DHS goons roughed up Senator Padilla (D-CA) at Noem presser

69 Comments

This post is in: , ,

This seems like a significant escalation:

AP footage of Senator Alex Padilla being physically removed from Kristi Noem’s press conference about the LA @schiff.senate.gov @congresstran.bsky.social

Thank you, Senator @padilla.senate.gov

[image or embed]

— Arthur Anderson (@uabyyruwi.bsky.social) June 12, 2025 at 2:07 PM

I can’t make out exactly what he’s saying in the clip — something about violent criminals rotating through ICE? (We know they made January 6 goons eligible for employment.)

MN Senator Tina Smith shared a photo from one of Padilla’s staffers.

This is disgusting.

If this is how they treat Alex Padilla, a United States Senator, how do you think they’ll treat you?

[image or embed]

— Tina Smith (@smith.senate.gov) June 12, 2025 at 2:39 PM

This is fucked up, y’all.

Open thread.

ETA: Here’s a video of the goons taking the senator down and cuffing him. (H/T: Kelly)

California Sen. Alex Padilla was just forcibly removed from a DHS press conference and handcuffed.

"I am Senator Alex Padilla. I have questions for the secretary."

Video from @Elex_Michaelson on X via Padilla's staff.

[image or embed]

— Democracy Docket (@democracydocket.com) June 12, 2025 at 2:34 PM

    69Comments

    4. 4.

      Jeffro

      Kristi Noem at that press conference: ” DHS is staying here to liberate this city from the socialist and the burdensome leadership that this governor and this mayor have placed on this country and what they have tried to insert into this city.”

      so…no longer looking for ‘violent illegal immigrants’, then?

      mission creep is a helluva thing…

      Reply
    6. 6.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      In their defense, how did they really know it was a US Senator?

      After all, he looks like all those other illegals from south of the border.  He could have just said anything in order to get close to the Secretary in order to inflict harm on her.

      Or breath the same air she’s breathing and we can’t have even that.

      So they were just exercising good cautionary procedures.  Always remember, it’s what 77 million ‘Murkins voted for so they’re just following the will of the voters.

      The above should be snark, alas, it’s far from it in reality.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Salty Sam

      DHS is staying here to liberate this city from the socialist and the burdensome leadership that this governor and this mayor have placed on this country…

      Who has violently invaded and occupied whom?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Lobo

      They do this because of who we are.  They roughed up a fellow homie.   I identify as Chicano and Latino.

      If you want to do something:  Call Senators and urge them to use the Congressional Review Act.  It is privileged and uses 10 hours of time.   It needs thirty senators.

      For everyone so concerned about flags, buy a bunch of American Flags and deliver them to the protests.  We are a proud bunch and taking it on the chin right now.   I only post to urge action.  I understand why Mistermix and Kay left.  Not worth the hassle of interacting otherwise.

      We are at that line.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Ishiyama

      What the Democratic Party needs is an new version of the Self-Denying Ordinance to get rid of the shirkers and losers in the party who don’t want to, or don’t know how to fight like their lives depend on it.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Captain C

      FTFNYT:  Uppity Senator Causes Scuffle with Heroic Law Enforcement While Harrassing Highly Competent Noem

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Marc

      @Jeffro:

      ” DHS is staying here to liberate this city from the socialist and the burdensome leadership that this governor and this mayor have placed on this country and what they have tried to insert into this city.”

      It’s definitely time for mass protests to demonstrate that neither the leadership nor the people of CA are willing to obey fascist threats.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Scout211

      NBC has the story up with Democratic pols reactions.

      Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., denounced the incident on the Senate floor. “I just saw something that sickened my stomach. The manhandling of a United States Senator, we need immediate answers to what the hell went on,” he said.

      Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the state’s other senator, wrote on X that Padilla “represents the best of the Senate. The disgraceful and disrespectful conduct of DHS agents, pushing and shoving him out of a briefing like that, demands our condemnation. He will not be silenced or intimidated. His questions will be answered. I’m with Alex.”

      California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a post on X that Padilla “is one of the most decent people I know.” “This is outrageous, dictatorial, and shameful. Trump and his shock troops are out of control. This must end now,” he added.

      The Congressional Hispanic Caucus, of which Padilla is a member, called what happened “unacceptable.”

      “We demand a full investigation and consequences for every official involved in this assault against a sitting US senator,” the group said on X.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      prostratedragon

      Thank you for posting so quickly, BC. Main rally in Chicago Saturday at Daley Plaza (city property) noon–2pm. Other towns such as Evanston, LaGrange, and Oak Park also have something planned. According to link, an anti-ICE march downtown at 4pm today. Don’t know where, but there’s a photo of a large one Tuesday taken near State & Lake.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      jonas

      We’ll see if this warrants more than just a strongly-worded letter of concern from Chuck Schumer

      ETA — hadn’t seen Scout’s comment above with Schumer’s remarks, but still…

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Steve LaBonne

      @Scout211: Use every possible tactic- eg. privileged motions- to shut the Senate down for as long as possible. And no cooperation on the debt ceiling. The time for sternly worded letters is long past.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      laura

      He is My Senior Senator and I have immense respect for him and his staff both here in state and in D.C.  The general awfulness is sharpening into the personal and closer to home. They hate us, they mean to harm us, they have a large portion of our fellow Americans that lusts for this and our media betters provide cover for this fuckery all day every day. I’m in a mood.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Suzanne

      @Lobo: You’re not banned, I hear you.

      I am absolutely horrified.

      We need to name and shame these goons, and their bosses, all the way to the FFOTUS.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      laura

      @Lobo: I have my Congresswoman and both Senators’s phone numbers on my cell and you be damn sure calls will be made right now because this fuckery cannot stand.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      ArchTeryx

      Where in the hell was Padilla’s security? They should have been all over these DHS goons the moment they laid hands on a U.S. Senator. Are they all Trumpanzees now?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      blindyone

      Senator Padilla grew up in Pacoima ( where I was an elementary schoolteacher for several years) graduated from San Fernando HS ( I graduated from a nearby HS) and graduated from MIT. His background alone makes him an extraordinary individual. This is a deliberately provocative insult to many people I’ve lived and worked with.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Steve LaBonne

      So Noem said Padilla “lunged forward without identifying himself”. You lying piece of shit, we’ve all seen the video.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Scout211

      Noem was asked about it at the presser.

      Asked about the confrontation at the news conference, Noem said, “I’ll visit with the senator and find out, really, what his concerns are and what we can do.”

      Sure, sure, ICE Barbie. We really believe you, because you always are so reasonable. //

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Another Scott

      Agreed that this seems significant. It should make all senators furious.

      Another potentially significant bit of news – TheList on lack of interest in 47’s parade:

      Donald Trump’s military parade is just days away. While the event is on the president’s birthday, it was the Army’s annual birthday party first. However, once Trump and his team had a say in the planning, the event became increasingly elaborate. The intended number of participants expanded exponentially: from 300 to 6,600. Not everyone is convinced that the spotlight is really on the military, either. “Trump is throwing himself a $30 million birthday parade just to stroke his own ego,” Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth asserted on Instagram.

      Unfortunately for Trump, it doesn’t appear that potential crowd sizes are developing at the same pace as participants. People are already announcing their intentions to stay home, including Republican members of Congress. Politico queried 50 people, and for 43 of them, the allure of alternate weekend plans was more compelling. Pope Leo’s also planning his own event that same day, which will no doubt further dilute people’s attention

      Another potential red flag is the lack of interest in accommodations. “I ran some room reservation requests for 13 -15 for cheap rooms that would not be available in a period of high occupancy,” commented on poster on X. “I can say with a reasonable degree of certainty, nobody is coming to DC.” Besides the possible lack of in-person attendees, Trump could be disappointed with the lack of TV coverage. While Fox News will devote extensive airtime to the event, other networks will confine coverage to their streaming services, so viewers can still tune into sports and favorite shows on broadcast/cable.

      […]

      [ womp, womp ]

      I just checked Travelocity – there do indeed seem to be plenty of rooms available that aren’t hugely expensive (e.g. 2 people 2 nights < $200 total).

      Here's hoping the No Kings events get lots of attendance, rain or no rain.

      Forward!!

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Jeffro:

      Kristi Noem at that press conference: ” DHS is staying here to liberate this city from the socialist and the burdensome leadership that this governor and this mayor have placed on this country and what they have tried to insert into this city.”

      As I said downstairs, she’s directly stated that she is using force in/against Los Angeles because she doesn’t like the politics of the elected mayor and governor of the city and the state.  (And one of its Senators, obviously.)

      This is a coup, and she is a traitor.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      George

      @jonas: ​
       Comments like yours are pointless. Instead of attacking the administration, you choose to attack an ally. Brilliant.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      JoyceH

      DHS claims that they didn’t know who Padilla was and that he “lunged” at the Secretary. Uh… they do know that numerous cameras were recording everything, right?

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Kelly

      It seems possible but ridiculous that Noem’s staff didn’t know who he is. Also I think Sen Padilla put up a sensible amount of restance. He’s a big guy.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Betty Cracker

      Nazi Cow Noem made some comments (i.e., told some lies) after the incident: (CNN)

      “I wish that he would have reached out and identified himself and let us know who he was and that he wanted to talk,” Noem added. “His approach was something that I don’t think was appropriate.”

      He identified himself in the briefing room, as everyone could hear. And it didn’t look like a general briefing that anyone could attend, given the number of people present. They weren’t just letting randos in, I’m sure.

      “I think everybody in America would would agree that that wasn’t appropriate,” she said during the news conference. “If you wanted to have a civil discussion, especially as a leader, a public official, that you would reach out and try to have a conversation.”

      Wrong, Nazi Cow. What’s inappropriate is your fucking goons throwing people on the floor.

      Also, I am looking forward to hearing more about the violent criminals in ICE, which is what I think Senator Padilla was trying to ask questions about?

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Glidwrith

      @ArchTeryx: The press conference was literally in an FBI building. Why would the Senator expect to need security?

      The recording above was one of his people.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      AM in NC

      So I just went on FOX’s website to see how they present this, and it is just such an alternate reality – and the comments are even worse.  I don’t know how we ever get back to decency and reality until billionaire-owned disinformation sources are dealt with. Sinclair, Clear Channel, FOX, the Mercers, OAN, Twitter/X, and on and on, and on.

      I used to feel hopeful (and I am not going to stop fighting, regardless), but the brainwashing of millions of Americans is a serious, deadly problem that we have not begun to grapple with in a meaningful way.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Redshift

      @ArchTeryx:

      Where in the hell was Padilla’s security? They should have been all over these DHS goons the moment they laid hands on a U.S. Senator. Are they all Trumpanzees now?

      What security? Senators don’t routinely have security outside of the Capitol unless they’re in leadership or there’s been a credible threat.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Scout211: I’m not sure how I’d react in their shoes, and maybe they said more and acted with, you know, actual actions, but this is some very weak tea: “We’re outraged! We demand investigations!!!”

      Goddammit, how about at least “We encourage ALL real Americans to join the No Kings peaceful protest movement! or some other words or actions of actual leadership.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Belafon

      @George: It’s not even the first comment in this thread that is trying to shift the story from Noem and Padilla to the problem with Democrats.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Betty Cracker

      @Lobo: I will, but fat lot of good it will do as my two U.S. senators are Rick Scott (a MAGA piece of shit) and Ashley Moody, a DeSantis appointee (and therefore also a piece of shit).

      Reply
    47. 47.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @Lobo:

      I only post to urge action.  I understand why Mistermix and Kay left.  Not worth the hassle of interacting otherwise.

      Huh? If we’re so worthless, why do you bother with us? Feel free to return to your safe space.

      That said, we’re in a crisis and it’s all hands on deck. First fight the fascists, and then turn on each other after the glorious victory.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Kelly

      @Steve LaBonne: He definitely did. However Noem’s staff could easily be such amateurs that they didn’t know who is Senator from CA or didn’t recognize his face. Incompetent or malicious? Probably both

      Reply
    50. 50.

      AM in NC

      @Lobo:  I called both of my useless GOP Senators after seeing this and told them I don’t want to see violent hands laid on them or any other US Senator.  WHAT ARE YOU DOING ABOUT TRUMP ADMINISTRATION AUTHORITARIAN VIOLENCE, SENATOR?   And I told that Sec. Noem was both LYING and calling for federal authorities to “liberate” LA from the duly elected Mayor and Governor.  How is this Constitutional, Senator?  WHAT ARE YOU DOING?!?!

      Every one of us needs to be taking action. Many actions.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      NeenerNeener

      @Another Scott: They’re recruiting seat fillers for that day, too, recruited by some company called Fight Fight Fight LLC. Supposedly paying $1000 in crypto. Extras are supposed to wear white and blue and wear red MAGA hats.  I wish I could paste the news article but this little box won’t let me and the email I got doesn’t have a link.

      What’s going on in LA right now is probably going to happen in NYC and Chicago, too, isn’t it?

      Reply
    54. 54.

      PatD

      Well, I’m not a Newsom fan but he’s probably the best right now at using every opportunity to attack Republicans in the clearest possible terms. The only way to get Trump to back down is to make this politically costly. Otherwise, it’s our new normal everywhere in the country.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      trnc

      Will the legacy media show this unadulterated crap without some lame defense of the administration or both siderism?

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      So, since it turned out there is no riot in LA, Trump is distracting from the 3,000 or so soldiers and marine holding their dicks by attacking a US senator for asking a question.  Just wow.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Steve LaBonne:

      Sounds like (D) Senators, particularly those with melanin, need a security detail to protect them from the Executive Branch’s security detail.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Trollhattan

      A different assault on California proceeds.

      President Donald Trump signed into law measures to overturn California’s efforts to ban the sale of gasoline-powered vehicles, a plan he called a “horrible little scheme.” Before he took office in January, Trump said, “The government gave the left-wing radicals in California dictatorial powers to control the future of the entire car industry all over the country, all over the world actually,” referring to the state’s governor as “Gov. Gavin Newscum.”

      Newsom, Trump said, “was killing the auto industry. I don’t think he knew it.” Trump signed the bills Thursday in an elaborate White House ceremony, surrounded by Cabinet officials and Republican congressional leaders. He singled out Reps. Kevin Kiley, R-Roseville, and Doug LaMalfa, R-Chico, for special praise for their roles in pushing the legislation. He used the event to bash California, a favorite target for years.

      “They did open borders, men playing in women’s sports, transgender for everybody…what a group of people you had over there. They must have hated our country,” he said, adding, “They have the most ridiculous laws I’ve ever seen for a lot of things. “ It’s highly unusual for federal legislation to target the policies of a single state, but Republican lawmakers maintained that unless Washington stops California, its policies could spread across the nation.

      https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article308470640.html#storylink=cpy

      It was just today I learned EVs are not built by “the car industry.” The hell do they come from, I wonder?

      Reply

