Open Thread: "It's Called Remigration"…

Open Thread: “It’s Called Remigration”…

… in the shadowy recesses of Great Replacement Theory social media, where Stephen ‘Naziferatu’ Miller is both a crony and a celebrity.

Trump pissed off the boss:
"Stephen Miller, Trump’s deputy chief of staff for policy and an architect of his immigration policy, likewise voiced concerns Thursday about Trump’s comments, according to a person with knowledge of the discussions"

[image or embed]

— Joe Sudbay (@joesudbay.bsky.social) June 13, 2025 at 10:06 AM


===

I don't know how many times these people have to say "non-whites are not americans unless they are part of my inner circle, we want to do ethnic cleansing" before people start listening bsky.app/profile/pale…

[image or embed]

— Adam Serwer (@adamserwer.bsky.social) June 13, 2025 at 6:50 AM

==

"The [GOP] bill contains the resources [Miller] needs to replay Los Angeles over and over and over again. If it doesn’t pass, he’ll lose his fix, like a junky whose stash gets flushed down a toilet."
@brianbeutler.bsky.social tells Rs who's bidding they're doing
www.offmessage.net/p/the-greedy…

[image or embed]

— Greg Sargent (@gregsargent.bsky.social) June 12, 2025 at 8:09 PM


===

It falls to White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller to keep all the plates spinning, a role he happily embraces, but which comes with the inherent challenge of putting the “mass” in mass deportations.

— David Kurtz (@davidkurtz.bsky.social) June 10, 2025 at 11:04 AM


===

And so it was that ICE officials found themselves being berated by Miller in late May that their arrest numbers weren’t high enough and the rhetorical focus on the worst of the worst needed to shift on the ground to focus on all undocumented immigrants, the WSJ reports:

— David Kurtz (@davidkurtz.bsky.social) June 10, 2025 at 11:04 AM


===

"Agents didn’t need to develop target lists of immigrants suspected of being in the U.S. illegally, a longstanding practice, Miller said. Instead, he directed them to target Home Depot, where day laborers typically gather for hire, or 7-Eleven convenience stores."

— David Kurtz (@davidkurtz.bsky.social) June 10, 2025 at 11:04 AM


===

That kind of indiscriminate enforcement action has had the effect of sweeping up documented and undocumented, citizen and noncitizen, workers and criminals in a Kafkaesque crackdown that was sure to enflame tensions in immigrant and minority communities that were hardest hit.

— David Kurtz (@davidkurtz.bsky.social) June 10, 2025 at 11:04 AM


===

An important point here is that the first truth is very much Trump, the second is absolutely -not- Trump.

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) June 12, 2025 at 3:27 PM


===

In fact I'd go so far to say that the complete disregard of even trying to sound like Trump in the second post (lmao "idyllic communities?" c'mon.) demonstrates that the writer (likely Miller) is kind of reeling.

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) June 12, 2025 at 3:29 PM

===

If the Stephen Miller freakshow is too much even for Ron Johnson (!) it’s probably worth confronting Republicans with the ugly truth: they aren’t being bullied into supporting “the MAGA agenda.” They’re being bullied into helping a sadistic degenerate get his fix. www.offmessage.net/p/the-greedy…

[image or embed]

— Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler.bsky.social) June 12, 2025 at 8:00 PM

    11Comments

    4. 4.

      trollhattan

      Ron Johnson has a moment. It’ll pass, because Ron Johnson.

      Wonder if Tuberville has tired of his role making Ron Johnson second-stupidest senator?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      RevRick

      Yesterday, ICE conducted a raid at a fire remediation construction site arresting 17 men in Bethlehem PA. It of course provoked a counter demonstration. But the raid itself illustrates the cruel stupidity of the policy.
      The May 2nd fire displaced 135 residents plus several first floor businesses, and the workers were busily repairing the damage so that those residents and businesses could soon return. But now that work has ground to a halt and the company contracted to do the repairs will have to find a new crew. Who knows how long that will take.

      This is just a small example of what will grow into a huge problem. Trump’s first tweet shows that he senses that his deportation policy may not be the wisest move. Immigrants are a significant chunk in agriculture, construction, hospitality and meatpacking. Remove them from those workforces, and you quickly develop shortages on the supermarket shelves, unchanged sheets at hotels and nursing homes, and construction projects grinding to a halt. And that will create a vicious cycle of job losses and inflation.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      trollhattan

      NYT engages in accidental journalism.

      New York Times: “The Republican megabill now before the Senate cuts taxes for high earners and reduces benefits for the poor. If it’s enacted, that combination would make it more regressive than any major tax or entitlement law in decades.”
      “The bill as passed by the House in May would raise after-tax incomes for the highest-earning 10 percent of American households on average by 2.3 percent a year over the next decade, while lowering incomes for the poorest tenth by 3.9 percent, according to new estimates by the Congressional Budget Office.”
      “The shape of that distribution is rare: Tax cut packages have seldom left the poor significantly worse off. And bills that cut the safety net usually haven’t also included benefits for the rich. By inverting those precedents, congressional Republicans have created a bill unlike anything Washington has produced since deficit fears began to loom large in the 1990s.”

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Archon

      One of these days I hope someone can explain to me how the people who voted for Trump to lower prices thought that tariffs and mass deportation would help with that.

      I suspect that prices were an excuse more than a reason because I REFUSE to believe Trump voters were that ignorant on how the American economy works.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Suzanne

      @Archon: They think mass deportation will raise their wages and lower housing costs. They think tariffs will result in higher profits for American firms and thus American workers will get a higher wage.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      jonas

      @Archon:

       I REFUSE to believe Trump voters were that ignorant on how the American economy works.

      Have you ever watched any of Jordan Klepper’s interviews of these people? Your mind just touches the void for a moment, they’re so stupid.

      Reply

