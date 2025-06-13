Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We will not go back.

Since we are repeating ourselves, let me just say fuck that.

My right to basic bodily autonomy is not on the table. that’s the new deal.

Hell hath no fury like a farmer bankrupted.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

“Just close your eyes and kiss the girl and go where the tilt-a-whirl takes you.” ~OzarkHillbilly

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

Roe is not about choice. It is about freedom.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

She burned that motherfucker down, and I am so here for it. Thank you, Caroline Kennedy.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

The only way through is to slog through the muck one step at at time.

Republicans: The threats are dire, but my tickets are non-refundable!

This fight is for everything.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Disappointing to see gov. newsom with his finger to the wind.

This isn’t Democrats spending madly. This is government catching up.

So many bastards, so little time.

You cannot love your country only when you win.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

A norm that restrains only one side really is not a norm – it is a trap.

Every reporter and pundit should have to declare if they ever vacationed with a billionaire.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Screw Comity (Open Thread)

Screw Comity (Open Thread)

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Passing Dems call Mike Johnson out as a liar as he’s lying on camera.

ICYMI — “LIE!!”

Dems heckled Speaker Johnson as he tried to put all the blame on Senator Padilla

[image or embed]

— The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) June 13, 2025 at 10:00 AM

You love to see it. The ultra-pious Mr. Johnson is a liar, so call him one. On camera even!

Some folks on Bluesky were bitching about the framing Democrats were using after the assault on Senator Padilla, i.e., “if they can treat a U.S. senator like that, imagine what they would do to you.” The complaint was that Noem’s thugs already treat ordinary people like shit.

Okay, fair point. But the framing gets to a larger and accurate point, which is that powerful people get deferential treatment the rest of us don’t, and if Noem’s thugs feel empowered to manhandle a senator, their depredations on ordinary people will escalate too.

Empathy deficits are real, especially among right-wingers, but I think it’s universally true that when an action affects your family member or friend or colleague, it’s less abstract and more personal. If the thug assault on Senator Padilla makes Trump’s fascist actions more vivid for congressional reps and any remaining delusions about bipartisan comity are torn away by the incident, that’s a good thing.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Lobo
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    1. 1.

      zhena gogolia

      God, I knew someone would pipe up to complain about that.

      Why can’t we be more like Repugs? Just push the point when you have a goddamned chance! Stop pilpullating!!!

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Baud

      @zhena gogolia:

      I’m with you. Most ordinary people aren’t treated like that. That’s the problem, because they can’t empathize with the few ordinary people who are treated badly.  That’s who the message is for, but folks gotta pretend to be obtuse in order to scold.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Lobo

      Action post: Call senators and ask if you can’t stand up for a fellow senator why can you stand up for us?  Especially for Democratic senators running for reelection or other office.  See law firms on this dynamic.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.