Wied il-Għasri was just a few miles from our vacation rental during Thanksgiving week 2024. I ended up visiting three different times: first on a mid-afternoon drive along the whole northern coast with my wife, once on a morning run from our rental and once in the afternoon/early evening with my son and his wife after they returned from a morning spent scuba diving.
Most of the northern coast of Gozo consists of 20-30 meter high cliffs like these at the mouth of the canyon. The sea the morning of this visit was starting to get whipped up by steady 30 mph northwesterly winds.
The path to the bottom of the canyon started near this small field of flowers.
The bottom of the canyon was a short hike with steps carved into the stone canyon walls. Not too scary, steep or strenuous. You can also see the lighthouse in the background here.
A few switchbacks provide overlooks to the canyon as you descend.
There is a small beach that can be used in good weather to enter the water at the bottom.
During our first visit, the water in the canyon was very calm. During these calm days (and when the water is warmer), the canyon inlet is popular for snorkeling and scuba diving. During rough days, the waves came in and crashed against the little cave under the overhang on the right and created a dramatic spray.
On our visit near sunset, the water was a bit rough! Here you can also see the light house behind and some small pools in the foreground where the sea spray from the waves collected.
The waves were so powerful that sea spray made it to the top of the cliffs that we were on…
where it filled some of these ancient salt pans carved into the rock…
that were fed and drained by carved channels in the cliff top rocks like these.
I’d love to go back some time in calm weather when the water is warmer and swim in that inlet!
