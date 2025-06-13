Let’s start out right here: if you’re not interested in a positive take on current affairs or interested in hopefulness instead of hopelessness, move right along. This is only going to piss you off.

But I have to get through the day. And I know there are some folks here struggling to find a way to get through the day, too. I feel like I can at least do something to help with that.

Here are two videos I watched today that I found helpful, especially since I have been both angry and heartbroken hearing all the lies about California, particularly LA. A city where I have lived, worked and played off and on over the past thirty years. A vibrant city, a lot in part due to its beautiful immigrant population.

If you’re not familiar with Hank Green, he and his brother are worth learning about. The end of the video, when he casually adds the fact they funded the hospital center in SierraLeone, should at least pique your interest in what he and his brother do in addition to their day jobs.

I really like this video, because yesterday Hank was having my day, when everything felt hopeless and I actually had to quit watching that video halfway through, because I was already depressed and stressed. I went and walked the dogs, listening to music instead. And remembered there are A LOT of good people out there.

Hank seemed to have a similar experience:

Jun 13, 2025 I’ve got three or four strategies in this video, depending on how you count. But overall, I probably need to shift my brain out of a mentality where I think about whether I’m winning or losing, and shift toward simply asking whether I am acting in ways that are in concert with my goals.

===

The second video is the one Hank refers to in his video. I was curious, and I wasn’t disappointed. Jamelle Bouie’s thoughts:

Jun 10, 2025 CHARLOTTESVILLE Lots of conversation about whether the Los Angeles protests will help or hurt President Trump’s political standing. Here’s my case that they are more likely to hurt him than help him, and that his response — and his decision to escalate to using the military — represents weakness rather than strength. Of course, we’ll ultimately see what happens. I hope I’m right. Also, for those of you care, I’m wearing a ballcap from my alma mater, the University of Virginia, an Italian linen sportcoat from J. Crew, a blue oxford from Proper Cloth and a emblematic tie from Polo Ralph Lauren, bought second-hand.

===

Finally, just for fun – the top 10 dogs this week:

===

If you are feeling overwhelmed, find one thing you can do, no matter how simple, even if it’s just being kind to someone you know is vulnerable, every day. Those acts make a difference. And don’t forget to do something nice for yourself, too.

Stay safe this weekend!

This is a positive vibes thread. Including sharing how you get to hope when you feel hopeless.