Gerald and Landrea had to buy a new (used) car today, so Breyana and I went to the big city so I could get a haircut:

Took that just a few minutes ago on my perch on the back porch while using the merlin app to see if there were any newcomers last night. There have been a few more, but off the top of my head the only ones I can remember “new” from last were the blue jay and the grackle, but I knew about them and see and hear them all the time. Gonna check later after sundown for any owl activity.

By now you have seen the news about thugs roughing up Senator Padilla, and if you were wondering how some in the media were going to spin it, here ya go:

Because I am a sentient human being, this made me very mad. Also, as a mature rational adult, I felt the need to act:

A mature and quite reasonable response. No idea if it has been deleted. Seriously fuck that guy and every bro like him. And if you are a young this is the “Mad Bitch” Beer imbroglio:

Washington Post reporters Dana Milbank and Chris Cillizza regularly do a political commentary video series called “Mouthpiece Theater.” In the newest segment, Milbank and Cillizza discuss President Obama’s “beer diplomacy,” and what types of beer various public officials should drink. They suggest a “Happy Ending” beer for Sen. David Vitter (R-LA) and a “XXX Porter” for Gov. Mark Sanford (R-SC). Their suggestion for Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, however, is considerably more offensive — a “Mad Bitch” beer.

He’s just a fucking sexist twerp who never grew up. The two other men mentioned, Sanford and Vitter, both did something wrong so their insults were deserved, but they just had to toss in Clinton and they hate her and called her a bitch.

Oddly enough, some jackass came in out of nowhere and called Tamara a bitch for literally no reason. I have no idea who pissed in their cornflakes, but I literally read the post 3-4 times and could not figure out how anything she said could be found offensive, let alone opening up with all cannons with “bitch.”

I was talking to someone yesterday about it, and she remarked “I don’t think most men understand how much women hate being called a bitch,” and I think she is probably right. I thought about it for a while and realized, yeah, any minimally competent woman, particularly our age, has heard that muttered under someone’s breath at the office a billion times. And I don’t mean to imply that competence has any relevance in whether it is appropriate to call someone a bitch, but that what most women are being called a bitch at the office for is being more competent than her male counterparts and actually following the rules. And that’s just the start of it.

Having said that, you can call Kristi Noem and any of those nazis like her “bitch” any day of the week and twice on Sunday and hell pepper her with some c-bombs. Just not in the comments, please.

This is the song currently stuck in my head for the last 24 hours, and most of you will ABSOLUTELY HATE IT:

It’s a pretty amazing video if you watch the whole shot.

I am off to eat a late dinner and watch some Acolyte.