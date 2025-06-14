Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republicans got rid of McCarthy. Democrats chose not to save him.

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

With all due respect and assumptions of good faith, please fuck off into the sun.

The republican ‘Pastor’ of the House is an odious authoritarian little creep.

The fundamental promise of conservatism all over the world is a return to an idealized past that never existed.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

“Facilitate” is an active verb, not a weasel word.

These days, even the boring Republicans are nuts.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Hey hey, RFK, how many kids did you kill today?

This must be what justice looks like, not vengeful, just peaceful exuberance.

Wake up. Grow up. Get in the fight.

If you thought you’d already seen people saying the stupidest things possible on the internet, prepare yourselves.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

Giving in to doom is how authoritarians win.

Disagreements are healthy; personal attacks are not.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

Boeing: repeatedly making the case for high speed rail.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

When they say they are pro-life, they do not mean yours.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Dear elected officials: Trump is temporary, dishonor is forever.

How any woman could possibly vote for this smug smarmy piece of misogynistic crap is beyond understanding.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / No King’s Day

No King’s Day

by | 54 Comments

This post is in: 

When I was on active duty in the army, every weekend before we were released on the unsuspecting German public, we received a safety briefing from the first sergeant, and he would go through a litany of things we should keep in mind and not do over the weekend. Places that were off limits, not to drink and fight, drink and drive, etc. After giving a several minuted lecture to all 100+ of us in formation, he would then look directly at me and my roommate/battle buddy and fellow crewman on the CO’s tank and would say: “COLE, BEASLEY! Don’t be fucking stupid.” I had no rank in the army. I was not Private Cole of PFC Cole or even Sergeant Cole. I was always just “fucking Cole.”

I would like you to head out today to the protests with these sage words of advice. Don’t be fucking stupid.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Albatrossity
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • Comrade Scrutinizer
  • different-church-lady
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Elizabelle
  • greenergood
  • Ishiyama
  • Jacel
  • Jackie
  • Jeffro
  • JMG
  • JML
  • Juju
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Melancholy Jaques
  • NotMax
  • Old Dan and Little Ann
  • Percysowner
  • Professor Bigfoot
  • RaflW
  • raven
  • Ruckus
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • Steve LaBonne
  • trnc
  • trollhattan

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    54Comments

    3. 3.

      raven

      ‘We will kill you’: Florida sheriff issues stern warning to protesters

      As protests over the Trump administration’s immigration raids continue in Los Angeles and other cities, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier and law enforcement officials warned that demonstrators could face a forceful response in the state, CNN affiliate WESH reports.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      I just drove through my local Village and it was packed on every corner with people with signs. I spent about five straight minutes honking in support at the red light. Then I get home and hear about the shooting in Minnesota. Sigh.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Betty Cracker

      Just got home from the No Kings protest in my town. (Held early because it’s HOT!) Biggest demonstration I’ve ever seen here — approximately 500 in a town with a population of around 7500 and 75% Trump voters.

      Just learned two Democratic lawmakers in MN were targeted for assassination. A rep and her husband were killed. A state senator and his wife were wounded. In their respective homes.

      The gunman was either a cop or cop impersonator with a cop car. He escaped on foot, and a manhunt is ongoing in the Minneapolis suburbs.

      Stay safe out there.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      raven

      @Betty Cracker: The Athens gig is @ 5 but I just don’t think I should go because I can’t  hardly walk. My wife is going and I’m urging her to stay alert and get the fuck out if shit starts. Same advise I gave my first wife at the Champaign-Urbana 4th of July parade that turned into a melee. Of course I didn’t follow my own advice and ended up in a brawl with counter-protestors.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      trollhattan

      @Betty Cracker: ​
      Damn it. Hope they catch the guy(s) pronto. On the loose, armed, nothing left to lose and that’s not just the opening of a country song.

      I expect the president* to make a statement of concern to a troubled nation any moment now.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @trollhattan: I expect the president to eventually explain that the very bad, very nasty Democrats deserved what happened to them and to announce his intent to pardon the gunman.

      (I wish TF I could say this is satire, but)

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Jackie

      Moved this update from the earlier thread:

      Apparently the fake cop even had a vehicle decked out to resemble a police car. Police found a list of potential victims (all MN state lawmakers) – including the two who were shot – inside the abandoned “police” car. Apparently police engaged fire with the now on foot fake officer near the assassinated lawmaker’s home.

      What a tragedy. I hope the assassin is apprehended SOON for everyone’s safety.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      I am in Media PA for a satellite rally west of Philly. There were about 100 people on the eastbound platform heading to the main Philly event. That’s one stop on one train line. Looks like maybe 1000 people here but I’m bad at crowd estimation

      Reply
    28. 28.

      JMG

      Much to my surprise, I drove past a No Kings rally in my little Cape Cod town. Maybe 150 people on the grounds of the Unitarian Church, which is located at what passes for the major intersection here (there’s a traffic light). Not bad for a town with 7500 permanent residents.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Ruckus

      @Professor Bigfoot:

      You may have summarized the situation 10000% correctly. It is extremely unfortunate that it is even possible that you, or anyone,  needed to say this – but this is where we are.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Percysowner

       

      I’m about to leave for the noon protest here. I’ll see if I can find parking, the protest is scheduled for after the Saturday Farmer’s Market, so parking is sparse. If I can’t find parking I’ll do a drive by, honk and show support that way.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      RaflW

      I’m fucking bereft. I live in Minnesota. Heck, I live 15 minutes by car from Melissa Hortman’s neighborhood. These assassinations are horrific for our democracy, but they’re also a shattering thing to have happen to a metro area still feeling the ripples of George Floyd and many other upheavals. Then there are the people I know who are 1 or 2º separation between me and Melissa. I didn’t know her, but she’s energetically in my network and the grief is starting over on FB.

      And — I have a fever and made the last minute call to not go to a protest. Which makes me extra, deeply sad. Being with a mass of other people mourning and demanding change is what I need, but just going to the kitchen for a yoghurt felt taxing, so I just freakin’ can’t. I’m near tears.

      Go get loud for me, BJ peeps! I look forward to pics. I’ll be liking and reposting coverage on Bsky. That’s at least somethin’.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      RaflW

      @trollhattan: He will fuck it up royally, and then the press will give him a total pass and then my head will explode — but how is that much different than yesterday or tomorrow.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Elizabelle

      @RaflW:  My condolences, RalfW. Terrible loss to you and your community, and losing all the good that Speaker Hortman would have done.

      I will devise a black armband for today’s protest.

      I hope you feel better.  Can you put a sign in a window?

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Matt McIrvin

      I just got back. Turnout was about the same as last time and similar in character–maybe slightly lighter because of the predictions of rain, but the rain had stopped. Maybe 800-900 people? I was overdressed and ended up feeling a bit hot.

      I was going to do the same thing I did before and walk up the street to see how far the crowd extended, but I was stopped by a new development: a knot of counterprotesters! About 10-15 people waving the gigantic Trump flags, on the corner by City Hall, completely surrounded by the anti-Trump protesters. I saw no shit started but I endeavored to avoid that corner thenceforth.

      There was a bit more pushback. One woman screaming hatefully at us, one pickup at a stoplight revving its engine and blowing exhaust on us though he didn’t seem to have the full coal-rolling rig. A few people driving by with even more gigantic Trump flags billowing from the pickup bed. But it was a handful of people trying to look as big as possible. Overwhelmingly, the drive-by honkers were in support. Hundreds and hundreds of them.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      JML

      I’m just gutted today. Apparently, this sicko even shot the Hortman’s dog. (Melissa and Mark had a doofy golden)

      At least it sounds like the Hoffman’s are going to make it.

      It’s just horrifying.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Professor Bigfoot:

      “The Only Good Democratic Politician Is A Dead Democratic Politician”*

      *Secret-but-not-really-secret policy statement of this administration

      And nobody should ever question when we make references to the historical echoes of Nazi Germany in the 1930s here after this.  They never should have before this.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Jeffro

      @Betty Cracker: sounds like your town exceeded the “3.5% rule” by, oh…carry the one…invert the numerator…hang on…an ADDITIONAL 3.2%!

      all kidding aside, this is an important day

      this maladministration is NOT popular and they’re getting less so by the day

      I think next we need a “DON’T COME HERE!” protest across the country, warning foreign tourists and soccer players and basically everyone to not travel to the U.S.

      but regardless, I’m highly encouraged!

      Froette and I are headed out in an hour, wish us luck!

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Elizabelle

      @Betty Cracker:  Your first paragraph is wonderful.  Yay for all those swamp area neighbors turning out.  It takes extra courage in severely red areas.

      Re Minnesota:  I hope they catch that gunman soonest, well before any scheduled protests.  And I hope he is taken alive; we need this to be more than a three-day tragic story, since it involves Democrats, who are lesser beings.  Want people to get a good look at this lunatic.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      greenergood

      A few of us in Glasgow, Scotland today – and more in Edinburgh too, at the official US Consulate (which Mr Trump want so to close…)  – google TeslaTakedown Scotland for a little news – got good thumbs up and applause – but it was raining buckets – and no photos due to people not wanting their photos posted  :-(  – we expats are bit nervous – but just a chance to connect with y’all over there – hope all goes well today

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Elizabelle

      Appreciating our beautiful emotional support cheetah in the respite photo.

      Always up for seeing that cheetah.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Jackie

      @RaflW:

      I’m fucking bereft. I live in Minnesota. Heck, I live 15 minutes by car from Melissa Hortman’s neighborhood.

      You’re in lockdown, I assume! Terrifying and so tragic for you and her constituents. For everyone’s sake, I hope he’s caught ASAP!

      You take care!

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Elizabelle:

      I will devise a black armband for today’s protest.

      Back in high school, in the Vietnam War days, we wore black arm bands. Did that form of protest just go out of style?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.