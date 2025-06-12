Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Well, This is Fucking Horrifying

Good god this is going to be awful and we will inevitably get sucked in:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has just released a statement on the strikes.

“Moments ago Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival. This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove the spread,” he says.

“In recent months, Iran has taken steps that it has never taken before, steps to weaponise this enriched uranium,” he adds.

“If not stopped, Iran could produce a nuclear weapon in a very short time. It could be a year. It could be within a few months, less than a year. This is a clear and present danger to Israel’s very survival.”

We are going to get sucked into this and this is going to create generations of Osama’s.

      Suzanne

      One of my friends noted, “They’ve got to do something with all the weapons we give them”.

      Fuck.

      Captain C

      Netanyahu will do anything, sacrifice anyone to stay out of jail.  His brother gave his life for his country, to save hostages.  Netanyahu would happily let the current hostages die and his own country burn to stay out of jail.

      Harrison Wesley

      It’s been an interesting ride. Oh, well. I don’t think political messaging is going to be of much assistance here, will it?

      Suzanne

      CNN is saying that it is looking likely that the strikes took out much of the general staff, including the head of the military.

