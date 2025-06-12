Good god this is going to be awful and we will inevitably get sucked in:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has just released a statement on the strikes.

“Moments ago Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival. This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove the spread,” he says.

“In recent months, Iran has taken steps that it has never taken before, steps to weaponise this enriched uranium,” he adds.

“If not stopped, Iran could produce a nuclear weapon in a very short time. It could be a year. It could be within a few months, less than a year. This is a clear and present danger to Israel’s very survival.”