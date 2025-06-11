Just an absolutely gorgeous day today. Got a bit too much sun, even thought I was only outside from ten to one. Have to be more careful tomorrow.

I bought a piece of cod yesterday and thought I would cook it and it didn’t smell bad when I washed it, but as it cooked it really started to release an unpleasantly overbearing fishy odor and I just said “fuck that” and threw it out and took the garbage out to the bin. Better safe than sorry. Not to mention I’m too fat to die from something I ate, that’s just a cheap quip for my mate’s at the service, I wanna go out with something more legendary. And dignified.

***

These fucking wankers:

It was supposed to be a routine appearance, a visit from the commander in chief to rally the troops, boost morale and celebrate the Army’s 250th-birthday week, which culminates with a Washington, D.C., parade slated for Saturday. Instead, what unfolded Tuesday at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, bore little resemblance to the customary visit from a president and defense secretary. There, President Donald Trump unleashed a speech laced with partisan invective, goading jeers from a crowd of soldiers positioned behind his podium — blurring the long-standing and sacrosanct line between the military and partisan politics.

Advertisement As Trump viciously attacked his perceived political foes, he whipped up boos from the gathered troops directed at California leaders, including Gov. Gavin Newsom — amid the president’s controversial move to deploy the National Guard and Marines against protesters in Los Angeles — as well as former President Joe Biden and the press. The soldiers roared with laughter and applauded Trump’s diatribe in a shocking and rare public display of troops taking part in naked political partisanship.

It’s obviously disgusting and tacky and low rent, but it is also low-key terrifying.

***

I was talking to Mistermix on the phone today because we are setting up the recording of a new podcast for the Personality Crisis podcast, and I was talking about all the birds making a racket because I was on the back porch in the shade. At any rate, apparently Mrs. Mistermix likes birds a deal and used the Cornell bird app, Merlin, because it can do an ok job identifying birds by sound. So I immediately downloaded it and in ten minutes of recording from my back porch around 4:45 pm, the following birds were heard:

Cedar Waxwing

Chimney Swift

Song Sparrow

American Robin

House Finch

House Sparrow

Downy Woodpecker

Red-Winged Blackbird

European Starling

Mourning Dove

Carolina Wren

Norhtern House Wren

Northern Mocking Bird

Tufted Titmouse

Red-shouldered hawk

Northern Cardinal

American Goldfinch

That’s a lot. I am gonna go out around 7:30 and see what shows up.

***

Brian Wilson died tonight at the age of 82. Regardless your opinion about the Beach Boys in general, and some of it I love and some of it I feel I am just over that genre for this lifetime, but Pet Sounds is still simply amazing:

There are a lot of artists like that for me- I know everyone loved him, and I had a lot of fun singing his very singable songs while hammered and young, but I could go the rest of my life without ever hearing another Jimmy Buffet song. Not that I dislike it or even loathe it, because I don’t. Just because I am over it. Maybe it is too intrinsically tied to a period of my life I am not longer in touch with nor want to be, or am moving away from, whatever, I’m just over it.

It’s funny to me that all those years of the Dead and classic rock and Little Feat and Grunge and Funk, these days theone type of music that I am most drawn to is hip-hop. I am not sure the specific genre because I have nobody to ask and no peers and my lily white ass isn’t tight with the non-existent black community in WV, so all I have is what I reads on the intertrons and hear in interviews, but I guess I am drawn to alternative hip/hop, neo-soul, with jazz funk infusion. Or something. I like the bigness of the sound on their albums, meaning everything is just right and each sample or whatever is at exactly the right place. Stuff like Kendrick Lamar, Tyler the Creator, Doechii, Biggie, MBDTF, etc.

To me it’s the most experimental sounds and styles and genre blending, and the lyrics are better than the sad stuff coming out of rock and country. Their stories sound real and lived and not just made up shit. Like Tyler the Creator, openly talking about his struggle with his sexuality while just making absolute fucking bangers that sound really good and really hit me in all the right places. Those bass drops and bodacious horns and thumping drums and every time it gets too intense he will throw a beat switch that makes you gasp.

At an rate, I am pretty sure I am the only bearded old man on a tractor in West Virginia rocking out to Igor. Weird where the road takes you

***

I finished Andor, and I can report that it was just the perfect series. There are so few perfect shows like Andor, and it had such a heavy lift given we all know lore, and it just fucking nailed it. I felt that way after watching Chernobyl. Just the pleasure of the story and the magnificent pageantry of that set design and special effects, all those brilliant performances and perfect musical score. Just knowing that you have watched something really special. It’s always a letdown after a show like that, trying to find a new series.

I’ve settled on the Acolyte, which is by no means Andor, and it isn’t trying to be and that is ok. It’s just a fun little show doing what it does in a time of Star Wars lore and canon that they can’t do any damage and can in fact fill in and reinforce other canon. So that is what I am off to do.

After I listen to the birds.