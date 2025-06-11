. @SpeakerJohnson : "That's not my lane. I'm not going to give you legal analysis on whether Gavin Newsom should be arrested but he ought to be tarred and feathered, I'll say that." pic.twitter.com/7C50t1rrE6

Q: "Do you believe that Newsom should face consequences in a legal way?"

Mr. Charles P. Pierce, at Esquire == “Republicans Are Using the Los Angeles Protests to Get Trump’s Budget Bill Passed”:

Expecting influential Republicans to step up and stop the ongoing madness? Have you been asleep for ten years? Joe Perticone of the Bulwark stopped by the Capitol today to gather some depressingly familiar quotes from our national legislators.

“I think he needs to restore order,” said Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas). “I’m mainly concerned about public safety and the president has clearly got authority in his federal capacity to deal with the National Guard. So, plenty of precedent.” “I don’t think that the president had any choice,” said Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.). “These weren’t just protests, these were riots. And it was clear that the governor and the mayor—the mayor’s idea of containment was to give them a hug and a cup of hot cocoa. And the president did what he had to do.”

Cornyn is a sack of hair, and Kennedy is the guy who once was a Rhodes Scholar and talks in the Senate like Lonesome Rhodes’s dumber brother…

Meanwhile, the Republicans are using the destruction of constitutional order as a means to get the Big Plug Ugly passed because there’s increased funding in it for more bulked-up dudes in masks and camo. From CBS News:

House Speaker Mike Johnson said on X on Monday that the legislation, which addresses Mr. Trump’s tax, energy and immigration priorities, “provides the ESSENTIAL funding needed to secure our nation[’]s borders.” Republicans call the legislation the “one big, beautiful bill … The lawlessness happening in LA is ANOTHER reason why we need to pass the One Big Beautiful Bill IMMEDIATELY,” Johnson said, pledging that Congress will support Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents who he said are “fighting to keep Americans safe against illegal aliens AND the radical left.”

Wow. That is so far from the facts on the ground that Speaker Moses probably is somewhere over Delaware by now…