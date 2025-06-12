Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

So Glad That Paul Krugman Left the NYT

… because if he hadn’t I doubt that he would have been permitted to write this article, which should be a wake-up call to all of us, even those who are already paying attention.

I’ll share several snippets here, but you really should read the whole thing.

This Is Not a Drill

There are two disastrously wrong ways to read the news from Los Angeles right now, and the rest of America over the next few days. The first is to believe that there is actually anything resembling an insurrection underway. The second is to believe that the Trump administration’s response to the nonexistent insurrection is simply cynical politics, an attempt to gain Donald Trump a few points in the polls.

What we’re actually seeing is much worse: An attempt to end politics as we know it, to deploy force to suppress dissent. Not eventually, but right now.

On the first point: No, LA isn’t a city in chaos, wracked by devastating riots requiring military intervention.

The chief of the Los Angeles Police Department issued a statement practically pleading with the Feds to stay out of the situation:

The Los Angeles Police Department, alongside our mutual aid partners, have decades of experience managing large-scale public demonstrations, and we remain confident in our ability to do so professionally and effectively.

Of course, Trump ignored that plea. He federalized part of California’s National Guard despite the opposition of the governor — something that hasn’t happened since 1965, when Lyndon Johnson mobilized part of the Alabama National Guard, basically to protect civil rights protestors. And Trump sent in some Marines, too, which would be completely crazy if the goal was to defuse tension and prevent violence. After all, the mission of the Marines, what they’re trained to do, is to deliver deadly violence.

It’s easy to see how this could spin out of control. Which is, of course, what Trump is hoping for.

But why does Trump want chaos? Many pundits and, I’m sorry to say, all too many Democrats assume that performative cruelty, both in the form of those ICE arrests and in roughing up demonstrators, will work to Trump’s political advantage. After all, isn’t immigration one of the few issues on which he polls positively? Doesn’t acting tough make him look strong?

Narrator:  No!  That’s not what the polls say.

And for those who don’t trust polls, Democrats keep beating expectations, often by very large margins, in special elections.

So have Trump and his advisers simply misjudged the politics here? No. The militarized response to the LA demonstrations and Trump’s warning that anyone protesting his military birthday parade (which millions probably will) will be “met with heavy force” aren’t about moving the poll numbers. They’re all about rejecting the idea that Americans have a right to oppose Trump policies. In the same interview Morris says it’s

part of his destruction of mutual tolerance for the party system, which is classic authoritarianism. And that’s it. That’s the motivation, and everything else circles around that.

In a follow-up note on Bluesky, Morris — who is hardly a wild-eyed radical — added this:

If Trump gets away with this, he will absolutely do the same thing during the 2026 & 2028 elections. He will manufacture unrest just like in LA and send federal troops to every major city as a way to intimidate voters and decrease turnout. Functional end to fair elex.

And Trump’s highly partisan speech to the troops at Fort Bragg — a name change the administration pretends is to honor a World War II hero, but is obviously a reversion to the old practice of naming forts after Confederate generals, that is, traitors — was a naked attempt to coopt the military in his tyrannical project.

Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, gets it. I’ve never had strong views about Newsom, one way or the other, but this line from his big speech Tuesday was what everyone who cares about this nation should be saying right now:

Democracy is under assault right before our eyes, this moment we have feared has arrived. He’s taking a wrecking ball, a wrecking ball to our founding fathers’ historic project: three coequal branches of independent government.

If you’re a pundit who thinks that this is over the top, you’re part of the problem (and you have been wrong every step of the way.) If you’re a Democrat who wants to ignore the ongoing assault on democracy so we can talk about Medicaid — important as it is — you’re hiding your head in the sand.

This is the moment. Everything is on the line, right now.

This is why we fight.  But how?

This should be a hair on fire moment.  June 14 is in two days.  What can we do right now, and on Friday and over the weekend, that will have an impact?

  • Hunter Gathers
  • Rusty
  • Steve LaBonne
  • WereBear

    1. 1.

      Steve LaBonne

      Every morning I read Krugman’s and Richardson’s emails whilst sipping my coffee. The ratio of useful information to time spent is off the charts. I am very grateful for both of them (and I subscribe to Krugman’s Substack at the basic level in order to lift the paywall).

    3. 3.

      Hunter Gathers

      Do not protest Trump’s B-day parade.

      MAGA isn’t going to show and neither should anyone else.

      Nothing would make him crack like a poorly attended birthday party.

    4. 4.

      Rusty

      When i read it this morning,  I had the same thought.  The NYT editorial staff would have lost their collective shit if he submitted that for publication.   I’ve decided to forgo a sign for Saturday’s protest and instead I got a large American flag.  We are fighting for the soul of this country and I refuse to let the bastards take the flag from us as a symbol of what we can be as our better selves.

