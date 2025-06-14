Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

Innocent people do not delay justice.

All hail the time of the bunny!

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

This isn’t Democrats spending madly. This is government catching up.

Just because you believe it, that does not make it true.

Sadly, media malpractice has become standard practice.

Our messy unity will be our strength.

They want us to be overwhelmed and exhausted. Focus. Resist. Oppose.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

Sometimes the world just tells you your cat is here.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

In my day, never was longer.

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

Giving in to doom is how authoritarians win.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

Republicans: The threats are dire, but my tickets are non-refundable!

The gop is a fucking disgrace.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires Republicans to act in good faith.

Saturday Morning Open Thread: No Kings

Saturday Morning Open Thread: No Kings

(John Deering via GoComics.com)

Quite frankly, if they are as dangerous as people say, we need the normies even more because it’s important that we have a couple photogenic martyrs who aren’t weird nerds everyone hates.

— Starfish Who Can’t Think Something Witty (@irhottakes.bsky.social) June 13, 2025 at 8:42 PM


NBC New York, “Capitol Police arrest 60 parade protesters, including vet using a walker”:

A group of military veterans and their families gathered in front of the Supreme Court, demanding that taxpayer dollars for Saturday’s military parade and for putting troops in Los Angeles should be used for housing, health care and food, instead.

Some of those demonstrators crossed the street to the U.S. Capitol, where they are accused of breaching a bicycle rack perimeter. Some of them also may face charges of assault on police officers and resisting arrest.

The veterans of conflicts from Vietnam to Afghanistan represented various branches of the military. They are united in the conviction that spending millions of dollars on the parade celebrating 250 years of the U.S. Army is wasteful and inappropriate.

“It feels like this whole dog-and-pony show that the president is trying to make about the Army is actually about him,” said Brittany Ramos DeBarros of About Face: Veterans Against the War. “And it’s actually a distraction from the fact that his administration is doing everything that they can to cut lifesaving services that veterans and our communities rely on.”…

“If you want to thank me for my service, don’t make it a hollow platitude or empty words,” one veteran said. “My service was to preserve and defend our Constitution, and now we’re seeing the president betray our service.”

“This administration has or will likely place you in a position where you must choose: Harm innocent people, support their kidnapping, suppress legal protests and expressions of the First Amendment, or follow your conscience,” another veteran said. “You not only have a right, but an obligation to refuse illegal orders.”

