Open Thread: Venting on the American Monster-in-Chief

by | 11 Comments

This post is in: 

[image or embed]

— Mike Luckovich (@mluckovich.bsky.social) June 10, 2025 at 4:01 PM

This is not America, and yet: Donald John Trump is the epitome of so many of our most vaunted ‘American founders’ -proud descendant of a petty criminal who escaped Europe one jump ahead of the law. A half-bright egoist who parleyed his status as a straight white nominally-Christian male with money into his current unearned prominence by lying. cheating, bullying those (emploees, women, minorities) with fewer resorces, and colluding with an increasingly global cast of oligarch and other criminals. Bill Kristol, at the Bulwark, on The Boy King:

It was 12:16 a.m. on Monday, June 9, and Donald Trump could barely contain his excitement. So he posted on Truth Social, “Looking really bad in L.A. BRING IN THE TROOPS!!!”

At this point Trump had already activated soldiers from the California National Guard to send to Los Angeles. But that wasn’t enough to satisfy his insatiable narcissism, his desire for self-dramatization, his imperative of self-aggrandizement. After all, many presidents have deployed the National Guard for various domestic tasks (though rarely over the objections of the state’s governor). And so, though there were plenty of Guard troops still available—the California Army Guard has more than 18,000 soldiers—Trump ordered the activation of the 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines, a light infantry battalion based at Twentynine Palms.

The Marines! Now that’s a force a strong president deploys. That’s power.

Deploying the Marines fits the performative needs of our childish commander-in-chief. But of course it’s much more than that. It also fits the deadly serious agenda of our authoritarian commander-in-chief. By deploying active-duty military here at home, Trump will have crossed yet another red line. And if he gets away with this without too much push back, he will have made it much easier to deploy active duty troops here at home in the weeks, months, and years ahead…

But of course what’s happening in Los Angeles is no joking matter. We pray that all will go well, and that no Marines or Guardsmen will be hurt or will hurt others. We hope the deployment will be short-lived and doesn’t in fact become a precedent that Trump succeeds in exploiting. And we trust that the courts, the Congress, and the country will succeed in defending the Constitution against Trump’s project of usurpation, of which the deployment of the military to Los Angeles is a part.

And we look forward to 2029, and to listening to the Marines’ Hymn in a country with a president who believes that the United States should stand for right and freedom.

Trump calls for jailing people who burn the U.S. flag
anntelnaes.substack.com/p/the-one-wh…
(100k subscribers on @bsky.app! Thank you everyone)

[image or embed]

— Ann Telnaes (@anntelnaes.bsky.social) June 11, 2025 at 9:05 PM

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    11Comments

    4. 4.

      Jackie

      Reposting from last thread:

      BettyCracker and other Florida jackals, did you see this? In anticipation of this Sat.’s No Kings protests, DeSantis has given drivers behind the wheel of their car PERMISSION to run over pedestrian protesters.

      Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has said Floridians have a right to hit protesters with their car if they need to “flee for your safety.”

      DeSantis was speaking on The Rubin Report on Wednesday when he said: “We also have a policy that if you’re driving on one of those streets and a mob comes and surrounds your vehicle, and threatens you, you have a right to flee for your safety.

      “And so if you drive off and you hit one of these people, that’s their fault for impinging on you.”

      DeSantis’ comments come ahead of the “No Kings” protests planned for June 14. Protest organizers have said the demonstrations are non-violent and are providing deescalation training to people taking part.

      A court in 2017 found that driving a car into a protestwas not an act of self-defense, as James Alex Fields Jr., was found guilty of murder for hitting and killing civil rights activist Heather Heyer, a counter-protester at the Unite the Right Rally in 2017. Now, the governor of Florida is telling people they have a right to hit protesters with their car if they feel attacked.

      https://www.newsweek.com/ron-desantis-says-floridians-have-right-hit-protesters-cars-2084418

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Martin

      @Omnes Omnibus: He’s referring to HB-1 which was intended to allow motorists to hit protestors if they were blocking the road.

      How that law would be interpreted in any given situation by any given judge and jury is anyones guess, so DeSantis’s interpretation is as good as any. I mean, he signed it, he knows what his intent was.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Jackie

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      DeSantis’s say so is not enough to change existing law.  It would be legally precarious to rely on this.

      How many FL MAGAts chomping at the bit to cause havoc will indeed take DeSantis’ words as permission to mow down pedestrians?!?

      I just want our FL jackals to be aware, and spread the word and be DILIGENT to your surroundings.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Doc Sardonic

      Guess Ron DeDumbass forgot about Florida being a Stand Your Ground state, that sort of verbal diarrhea is going to get someone seriously injured or worse this weekend.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Martin:  I tell you what, if I were practicing in FL and a client asked me if it was okay to run over pedestrians in reliance on the legal validity of DeSantis’s statement, I would advise against it.  He may be right or he may not be, but his pronouncement means fuck-all legally.

      Reply

