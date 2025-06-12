On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
Winter Wren
We stayed Thanksgiving week of 2024 in Gozo. Gozo is the smaller and more pastoral island just north of the main island of Malta in the Mediterranean. We rented an accommodation in the Ta’ Għammar neighborhood of the small village of Għasri north of the main city of Victoria.
A few minutes walk out of the neighborhood and toward the nearby town of Għarb leads to the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Blessed Virgin of Ta’ Pinu, completed in 1920.
The basilica has a pleasing facade for the front entrance. The interior contains some very fine mosaics.
Across from the basilica, there is a famed outdoor “stations of the cross” with statues representing the events of the 14 different stations commemorating events of the crucifixion in the Roman Catholic tradition. Visiting the stations requires climbing a steep pathway road to the top of a small hilltop. I climbed one morning to capture the sunrise.
The views from the top are panoramic – much of the island can be seen from it. Here is the view north to the Ta’ Ġurdan Lighthouse overlooking the Mediterranean. Directly below the lighthouse in this view is the small neighborhood where our rental apartment was located. This hill was one of the few locations where there were significant numbers of trees. I encountered several hunters with their hunting dogs patrolling the hill side as I walked up.
The lighthouse can be seen from most of the northern part of the island. Here is a closer view one day when we walked to the small nearby “Lighthouse Grocery” store in the main village of Għasri. Unfortunately, the lighthouse is undergoing repairs and it was not possible to visit it.
Most yards were enclosed using the characteristic sort of local blocks shown in the foreground here.
Many yards had an abundance of bougainvillea blooms overflowing their enclosing walls. We found that we had arrived at the beginning of the growing season. Here, winter is the growing season as the hot and dry winds of the scirocco from the Sahara preclude significant summer rainfall and attendant plant growth.
Looking south from a similar stroll to the village center, one could see the hilltop where the stations of the cross previously pictured were located. The hillsides on the island are heavily terraced to maximize cultivation. Plowing of the fields was just beginning when we visited.
The citadel of the city of Victoria is visible when walking just beyond the main village of Għasri. During the sack of Gozo by the Ottomans in 1551, a small number of inhabitants escaped capture and enslavement by scaling down the walls on the left side of this view.
The main village of Għasri is dominated by the Corpus Christi Parish Church (another church constructed in the early 1900s, at a similar time as the nearby basilica). This view of the church is taken while starting the descent into the beginning of the valley known as Wied il-Għasri.
Here is a view looking down toward Wied il-Għasri and the Mediterranean beyond. The picturesque small canyon inlet on the sea itself was only a couple of miles walk from our rental. The town perched on the hilltop on the right is Zebbug (which we did not visit). Prickly pears were in abundance everywhere on Gozo, many in late stages of fruit.
The second part of this series highlights Wied il-Għasri itself.
