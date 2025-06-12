This is not America, and yet: Donald John Trump is the epitome of so many of our most vaunted ‘American founders’ -proud descendant of a petty criminal who escaped Europe one jump ahead of the law. A half-bright egoist who parleyed his status as a straight white nominally-Christian male with money into his current unearned prominence by lying. cheating, bullying those (emploees, women, minorities) with fewer resorces, and colluding with an increasingly global cast of oligarch and other criminals. Bill Kristol, at the Bulwark, on The Boy King:

It was 12:16 a.m. on Monday, June 9, and Donald Trump could barely contain his excitement. So he posted on Truth Social, “Looking really bad in L.A. BRING IN THE TROOPS!!!”

At this point Trump had already activated soldiers from the California National Guard to send to Los Angeles. But that wasn’t enough to satisfy his insatiable narcissism, his desire for self-dramatization, his imperative of self-aggrandizement. After all, many presidents have deployed the National Guard for various domestic tasks (though rarely over the objections of the state’s governor). And so, though there were plenty of Guard troops still available—the California Army Guard has more than 18,000 soldiers—Trump ordered the activation of the 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines, a light infantry battalion based at Twentynine Palms.

The Marines! Now that’s a force a strong president deploys. That’s power.

Deploying the Marines fits the performative needs of our childish commander-in-chief. But of course it’s much more than that. It also fits the deadly serious agenda of our authoritarian commander-in-chief. By deploying active-duty military here at home, Trump will have crossed yet another red line. And if he gets away with this without too much push back, he will have made it much easier to deploy active duty troops here at home in the weeks, months, and years ahead…

But of course what’s happening in Los Angeles is no joking matter. We pray that all will go well, and that no Marines or Guardsmen will be hurt or will hurt others. We hope the deployment will be short-lived and doesn’t in fact become a precedent that Trump succeeds in exploiting. And we trust that the courts, the Congress, and the country will succeed in defending the Constitution against Trump’s project of usurpation, of which the deployment of the military to Los Angeles is a part.

And we look forward to 2029, and to listening to the Marines’ Hymn in a country with a president who believes that the United States should stand for right and freedom.