When Rep. Mark Green announced his retirement from Congress on Monday, citing a mysterious job opportunity he couldn’t pass up, most members were surprised and confused. Green is already a very wealthy man, according to his personal financial disclosures, and he is extremely powerful as the chair of the House Committee on Homeland Security. But not everybody was so surprised. During his time in Congress, Green has been pitching people on a foreign business opportunity in South America, five sources told NOTUS. Specifically, Green has mentioned a potential investment in Guyana, a country on the north Atlantic coast of South America that is currently experiencing a massive oil boom. He has also made at least one trip to the country. On Monday, when he announced his resignation, Green was in Guyana, three sources told NOTUS, causing him to miss votes. He remains in Guyana, these sources said, also missing votes on Tuesday. The sources told NOTUS that Green was “cagey” about the opportunity — “super cagey,” according to one of the sources — never disclosing specifically what the business was and how he’s connected to the venture. He simply pitched the idea as a way to make money, two sources told NOTUS. Additionally, Green has used his powerful congressional connections to try to land meetings with potential investors, according to these sources. On at least two occasions, according to a source briefed on the situations, lobbyists who were visiting Green for what they believed were legislative meetings were surprised to find themselves on the other end of the conversation. It was Green who had something to sell them: a mysterious business opportunity… Green has been notably guarded about why exactly he plans to leave Congress once reconciliation is finished. In his press release announcing his intention to resign, Green simply said he was recently “offered an opportunity in the private sector that was too exciting to pass up.”…

… Green will be resigning in the middle of the 119th Congress, and his term was set to end after the 2026 midterm elections. Green said in the statement there will be a special election to replace him. His departure will leave the GOP with a slimmer majority in the House. The current party breakdown in the House is 220 Republicans and 212 Democrats, with three vacancies from heavily Democratic districts. A former Tennessee state senator and an emergency physician, Green was first elected to Congress in 2018. He became chairman of the Homeland Security panel in his third term in 2023, and he led House Republicans’ impeachment of former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas… In 2017, Green was Trump’s pick to be Army secretary in his first term, but he withdrew his name from consideration following a backlash after his past controversial statements on LGBT issues, Islam and evolution resurfaced. Green reversed a decision to retire last year after he received encouragement from multiple Republicans, including then-candidate Donald Trump, to stay in Congress… When first announcing he wouldn’t run for reelection in February 2024, Green said he had accomplished what he set out to do in Congress, pointing to the House voting to impeach Mayorkas, an effort he helmed from his committee, and a sweeping GOP border security bill that did not move forward in the Democratic-controlled Senate. Asked after his first announcement what it said about the state of the House Republican Conference, Green argued that any dysfunction is due to the slim margins in the House. “The other side votes their ideology, and it makes it very hard to get stuff done with a thin majority,” he said in February 2024. “That’s just the way that is. What we need to do is win more seats, and have a bigger majority, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Contested divorces can be expensive, but the heart (or some other organ) wants what it wants. Per the Nashville Banner…

Republican Congressman Mark Green has filed for divorce from his wife of 35 years after having an affair, according to a dispatch from his wife. In a note obtained by the Banner, Camilla Green accuses her husband of having an affair with a 32-year-old woman after being corrupted by his time in Congress, warning that his peers may become “intoxicated with power and adoration.” “He is living life greatly deceived. I have offered reconciliation, and he wants nothing of it and has insisted on a divorce. Satan has rewritten our marriage in his mind,” she wrote. Multiple sources tell the Banner that the letter was sent to members of Congress… According to Camilla Green, the 59-year-old congressman is living life “deceived” by the affair with what she described as a 32-year-old woman from a Washington-based news organization. “I want to make others aware of how readily available ‘predators’ are for our husbands. If my story can prevent this tragedy from happening to someone else, I will tell it,” the note reads. POLITICO subsequently reported that Camilla Green had misidentified the real mistress, who does not work at Axios, and reports that the real mistress, who works in politics, confirmed the reporter was not involved… Mark Green filed for divorce in Montgomery County at the end of August, citing irreconcilable differences. No response has been filed as of Friday. The couple would celebrate their 36th wedding anniversary next month..

(There’s already multiple Repubs jockeying for Rep. Green’s seat, unsurprisingly.)