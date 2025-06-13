Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Everything is totally normal and fine!!!

Anne Laurie is a fucking hero in so many ways. ~ Betty Cracker

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

How any woman could possibly vote for this smug smarmy piece of misogynistic crap is beyond understanding.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

“Loving your country does not mean lying about its history.”

Hell hath no fury like a farmer bankrupted.

American history and black history cannot be separated.

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

This country desperately needs a functioning fourth estate.

Rupert, come get your orange boy, you petrified old dinosaur turd.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Of course you can have champagne before noon. That’s why orange juice was invented.

The real work of an opposition party is to hold the people in power accountable.

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

Every decision we make has lots of baggage with it, known or unknown.

Sadly, media malpractice has become standard practice.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

If you don’t believe freedom is for everybody, then the thing you love isn’t freedom, it is privilege.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

President Musk and Trump are both poorly raised, coddled 8 year old boys.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

On The Road – Winter Wren – Gozo Countryside – Part 2: Wied il-Għasri

Winter Wren

Wied il-Għasri was just a few miles from our vacation rental during Thanksgiving week 2024. I ended up visiting three different times: first on a mid-afternoon drive along the whole northern coast with my wife, once on a morning run from our rental and once in the afternoon/early evening with my son and his wife after they returned from a morning spent scuba diving.

On The Road - Winter Wren - Gozo Countryside - Part 2: Wied il-Għasri 9
GozoDecember 1, 2024

Most of the northern coast of Gozo consists of 20-30 meter high cliffs like these at the mouth of the canyon. The sea the morning of this visit was starting to get whipped up by steady 30 mph northwesterly winds.

On The Road - Winter Wren - Gozo Countryside - Part 2: Wied il-Għasri 8
GozoNovember 29, 2024

The path to the bottom of the canyon started near this small field of flowers.

On The Road - Winter Wren - Gozo Countryside - Part 2: Wied il-Għasri 7
GozoNovember 29, 2024

The bottom of the canyon was a short hike with steps carved into the stone canyon walls. Not too scary, steep or strenuous. You can also see the lighthouse in the background here.

On The Road - Winter Wren - Gozo Countryside - Part 2: Wied il-Għasri 6
GozoNovember 29, 2024

A few switchbacks provide overlooks to the canyon as you descend.

On The Road - Winter Wren - Gozo Countryside - Part 2: Wied il-Għasri 5
GozoNovember 29, 2024

There is a small beach that can be used in good weather to enter the water at the bottom.

On The Road - Winter Wren - Gozo Countryside - Part 2: Wied il-Għasri 4
GozoNovember 29, 2024

During our first visit, the water in the canyon was very calm. During these calm days (and when the water is warmer), the canyon inlet is popular for snorkeling and scuba diving. During rough days, the waves came in and crashed against the little cave under the overhang on the right and created a dramatic spray.

On The Road - Winter Wren - Gozo Countryside - Part 2: Wied il-Għasri 3
GozoNovember 30, 2024

On our visit near sunset, the water was a bit rough! Here you can also see the light house behind and some small pools in the foreground where the sea spray from the waves collected.

On The Road - Winter Wren - Gozo Countryside - Part 2: Wied il-Għasri 2
GozoNovember 30, 2024

The waves were so powerful that sea spray made it to the top of the cliffs that we were on…

On The Road - Winter Wren - Gozo Countryside - Part 2: Wied il-Għasri 1
GozoNovember 29, 2024

where it filled some of these ancient salt pans carved into the rock…

On The Road - Winter Wren - Gozo Countryside - Part 2: Wied il-Għasri
GozoNovember 29, 2024

that were fed and drained by carved channels in the cliff top rocks like these.

I’d love to go back some time in calm weather when the water is warmer and swim in that inlet!

