We’ve had multiple requests for the link to Adam Silverman’s previous posts about staying safe while protesting. I believe the post below is the latest version of that from 2022, so here it is. To open the post, click on “33” below (the number of comments on that post) and it will take you there.

The times they are a changin’, so Adam may have more to say about staying safe, but in the meantime, here’s the info that several of you have asked for.