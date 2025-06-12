Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Warlords in the Oval Office

Here’s one for the “every accusation is a confession” file — a new report from ProPublica suggests Trump and Bukele of El Salvador made a corrupt bargain so that both could appear “tough on crime” while funneling money to MS-13 gang leaders, including U.S. taxpayer funds. Just mind-boggling stuff:

In April, President Trump and Salvadoran President Bukele shook hands in the Oval Office to celebrate a deal to ship gang members to the notorious CECOT prison.

But a new ProPublica investigation found there’s more to the story. 🧵👇

June 12, 2025

Roundup of the Bluesky posts from ProPublica below.

2/ Bukele has a reputation as a crime fighter. He’s jailed some 80,000 gang members. Crime rates have plunged.

It turns out, though, that he’s protected another set of gangsters: the leaders of the violent MS-13 street gang, U.S. and Salvadoran officials told us.

3/ In 2019, when Bukele was elected, crime was a big problem. So U.S. prosecutors say Bukele’s aides made a deal with the devil. They allegedly worked with El Diablito, alias for the head of MS-13, to trade money and power for votes and less violence.

4/ But there was a problem. In 2019, Trump had ordered the creation of Task Force Vulcan, a team of federal agents dedicated to dismantling the leadership of MS-13. When federal agents learned of the alleged deal, they began looking at Bukele and his allies.

5/ We uncovered a previously unreported request where federal agents spelled out their suspicions that Bukele and his allies might have diverted USAID funds to MS-13 as part of the secret deal.

6/ Agents prepared a request for a review of any U.S. bank accounts held by Salvadoran political figures. Bukele and 14 others were on the list.

7/ “Information obtained through investigation has revealed that” the Salvadorans were “heavily engaged with MS-13 and are laundering funds from illicit business where MS-13 are involved,” said the documents that we reviewed.

8/ The outcome of the request is not clear. But it’s a sure sign that federal agents were digging into corruption in the Bukele government.

9/ We asked DOJ, State, Treasury about it. All declined to comment. The Salvadoran government did not respond to requests for comment. In the past, Bukele repeatedly has denied making any deal with the gang.

10/ We found more signs that Bukele the crime fighter was fighting the U.S. investigation. Vulcan requested the extradition of 12 top MS-13 leaders – guys who allegedly ordered murders of U.S. citizens. Many were sitting in Salvadoran prisons.

11/ Bukele aides carried out a secret campaign to block the extraditions. “Bukele and his government are using the entire state apparatus to prevent these people from being extradited,” a person with knowledge of the Salvadoran judicial system told us.

12/ One judge appointed by Bukele allies ordered colleagues: “Do not work on extraditions at all,” the person with knowledge of the Salvadoran justice system told us.

To date, none of the MS-13 leaders has been extradited to the U.S.

13/ The campaign continued. Bukele and top aides threatened and harassed Salvadoran officials who were helping out the task force. At least eight of them had to flee the country for fear of retaliation, our sources told us.

14/ Why would Bukele want to protect the MS-13 leaders when he was rounding up their followers?

One possible explanation, sources told us: The gang leaders could testify in U.S. courts about the alleged pact. The street-level guys could not.

15/ To bring it back to Trump: The agreement to deport immigrants to El Salvador has effectively undercut the Vulcan investigation and shielded Bukele from further scrutiny, current and former U.S. officials told us.

16/ As part of the deportation deal, Bukele asked for the return of senior MS-13 leaders arrested by Vulcan.

The DOJ recently asked the court to drop charges against two top gang bosses, citing “geopolitical and national security concerns.”

17/ Here’s the White House response to all this:

“President Trump is committed to keeping his promises to the American people and removing dangerous criminals and terrorist illegals who pose a threat to the American public. We are grateful for President Bukele’s partnership.”

Here’s a link to ProPublica report. This has the makings of a regime-ending scandal had it occurred in “normal” times, but in Trump’s America, it’s just Thursday.

Speaking of warlordism, on Tuesday Trump announced that he’s getting rid of FEMA after the current hurricane season ends and will instead disburse disaster relief directly from the White House. Here’s a gift link to a TPM member newsletter that breaks down how that works. An excerpt:

This has always been the centerpiece of Trumpism even more than authoritarianism, a kind of fiscal warlordism. Disaster relief dollars are a relatively minor expenditure. But we see it aimed at universities, the cut off of funds generally to California and the forced deployment of National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles. The blue states essentially fund the war against themselves.

It’s important to note that the fact that blue states disproportionately fund the federal government only aggravates the more general pattern, which is targeting states viewed as domestic enemies.

It’s not too much to say that this puts the whole national civil compact under immense and perhaps unsupportable stress. Blue states disproportionately fund the federal government. But what they get back or whether they get anything back is up to Donald Trump.

“Perhaps unsupportable” is right. And while blue states will bear the brunt of Trump’s hostility for obvious reasons, he’s not going to be generous to red states either. He thinks that money is his.

Open thread.

    1. 1.

      cope

      And we are supposed to be a species destined to leave Earth and colonize other worlds?  That assumes facts not in evidence.

    2. 2.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Trump’s disgusting speech at Fort Bragg has been discussed, but the response by [some of] the elite troops in audience, & the orchestrations that the commanding officers made to accommodate the visit, are truly frightening. From Adam Isacson:

      June 11, 2025
      A Bad Day for the U.S. Military
      Donald Trump is going to say whatever he is going to say, apparently even when he’s speaking to a military audience. What matters more is how the soldiers respond to his most divisive and politicized comments.

      Many soldiers—and thus, their commanding officers—failed that test at Fort Bragg yesterday (June 10). The boos and catcalls from uniformed Army personnel, responding to the President’s goading, were something with almost no precedent in U.S. history. It was alarming.

