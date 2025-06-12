This seems like a significant escalation:

AP footage of Senator Alex Padilla being physically removed from Kristi Noem’s press conference about the LA @schiff.senate.gov @congresstran.bsky.social Thank you, Senator @padilla.senate.gov [image or embed] — Arthur Anderson (@uabyyruwi.bsky.social) June 12, 2025 at 2:07 PM

I can’t make out exactly what he’s saying in the clip — something about violent criminals rotating through ICE? (We know they made January 6 goons eligible for employment.)

MN Senator Tina Smith shared a photo from one of Padilla’s staffers.

This is fucked up, y’all.

Open thread.

ETA: Here’s a video of the goons taking the senator down and cuffing him. (H/T: Kelly)