XP-87 Stingray 1959
We’ve sort of come full circle with this Chevy prototype. The original Corvette, introduced in 1953, was powered by an anemic 6 cylinder coupled with an automatic transmission, so it could be considered, at most, a flashy boulevard cruiser. That changed in 1955 when Chevrolet dropped their new V8 and a 4 speed transmission into the chassis, which immediately made the Corvette a viable sports car and competitive in local races. Plans were set in motion to challenge the dominant European marks at Le Mans which resulted in the ’57 Corvette SS racer. But before they could compete in Europe, General Motors brass put a ban on racing. Soon after, a back door at Chevy appeared where, if you knew the password, you could get goodies like aluminum engine blocks, performance cylinder heads and advanced transmissions. This car rolled out that door in 1959.(sans any Corvette markings)
Mystery coupe 1962
This concept car was a two seat mid engined flat six coupe that never went into production although many of the components were already being used in in the companies other models. It’s low slung styling was like no other car of it’s era. You’ll notice that there are no doors on the car; its roof and windshield swung up for passengers to enter. It is interesting to speculate what its impact would have on the American auto industry if it had been produced. I’ll reveal its identity in the comments.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings