Open Thread: Repub Cowards, Posturing Bravely

Mr. Charles P. Pierce, at Esquire == “Republicans Are Using the Los Angeles Protests to Get Trump’s Budget Bill Passed”:

Expecting influential Republicans to step up and stop the ongoing madness? Have you been asleep for ten years? Joe Perticone of the Bulwark stopped by the Capitol today to gather some depressingly familiar quotes from our national legislators.

“I think he needs to restore order,” said Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas). “I’m mainly concerned about public safety and the president has clearly got authority in his federal capacity to deal with the National Guard. So, plenty of precedent.”

“I don’t think that the president had any choice,” said Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.). “These weren’t just protests, these were riots. And it was clear that the governor and the mayor—the mayor’s idea of containment was to give them a hug and a cup of hot cocoa. And the president did what he had to do.”

Cornyn is a sack of hair, and Kennedy is the guy who once was a Rhodes Scholar and talks in the Senate like Lonesome Rhodes’s dumber brother…

Meanwhile, the Republicans are using the destruction of constitutional order as a means to get the Big Plug Ugly passed because there’s increased funding in it for more bulked-up dudes in masks and camo. From CBS News:

House Speaker Mike Johnson said on X on Monday that the legislation, which addresses Mr. Trump’s tax, energy and immigration priorities, “provides the ESSENTIAL funding needed to secure our nation[’]s borders.” Republicans call the legislation the “one big, beautiful bill … The lawlessness happening in LA is ANOTHER reason why we need to pass the One Big Beautiful Bill IMMEDIATELY,” Johnson said, pledging that Congress will support Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents who he said are “fighting to keep Americans safe against illegal aliens AND the radical left.

Wow. That is so far from the facts on the ground that Speaker Moses probably is somewhere over Delaware by now…

    33Comments

    2. 2.

      JoyceH

      Interesting. So our holy Speaker believes that rather than being detained, the governor of California should be subjected to a medieval torture that often results in death. Huh. Can we please clarify exactly WHICH god Johnson is praying to all the time?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Johnson is one little passive aggressive little shit. Small wonder he has the kind of problems he has with his caucus.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      JWR

      L.A. Mayor Bass and a bunch of regional Mayors are holding a joint press conference which opened with Bass emphatically calling for an end to the raids. Damn straight

      ETA. Oh noes, one of them is speaking some sort of foreign language, (yes, it’s Spanish), and it’s being carried live!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Citizen Alan

      Are there any sort of Vegas betting odds on whether Pastor Mike will someday be outed as a pedophile? You know, like former Speaker Dennis Hastert was?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Geminid

      John Cornyn is polling way behind Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for next year’s Republican Senate primary. The two men are known quantities in Texas, and I doubt if Cornyn can turn this race around. But maybe he’ll unload $20 million or so worth of attack ads on Paxton trying.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      JoyceH

      @Geminid: Is that good news for Democrats? Ken Paxton strikes me as completely unlikable but somehow he keeps getting elected. Though he was impeached for corruption and there was some tacky infidelity involved in the story so the oppo ads could be entertaining.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      JoyceH

      Will some reporter please ask Johnson about the tar and feathers quote. Ask if he supports torture and since he recommended it instead of arrest, does he advocate mob violence?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      TEL

      I’m predicting a fair number of house R’s announcing retirement within a couple of months of whatever shit sandwich of a budget passes, if it manages to pass at all. They won’t be staying around long enough to answer for the economic downturn we’re getting. So Anne Laurie’s spot on about cowardice being their basic political attribute.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      Ah the the joys of teaching 2nd graders. A found note “Mr. Old Dan and Little Anne is a fucking bitch.  Nobody like’s him.  He smell like shit.  He so fat that When he sit on the chiar it break’s.  He is so nasty that When he go in the shower the shower dons’t work.”

      Is it Friday, yet.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Betty Cracker

      @Geminid: I didn’t know Cornyn was so far behind, but since he’s somewhat less vile, it makes sense. Do you think it would be easier for a Dem to win against Paxton? (And by “easier,” I mean in the sense that it would be “easier” for me to bench press a Clydesdale than an elephant…)

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Trollhattan

      @Citizen Alan:

      Gotta be boys, otherwise it’d be brushed off “Oh, he might have strayed but that little hussy dressed so provocatively can you really blame him?”

      Reply
    23. 23.

      HopefullyNotcassandra

      @Geminid: Senator Cronyn could run as an independent, I suppose.  How anybody sane supports the very crooked Ken Paxton is beyond me.  Is using tax payer money to fund your mistress normal in magaland now?

      Reply
    24. 24.

      HopefullyNotcassandra

      @JoyceH: Who knows?  Last I heard, Texas Goypers want Governor Abbott to call a special session so they can redraw the maps again.   Why?   The Texas Goypers are concerned they have not cheated adequately.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Trollhattan

      @Geminid: If that vile fuck can unseat a semi-ambulatory current senator then Texas is far more gone that I thought. And I think Texas is more or less permanently self-fucked already.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Ten Bears

      My Johnson? Wasn’t that a Duck Dynasty spinoff?

      Did anyone else see his leap into politics was financed by three Russian Oilagarchs?

      He’s treating the Governor of the fourth largest economy in the world, an economy without which the US economy would fall precipitously behind, the equivalent of an Uppity Negro. That’s reason enough right there to never send Washington DC another dime to be redistributed to the welfare states. At least The Rez is self-sufficient, the South is utterly dependent on handouts. Anytime they want to leave is just fine with me …

      Reply

