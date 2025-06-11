Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Revolutionary Logic (Open Thread)

by

In The Atlantic, Anne Applebaum wrote about how faltering revolutions tend to choose violence, arguing that this is what Trump’s illegal invasion of Los Angeles is all about. It’s not a distraction but a significant escalation that follows a pattern set by despots like Chairman Mao, among others. An excerpt from Applebaum’s piece:

I doubt very much that Donald Trump knows a lot about the methods of Bolsheviks or Maoists, although I am certain that some of his entourage does. But he is now leading an assault on what some around him call the administrative state, which the rest of us call the U.S. government. This assault is revolutionary in nature. Trump’s henchmen have a set of radical, sometimes competing goals, all of which require fundamental changes in the nature of the American state. The concentration of power in the hands of the president. The replacement of the federal civil service with loyalists. The transfer of resources from the poor to the rich, especially rich insiders with connections to Trump. The removal, to the extent possible, of brown-skinned people from America, and the return to an older American racial hierarchy.

Trump and his allies also have revolutionary methods. Elon Musk sent DOGE engineers, some the same age as Mao’s Red Guards, into one government department after the next to capture computers, take data, and fire staff. Trump has launched targeted attacks on institutions that symbolize the power and prestige of the old regime: Harvard, the television networks, the National Institutes of Health. ICE has sent agents in military gear to conduct mass arrests of people who may or may not be undocumented immigrants, but whose arrests will frighten and silence whole communities. Trump’s family and friends have rapidly destroyed a matrix of ethical checks and balances in order to enrich the president and themselves.

But their revolutionary project is now running into reality. More than 200 times, courts have questioned the legality of Trump’s decisions, including the arbitrary tariffs and the deportations of people without due process. Judges have ordered the administration to rehire people who were illegally fired. DOGE is slowly being revealed as a failure, maybe even a hoax: Not only has it not saved much money, but the damage done by Musk’s engineers might prove even more expensive to fix, once the costs of lawsuits, broken contracts, and the loss of government capacity are calculated. The president’s signature legislation, his budget bill, has met resistance from senior Republicans and Wall Street CEOs who fear that it will destroy the U.S. government’s credibility, and even resistance from Musk himself.

Now Trump faces the same choice as his revolutionary predecessors: Give up—or radicalize. Find compromises—or polarize society further. Slow down—or use violence. Like his revolutionary predecessors, Trump has chosen radicalization and polarization, and he is openly seeking to provoke violence.

Applebaum says that even if cooler heads prevent a large-scale violent confrontation in Los Angeles, the fact that Trump is needlessly and illegally sending U.S. troops into an American city is just an opening salvo. He’ll keep resorting to violence.

Applebaum cites the dehumanizing language Trump used in his speech at Fort Bragg yesterday, where he called protesters “animals” and “foreign invaders.” He is paving the path to escalation.

The logic of revolution often traps revolutionaries: They start out thinking that the task will be swift and easy. The people will support them. Their cause is just. But as their project falters, their vision narrows. At each obstacle, after each catastrophe, the turn to violence becomes that much swifter, the harsh decisions that much easier. If not stopped, by Congress or the courts, the Trump revolution will follow that logic too.

The people have a role also. Republicans in Congress are either enthusiastic participants in Trump’s authoritarian project or too chickenshit to oppose it, and it sure appears that the former outnumber the latter. The judiciary is under threat as well.

I think the No Kings protests this weekend will tell us a lot about whether Americans are up to the task of saving their own democracy. In my opinion, it’s very much an open question. Maddow is optimistic:

Maddow: I also feel like there’s not very much about that that I don’t understand. Like, it’s the same everywhere. This is blond Berlusconi, you know what I mean? This is inarticulate Viktor Orbán, right? These guys are all the same. The authoritarian playbook is the same everywhere

— Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) June 10, 2025 at 6:52 PM

I hope she’s right.

Open thread.

    2. 2.

      Destroy Oh Boy

      As a Marine, I couldn’t possibly obey these orders. They are fundamentally unconstitutional.

      I live in deep red MAGA land. I have had a conversation with a few veteran red-hatters, and even they are concerned about this escalation. It’s only a couple steps removed from a total state of emergency. However, I am sure they will go along with it if they perceive this “crisis” as one that necessitates extreme measures. The rhetoric of the right wing has patiently wore away most of the rule of law roadblocks.

      Only patience, numbers, and peace will overcome this situation.

    3. 3.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Hair Furor using dehumanizing language?

      Gee, where have we heard before how imagined enemies aren’t portrayed as humans as a reason to exterminate them?

      To borrow a pithy phrase, we did Nazi that coming.

      Oh wait, we did, or at least we rightfully feared it would be a fundamental messaging component this time around.

      “The lesson of the Holocaust was not that the Nazis were uniquely evil. The lesson was that anyone can become a Nazi. You’re witnessing this with America right now.”  

    4. 4.

      George

      Applebaum was a guest on a podcast a few weeks ago during which she discussed how fascist/authoritarian halfwits such as FFOTUS and Orban come to power. She said that the response to such authoritarians tends to follow the same pathway–the resistance is disjointed and self-competitive for a period, then tends to solidify.

      The Constant Critics who do little but lambaste Democrats now for not having a unified message and their own resistance leader should take Applebaum’s words to heart. Just as an authoritarian coming to power takes time and tends to follow a certain path, so does the formation of a functioning resistance.

    6. 6.

      zhena gogolia

      @Baud: Yeah, even I might go.

      Applebaum seems correct here.

      I have mixed feelings about her, but I think her book on the gulag is really good, I use it all the time.

    7. 7.

      schrodingers_cat

      None of this should be a surprise. It was all outlined in the campaign.  T2.0 is following the despot playbook.

      But D bigwigs influenced by Little Broder and Vichy Times pushed out Biden because he stuttered and had a cold. So here we are.

    9. 9.

      NaijaGal

      This escalation is likely intended to provoke a reaction that allows him to invoke martial law and suspend the rules as we know them. I commented on BlueSky that the mainstream news media’s take on what’s going on in Los Angeles reminds me of the anti-Ghorman propaganda on Andor (for those of you who have watched that). Chilling because people outside LA don’t understand the scope of the protests and rely on the news to give them accurate information.

      A general strike would be one way to battle this madman who clearly intends to escalate no matter whether protests are peaceful or violent. He can’t drag everyone out of their homes to go to work. Unfortunately, many are in precarious financial situations, so I don’t know whether the US can pull that off.

      He and his team are all in but those who voted against him and those who sat out the election are going to have to put an end to this through a general strike or some other means. Gavin Newsom gave an effective breakdown of the situation and I hope it reached a big enough audience nationwide that people understand the stakes.

    10. 10.

      bbleh

      Certainly the crowds I’ve seen at Philly protests suggests that a LOT of people are informed and sufficiently energized.  And as noted elsewhere, while there is a sprinkling of activists, the LARGE majority of the attendees are “normies,” and a lot of those are middle-aged or older, ie, not a crowd that’s at all easy to characterize as radical or violent.  The imagery is crystal-clear.

      That’s not to say the MAGAts won’t try to mischaracterize it.  And as things continue through the summer — and I am reasonably confident they will — I would bet that at least some protests will be met by force of some kind, like ICE goon-squads or non-government MAGA provocateurs.

      And I’d add to Applebaum’s description of MAGA-ism as like Maoism, it’s headed by a pathologically insecure and declining individual, which makes it even more impulsive and prone to violence.  I’ve been predicting that he’ll start a war at some point.  (I was thinking maybe Panama, because far enough away and easy to “win,” but he might go for something at the Mexican border too.)

      It’s gonna get considerably worse before it gets better.  (And for communities of color, especially Latino ones, it already is worse.)

    11. 11.

      WereBear

      Trump has new tricks? Really? I am so not worried about him coming up with innovations. Apparently there’s some evidence he can’t really read, or refuses to, and is considered the stupidest student to ever sneak into Wharton Business School. Which says a lot about both of them, considering “business” is supposedly on board with his scam.

      Only bring it up because there was ONE book on his nightstand, which I think was Hitler’s speeches. Typically, he just grabbed some phrases.

      Much of this is the corporate organs which have been transplanted among our human ones, sucking all the heme iron out of our bodies, and trying to rip out our souls.

      Corporate demons, as it were. But the cult is fracturing under the impact of two high level jerks fighting visibly. This is Martin Luther levels of problem.

    13. 13.

      RaflW

      The grumpy man in the row in front of me is watching Fox. All I see are the chyrons and the expressions of the talking heads. But the propaganda is on full blast. “Shock poll shows immigrants support of Trump surges!” etc.

      I know this Foxification is nothing new, but we will have to do something about the disinfo environment if we pass thru this crucible.

    16. 16.

      schrodingers_cat

      @NaijaGal:  The protests need should stay non-violent. Ds need to distance themselves from groups who resort to violence. ( I was reading all kinds of ridiculous justifications from the mostly white keyboard revolutionaries how burning cars was wonderful. )Not because we are afraid, but because that is the right thing to do.

    19. 19.

      NotMax

      Open Thread?

      FSM almighty, I’m sick of drug ads (side effects include death) on streaming services. Almost longing for the halcyon days of tobacco ads, even the vaguely promoted Scandinavian size.. Bring back Edie Adams.

      Another new trend that’s recently cropped up is alcohol-free Heineken and alcohol-free Guinness. By all that’s holy, why?
      :)

    20. 20.

      Kosh III

      Open Thread

      Rep. Mark Green District 7-Regressive Party  is retiring which gives the possibility that a D could win

      IF the D is a good person, good orator, AND has money and support.

      I know the state party is semi-moribund and the national D part ceased to care about red states years ago and does NOTHING to help but one can dream–right?

    21. 21.

      Captain C

      @bbleh:

      I’ve been predicting that he’ll start a war at some point.  (I was thinking maybe Panama, because far enough away and easy to “win,” but he might go for something at the Mexican border too.)

      If he actually invades Mexico, it will make Iraq look like a garden party, with the added element of Mexico, unlike Iraq, being right on our long and porous border and with millions of Mexican-Americans here in the US, most of whom I suspect would not be pleased with such an invasion.  The only bright side of this scenario is that FFOTUS may well be too cowardly to start a war he might not win in a cakewalk.

    22. 22.

      NaijaGal

      @schrodingers_cat: Of course they need to stay nonviolent. My point is that he views the existence of public protest, whether peaceful or violent, as a means to get to martial law.

      The courts should have ruled speedily when California sued about the guard deployment being illegal and allowed Newsom to withdraw them immediately.

      He is trying to provoke a violent reaction that gets him to his goal. The news media aren’t helping.

      He also understands that doing ten crazy things at once means that people can’t focus on any one thing. But we can each pick one or two things to focus on and keep following up on those things. We outnumber his supporters even if it doesn’t feel that way.

    24. 24.

      eclare

      I would like to go this Saturday, but I was sick earlier this week and am not up to it.  Plus it’s on the corner of a very busy intersection.  I previously mentioned the exposure to cars scares me, and sure enough last night a car drove through the protest in Chicago.  It didn’t look like anyone was hurt, and it looked like the driver was just pissed at people in his way, at least.

      But I thought I might drop by with some bags of cookies.

    25. 25.

      Nelle

      @schrodingers_cat: I note, too, that I have some old reservation about Applebaum and I’m not sure where that is from.  On the other hand, I so appreciated her Red Famine and find myself eager to read her current essays.  Not sure where that nugget of hesitation is from.

