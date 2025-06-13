Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

How any woman could possibly vote for this smug smarmy piece of misogynistic crap is beyond understanding.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

When we show up, we win.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

The republican ‘Pastor’ of the House is an odious authoritarian little creep.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

If you don’t believe freedom is for everybody, then the thing you love isn’t freedom, it is privilege.

I have other things to bitch about but those will have to wait.

White supremacy is terrorism.

America is going up in flames. The NYTimes fawns over MAGA celebrities. No longer a real newspaper.

This country desperately needs a functioning fourth estate.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

We know you aren’t a Democrat but since you seem confused let me help you.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

I did not have this on my fuck 2025 bingo card.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Friday Night Open Thread

Friday Night Open Thread

by | 46 Comments

This post is in: ,

So, super big day tomorrow with the No King’s protests- there are even ones that I think are going to be quite big for the area in Wheeling and Steubenville. I will probably not be attending either for a multitude of reasons, first of which is I can feel a ball of anxiety in my chest just thinking around being around all those people and the only options being public restrooms dear god I need to stop thinking about this. Another big reason is because it is going to be raining, and I know a bunch of you are going to say “But Cole, don’t be such a wimp” to which I have to say fuck you I am not in the army anymore I don’t stand in the rain under any circumstance. That fucking bullshit is over. I will stand under the awning for twenty minutes at the grocery store with a cart of paid for groceries waiting for the rain to die down that inevitably started when I was shopping. If I go to a public event like a picnic or something and it starts raining I do not stand under the shelter miserable hoping for the best or making the best of it. I wave to everyone and walk directly to the car and drive home. The fun was had then the rain started and I peaced the fuck out.

If you are curious, my mother always used to tell people that I was nine going on seventy (the nine obviously changed).

Oh, and I have no burner phone atm (actually, if someone knows how to get one legally tell me in the comments).

***

In other news, this happened:

BREAKING: US Marines deployed to Los Angeles have carried out the first known detention of a civilian, the US military confirms.

It was confirmed to Reuters after they shared this image with the US military.

[image or embed]

— News Eye (@newseye.bsky.social) June 13, 2025 at 6:01 PM

Another sad milestone. The military also confirmed they are flying predator drones.

***

This, on the other hand, is a delicious response to ICE:

Ah yes, nothing says “tough guy” like hiding your face behind a mask while bullying unarmed people.

But this response gives me life…

[image or embed]

— Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline.com) June 13, 2025 at 1:09 AM

If you are not from appalachia or the south, you are probably unfamiliar with what you just witnessed, but you just got a glimpse of what we call papaw vibes (or depending on your region, “peepaw”). He done said his piece and he’s not gonna put up with your shit and you know it so best go get backup or go on about your business elsewhere otherwise shit is gonna escalate and make the gossip at bingo something.

***

I’m watching Solo right now, and I have no idea why Donald Glover is not like Denzel level famous. He’s just so good looking and charming and smooth. He just has that thing. Some of these people just have a sparkle in their eyes and just instant “rizz” as the kids say, or were a couple of years ago. Ryan Gosling has it. AOC has it. I can’t describe it other than as a spark and you guys know what I am talking about I just can’t explain it.

At any rate, behave. Maybe I will feel ornery and go tomorrow.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Annie
  • BarcaChicago
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • BethanyAnne
  • brendancalling
  • broken/braininjured
  • Cheryl from Maryland
  • columbusqueen
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • eclare
  • Geminid
  • Gloria DryGarden
  • HinTN
  • Interesting Name Goes Here
  • Jay
  • John Cole
  • JoyceH
  • Leto
  • MagdaInBlack
  • MobiusKlein
  • Percysowner
  • Scamp Dog
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Scout211
  • Soapdish
  • Suzanne
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • WTFGhost

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    46Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Reposted from below

       

      update on military detention

      turns out he was in a taped off area he wasn’t supposed to be, they briefly detained him and he was quickly released, a pretty simple mistake. it *is* why you don’t deploy the military to do this, but *is not* the entrance to the cool zone.

      [image or embed]
      — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) Jun 13, 2025 at 7:24 PM

      according to another Blue sky post, the guy said no hard feelings.

       

      Reply
    3. 3.

      WTFGhost

      @Baud: Well, that at least, is something I don’t expect the military to make mistakes with – I know they have protocols for trespass.

      That said, I remember a legend of a cop, supported by military, who said “cover me,” as he prepared to approach the house, and they opened fire, since that’s what “cover me” means in a combat situation – “keep their heads down while I maneuver.”

      I find it hard to believe they didn’t instead ruin the raid by screaming “WTF do you need covering fire for?” which is why I call this a legend. But I don’t think it’s impossible, especially if some moron thought “let’s include guys just back from combat!” for whom the mistake would be easier to make.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WTFGhost

      Oh, and I have no burner phone atm (actually, if someone knows how to get one legally tell me in the comments).

      It’s just a pre-paid phone, bought with cash, and a single activation/money card, also purchased with cash. Ideally, from a location that you never shop at, and have no reason to be near.

      Then sign up with a brand new e-mail address. You can manually enter contacts, and such, and install apps, etc., so your use of the phone is all but untraceable.

      This allows you to record a police encounter, for example, and if the cop seizes your phone, it’s just your burner – no evidence worth collecting.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      JoyceH

      @WTFGhost: reminds me of an old military joke about the difficulty of communicating between services.

      Tell the Army “secure the building”, they’ll surround it with razor wire and post a guard. Tell the Marines “secure the building”, they’ll charge in guns blazing and shoot everything that moves. Tell the Navy “secure the building “, they’ll turn out the lights and lock the door. Tell the Air Force “secure the building”, they’ll take out a lease with option to buy.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Scout211

      @JohnCole: Oh, and I have no burner phone atm (actually, if someone knows how to get one legally tell me in the comments).

      Here’s a good article on burner phones from C-Net:

      Get a Burner Phone for Travel and Keep Border Agents Away from Your Private Info

      Lots of good information and instructions.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      UncleEbeneezer

      I will not be attending any protests tomorrow because I’ll be showing my family around Taos and playing two gigs (four sets) of music.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      JoyceH

      Btw, My Fitness Journey – yesterday I was at the Y fitness center, just stepping up onto the treadmill, fell off the back of it and sprained my right ankle and left wrist.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Cheryl from Maryland

      I understand re the crowds and the rain and the rest.  As I tell my friends who want to support the movement but can’t go, many of the No Kings Protests can be supported by funds – mine at No Kings on the Pike in Rockville, MD, is using such funds to supply all of us with USA flags to wave.  Do what one can.  We love you.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      broken/braininjured

      You won’t stand in the rain, yeah.

      Like my “nym” says, I’ve been broken up a bit and I have a brain injury. I have some issues with balance and walking, I lean on a cane, and things are always a bit off in my head BUT I’M FUCKING GOING TO THE PROTEST BECAUSE I’M TOUGH AND THIS IS FUCKING SERIOUS (and yeah they’re calling for rain here… ooh “water”).

      I’ve begun reading regularly and I’ll give money because other writers make the site worth it, but you, John Cole, now we find that when the shit is most serious, you seem to be mostly a not particularly interesting mouth.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Percysowner

       

      I’m going to do my best to make it to the local protest tomorrow. A massive migraine yesterday led to a big migraine hangover today, so I didn’t get any supplies for the protest. I may try to get to a store to make a sign, but I will just leave my phone at home if I go. Someone else at the march can take pictures. The big march in downtown Columbus happened today, because there was a scheduled Pride Parade for the 14th. My understanding is the march was well attended. I’ll see how this one, in Clintonville, goes.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      MobiusKlein

      My suggestion for folks not wanting to go to a Big Protest (TM)

      Put out a chair in your front porch/sidewalk/whatever, bring out your signs, and be visible to your neighbors.  We often get the most engagement while walking to Bart for the protest, chatting with the folks on the street who are not part of the Choir.

      And you don’t need to ruin your knees – have yourself a one block rally, it still counts.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      bbleh

      @Baud: ok fine, but is this not a “police” action? Not a military reservation. “Taped off” so presumably forbidden by some law or ordinance, but isn’t that a police duty?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Annie

      I will be attending the march and protest in San Francisco.  Big crowds scare me but I think we’re past the point where my feelings about crowds matter.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Baud

      @bbleh:

      They shouldn’t be there, no question. But being there, they’re going to handle their own security. it doesn’t sound like they are taking on general law enforcement duties.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      bbleh

      @Annie: marshaling in Philly, have attended many. In my experience, it’s totally mellow, heavily skewed to older folks, plenty of room on the margins to hang out without heavy crowds. Go and be counted! It matters!

      Reply
    25. 25.

      bbleh

      @Baud: concur but I’m worried about nibbling at the legal edges. And the MAGAts are absolutely itching to use armed force domestically, very much including uniformed forces, not least because of the cachet.

      They shouldn’t be there AT ALL. Nor doing ANYTHJNG.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Leto

      John if you like Donald Glover you should check out his show Atlanta. It’s on Hulu and it was very very good.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Suzanne

      I am planning on attending with Mr. Suzanne. SuzMom desperately wanted to attend, but concluded that her mobility limitations make that unwise. I may take Spawn the Younger. Not taking Youngest. I used to take her elder siblings to protests when they were that age, but I think violence is too likely. It is also likely to rain and schlepping kids in the rain is terrible.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Annie

      @bbleh:

      oh, I’m going.  I don’t want to look back 5 years from now and realize I didn’t do enough.

      And the San Francisco protests have been calm   — I went to a lot of them during Trump’s first term, and several already this year.  I did not see any violence and the cops, though present, stood on the sidelines.  Especially around the Civic Center, protests are routine, so the cops are usually mellow.  And as you mention, an awful lot of the people are older (like me).  I figure, the more normies show up, the less chance of any incidents.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      BarcaChicago

      I’m volunteering with the Chicago indivisible chapter to be a large sign holder at the protest tomorrow. Going with a friend who’s also a therapist like myself. Don’t piss off the social workers…

      Reply
    35. 35.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Main question tomorrow in downtown Denver will be if the crowd size exceeds that of the AOC/Sanders rally earlier in the year, 35K.

      Should be fun and very safe based on the crowd demographic and behavior of all the previous rallies this year.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      bbleh

      @Annie: yay, good on ya!  Very important to show up and be SEEN by the cameras. The difference between the 8-block tank parade and hundreds of marches with literally MILLIONS of just-regular-folks will be inescapable.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @broken/braininjured: as a camping and backpacking type of person, I own waterproof gear, that makes rain a pretty tolerable experience. I don’t have bad memories of being in rain. Mostly not.
      but some people do.
      For all who do end up in rain tomorrow, you can be gleeful knowing that man and his parade are in the rain, too.

      I’m  thinking some nice gusts of wind might blow away any umbrellas they try to protect him with. And that some one near him in the stands is carrying contagious viral things, and coughs near him. Pls forgive my fantasy life.

      If I felt safe, I’d like a sign in my front yard to say Make América Sane Again. MASA. Safe as well. Apologies to people from other countries in the americas. It’s our shorthand; we know better.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Interesting Name Goes Here

      @broken/braininjured: …I don’t know when it became a leftist tactic to try and shame other people into actions for reasons of proving toughness/manhood/street cred/wish fulfillment…

      …but Jesus H. Christ does it need to stop.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Jay

      ‪the Mountain Goats‬
      ‪@themountaingoats.bsky.social‬
      · 6h
      this is so amazing

      ‪LorennaCleary.bsky.social‬
      ‪@lorennacleary.bsky.social‬
      · 6h
      New Yorkers scream out each officer’s lawsuits against them for excessive force and more upon their city, right to their faces while protesting.

      0:00

      0:45 / 0:45

      20

      426

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.