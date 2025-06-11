Is all of this nonsense in LA and everywhere else just a distraction from that shitty bill?
Senate Dems are doing what they can to stop it or mitigate the worst parts. That’s about it.
From the bill, from tariffs, from all the other nonsense caused by Trump and his Nazgul.
Pretty sure the answer is yes.
ETA: Although it is also a wonderful excuse to pull in the military.
@Betty Cracker: I agree.
I believe the bill includes a massive expansion of ICE funding for this kind of operation, so it’s all connected.
@Betty Cracker: I agree, also. As Oliver Willis argues, we are fighting a multi-front war against MAGA, and we need to push back — hard— on all fronts. We distract ourselves when we claim that Trump outrage X is really a distraction from Trump outrage Y.
I had to double check the timestamp on this post. It is indeed A.M.!
I don’t think it’s a distraction. All the bad shit is happening at once.
I think it’s planned. FFOTUS loves chaos. It’s been chaotic since Jan 20, with no signs of it stopping.
The espresso machine died this morning so Ohio Dad valiantly went off to Target caffeine-less to buy a new a new one.
He came back announcing we have been hit by Trumps tariffs. The last few espresso machines (at the rate we use them, they have a lifespan of only about two years) were about $100 each, or just slightly above that. They are made in China for supposedly an Italian brand.
The new one was $150. A milestone of sorts, I guess, that’s at least $30 we lost to tariffs.
I was just thinking yesterday how much like a Good German I feel. I know terrible things are happening, my country is morphing into something beyond belief, yet my everyday life just keeps rolling along, same as always. The contrast between my suburban life and the news is discombobulating.
YouTube relaxes moderation rules to allow more controversial content
Videos are allowed if “freedom of expression value may outweigh harm risk”
This
was
INEVITABLE.
Because
they
are
IDIOTS.
There is no thinking and no plan. Only destruction. They would smash a plate glass window even if it was covered in large red letters saying DANGER DEADLY NERVE GAS which can be seen ominously swirling, just like in the film The Rock.
They would break it. To demonstrate the rules don’t apply to them. And blame us because reading is too much to expect of them.
Pretty sure that’s not what a Good German is.
O’Donnell gets it.
I was chastised pretty heavily for posting on Bsky that activating the NG in LA was helping to distract from the Big Fcking Shitty Bill. I think it’s more what Betty wrote above: it’s all bad, and per MAGA’s preferred approach of “flooding the zone” – and horrors they’re doing are distracting *from each other*.
I don’t think it’s a distraction, just because I don’t think the FFOTUS administration had anything to do with the timing of a protest. FFOTUS has been itching to call out the military and the National Guard against U.S. citizens since his first term, so the fact that he did this isn’t at all surprising.
It is a distraction.
Is it a planned distraction? I go back and forth on whether the ‘Administration’ has its evil act together enough for something like that.
Is it just a distraction? No. It also raises extremely important questions of its own about the attempt to put us into a permanent state of emergency in order to justify all sorts of terrible things, which would completely undermine democracy and the rule of law.
@Soprano2: and his first Sec of Defense was an actual Sec of Defense and wouldn’t let him do it. He didn’t make the same mistake again!
I don’t think it’s a distraction. All the bad shit is happening at once.
I agree. This is a multi-front war, as said above.
The tax cut giveaways, the cuts to Medicare, the rollback of civil rights, the militarization of the police, the gutting of science research. None of these are distractions from any of the others. They are all part of the same goal.
Do note that the only tax increase in the new budget is a 3.5% tax on remittances. Isn’t that double taxation?
@RevRick:
I agree, also. As Oliver Willis argues, we are fighting a multi-front war against MAGA, and we need to push back — hard— on all fronts. We distract ourselves when we claim that Trump outrage X is really a distraction from Trump outrage Y.
There’s probably some low-level stuff we can safely ignore. I’ll take a pass on the Rose Garden; he’s tearing up much more consequential things than that.
But when Horrible Thing B is just as bad as Horrible Thing A, whether or not B is a distraction from A is a pretty silly question.
Somebody needs to keep a Top 10 or Top 20 list of the worst things Trump has done/is doing so far. With lots of room for dishonorable mentions.
@NotMax: Yes. I find that to be pretty consistently the case. His is almost the only news or commentary on TV that I watch the whole of regularly. (But since I listen to the audio version the next day. the whole show available on You-Tube with minimal ads, I guess I’m not really watching it.)
@RevRick: Willis? The guy who gets distracted by every attempt to shift focus to how Dems suck? Assholes like him, with his constant BothSides But Dems Are Worse bullshit helped get us here. Fuck that guy forever.
-
@Betty Cracker: Definitely flooding the zone.
My tiny little act yesterday was to email Ron Johnson (again!) saying that the Big Deficitbusting Bill is bad and he should vote no.
I’ve seen him listed as a waverer. His reasons and mine are diametrically opposed, but if he’s a possible no, he needs to hear from people.
I did throw in that cutting Medicare and Medicaid would direct hurt people I care about in my neighborhood so he should oppose that too.
I know y’all appreciate Josh Johnson.
-
@Betty Cracker: I agree. Everything is a distraction in the sense that they’re trying to do many horrible things at once so we (and the media) can’t all focus on just one, but not because they’re all “distractions” from the One Thing they’re “really” trying to do.
Also, when I see someone making the “distraction” argument, a lot of times it’s “you’re wrong for focusing on this and not what I think is really important!” (Not you, JRC.)
Smoke and mirrors.
If you mean breaking shit and running away to break the next thing like rabid squirrels on cocaine, then yes this is definitely a distraction from yesterday’s distraction.
More like smoke and morons.
;)
@RevRick: Yes, I’m really tired of the “distraction” thing. It’s all bad, and we have to try to pay attention to all of it. But I’m reaching my limit.
I did throw in that cutting Medicare and Medicaid would direct hurt people I care about in my neighborhood so he should oppose that too.
That’s good! From what I’ve been told, stories about how it will directly affect you and people you know are more effective than just telling them about how you oppose their horrible actions because you think they’re horrible, no matter how heartfelt.
That sucks. I have all of my fingers and toes crossed that none of my appliances, e.g. washing machine, fridge, break down in the next few years.
Also Ohio Dad is a good man.
@Redshift: Exactly. The point of this bullshit is multi-faceted: 1.) stifle/criminalize free speech/protest, 2.) whip up racist xenophobia, 3.) punish CA, 4.) justify martial law but also 5.) distract from the big stupid bill (and everything else). It’s all of the above. But I hate the “distraction” framing as well for all the reasons you noted.
Joe Walsh, former Tea Party republican, former independent, and now a registered Democrat says this on his Substack:
This is what autocrats do. They invent crises to justify a power grab. They claim chaos where there is order. They manufacture fear where there is peace. They weaponize lies and dress them in the uniform of patriotism.
Trump wants you to believe we are under siege. That’s Step One. Then comes Step Two: send in the military. Invoke the Insurrection Act. Declare martial law. And ultimately? Cancel elections.
Sound extreme? It’s not hypothetical. In his first term, Trump ordered his Defense Secretary to authorize soldiers to open fire on American civilians protesting in Washington, D.C. Mark Esper refused. That’s the only reason it didn’t happen.
More and more people, including me, truly believe FFOTUS is going to do everything and anything he can to disrupt and prevent the 2026 elections. He said so himself, speaking to evangelicals at one of his rallies last year: “Vote for me one last time, and you’ll never have to vote again.”
I took him at his word. I also believed him when he promised retribution and revenge.
Good Morning Everyone 😊 😊 😊
36.
Good morning.
@zhena gogolia: We don’t have to pay attention to all if it. Part of the strategy is to exhaust and paralyzed us by overwhelming us. It’s perfectly okay to focus on one thing or a few things you have the energy to respond to, and trust that other people will be focusing on the others.
(I’m sure you know that, but a reminder never hurts.)
Definitely planned
@RevRick: Distraction is a real thing, but “distraction” usually means “my pet issue is more important than your pet issue”.
Yes and no. Yes, this distracts from that. And is somewhat of a planned distraction.
No, because everything is intended to be a distraction. They know Americans have short attention spans, so they just keep pouring it on.
Trump is following his approach to everything. Overwhelm to the point people get tired of going against him and settle for 10 cents on the dollar, or in this case, something that normally would be unacceptable, but compared to the other atrocities is less bad.
So inept can’t even mimic the Reichstag fire right.
//
Good morning BJ.
Sorry to be off topic so early, but my mom is going in today for routine knee replacement surgery…asking for healing thoughts and prayers, or whatever you believe in for a safe surgery and recovery. As you can imagine it’s stressful being all the way here on the West coast while she’s in NOLA🙏🏾🙏🏾
@Betty Cracker: I don’t think these immigration raids were neccesarily intended go be a distraction. They have been in effect though, and Trump’s team understands this.
I posted this analysis yesterday:
The chaos in southern California could have been designed in a lab to exploit Democratic weak spots, combining the issues of illegal immigration, crime and civil unrest.
Some people rejected this summarily because of the source,* and some for the content, but I personally thought it contained some relative truth. But regardless, Trump’s team has for a long time shown they believe these issues are weak spots; I expect them to lean into them and not just for distraction purposes.
* Political scientist Ruy Texeira, a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. Texeira wrote this in an article for the “Patriotic Liberal” Substack.
🙏🙏🙏
@Baud: While I’m all set for Saturday’s protest, with my hand made No Kings tee shirt and my two sided sign (“Kill the Bill Not Disabled People” on one side, “Don’t Trump on Me” on the other), if you followed me around this week, my behavior is indistinguishable from that of a Good German.
Am I hiding an undocumented immigrant, forging papers, or whatever else the resistance did? Nope.
46.
@rikyrah: I appreciate your optimism. Do have one!
Wiki
Good Germans is an ironic term — usually placed between single quotes such as ‘Good Germans’ — referring to German citizens during and after World War II who claimed not to have supported the Nazi regime, but remained silent and did not resist in a meaningful way.[1][2] The term is further used to describe those who claimed ignorance of the Holocaust and German war crimes.[2]
You’re not remaining silent and not claiming ignorancw of Trump’s actions.
I was just thinking yesterday how much like a Good German I feel. I know terrible things are happening, my country is morphing into something beyond belief, yet my everyday life just keeps rolling along, same as always. The contrast between my suburban life and the news is discombobulating.
Exactly. Wife and I, and also our now-adult children are so far prosperously floating above and apart from any direct impact (so far) from the chaotic cruelty and stupidity being inflicted by Trump and his band of toxic, evil clowns – with exception of the passage during March and April when we were nervously watching our once-secure retirement savings melting down in the face of tariff chaos. Our leafy suburban neighborhood is safe, and in our part of north Raleigh, and neither any positive effects (such as a MAGA-cult mind might allege) nor any substantially palpable negative effects personally affected anyone around us – yet, beyond a few price increases here and there. And yet, we know all is not well outside our local bubble. And this is why IMO the public resistance to Trump isn’t more visibly and tangibly provoked into protest than it is at this point.
@Soprano2: He did though, since the protest wasn’t a planned thing, it was the response to an ICE raid. ICE controlled the timing.
@UncleEbeneezer: Even a stopped clock is right twice. I follow him mainly because I want to hear opinions I might find annoying and also because of his mini dachshund.
What the whole x is a distraction from y argument really stems from is the feeling of exhaustion. We can’t fight every battle, but we can fight our own most important battle in the confidence that others will fight theirs. The guys fighting in the jungles of Guadalcanal from August ‘42 to February’43 were counting on Russians fighting along their front and the Brits and GIs fighting in North Africa.
@Betty Cracker: every accusation is a confession with these people. Of course this “must” be funded by “someone”…because that’s exactly what these rich scum would do. they can’t conceive of people protesting on principle, because they have none.
-
@RevRick: There is only ONE battle: they are breaking the law.
All I have to do is focus on that… and wonder when LEGAL arrests will begin.
@lamh47: Will be keeping your mom, and you, in my thoughts. May her surgery be successful and the outcome be a good one!
@Baud: I’m yawping online, complaining to elected reps, donating to causes and going to protests, but I’m not doing anything that will obviously get me shot or arrested, so it all feels kind of wimpy. At some point, maybe we *can’t* “stay safe”. But at the same time, I suppose martyrdom is of limited utility.
55.
I’m sure that is stressful. Good thoughts sent to your family and the drs and nurses.
@lamh47: Sending good energy Mom’s way. Even if it’s a routine surgery, it’s still a nail biter when it’s one of your people. Be sure to let us know when she comes to and it’s clear all went well.
@lamh47: I’ll be thinking of you all. I have this in my future!
Self flagellation is dumb. Do more or don’t, but it’s a waste of everyone’s time to make everything about oue own feelings of unworthiness. You’re on the side of good in real time. The Good Germans were not.
@NotMax: damn, just sent that to Anne Laurie!
@lamh47: hope everything goes easy on the surgery. any surgery is nerve-wracking, but they’re getting really good at this one. I know a number of people who have had it done now, and their quality of life improved rapidly and significantly.
@Baud: I get your point. Maybe I should think of myself as a Limousine Liberal instead.
@Betty Cracker: it got an enthusiastic response because troops who didn’t want to attend were excused; they didn’t want the optics of a stone faced bunch in uniform maintaining silence at all his rahrah lines. Reported in the WSJ I think, but no link, read it yesterday.
63.
@Soprano2: The LA raids were particularly public AND egregious AND provocative in heavily latino Los Angeles. This was deliberately done NOW.
Hope John Roberts is pleased with what he wrought….
Citizens United enabled all of this shit, the buying of political offices, all you got to do is gloss over with a wafer thin patina of where the money is coming from, which is how Putin did what he did.
@JML: they can’t conceive of people protesting on principle, because they have none.
Yes, thank you! And this is very useful to remember.
Spoiler for a 50+ year old TV show:
One of my favorite detective shows, Columbo, was launched with the pilot episode, starring Lee Grant. A favorite because a) I adore her and her work, and b) she plays a sociopath, who has no empathy.
This is key to catching her, in a trap that a normal, functioning, adult would never fall for. While she is smart and accomplished, she doesn’t understand empathy except to fake it. Faced with a unique situation, she has no fall-back.
All WE can do is peacefully protest. But there are other people who are supposed to arrest lawbreakers, and that’s a confrontation coming up as hurdles get cleared in appeal courts.
I follow Glenn Kirschner, on Youtube, because, to quote Mr WereBear:
“The founding fathers wanted our courts to be the new cathedrals. Our laws the ones to follow. Our freedoms in the Constitution. Church and state are separate things for each other’s protection.”
66.
@WereBear: They would break it. To demonstrate the rules don’t apply to them. And blame us because reading is too much to expect of them.
That’s how this feels to me too.
@WereBear: I would argue that the Trump administration is making War on the 20th Century, but I don’t want to get into a hair-splitting debate.
You clearly want to focus on the legal aspects of this war. Good! Invest yourself in that.
I’m invested in the issue of climate change, because that’s where my UCC church is invested. You might find my investment in that a distraction, but that’s where I will put my most energy.
What we need to do is pick an issue we care about most and fight that battle.
@Ohio Mom
A mini?
:)
69.
@Ohio Mom: A limousine liberal would not get out of their limousine on June 14. Give yourself credit, you deserve it.
@Ohio Mom: Target did fold on DEI and Costco did not.
But even as a good Canadian, I still buy the occasional thing made in the USA-like duct tape-even Canadian companies have their duct tape made in the USA.
72.
@NotMax: Link doesn’t work
just saw the corrected link, thinks
@Matt McIrvin: Nobody should ever engage in a struggle deliberately seeking martyrdom, because that carries a shitload of fanaticism.
The original Greek meaning of the word martyria was simply to testify or bear witness in a legal trial. The aim was to bear witness, not get killed.
This lyric from the Polish Prince, Bobby Vinton, captures what is going on.
“Blue on Blue, heart ache on heart ache.”
Trump is attacking Blue Law Firms, Blue Universities and Blue States. He is trying to weaken all blue power centers. All the while, he is voraciously aggregating power for himself. And, the end result for this nation will be heart ache on heart ache.
The
Big BeautifulBill is just more of the same. Its purpose, writ large, is to weaken blue and strengthen MAGA.
Why can’t all this be both a distraction (it is) and somewhat planned? Per #14:
I was chastised pretty heavily for posting on Bsky that activating the NG in LA was helping to distract from the Big Fcking Shitty Bill. I think it’s more what Betty wrote above: it’s all bad, and per MAGA’s preferred approach of “flooding the zone” – and horrors they’re doing are distracting from each other.
76.
@oldgold: Soundtrack in Kraków nightclub, 1975: “Moja droga, ja çie kocham . . .”
77.
Green light for Nazis?
@RevRick: I envy fanatics. They always know what’s right and I never do.
@Baud: ‘Good Germans’ were willfully blind. Either that, or they were engaged in what Robert Jay Lifton described as doubling. They lived an ordinary life part of the time, and then they participated in the machinery of death by creating a separate self.
The antidote to that is to avoid moral backsliding by knowing what your moral values are and refusing to bend them.
80.
I read that too. IIRC, the audience numbered around 1k troops. Around 50k are stationed at Fort Bragg, I wouldn’t assume that crowd was representative.
81.
I think this is exactly what Roberts wanted. Prove me wrong!
82.
@Matt McIrvin: Likewise, except been so deep in an illness flare I can’t go to protests.
But this Saturday, I can and will.
The visibles need we, the less-visibles. :)
83.
@comrade scotts agenda of rage: It’s also clearly an attempt to distract from TACO.
84.
I’ll have to check that out! I’ve never seen Colombo, but it’s on Prime, which I have this month.
85.
The antidote to that is to avoid moral backsliding by knowing what your moral values are and refusing to bend them.
While I don’t disagree, some of our Good Germans use hypermorality as an excuse for refusing to work with allies and walking away. So some degree of judgment is necessary to fully avoid being a Good German.
86.
@Matt McIrvin: No, they don’t know what is right but they are filled with certitude that theirs is the one true way and if they meet any resistance then it’s bulldozers and bullets.
Doubt and uncertainty and humility keep us human. And that is the real thing.
87.
Extremely stupid and malicious people are in charge of our country right now. We need to do all we can to get a Democratic Congress elected in 2026. Rest is noise.
88.
@lamh47: Wishing the best for your mom!
Flying is now perilous, too… so safety first. That is what will mean the most to mom.
Of course, I’m from the Midwest. My grandmother could be on fire, but she wouldn’t tell anyone and if I offered her a glass of water she would reflexively say, “If you’re getting up.” :)
@lamh47: Good luck to your mom! Paws crossed.
