So, super big day tomorrow with the No King’s protests- there are even ones that I think are going to be quite big for the area in Wheeling and Steubenville. I will probably not be attending either for a multitude of reasons, first of which is I can feel a ball of anxiety in my chest just thinking around being around all those people and the only options being public restrooms dear god I need to stop thinking about this. Another big reason is because it is going to be raining, and I know a bunch of you are going to say “But Cole, don’t be such a wimp” to which I have to say fuck you I am not in the army anymore I don’t stand in the rain under any circumstance. That fucking bullshit is over. I will stand under the awning for twenty minutes at the grocery store with a cart of paid for groceries waiting for the rain to die down that inevitably started when I was shopping. If I go to a public event like a picnic or something and it starts raining I do not stand under the shelter miserable hoping for the best or making the best of it. I wave to everyone and walk directly to the car and drive home. The fun was had then the rain started and I peaced the fuck out.

If you are curious, my mother always used to tell people that I was nine going on seventy (the nine obviously changed).

Oh, and I have no burner phone atm (actually, if someone knows how to get one legally tell me in the comments).

***

In other news, this happened:

BREAKING: US Marines deployed to Los Angeles have carried out the first known detention of a civilian, the US military confirms. It was confirmed to Reuters after they shared this image with the US military. [image or embed] — News Eye (@newseye.bsky.social) June 13, 2025 at 6:01 PM

Another sad milestone. The military also confirmed they are flying predator drones.

***

This, on the other hand, is a delicious response to ICE:

Ah yes, nothing says “tough guy” like hiding your face behind a mask while bullying unarmed people. But this response gives me life… [image or embed] — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline.com) June 13, 2025 at 1:09 AM

If you are not from appalachia or the south, you are probably unfamiliar with what you just witnessed, but you just got a glimpse of what we call papaw vibes (or depending on your region, “peepaw”). He done said his piece and he’s not gonna put up with your shit and you know it so best go get backup or go on about your business elsewhere otherwise shit is gonna escalate and make the gossip at bingo something.

***

I’m watching Solo right now, and I have no idea why Donald Glover is not like Denzel level famous. He’s just so good looking and charming and smooth. He just has that thing. Some of these people just have a sparkle in their eyes and just instant “rizz” as the kids say, or were a couple of years ago. Ryan Gosling has it. AOC has it. I can’t describe it other than as a spark and you guys know what I am talking about I just can’t explain it.

At any rate, behave. Maybe I will feel ornery and go tomorrow.