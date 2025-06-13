Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

In my day, never was longer.

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

When I was faster i was always behind.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Republicans got rid of McCarthy. Democrats chose not to save him.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

All hail the time of the bunny!

Books are my comfort food!

One lie, alone, tears the fabric of reality.

I swear, each month of 2025 will have its own history degree.

People identifying as christian while ignoring christ and his teachings is a strange thing indeed.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

’Where will you hide, Roberts, the laws all being flat?’

The revolution will be supervised.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty. ~Thomas Jefferson

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

Text STOP to opt out of updates on war plans.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

This fight is for everything.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

