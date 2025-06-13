(Lalo Alcaraz via GoComics.com)

BREAKING: A federal judge says Trump illegally deployed the National Guard to help with LA protests and must return control to California. [image or embed] — The Associated Press (@apnews.com) June 12, 2025 at 11:46 PM



===



===

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo has vetoed a bill that would have required voters in the swing state to show a photo ID at the polls. [image or embed] — The Associated Press (@apnews.com) June 12, 2025 at 9:30 PM



===

BREAKING: The Supreme Court has revived a lawsuit from an Atlanta family whose home was wrongly raided by the FBI. [image or embed] — The Associated Press (@apnews.com) June 12, 2025 at 10:18 AM



===

Boebert: What we’re seeing in LA is an insurrection

Pritzker: You don’t know understand what insurrection is. It is outrageous that you are asking that when you are the one condoning the pardoning of people that attacked police. [image or embed] — Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) June 12, 2025 at 5:08 PM



===

If only the national press corps would write this clearly & directly & honestly with no bothsides bullshit.

Props to the @chicago.suntimes.com

chicago.suntimes.com/illinois-gov… [image or embed] — Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) June 12, 2025 at 4:58 PM



===