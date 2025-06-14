Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Political Assassinations in Minnesota

Political Assassinations in Minnesota

by

This post is in: 

Terrible:

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says former state House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband were shot and killed in a politically motivated assassination, and a second lawmaker and his wife were shot and wounded. Authorities were actively searching for a suspect hours after the targeted killings.

“We must all, in Minnesota and across the country, stand against all forms of political violence,” Walz said at a press conference Saturday. “Those responsible for this will be held accountable.”

The wounded lawmaker was identified as state Sen. John Hoffman, a Democrat, was first elected in 2012. He previously served as vice chair of the Anoka Hennepin School Board, which manages the largest school district in Minnesota. Hoffman is married and has one daughter and represents a district north of Minneapolis.

Hortman had two children.  Hoffman and his wife are out of surgery after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.  There’s cautious optimism about their survival.  The suspect was dressed as a police officer and one of the officials at the press conference said that if he had been standing in the room, everyone would have thought that he’s a cop.  His vehicle looked like a police SUV.

    71Comments

    1. 1.

      Lord Fartdaddy (formerly Mumphrey, et al.)

      This has been inevitable for a long time. I’m only shocked it’s taken this ling.

    4. 4.

      MN Grubert

      Im in MAGA part of MN today. For what’s supposed to be a “happy occasion.”

      Not smiling.. looking pissed and hostile.

    13. 13.

      debit

      @raven: It’s either a cop car or a car heavily modded to look like a cop car.  Either way, they’re going to know who owns the vehicle.

      ETA: and if it’s a cop car, one presumes they’ll know who last had the keys.

    14. 14.

      Jackie

      The shooter was on foot and exchanged fire with police officers. Hopefully he was wounded, which would make him more noticeable.

    15. 15.

      Elizabelle

      Good to see you, MMix, but oh what a terrible occasion.

      Trump’s statement declined to mention those shot were Democrats. But “Our Attorney General” is right on it.  Fuck that a-hole

      Although.  I do think this will help ruin his birthday.  It’s inconvenient, at a minimum.

    17. 17.

      Betty Cracker

      From NYT reporter Ernesto Londoño in Minneapolis:

      A senior state official said investigators “have reason to believe” the gunman had planned to target one of the “No Kings” rallies planned today. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety plans to urge people attending those rallies to stay away, the official said.

      Fucking hell.

    18. 18.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      “Our Attorney General is right on it” means nothing will happen at the federal level other than statements about lone-wolf, if only those feckless Dems had AR-15s, etc.

      I’m torn about Walz’s statement regarding the rallies today.  Yeah, it’s the usual and good “public safety” message but what this does is chilling, meaning the right has ways of shutting down peaceful public protest thru political violence and it’s second and third-order effects.  It’s impossible to tell people to ignore that but then, a bold show of defiance in the face of violence like this is what marchers were doing in the 50s, 60s and 70s.

      As I said in the previous thread, the historical echoes to Nazi Germany in the 30s are obvious.

    19. 19.

      cope

      LGM has a graphic of the make up of the Minnesota legislature.  Their house has (had) an equal number of Ds and Rs, their senate has a one vote majority of Ds.  It will be sehr interessant to read the “manifesto”.

    22. 22.

      TS

      @raven:  They know who owns the car – they found him at the 2nd house, exchanged shots but he got away, leaving the car. They know who they are looking for. Said as much at the press conference

    23. 23.

      Elizabelle

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage:  It’s an interesting problem, because you want to provide more protection for the No Kings protesters, but you also need that law enforcement in the hunt for an assassin.

      No good answers there.  I wonder if the National Guard could be there to protect the rallies?

      And Gawd, is it going to be a mess if this gunman had any connection to law enforcement.  Maybe he was not admitted, or washed out, or is a wannabe.  Or a J6 pardoned felon.

    26. 26.

      Mai Naem mobile

      @debit: all you have to do is buy one of the old cars they have at the state/counry/city surplus auctions. I’ll be driving and notice what I think is a cop car behind me and as soon as they do by me I’ll figure out it’s obviously an old cop car the person’s bought from one of these auctions.

    29. 29.

      Mai Naem mobile

      @TS: i wouldn’t trust Pam Bondi or Kash Patel on this. Bondi will give him a get out of free card like she did with Epstein.

    32. 32.

      S Cerevisiae

      We are in Northeast Minneapolis just a short drive from the suburbs where this happened, this shit’s really getting scary. I hope everyone outside the Twin Cities shows up in gargantuan numbers, don’t let the fuckers scare us off everywhere but I think things are going to be very subdued around here.

    34. 34.

      Jackie

      @Elizabelle: Body armor was mentioned, but wouldn’t his legs be accessible? Ordinarily, I’d want him taken alive, but I wouldn’t put it pass FFOTUS to pardon him – if he qualifies for federal charges.

      GOD, I HATE what Trump and his ilk are turning me into :-(

    35. 35.

      JoyceH

      @Mai Naem mobile: If they know who he is, killing him won’t help them. His social media and manifesto will make his allegiance clear. Just hope the news doesn’t downplay his motivation like they usually do for a Trumper.

    36. 36.

      Geo Wilcox

      @Baud: They should have gotten him THERE. They did not station people at the back to catch him as he escaped. Really shitty work.

    37. 37.

      mrmoshpotato

      @cope: Hopefully it rains on the orange manbaby’s birthday party today.

      We all know he doesn’t want to get his cotton candy combover wet.

    39. 39.

      Jackie

      @Elizabelle:

      I wonder if the National Guard could be there to protect the rallies?

      There’s a more than good chance Gov Walz knows people are going to be more determined to rally than ever, so hopefully he has the MN National Guard on the phone and on standby?

    41. 41.

      RaflW

      @Jackie: Capitol police said at the morning Walz presser that security will be upped. Walz and Lt Gov Flannagan were on the speaker list, and of course that’s off, but I think he’s threading the needle of a careful governor. It’s a recommendation, and the capitol grounds are open and people are there now.

    43. 43.

      Fair Economist

      @Jackie: Murder is a state level crime.

      I expect there are some relevant federal statutes, and, as you say, Trump will let him off on those one way or another. But first degree murder will be enough.

    46. 46.

      RevRick

      @Lord Fartdaddy (formerly Mumphrey, et al.):

      This is a the Democrats’ Emmett Till moment, because it illuminates the utter depravity of the GOP. By his pardoning of the January 6th rioters and by his ugly rhetoric at Fort Bragg, Trump pointed the gun. And by their silent refusal to denounce the pardons and the rhetoric every GOP politician is complicit.

      Melissa Hortman’s name should be raised every day.

    49. 49.

      S Cerevisiae

      @RaflW: We were planning on going over there on the light rail but with the bastard still on the loose my anxiety would have been cranked to 11 if I would’ve gone to the protest. I was actually looking forward to going too.

    55. 55.

      Elizabelle

      I hope the assassin does not have possible accomplices. That could account for canceling the No Kings events.

      A Lone Wolf is dreadful.  A team or cell even more so (although also more chance to infiltrate one).

    58. 58.

      RevRick

      @Lord Fartdaddy (formerly Mumphrey, et al.):

      This is a the Democrats’ Emmett Till moment, because it illuminates the utter depravity of the GOP. By his pardoning of the January 6th rioters and by his ugly rhetoric and at Fort Bragg, Trump pointed the gun. And by their silent refusal to denounce the pardons and the rhetoric every GOP politician is complicit.

      Melissa Hortman’s name should be raised every day.

    65. 65.

      Elizabelle

      Joe Biden’s statement on Twitter:

      This heinous attack motivated by politics should never happen in America. We must give hate and extremism no safe harbor and we must all unite against political violence as a nation. Jill and I are sending strength to everyone affected by this senseless tragedy during an unimaginable time.

    67. 67.

      Elizabelle

      CNN item:

      Former President Joe Biden condemned the recent shootings targeting lawmakers in Minnesota on Saturday. A state representative and her husband were killed, and a state senator and his wife were also shot.

      Biden called on Americans to stand united against hate and extremism.

      He described the incident as a “heinous attack” that should never occur in the United States, underscoring the nation’s foundational values of democracy.

      “We must give hate and extremism no safe harbor, and we must all unite against political violence as a nation,” the former president wrote in a post on X.
      Offering his and former First Lady Jill Biden’s personal sympathies, Biden extended “strength” to victims affected by the tragedy.

      “Jill and I are sending strength to everyone affected by this senseless tragedy during an unimaginable time,” Biden concluded.

      Again, no mention that those killed and wounded were Democrats.  By Biden either.

      Makes me wonder if there were some Republican politicians’ names on that list.  Perhaps Minnesota still has some moderate GOP or GOP who support abortion rights; I honestly do not know.

      Or trying to downplay that this was very much directed at one political party.  Time will tell.

    68. 68.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Now at Denver rally. Festive in a defiant way. Lots of horn honking. It’s celebratory in a way. Have no idea how many people know what happened in MN.

    69. 69.

      tobie

      Does the political motive make these horrible murders acts of terrorism? If so, I want members of the Trump admin charged for incitement. Hey, John Roberts: is inciting political violence covered by your immunity ruling?

    70. 70.

      Baud

      When we did a search of the vehicle, there was a manifesto that identified many lawmakers and other officials. We immediately made alerts to the state. We took action on alerting them and providing security where necessary,” said Bruley.

       

      State Patrol Col. Christina Bogojevic asked people “out of an abundance of caution” not to attend any of the “No Kings” protests that were scheduled for across the state on Saturday.

       

      Bogojevic said authorities didn’t have any direct evidence that the protests would be targeted, but said the suspect had some “No Kings” flyers in their car. Organizers announced that all of the protests across the state were canceled.

    71. 71.

      Juliet

      We were recently moved out of Hoffman’s district due to new boundaries. Have met him and Melissa numerous times. They are both very open to new ideas and suggestions. There are many people of color in their districts and John would be at many dinners and events to meet and greet.

