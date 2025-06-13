BREAKING: A federal judge says Trump illegally deployed the National Guard to help with LA protests and must return control to California.
— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) June 12, 2025 at 11:46 PM
===
here we goooo
— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) June 12, 2025 at 9:02 PM
===
Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo has vetoed a bill that would have required voters in the swing state to show a photo ID at the polls.
— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) June 12, 2025 at 9:30 PM
===
BREAKING: The Supreme Court has revived a lawsuit from an Atlanta family whose home was wrongly raided by the FBI.
— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) June 12, 2025 at 10:18 AM
===
Boebert: What we’re seeing in LA is an insurrection
Pritzker: You don’t know understand what insurrection is. It is outrageous that you are asking that when you are the one condoning the pardoning of people that attacked police.
===
If only the national press corps would write this clearly & directly & honestly with no bothsides bullshit.
Props to the @chicago.suntimes.com
chicago.suntimes.com/illinois-gov…
— Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) June 12, 2025 at 4:58 PM
===
okay, fine, i will vote for gavin newsom for president
of shit talking
— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) June 12, 2025 at 9:54 PM
