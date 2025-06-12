Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Night Open Thread

Gerald and Landrea had to buy a new (used) car today, so Breyana and I went to the big city so I could get a haircut:

Thursday Night Open Thread 23

Took that just a few minutes ago on my perch on the back porch while using the merlin app to see if there were any newcomers last night. There have been a few more, but off the top of my head the only ones I can remember “new” from last were the blue jay and the grackle, but I knew about them and see and hear them all the time. Gonna check later after sundown for any owl activity.

By now you have seen the news about thugs roughing up Senator Padilla, and if you were wondering how some in the media were going to spin it, here ya go:

Thursday Night Open Thread 24

Because I am a sentient human being, this made me very mad. Also, as a mature rational adult, I felt the need to act:

Thursday Night Open Thread 25

A mature and quite reasonable response. No idea if it has been deleted. Seriously fuck that guy and every bro like him. And if you are a young this is the “Mad Bitch” Beer imbroglio:

Washington Post reporters Dana Milbank and Chris Cillizza regularly do a political commentary video series called “Mouthpiece Theater.” In the newest segment, Milbank and Cillizza discuss President Obama’s “beer diplomacy,” and what types of beer various public officials should drink. They suggest a “Happy Ending” beer for Sen. David Vitter (R-LA) and a “XXX Porter” for Gov. Mark Sanford (R-SC). Their suggestion for Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, however, is considerably more offensive — a “Mad Bitch” beer.

He’s just a fucking sexist twerp who never grew up. The two other men mentioned, Sanford and Vitter, both did something wrong so their insults were deserved, but they just had to toss in Clinton and they hate her and called her a bitch.

Oddly enough, some jackass came in out of nowhere and called Tamara a bitch for literally no reason. I have no idea who pissed in their cornflakes, but I literally read the post 3-4 times and could not figure out how anything she said could be found offensive, let alone opening up with all cannons with “bitch.”

I was talking to someone yesterday about it, and she remarked “I don’t think most men understand how much women hate being called a bitch,” and I think she is probably right. I thought about it for a while and realized, yeah, any minimally competent woman, particularly our age, has heard that muttered under someone’s breath at the office a billion times. And I don’t mean to imply that competence has any relevance in whether it is appropriate to call someone a bitch, but that what most women are being called a bitch at the office for is being more competent than her male counterparts and actually following the rules. And that’s just the start of it.

Having said that, you can call Kristi Noem and any of those nazis like her “bitch” any day of the week and twice on Sunday and hell pepper her with some c-bombs. Just not in the comments, please.

This is the song currently stuck in my head for the last 24 hours, and most of you will ABSOLUTELY HATE IT:

It’s a pretty amazing video if you watch the whole shot.

I am off to eat a late dinner and watch some Acolyte.

    2. 2.

      billcoop4

       

      I for one like the center justified text.

      As do I. Distracts me from my thoughts about Cilizza.  Which are not good thoughts. At all.

    3. 3.

      MattF

      Someone should ask Milbank what he now thinks about Cillizza. OTOH, my Cillizza file was trashed long ago and won’t be updated, ever.

    8. 8.

      geg6

      We are so fucked.  I’ll be at the Beaver County Courthouse on Saturday with the handful of little US flags I bought today.  Not sure it will do any good but I have to do something or I will burst with anger and frustration.

    9. 9.

      Sister Golden Bear

      I’m not a fan of Gov. Unctuous Hairgel—albeit I’m gritting my teeth at the moment since his naked ambition is useful for us now—but ICE Barbie’s declaring we be “liberated” from our duly elected governor is especially outrageous given:

      • 2018 election: Newsom wins with 61.95%
      • 2021 recall: Defeated with 61.88% voting no
      • 2022 reelection: Newsom wins with 59.18%
    10. 10.

      Nix Besser

      @geg6: Yes, we are fucked. I will be at the event in West Chester, across the state from you. Going out to buy sign materials tomorrow.

    11. 11.

      BellaPea

      John, you look very distinguished in that photo. I will adhere to your command and will not call Noem the c-word on this blog while continuing to call her that here in the confines of my home. What a shallow, stupid, and sickening woman.

      This is shocking, deplorable and horrifying to treat a sitting U.S. Senator in this manner. I sincerely hope that Shumer is outraged enough to take action to shut down the Senate from voting on the Big Beautiful piece of shit bill until Noem is fired or resigned.

      This shit is getting serious, folks.

    12. 12.

      billcoop4

      The Saratoga Springs and Warrensburg (NY) events are coordinated. Saratoga is actually a non-part parade but folks will wear their No Kings shirts, (and I can’t get there ) and then the main gathering in Warrensburg is later — I’m able to get there.  In the heart of Stefanikland.

      It’s definitely no good if one can’t go. It may be good if one can.

      BC

    13. 13.

      sab

      My spouse cheered when Cole revived the Mad Bitch thing because my spouse is also still mad after six years. He would never bother to tell Cole that, so I will.

    17. 17.

      dmsilev

      I am off to eat a late dinner and watch some Acolyte.

      Definitely a step down from Andor. A big step down. Some interesting ideas, but the writing was all over the map and it got incoherent from time to time.

    18. 18.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I hereby invite Chris Cillizza to:

      1. Eat a giant family-size bag of deep-fried salted dicks

      2. Get fucked with a rusted-out pitchfork that’s been standing in a large pile of rotting goat manure for the past eight years

      3. Repeat as necessary

    19. 19.

      Spanky

      Dan Lefkovitz over at Morningstar.com keeps the meme going:

      I love a good investment acronym. It’s not so much the ROICsand EPSsof the world that excite me, but a clever acronym that spells out a word and captures a concept can really brighten a researcher’s day. So, I was tickled when I heard about the TACO Trade.

      It’s nice to see staid investment publications latching on to shit like this.

    20. 20.

      Juju

      @geg6: just remind them that protesting is a constitutionally guaranteed right, or if we’re going to deport felons we should start with the president.

    21. 21.

      Hilbertsubspace

      Query:  Is harridan considered sexist?  Also, what percentage of the population even knows what harridan means?

    23. 23.

      MagdaInBlack

      I am watching raw footage of the ICE operation at the meat packing plant in Oklahoma. What is most striking to me is the behavior of the ICE officers. Completely professional and nothing at all like the thugs we see grabbing people off the street. Also, not dressed in full storm trooper costumes.

      I just find that interesting. Who, then, are the folks doing the kidnapping?

    24. 24.

      schrodingers_cat

      It was a nice day here, breezy not too hot. I ate lunch under a tree in our front yard. And I grilled for the first time this season. Corn on the cob with cayenne, lime and salt and chicken thighs. The thighs were marinaded in yogurt, mint, cilantro, ginger, garlic, turmeric, cumin and coriander.

      I served the thighs on a bed of greens, basmati rice, roasted tomatoes and vidalia onions.  Also did some weeding when the thighs were cooking on the grill.

      So it was a much needed break from the madness of T 2.0.

      Also too, fuck Cilizza, Dana Milbank has turned over a new page

      And now I am  playing with some art supplies.

    25. 25.

      sab

      @sab: I am still mad at Milbank. I decided six years ago that Cilizza is beneath my contempt, so I only even think about him when reminded that he even exists.

    26. 26.

      columbusqueen

      @SiubhanDuinne: i wanna be like you when I grow up. BTW, I think the C-word is a hellava lot more toxic than “bitch,” which I wear proudly when a wingnut flings it.

    31. 31.

      TheOtherHank

      Senator Padilla (my senator, btw) has voted for quite of a few of Trump’s nominees, voted for the Crypto bill twice, and last night played in the Dems vs Reps baseball game. Today he gets thrown to the ground and handcuffed by Sec’y Noem’s goons. I wonder if he learned anything today about how collegiality works in DC these days.

      I’ve been urging him and Schiff (another one who voted for the Crypto bill twice and for a bunch of Trump’s nominees) to start withholding unanimous consent and making quorum calls, etc. Maybe they’ll actually start acting like the opposition now.

    33. 33.

      sab

      @columbusqueen: My husband asked me how I rank those two words. C… is at the top of my do not ever use list. B is way down, well below the n… word. N… is number two on my list, or maybe one with c.. as two. B… is way down

      Years ago when I was driving with my two older siblings my brother called me the c word, and my sister agreed with me that we should stop the car and kick him out. In upstate New York on our way home to Ohio. Fortunately my parents in another car with the baby sibling saw him stranded by the side of the road.

    34. 34.

      Spanky

      If anyone is still looking for what to put on a sign for No Kings Day, it would still be good to remind people that

      TRUMP

      is still

      PUTIN’S

      BITCH

    35. 35.

      Marcopolo

      Bought 3 smallish American flags on sticks today for at the local hardware store for Saturday’s protest.  Told the kid who rang me out they were for a protest this weekend, that I had Canadian flags but those were for a different protest message and without prompting he said, “yeah & fucking Greenland” and shook his head.  Then apologized for cursing.  Made me smile—at least that kid is all right.

      Also, here in MO our R gov just activated our National Guard seemingly in response to pop up anti-ICE protests in St Louis yesterday (there were 2) and the Sat activities.  Last I checked, in addition to the big protest downtown there are protests planned at Congresswoman Ann Wagner’s office, a highway interchange near there, a separate St Louis County City, a city across the Missouri from St Louis, and also in Union & Gray Summit MO (an hour or 90 minutes out of town).  And then more further afield across the state.  Good to see!

      I will be at the big one downtown with 7 friends.  Maybe in the rain, lol.  That would make sense.  Most of my protest activity this year has been pretty wet.

      For everyone else who’ll be out Sat have fun & stay safe!

      Edited to add: nice cut John.

    36. 36.

      O. Felix Culpa

      I saw a bumper sticker yesterday that read: Pro libraries, Anti-fascist.

      You could do any number of substitutions for libraries,  such as pro America, pro liberty, etc. Personally,  I’d stick with anti-fascist, but let a thousand resistance flowers bloom.

    40. 40.

      Melancholy Jaques

      This is a great opportunity for Democratic senators to improve their standing with their voters, with the general public, and with themselves: cite this outrage and refuse to do anything to cooperate with Republicans. And I mean anything. They cannot do too much, I get that, but whatever they can, the must do. And demand that the senate censure Noem or demand her resignation. No stern letters, no calling on anyone. Just refuse any any any any any cooperation.

    42. 42.

      zhena gogolia

      @Marcopolo: I got such a nice reception from the kids at our local hardware store. “Good for you.” “It’s necessary.” “Stay safe.”

      I’m not sure I’m going — it’s a really high bar for me. I hate crowds and I hate standing around, and so does my knee. But something different is going on this time.

      At the very least I’m going to put signs in my yard. “Liberty and Justice for ALL” (got that one here) and “History Has Its Eyes on You” (inspired by Hamilton number at the Tonys).

    43. 43.

      Jackie

      @columbusqueen:

      BTW, I think the C-word is a hellava lot more toxic than “bitch,” which I wear proudly when a wingnut flings it.

      And “Nasty.” I know I’ve struck a wingnut’s nerve when I’m called that! ;-D

    44. 44.

      Ohio Mom

      @geg6: I used to have a handful of little flags, back in the first Trump administration. I gave them to bored kids who were dragged to the demonstration by their parents modeling good citizenship. I’m down to one medium-small flag and I’ll be bringing it along on Saturday as well.

    45. 45.

      sab

      OT but my new to me cats from last summer are the best cats ever. I love the other five, but the new guys are very special.

    48. 48.

      Ruckus

      @Nix Besser:

      I had Lasik a number of years ago and just recently I’m back wearing glasses again. But now I have medium and far distance glasses. And reading glasses. Vision is better than it has been for most of my life but I’m still back with glasses. Oh well at least I made it into old before I had to start back as 4 eyes – AGAIN. I think I was destined to be 4 eyes most of my life. At least I didn’t/don’t have Coke bottle lenses.

      So I don’t recommend Lasik whole heartedly but then a lot of people seem to do very well with it, so who knows. My experience with it wasn’t bad, it’s just that the correction for some doesn’t last all that long. And it’s possible they’ve improved it since I had mine. And I didn’t have to wear glasses for my entire life so that’s at least something……

    50. 50.

      persistentillusion

      @sab: Whenever called a bitch, I always respond – “Huh, you saying that like it’s a bad thing.”  Pretty much leaves them either flatfooted or embarassed.

    52. 52.

      Jackie

      @sab:

      Cole uses tw*t so I have given up on that fight. With an a. With an i it is harmless.

      Twit is fine. When Cole says tw*t I want to slug him. It’s just a degree below the “C”word IMO. Both are off limits in my book.

