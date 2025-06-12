This seems like a significant escalation:
AP footage of Senator Alex Padilla being physically removed from Kristi Noem’s press conference about the LA @schiff.senate.gov @congresstran.bsky.social
Thank you, Senator @padilla.senate.gov
— Arthur Anderson (@uabyyruwi.bsky.social) June 12, 2025 at 2:07 PM
I can’t make out exactly what he’s saying in the clip — something about violent criminals rotating through ICE? (We know they made January 6 goons eligible for employment.)
MN Senator Tina Smith shared a photo from one of Padilla’s staffers.
This is disgusting.
If this is how they treat Alex Padilla, a United States Senator, how do you think they’ll treat you?
— Tina Smith (@smith.senate.gov) June 12, 2025 at 2:39 PM
This is fucked up, y’all.
Open thread.
ETA: Here’s a video of the goons taking the senator down and cuffing him. (H/T: Kelly)
California Sen. Alex Padilla was just forcibly removed from a DHS press conference and handcuffed.
"I am Senator Alex Padilla. I have questions for the secretary."
Video from @Elex_Michaelson on X via Padilla's staff.
— Democracy Docket (@democracydocket.com) June 12, 2025 at 2:34 PM
