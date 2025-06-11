Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Night Open Thread

Just an absolutely gorgeous day today. Got a bit too much sun, even thought I was only outside from ten to one. Have to be more careful tomorrow.

I bought a piece of cod yesterday and thought I would cook it and it didn’t smell bad when I washed it, but as it cooked it really started to release an unpleasantly overbearing fishy odor and I just said “fuck that” and threw it out and took the garbage out to the bin. Better safe than sorry. Not to mention I’m too fat to die from something I ate, that’s just a cheap quip for my mate’s at the service, I wanna go out with something more legendary. And dignified.

These fucking wankers:

It was supposed to be a routine appearance, a visit from the commander in chief to rally the troops, boost morale and celebrate the Army’s 250th-birthday week, which culminates with a Washington, D.C., parade slated for Saturday.

Instead, what unfolded Tuesday at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, bore little resemblance to the customary visit from a president and defense secretary. There, President Donald Trump unleashed a speech laced with partisan invective, goading jeers from a crowd of soldiers positioned behind his podium — blurring the long-standing and sacrosanct line between the military and partisan politics.
As Trump viciously attacked his perceived political foes, he whipped up boos from the gathered troops directed at California leaders, including Gov. Gavin Newsom — amid the president’s controversial move to deploy the National Guard and Marines against protesters in Los Angeles — as well as former President Joe Biden and the press. The soldiers roared with laughter and applauded Trump’s diatribe in a shocking and rare public display of troops taking part in naked political partisanship.

It’s obviously disgusting and tacky and low rent, but it is also low-key terrifying.

I was talking to Mistermix on the phone today because we are setting up the recording of a new podcast for the Personality Crisis podcast, and I was talking about all the birds making a racket because I was on the back porch in the shade. At any rate, apparently Mrs. Mistermix likes birds a deal and used the Cornell bird app, Merlin, because it can do an ok job identifying birds by sound. So I immediately downloaded it and in ten minutes of recording from my back porch around 4:45 pm, the following birds were heard:

Cedar Waxwing
Chimney Swift
Song Sparrow
American Robin
House Finch
House Sparrow
Downy Woodpecker
Red-Winged Blackbird
European Starling
Mourning Dove
Carolina Wren
Norhtern House Wren
Northern Mocking Bird
Tufted Titmouse
Red-shouldered hawk
Northern Cardinal
American Goldfinch

That’s a lot. I am gonna go out around 7:30 and see what shows up.

Brian Wilson died tonight at the age of 82. Regardless your opinion about the Beach Boys in general, and some of it I love and some of it I feel I am just over that genre for this lifetime, but Pet Sounds is still simply amazing:

There are a lot of artists like that for me- I know everyone loved him, and I had a lot of fun singing his very singable songs while hammered and young, but I could go the rest of my life without ever hearing another Jimmy Buffet song. Not that I dislike it or even loathe it, because I don’t. Just because I am over it. Maybe it is too intrinsically tied to a period of my life I am not longer in touch with nor want to be, or am moving away from, whatever, I’m just over it.

It’s funny to me that all those years of the Dead and classic rock and Little Feat and Grunge and Funk, these days theone type of music that I am most drawn to is hip-hop. I am not sure the specific genre because I have nobody to ask and no peers and my lily white ass isn’t tight with the non-existent black community in WV, so all I have is what I reads on the intertrons and hear in interviews, but I guess I am drawn to alternative hip/hop, neo-soul, with jazz funk infusion. Or something. I like the bigness of the sound on their albums, meaning everything is just right and each sample or whatever is at exactly the right place. Stuff like Kendrick Lamar, Tyler the Creator, Doechii, Biggie, MBDTF, etc.

To me it’s the most experimental sounds and styles and genre blending, and the lyrics are better than the sad stuff coming out of rock and country. Their stories sound real and lived and not just made up shit. Like Tyler the Creator, openly talking about his struggle with his sexuality while just making absolute fucking bangers that sound really good and really hit me in all the right places. Those bass drops and bodacious horns and thumping drums and every time it gets too intense he will throw a beat switch that makes you gasp.

At an rate, I am pretty sure I am the only bearded old man on a tractor in West Virginia rocking out to Igor. Weird where the road takes you

I finished Andor, and I can report that it was just the perfect series. There are so few perfect shows like Andor, and it had such a heavy lift given we all know lore, and it just fucking nailed it. I felt that way after watching Chernobyl. Just the pleasure of the story and the magnificent pageantry of that set design and special effects, all those brilliant performances and perfect musical score. Just knowing that you have watched something really special. It’s always a letdown after a show like that, trying to find a new series.

I’ve settled on the Acolyte, which is by no means Andor, and it isn’t trying to be and that is ok. It’s just a fun little show doing what it does in a time of Star Wars lore and canon that they can’t do any damage and can in fact fill in and reinforce other canon. So that is what I am off to do.

After I listen to the birds.

    2. 2.

      lamh47

      Hi BJ!  Update on my mom and her knee replacement surgery.  Mom’s surgery went well. She in recovery now and she’s awake but nauseous! Thx you all for the prayers and good thoughts!

      I was watching my phone all day. This is also the week we lost my sister 2 years ago after she had major surgery as well! So I was stressed!

      My sister actually died on my mom’s birthday! Which is Friday!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Elizabelle

      Great post, John.  Good to see you blogging here more.

      I never hear that many birds.  Lucky you.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Danielx

      Although if you get a chance to see Tedeschi Trucks Band, don’t miss it. At some point something musically transcendent will happen.

      Going to see Goose tomorrow night.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Elizabelle

      More from that Military.com story John linked:

      For this story, Military.com reached out to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s office as well as the Army and the 82nd Airborne Division directly with a series of questions that ranged from the optics of the event to social media posts showing the sale of Trump campaign merchandise on the base, to the apparent violation of Pentagon policies on political activity in uniform.

      Internal 82nd Airborne Division communications reviewed by Military.com reveal a tightly orchestrated effort to curate the optics of Trump’s recent visit, including handpicking soldiers for the audience based on political leanings and physical appearance. The troops ultimately selected to be behind Trump and visible to the cameras were almost exclusively male.

      One unit-level message bluntly said “no fat soldiers.”

      “If soldiers have political views that are in opposition to the current administration and they don’t want to be in the audience then they need to speak with their leadership and get swapped out,” another note to troops said.

      Service officials declined to comment when asked about the extent to which troops were screened, whether soldiers displaying partisan cheers on television — a violation of long-standing Pentagon rules — would be disciplined or if soldiers who objected to participating in the event, citing disagreements with the administration, would be disciplined or admonished in any way.

      “This has been a bad week for the Army for anyone who cares about us being a neutral institution,” one commander at Fort Bragg told Military.com on the condition of anonymity to avoid retaliation. “This was shameful. I don’t expect anything to come out of it, but I hope maybe we can learn from it long term.”

      Reply
    7. 7.

      HinTN

      I really still like early Buffett. The insightful, multi-layered lyrics and the simple instrumentation. The songwriting skills didn’t disappear but I never became a Parrot Head. Changes in Latitudes was about it for me.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Elizabelle

      You guys really need to read that whole Military.com article, and it has some great links.  No paywall.

      And the sheer tackiness of The Felon’s DOD’s behavior:

      Adding to the spectacle, a pop-up shop operated by 365 Campaign, a Tulsa, Oklahoma-based retailer that sells pro-Trump and other conservative-coded memorabilia, was set up on-site with campaign-style merchandise on Army property. Soldiers were seen purchasing clothing and tchotchkes, including “Make America Great Again” chain necklaces to faux credit cards labeled “White Privilege Card: Trumps Everything.”

      Permitting the sale of overtly partisan merchandise on an Army base likely runs afoul of numerous Defense Department regulations aimed at preserving the military’s long-standing commitment to political neutrality. The Army has historically gone to great lengths to avoid even the appearance of partisanship.

      [DOD spokesweasel Sean] Parnell did not respond to follow-up questions about the sale of MAGA campaign gear directly to troops but Col. Mary Ricks, a spokesperson for Fort Bragg, said that “the vendor’s presence is under review to determine how it was permitted and to prevent similar occurrences in the future” in a statement provided after this story was first published.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Currants

      Oh YEAH! I love Merlin! It works everywhere (ie in Sweden for example).  And love those birds. I hear most of them here, except for the Cedar waxwings and the red shouldered hawk—I have the wrong habitat for them.

      Have a Baltimore Oriole in the neighborhood too.  Haven’t figured out where the nest is (a few years ago I had two on opposite sides of my yard), but one (or more) keep visiting the oranges I put out after I saw them raiding hummingbird feeder. What a brilliant bit of cheer in the morning!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      martha

      @lamh47: Oh I’m so glad her surgery is finished. I know so many people who’ve had knee replacements recently and their outcomes have been excellent. So sending you and your mom good wishes and best of luck for her smooth recovery.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Elizabelle

      @zhena gogolia:  You should read the article.  It is comprehensive.

      Another tidbit:

      Trump is far from the first president to use the troops as a backdrop for a speech that had political notes. But experts say this speech crossed a line and showed the military’s ethics can be vulnerable.

      “What I think is so remarkable about Bragg is that it’s really a breakdown on the military side,” Risa Brooks, an expert of civil-military relations at Marquette University, told Military.com.

      “It shows it’s possible — that the military’s professional ethics could fail,” she said.

      In 2022, Biden received criticism for delivering a speech outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia that aimed to warn the public about the authoritarian impulses of then-former President Trump and his supporters.

      He was flanked by two Marines in dress uniform.

      Republicans and reporters immediately jumped on Biden, slamming him for politicizing the military.

      ….  Retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honore, best known for serving as the task force commander that coordinated military relief efforts for Hurricane Katrina, called the speech “inappropriate.”

      “I never witnessed that s..t like this in 37 years in uniform,” Honore wrote on social media Tuesday.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      JoyceH

      @Elizabelle:

      [DOD spokesweasel Sean] Parnell did not respond to follow-up questions about the sale of MAGA campaign gear directly to troops but Col. Mary Ricks, a spokesperson for Fort Bragg, said that “the vendor’s presence is under review to determine how it was permitted and to prevent similar occurrences in the future” in a statement provided after this story was first published.

      Maybe that’s just the sort of thing that happens when you turn DOD over to a Fox ranter.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Elizabelle

      @lamh47:  Marvelous news about your mom’s knee surgery.  And may her recovery and physical therapy go well.

      I remember the shock of losing your sister.  Somehow it seems longer than two years ago, but it may still feel like a very few months to you.  All best wishes to you and your family.

      Reply

