TGIFriday Morning Open Thread

by | 10 Comments

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread 19

(Lalo Alcaraz via GoComics.com)

BREAKING: A federal judge says Trump illegally deployed the National Guard to help with LA protests and must return control to California.

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) June 12, 2025 at 11:46 PM


===

here we goooo

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) June 12, 2025 at 9:02 PM


===

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo has vetoed a bill that would have required voters in the swing state to show a photo ID at the polls.

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) June 12, 2025 at 9:30 PM


===

BREAKING: The Supreme Court has revived a lawsuit from an Atlanta family whose home was wrongly raided by the FBI.

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) June 12, 2025 at 10:18 AM


===

Boebert: What we’re seeing in LA is an insurrection
Pritzker: You don’t know understand what insurrection is. It is outrageous that you are asking that when you are the one condoning the pardoning of people that attacked police.

— Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) June 12, 2025 at 5:08 PM


===

If only the national press corps would write this clearly & directly & honestly with no bothsides bullshit.
Props to the @chicago.suntimes.com
chicago.suntimes.com/illinois-gov…

— Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) June 12, 2025 at 4:58 PM


===

okay, fine, i will vote for gavin newsom for president
of shit talking

— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) June 12, 2025 at 9:54 PM

    3. 3.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud: ​
      Well dayum. I was hoping Newsom would be able to tell the National Guard to stand down today.

      ETA: Given that we’re talking about a possibly unconstitutional abuse of power, I’d have hoped that the Circuit would have erred on the side of letting Judge Breyer’s decision stand until they had a chance to take it up. Bummer.

    4. 4.

      Baud

      @lowtechcyclist:

      The delay isn’t great, but I’m not sure having a back and forth situation on chain of command is helpful either. I suppose the courts would love for this to end so they can declare the case moot.

    5. 5.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud:

      The delay isn’t great, but I’m not sure having a back and forth situation on chain of command is helpful either.

      True, but my thought is that the abuse of power issue should overrule that consideration.  But IANAL, I’m just this guy, you know?

      I suppose the courts would love for this to end so they can declare the case moot.

      Maybe that’ll happen in this particular instance, but they’ve got to know it’ll be back.  They might as well get it settled now.

    6. 6.

      prostratedragon

      Hmmm …

      Guess who was right in the thick of the assault on @padilla.senate.gov?

      Corey Lewandowski. (He may have been the guy instructing that there’s no recording at a press conference and seems to have realized how badly they fucked up.)

    7. 7.

      eclare

      There is a meeting of the national security council scheduled for 11 AM.  Nothing urgent, I’m sure, maybe FFOTUS can get in a quick 18 beforehand.

