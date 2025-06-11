(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Right now, at 4:20 AM local time in Ukraine/9:20 PM EDT, things are quiet. The only air raid alerts up are for Sumy, Luhanks, and Donetsk Oblasts, and Russian occupied Crimea. The air raid alerts for Luhansk, Donetsk, and Crimea are always up 24/7/365. Unfortunately the quiet won’t last.

The cost:

A 65-year-old internally displaced man, Serhiy Kapranov, originally from Yenakiieve in the Donetsk region, was killed during Russian strikes last night. He relocated to Kharkiv in 2014 Russia ruined his life and then came back to kill him [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) June 11, 2025 at 7:24 AM

Why is the world silent about russians targeting Ukrainian rescuers? Today, the invaders attacked with a drone rescue workers clearing mines in the Kharkiv region. 37yo sapper Vasyl Belinskyi was killed, two of his colleagues were hospitalized. This is a war crime. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) June 11, 2025 at 1:01 PM

The bodies of 1,212 fallen defenders have been successfully returned to Ukraine. The remains of Ukrainian soldiers were brought back from the Kursk region, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions. Eternal glory and remembrance to all the fallen heroes. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) June 11, 2025 at 6:21 AM

President Zelenskyy addressed the Southeast Europe Summit today.

Prior to the start of the summit, President Zelensky and the other senior leaders in attendance honored Ukrainians killed in action at the Alley of Heroes in Taras Shevchenko Park.

🇺🇦 Odesa. Alley of Heroes. Together with the leaders participating in today’s Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit, we honored the memory of Ukraine’s fallen defenders- OVA.

Eternal honor to our heroes who defended Ukraine at the cost of their own lives. [image or embed] — Vitalis Viva (@vitalisviva.bsky.social) June 11, 2025 at 3:55 PM

Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Speech by the President at the Ukraine – Southeast Europe Summit Welcome everybody! So, dear colleagues, ladies and gentlemen, dear friends, I sincerely thank each of you for being here today in Odesa. And thank you that we started your visit to our summit from a very heroic place where we can see our heroic people and our patriots from Odesa. Thank you very much for this moment. Odesa is a very important city for all of us and not just a symbol of southern Ukraine; it’s a crossroads between Northern and Southern Europe, between the Balkans and the Caucasus, and between European stability and the threats to undermine it. Odesa has always been a gateway and today stands as a gateway to our shared security. The security of Southeastern Europe and the Black Sea is indivisible. And this has been obvious to Ukraine since 2014 and became clear to the entire continent in 2022. Yet, even today, we are compelled to fight not only for our country but to ensure this reality becomes the cornerstone of a new regional policy. And I am pleased to welcome the following leaders here today in Odesa: Presidents of Moldova, Maia Sandu; Montenegro, Jakov Milatović; Romania, Nicușor Dan; Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić; Prime Ministers of Bulgaria, Rossen Jeliazkov; Croatia, Andrej Plenković; and the Hellenic Republic, Kyriakos Mitsotakis; and the Speaker of the Parliament of Albania, Elisa Spiropali; and First Deputy President of the Government and Minister of Environment and Physical Planning of North Macedonia, Izet Mexhiti; and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia, Tanja Fajon. Our today’s agenda will cover the following issues: regional security, resilience to hybrid threats, bolstering trade and transport networks, energy security, demining, post-war reconstruction, rehabilitation, health improvement, and support of military personnel, children and veterans. Dear friends, dear leaders, I’m glad to welcome you to our very beautiful city, to Odesa, again, and we continue our regular meetings with the countries of Southeastern Europe. Sadly, our region is one of Russia’s main targets – main targets for causing chaos. We’ve seen this before – across the Balkans, where Russia fueled ethnic tensions, sabotage, and even coup attempts. We’ve witnessed attempts to manipulate public opinion in Romania, with Moscow’s involvement. And for three decades now, Russia has tried to keep Moldova in poverty and instability, to bring it fully under its control. If Europe loses in Moldova this year, it will embolden Russia to interfere even more in your countries – taking from you your resources, your sovereignty, even your history. That’s why supporting a European Moldova – not pro-Russian or oligarchic forces – is a critical task for all of us. And the same goes for Ukraine. Moscow doesn’t see Ukraine as a country, just as a pile of resources and a military staging ground for its next invasions. We all in the region are dealing with the same source of destruction. Today, I suggest we focus – and especially I will focus – on three things: defense, unity, and real development. You can all see – Putin does not want to end this war. He believes that as long as he can fight and dominate his neighbors, he stays politically alive. But no matter what he believes, our job is to force Russia into a position where they must seek peace and political survival by non-military means. This is absolutely possible. Defense support for Ukraine. We need it to protect our cities and villages from Russian attacks, and to make Russia feel the real cost of war at home. Air defense systems and drones are crucial. Another key tool is, of course, sanctions. Your support for joint EU sanctions decisions is vital. The EU announced its 18th sanctions package. It can be stronger, especially in targeting Russian oil tankers and its financial sector. And on the oil price cap – a cap of $45 is better than $60. Anyway, it’s understandable. It’s true. But real peace comes with a $30 cap – that’s the level that will truly change thinking in Moscow. Next point. We all share the same interest in EU enlargement and the strength of NATO. The EU gives Europe the power to compete globally. Without it, European nations could be overwhelmed by other big global players. That’s why we must support each other – those of you moving toward the EU, and Ukraine in its membership talks. This year, Ukraine needs a clear decision on the negotiating clusters. We’ve met every condition. Blocking progress now only wastes time for all of Europe. All our nations count and deserve fair enlargement. The same applies to NATO. Yes, Europe has to do more for its own defense. But everyone in the United States should remember – twice before, destabilization in Europe dragged American soldiers into devastating wars. That’s why it’s so important for America to stay engaged in European security. NATO holds the security structure of Europe together. And every European country has the right to choose its own security path. The upcoming NATO Summit must confirm that. Just as the EU and NATO are essential, so is our cooperation in infrastructure. Transport routes, energy, communications, digital systems – we need to show people clear annual progress in all these areas. Russia’s war and its blockade of Ukrainian ports showed us how vital alternative routes through neighboring countries are. We already have those alternatives thanks to you, of course, dear guests. And every country should have the same readiness for any crisis. And finally, again, we’re here in our beautiful city, in Odesa. This beautiful city is a target for Russia. It wants to destroy it like it did countless cities and villages in occupied territories. Russian war plans point to this region – Odesa, and then toward the borders with Moldova and Romania. Of course, we need protection now. But even more, we need long-term guarantees that this can never happen again. That’s why I’m asking all of you to treat security guarantees after this war as a practical need. From air defense to cyber threats – we need real tools for deterrence and rapid response. Let’s look at our agreements, armies, and infrastructure – and strengthen everything that keeps our nations safe. Thank you again for coming. Thank you very much. Glory to Ukraine!

Georgia:

Just one day in Georgia, and it’s not even evening in Tbilisi: The first thing we learned upon waking was that Temur Katamadze, a Turkish citizen of Georgian descent, was forcibly expelled to Turkey overnight, unable to notify anyone or even say goodbye to his wife. 1/ [image or embed] — Anna Gvarishvili (@annagvarish.bsky.social) June 11, 2025 at 1:31 PM

Katamadze, 56, who lived in Georgia since 2012 and sought citizenship, gained attention during ongoing anti-government, pro-EU protests. Known as “Batumi’s flag bearer” for proudly waving a Georgian flag at daily rallies in the coastal city, he became a symbol of resistance. 2/ [image or embed] — Anna Gvarishvili (@annagvarish.bsky.social) June 11, 2025 at 1:31 PM

He was arrested on January 11 for allegedly disobeying police and again on January 16 for what officials claimed was illegal residence. Katamadze endured a 48-day hunger strike in detention. 3/ — Anna Gvarishvili (@annagvarish.bsky.social) June 11, 2025 at 1:31 PM

GD’s Deputy Interior Minister Aleksandre Darakhvelidze said the expulsion was carried out “with force” and “in accordance with Georgian legislation,” citing a court order. In April, the Tbilisi Court of Appeals denied Katamadze refugee or humanitarian status. 4/ — Anna Gvarishvili (@annagvarish.bsky.social) June 11, 2025 at 1:31 PM

Meanwhile, half of GD’s leadership, including Ivanishvili’s PM, his MFA, Tbilisi Mayor, and several MPs, attended a lavish “opening” of the Georgian consulate in Milan. HOWEVER, the consulate has been operating since November 2023. 5/ [image or embed] — Anna Gvarishvili (@annagvarish.bsky.social) June 11, 2025 at 1:31 PM

The British embassy in Tbilisi announced it canceled grants for civil society aimed at voter education and election monitoring for the upcoming municipal elections. The GD failed to finalize a decree for grant approvals, leaving no mechanism or timeline for decisions. 6/ — Anna Gvarishvili (@annagvarish.bsky.social) June 11, 2025 at 1:31 PM

A criminal case was launched against activist Nino Datashvili over an incident at Tbilisi City Court during a sham hearing for regime prisoners. The regime claims Datashvili attacked a court security employee. 7/ — Anna Gvarishvili (@annagvarish.bsky.social) June 11, 2025 at 1:31 PM

Last week, GD slapped activists with a lawsuit for using insulting language against them on social media. Today, numerous activists and politicians got called in for questioning. The terror in Georgia grows every single day. 8/END — Anna Gvarishvili (@annagvarish.bsky.social) June 11, 2025 at 1:31 PM

2/ “The deadline for voluntary departure expired yesterday, and he couldn’t use that right because he did not have a valid document — the Turkish side had revoked his passport in 2020. It was also not possible to issue a one-time travel document”. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) June 11, 2025 at 8:47 AM

3/ “This morning, a friend of ours living in Turkey, with whom I am in constant contact, informed me. The police had contacted him at Temur’s request and informed him that he is now on Turkish territory”. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) June 11, 2025 at 8:47 AM

4/ “He is in the city of Ardahan and will be transferred to the city of Ordu, where the absurd case against him has been launched and where questioning and investigation will begin,” Katamadze’s wife, Nino Kakulia, said on air with Formula TV. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) June 11, 2025 at 8:47 AM

5/ Temur Katamadze is a descendant of Georgian Muslims who were exiled to the Ottoman Empire by the Russian Empire in the 19th century. He has been living in Georgia since 2012 but has not been granted citizenship despite repeated attempts. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) June 11, 2025 at 8:47 AM

6/ According to his family, in Turkey Katamadze faces imprisonment, as turkish authorities consider him a member of FETO, the movement led by Fethullah Gülen, which is designated as a terrorist organisation in Turkey. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) June 11, 2025 at 8:47 AM

The UK:

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Ukraine will receive nearly £1.7 billion from the United Kingdom for additional weapons purchases, including Rapid Ranger air defense missile systems and Martlet lightweight missiles. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) June 11, 2025 at 12:09 PM

The US:

They simply do not care.

McConnell: “Who’s the aggressor and who’s the victim in the conflict?” Hegseth: “Russia is the aggressor.” McConnell: “Which side do you want to win?” Hegseth: “This president is committed to peace.” [image or embed] — The Bulwark (@thebulwark.com) June 11, 2025 at 10:50 AM

He’s committed to acquiring a piece of Donetsk and Luhansk. And a few slices of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson too.

What Hegseth means is that he doesn’t care if Ukraine perishes, as long as the war ends. In fact, that outcome is preferable to him because it’s fast and requires no effort from his side. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) June 11, 2025 at 11:18 AM

Moscow on the Potomac:

Having a weapon doesn’t entitle someone to murder their neighbors at will.

Possessing tanks doesn’t grant them the right to loot other people’s homes.

Operating warplanes doesn’t justify abducting children—not ours, and not yours.

Even possessing nukes doesn’t entitle them to any of the above. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) June 11, 2025 at 9:59 AM

Once we allow that line to be crossed, simply because it’s us being murdered, our homes looted, or our children abducted instead of yours, then no one will ever be safe again. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) June 11, 2025 at 9:59 AM

Gabbard is just delusional. We are not closer to nuclear annihilation than ever before. We are not closer than during the Cuban missile crisis when the cool head of the Soviet submarine fleet commander stopped a nuclear launch, nor during Able Archer 1983 when another cool headed Soviet officer recognized he signals the Soviets were intercepting were from a war game and not actual US nuclear forces beginning a strike.

Back to Ukraine.

Last night, russia turned most of its terror arsenal on Kyiv alone — 322 air threats in a 5h nonstop assault.

The Defence Forces neutralized 284, incl:

– 213 drones & 64 jammed/lost,

– 2 ballistic missiles,

– 5 cruise missiles.

Ukraine needs #SkyShieldNow and more air defences. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) June 10, 2025 at 2:26 AM

The Ukraine war shows countries don’t need a small amount of the best equipment. They need a huge quantity of less-impressive gear. [image or embed] — Business Insider (@businessinsider.com) June 11, 2025 at 5:48 AM

From Business Insider:

More at the link!

What the Ukrainians are demonstrating and, based on demonstration through actual operations, talking about is change to the character and characteristics of war. A very 21st century tweak to older concepts.

Consider this. During the February “Oval Office Ambush”, Zelensky was fully aware of SBU plans to launch a big attack on fascist Russia’s strategic bomber fleet in Operation Spiderweb. Sitting there, being told he had “no cards” to play, Zelensky must have thought Trump and Vance were utter fools. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) June 11, 2025 at 3:11 AM

Overnight, russia bombed residential houses across Ukraine, burying people in the ruins of their homes.

Ukraine hit the Tambov gunpowder factory — a key supplier of propellants for russian weapons.

Is it really that hard to tell who the villain is in this war? [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) June 11, 2025 at 12:52 PM

Kyiv:

Defense Express: Russia’s new jet-powered Shahed drone hits Kyiv for the first time — 3X faster than earlier models Russia’s Geran-3 — its jet-powered version of the Iranian Shahed drone — reaches speeds of up to 600 km/h. euromaidanpress.com/2025/06/11/r… [image or embed] — Euromaidan Press (@euromaidanpress.bsky.social) June 11, 2025 at 4:08 PM

From EuroMaidan Press:

Russia has likely used a new jet-powered attack drone, the Geran-3, in a recent missile and drone strike on Kyiv, according to Ukrainian defense outlet Defense Express. The development comes amid a sharp escalation in Moscow’s drone warfare. Russia is now deploying high-altitude, dive-bombing Shahed drones at scale—reportedly producing thousands monthly using Iranian designs and domestic assembly lines. These drones increasingly strike civilian infrastructure, overwhelming Ukrainian defenses and causing mounting casualties and destruction. Photos of the downed UAV show several key components, including a compact jet engine, indicating that the drone was likely the Geran-3 — a Russian variant of the Iranian Shahed-238. This model marks a significant upgrade over the slower Shahed-136 (Geran-2), boasting reported speeds of 550–600 km/h and a range of up to 2,500 km, compared to the Shahed-136’s 185 km/h. Residents of Kyiv reported hearing a distinct whistling sound during the strike, consistent with a jet-powered drone and unlike the quieter propeller-driven models previously used. Among the wreckage, investigators found an avionics panel nearly identical to those used in the Shahed-136 — responsible for flight programming, engine control, and onboard systems — suggesting a shared design lineage. Though the drone was heavily fragmented, Defense Express says the evidence points to either an imported Shahed-238 or a Russian-produced version built with Iranian-sourced components.

More at the link.

Kharkiv:

Russian drones over Kharkiv right now ‼️ air defense is working — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) June 11, 2025 at 6:35 PM

Russian drones over Kharkiv again‼️ The air defense is working. It’s the second attack on our city tonight. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) June 11, 2025 at 7:40 PM

Homes in Kharkiv still smolder from last night’s russian drone strikes — and already, the city is under attack again. Multiple explosions reported. — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) June 11, 2025 at 6:55 PM

More explosions in Kharkiv ‼️ just fuck off already, you murderous bastards! — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) June 11, 2025 at 7:56 PM

Kharkiv is mourning as a russian drone attack killed three people last night. Another 60 were injured, including seven children. The terrorist state struck the city with 17 drones, destroying residential buildings, houses and civilian enterprise. But the world won’t even flinch. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) June 11, 2025 at 2:36 AM

The death toll following tonight’s Russian drone attack on Kharkiv has risen to 4.

A 65-year-old woman has died in the hospital. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) June 11, 2025 at 11:50 AM

Russian drone strike on Kharkiv last night collapsed two floors of the apartment building. Killed at least 3 people and injured over 60 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) June 11, 2025 at 8:01 AM

Police have released the first minutes of bodycam footage following last night’s Russian drone strike on Kharkiv. Collapsed structures, efforts to pull a person from the rubble as fire spreads, and the Ukrainian anthem he sings on the brink of death. Turn your sound on. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) June 11, 2025 at 7:13 AM

Saratov Oblast, Russia:

Russian public channels report an explosion in Engels – a large column of smoke can be seen. According to some Telegram channels, the explosion occurred at the 9th Central Automobile Repair Plant, which is located less than two kilometers from the “Kristall” oil depot. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) June 11, 2025 at 11:30 AM

Tambov Oblast, Russia:

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron skeets or videos today.

Here is some adjacent material.

Open thread!