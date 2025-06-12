We are, once again, off the map and through the looking glass.

Trump: “Russia fought with us in WWII and everybody hates them. And Germany and Japan, they’re fine — some day somebody will explain that…Everybody hates Russia and they love Germany and Japan…It’s a strange world.” [image or embed] — The Bulwark (@thebulwark.com) June 12, 2025 at 12:59 PM

Weak and spineless, if he’s serious; diabolical, if he’s bs-ing. The passive voice about things getting bombed is bothsiding, as if it doesn’t matter that Ru attacks and Ukraine defends. [image or embed] — Maria Popova 🇨🇦 (@popovaprof.bsky.social) June 12, 2025 at 2:03 AM

While Ukraine mourns its people and cities, the US toasts the one that erased them. Russia doesn’t dream of the future — it kills it. There is no balance between fire and what it burns. You didn’t make a gesture. You made a choice. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) June 12, 2025 at 2:48 AM

Kellogg: The United States wants to stop the hostilities along the current front line and bring Russia “back into the civilized community.” — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) June 12, 2025 at 11:51 AM

Oy vey!

“The United States remains committed to supporting the russian people as they continue to build on their aspirations for a brighter future,” Rubio wrote today. I am speechless. These are the “aspirations for a brighter future.” [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) June 12, 2025 at 7:17 AM

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Our Units in the Sumy Region Are Gradually Pushing the Occupier Back – Address by the President I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians! Today, we continued bringing our people back from Russian captivity. This is already the third stage of the exchanges agreed upon in Istanbul. Among those who have now been returned are guys who had been in captivity since 2022. There are also those who had been considered missing in action. It is important to check every name, all available information. And that’s exactly what we’re doing. I’m grateful to everyone who helps bring our people back. Just now, Defense Minister Umerov delivered a report – we discussed certain details of the overall negotiation efforts with him. We also discussed issues related to financing our defense and defense production in Ukraine. Every single day, both in Ukraine and together with our partners, we focus on ensuring our defense – on everything that provides protection for our state and our people, both here and now, and in the long term. Today, Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi delivered a report – the front line, first and foremost the Pokrovsk direction, the Kursk operation, the border areas of the Sumy region. Our units in the Sumy region are gradually pushing the occupier back. Thank you! I thank every one of our soldiers, sergeants, and officers for this result. Every unit. We are also preparing for upcoming international meetings in the next few weeks. A clear task has been set for all levels of our representatives: it is essential that our partners understand that sanctions against Russia truly work. They truly work when they stay ahead of the Russian authorities’ attempts to adapt to these sanctions. Sanctions on oil. Sanctions on Russian banks and the entire financial sector. Sanctions on individuals and legal entities that help Russia adapt to global pressure. There must be a clear limit to Russia’s ability to adapt – pressure they cannot withstand. That will mark the turning point in the war, beyond which a reliable peace is possible. Today, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius visited Kyiv. Our discussions focused specifically on what can strengthen Ukraine’s positions and provide greater protection for our cities and our Ukrainian communities. I am grateful to Germany – to Chancellor Merz, Minister Pistorius, the entire German political class, and to the society that understands what is at stake and remains willing to continue providing assistance. Germany is one of the leaders in providing support. We appreciate the fact that when Germany makes a promise, it is actually fulfilled. Thank you to everyone who stands with us, stands with Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine!

President Zelenskyy also addressed the Global Security Forum. The video hasn’t posted yet, but here’s the transcript.

No Country Can Afford to Stay Behind in Technological Development – Speech by the President at the Global Security Forum Thank you so much! Thank you very much for the invitation. Ladies and gentlemen! President Pavel! President Vass! Thank you for inviting me to the GLOBSEC forum this year – in a time of big changes and important decisions, ones that will affect people’s lives and how we think about security for years to come. Really, twelve days ago, we completed the final stage of our operation called, as I said, “Spiderweb.” Probably no one in this room missed it. Inexpensive drones – part of a low-cost operation by Ukraine’s Security Service – hit something very, very expensive for Russia, in every sense of the word – strategic bombers at distant military airfields. And it was a completely legitimate operation targeting the very aircraft Russia used to terrorize our country and to send a message of threat to NATO. And these were not just similar strategic bombers, but the exact same ones Russia had used to simulate missile strikes on NATO territory. In total, as I said, 41 Russian military aircraft were destroyed or heavily damaged – and all of this happened almost live, for the world to see. And it clearly shows how the technologies of war are changing. Ten years ago, such a strike would have been unimaginable. Today, we can’t even imagine what kind of strikes a country might be able to carry out 10 years from now. But one principle is clear – no country can afford to stay behind in technological development when it comes to security. Here’s another example. Statistics. Today, on June 12, in the fourth year of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, our military has recorded more than one million Russian casualties – killed and wounded. This is the price Putin and those like him are willing to pay for their sick geopolitical fantasies. A million losses – and still, they are doing everything to avoid ending this war. They even ignore the United States and President Trump, who have repeatedly called for a ceasefire and an end to the killings. Russia doesn’t really care about such human losses. What they do worry about are harsh sanctions, especially those against Russian oil, including a new price cap. That’s what really threatens them – because it could cut off their funding for war and force them to seek peace. And they’re also concerned about sanctions on the banking sector, and about political isolation – when Moscow is not invited to international forums, and about new joint defense efforts between Ukraine and our partners in Europe and around the world. Russia is worried about money, about so-called “prestige” in foreign policy, and about our resistance. But they are not concerned about the lives of a million of their own people. And I ask you to see this not just as another fact about dictatorships like Russia, North Korea, or Iran – but as a security challenge to all of us. We have to confront those who treat human life as worthless, just as we defend our own safety. This fight isn’t limited to Europe; it matters in every region nearby. When life means nothing to those in charge, then no crime is off the table – not even full-scale aggression. Dear friends! We now have very clear priorities. First, I want to thank Czechia for its initiative on ammunition supplies. It clearly showed that united efforts can really make a difference in modern warfare. We must strengthen all the forms of defense cooperation – especially those that help us become more and more technologically advanced and use drones of every kind – in the air, on land, and at sea. Ukraine is ready to increase drone production by 40% in the near future, already this year. Our factories have the capacity, what we lack is financing. And this must be addressed. And I urge your countries to treat drone production with the same urgency and attention that we do. We must all be faster in drones than our enemies. Next. We should be realistic about those who brought war to Europe. You can’t talk Russia into peace. But there are forms of pressure that hurt those in charge. I ask you to support a serious increase in sanctions against Russia. Our goal must be to significantly reduce Russia’s oil income and financial capabilities. If Russian oil sells for no more than $30 a barrel, suddenly Moscow will start sounding peaceful. And we must shut down all the loopholes helping to fund the Russian federal budget. We need to apply enough pressure to force at least a real ceasefire. Without pressure, this will not happen. And one more thing. We should remember that respect for human life is not just a moral value, it’s a security factor. That’s why our joint policy must include support for those who value life – and restrictions on those who show contempt for it. This can only be done at the level of all Europe and the Euro-Atlantic community. Only together we are strong enough to defend our way of life and life itself. So I ask you to support decisions that do not leave behind European nations that deserve to be in the EU and NATO. This includes Ukraine. Moldova. Balkan nations and others. Everyone deserves fair decisions. And I urge you to back every initiative that strengthens the global weight of the EU and NATO. Because only through real unity we can set the security conditions for our neighbors – conditions that make them safe for us, and force them to act in ways that do not threaten anyone, including themselves. Thank you for your attention. Thanks for the invitation. Thank you for your support. Glory to Ukraine!

He also met with German Minister of Defense Pistorius today. Here’s the video of their joint press conference:

Georgia:

Today, 21-year-old political prisoner Mate Devidze was sentenced to 4 years and 6 months in prison under Article 353^1 of the Criminal Code.

Several citizens were injured at the courthouse after they were forcibly removed from the building.

#GeorgiaProtests

#RepressionInGeorgia [image or embed] — Batumelebi&Netgazeti (@netgazeti.org) June 12, 2025 at 12:06 PM

Citizens gathered on Melikishvili Avenue, where Mate Devidze, a prisoner of the Georgian Dream regime, was arrested on November 19, 2024. It is the 197th day of continuous protest. #GeorgiaProtsests [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) June 12, 2025 at 12:35 PM

June 12, #Tbilisi After Court sentenced 21yo political prisoner Mate Devidze to 4.5 years, #GeorgiaProtests moved to a major intersection near Tbilisi State University, junction of Varaziskhevi, Chavchavadze and Melikishvili where they are setting up tents and calling on citizens to join. [image or embed] — Batumelebi&Netgazeti (@netgazeti.org) June 12, 2025 at 2:19 PM

The 5th president of Georgia, Salome Zourabichvili was fined 5,000 GEL (≈$1,800) for participating in a protest march on March 3 to mark Mother’s Day. “I stood where all mothers should have stood — with the mothers of prisoners of conscience”, Salome Zourabichvili wrote. [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) June 12, 2025 at 7:57 AM

Germany:

Germany plans €9B in military aid for Ukraine in 2025, including long-range weapons. Thank you, Germany 💙💛 — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) June 12, 2025 at 2:36 PM

Back to Ukraine.

There is nothing better than seeing their smiles, seeing their emotions when they call their loved ones for the first time in years. That overwhelming joy, with a pinch of heartbreaking disbelief behind their eyes, as if they expect to wake up and find themselves captive again. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) June 12, 2025 at 9:46 AM

Welcome home, our dearest. This is not a dream. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) June 12, 2025 at 9:46 AM

Activists of the “Yellow Ribbon” movement held a resistance campaign on Russia Day, reminding that residents of the temporarily occupied territories are waiting for liberation. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) June 12, 2025 at 2:25 PM

“Under the guise of “drills” in Belarus, the Russians could launch an offensive on the northern border regions. This threat should also be taken into account, although they have not yet made a decision on whether to attempt it.” – Maksym Zhorin, deputy commander of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) June 12, 2025 at 4:46 AM

Izium, Kharkiv Oblast:

In Izium district of Kharkiv Oblast, russian forces deliberately targeted a demining crew with a drone strike — hitting the machine’s working compartment. One sapper was killed. Two more were injured. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) June 12, 2025 at 3:37 AM

Kharkiv:

Last night, russia struck Kharkiv with 12 drones, targeting apartment buildings and civilian infrastructure. Fifteen people were injured, including four children. The youngest is just two years old. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) June 12, 2025 at 3:05 AM

Rescuers have recovered the body of the fifth victim from the rubble of the civilian facility in Kharkiv, which was massively attacked by russian drones on the night of 7 June. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) June 12, 2025 at 3:27 AM

Zolochiv, Kharkiv Oblast:

A Russian glide bomb struck a house in Zolochiv, Kharkiv region. A woman and her 11-year-old son were rescued from the rubble. Why? What was the purpose of this strike? The answer is simple: terror, pure and unfiltered. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) June 12, 2025 at 12:31 PM

Moscow Oblast:

Strike drones attacked the “Rezonit” Technopark in the Moscow region last night, according to the General Staff. The plant is involved in the mass production and assembly of printed circuit boards, as well as the manufacturing of electronics used in Russia’s high-tech weaponry. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) June 12, 2025 at 7:00 AM

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

A new video!

Here’s the machine translation of the caption:

He gave the most expensive thing he had in his pocket🤭#песпатрон

Open thread!