When I was on active duty in the army, every weekend before we were released on the unsuspecting German public, we received a safety briefing from the first sergeant, and he would go through a litany of things we should keep in mind and not do over the weekend. Places that were off limits, not to drink and fight, drink and drive, etc. After giving a several minuted lecture to all 100+ of us in formation, he would then look directly at me and my roommate/battle buddy and fellow crewman on the CO’s tank and would say: “COLE, BEASLEY! Don’t be fucking stupid.” I had no rank in the army. I was not Private Cole of PFC Cole or even Sergeant Cole. I was always just “fucking Cole.”

I would like you to head out today to the protests with these sage words of advice. Don’t be fucking stupid.