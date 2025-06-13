… in the shadowy recesses of Great Replacement Theory social media, where Stephen ‘Naziferatu’ Miller is both a crony and a celebrity.

Trump pissed off the boss:

"Stephen Miller, Trump’s deputy chief of staff for policy and an architect of his immigration policy, likewise voiced concerns Thursday about Trump’s comments, according to a person with knowledge of the discussions" [image or embed] — Joe Sudbay (@joesudbay.bsky.social) June 13, 2025 at 10:06 AM



===

I don't know how many times these people have to say "non-whites are not americans unless they are part of my inner circle, we want to do ethnic cleansing" before people start listening bsky.app/profile/pale… [image or embed] — Adam Serwer (@adamserwer.bsky.social) June 13, 2025 at 6:50 AM

==

"The [GOP] bill contains the resources [Miller] needs to replay Los Angeles over and over and over again. If it doesn’t pass, he’ll lose his fix, like a junky whose stash gets flushed down a toilet."

@brianbeutler.bsky.social tells Rs who's bidding they're doing

www.offmessage.net/p/the-greedy… [image or embed] — Greg Sargent (@gregsargent.bsky.social) June 12, 2025 at 8:09 PM



===

It falls to White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller to keep all the plates spinning, a role he happily embraces, but which comes with the inherent challenge of putting the “mass” in mass deportations. — David Kurtz (@davidkurtz.bsky.social) June 10, 2025 at 11:04 AM



===

And so it was that ICE officials found themselves being berated by Miller in late May that their arrest numbers weren’t high enough and the rhetorical focus on the worst of the worst needed to shift on the ground to focus on all undocumented immigrants, the WSJ reports: — David Kurtz (@davidkurtz.bsky.social) June 10, 2025 at 11:04 AM



===

"Agents didn’t need to develop target lists of immigrants suspected of being in the U.S. illegally, a longstanding practice, Miller said. Instead, he directed them to target Home Depot, where day laborers typically gather for hire, or 7-Eleven convenience stores." — David Kurtz (@davidkurtz.bsky.social) June 10, 2025 at 11:04 AM



===

That kind of indiscriminate enforcement action has had the effect of sweeping up documented and undocumented, citizen and noncitizen, workers and criminals in a Kafkaesque crackdown that was sure to enflame tensions in immigrant and minority communities that were hardest hit. — David Kurtz (@davidkurtz.bsky.social) June 10, 2025 at 11:04 AM



===



===

In fact I'd go so far to say that the complete disregard of even trying to sound like Trump in the second post (lmao "idyllic communities?" c'mon.) demonstrates that the writer (likely Miller) is kind of reeling. [image or embed] — Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) June 12, 2025 at 3:29 PM

===