Day Twelve of No Oven, No End in Sight

by | 78 Comments

This post is in: 

Still waiting for the repair of the board that runs my entire oven.  They took it away and sent it out for repair twelve days ago, and the they said “see you next week” as they walked out the door.

So  I thought it would take less than a week to get it back.  Well, that’s a nope.  So on Friday I called to ask the repair center for some idea of when I could expect to be back in business again.  She told me the part was on order, and I told her, no, the part can’t be on order because you can’t get this part anymore.  It is out for repair.

So put me on hold for a few minutes and then returned to tell me that the board had been sent in for repair.  I reminded her that that’s why I was calling, that I wanted some idea of when the board might be repaired.  She told me that they would call me when the part comes in.

With as much friendliness as I could muster, which I confess wasn’t a lot, I told her that I need to have some idea of when I might be able to cook again.  She told me again that they would call me when the part comes in.  I tried to explain to her that I can’t even shop for groceries without some idea of *when the fucking board would be repaired.

*True confession, I did not say that part out loud, but I was definitely thinking it.  Anyway, I plan to call again tomorrow and get someone on the phone who actually gives a fuck.

Anyway, I am ranting about this because I can’t bear to think about any of the awful news at the moment.  I would call it political news, except that it affects absolutely everything.  Politics is such an abstract term for what is happening now.

So maybe this can be a mostly open thread where we don’t discuss the virtual crack in the earth that might swallow us whole?

I’ll start.  My tomatoes this year have amazing flavor.  Apparently they like 100+ degree heat a lot more than I do!

Oh, and I tried making the corn on the cob in the microwave.  Definitely not as good as the boiling water method, but it works!

    2. 2.

      Betsy

      I haven’t heard about the virtual crack in the Earth that might swallow us whole.  But clearly, this is not the place to learn more.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jay

      Peel back the husk, strip the silk, soak in water, pull the husk back over and tie the tip tight.

      BBQ, ideally over hardwood charcoal, not briquettes.

      Serve with butter and salt, or, mayo, finely chopped cilantro and some chili flakes.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      dmsilev

      @Chacal Charles Calthrop: That plus a countertop induction ‘burner’ would meet a lot of cooking needs. You’re not going to be baking cakes or roasting a whole chicken or anything like that, but at least there’d be a vaguely functional kitchen.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Betsy

      Can you get a decent sized and decent performing toaster oven, for the nonce?  I use mine in summer when I can’t avoid oven time.  It does a very nice job on small batches of cookies, mini- and midi-casseroles, smallish sheet pan roasted veg., baked french toast, baked or broiled fish, and lots more.  It fits perfectly the medium-large iron skillet I use most frequently for skillet cornbread.

      Its broiler is a heck of a lot easier to use than the one in the main oven.

      I’d say 3/4 of the time my halfway decent toaster oven can sub for the main oven, even if I’m cooking so a friend or two can come over.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      kindness

      I’ve been planting Black Cherokee tomatoes because they taste so good.  They don’t produce a lot though.  This year, the insects, birds and other critters have taken a liking to them.  I’ve only been able to actually use 1/2 what has come ripe.  I’d get a greenhouse, but where I live it guarantees a visit from the police making sure you aren’t growing weed in it.  Growing weed is legal here in CA, but in my town they forbid outdoor grows ‘because of the smell’.  I just don’t want to deal with the cops.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      WG, I know you’re ovenless and you have my deep sympathy, but when the board comes try the Nero Wolfe method on corn (roasted in the husk at the highest possible temperature).

      For me, 40 minutes 475F, convection. It works.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      williamrd

      do you have an outdoor grill that can sub for an oven?  also good for corn on the cob. I usually leave some of the husk leaves on and soak the cobs in water before putting them on the grill. or you could grill the corn fully husked for the blackened corn effect that can taste really good but leave a lot of black specks in your teeth.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      WaterGirl

      @Betsy: I love my countertop oven, but I can’t even boil water without having burners. I did buy an electric frying pan so I can make some stuff.

      if I knew whether it’s going to be a few more days or 3 more weeks that would give me a way forward.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Jackie

      WaterGirl, it sounds like you might have time to research the benefits of microwave cooking, along with electric skillet cooking. Besides the bonus of not heating your house with your stove/oven. There ARE great recipes out there :-)

      Just trying to help you find a positive in using the microwave and electric skillet! I lived three years cooking with microwave, electric skillet, and hot plate. It actually made me a better chef being forced to figure out ways to make deliciousiness cooking and baking with minimal sources. I used Chef deliberately. Anyone can cook; creating meals with minimal sources makes one a Chef! <chef’s kiss emoji>

      Reply
    15. 15.

      WaterGirl

      @Mr. Bemused Senior: I could probably make that in my countertop oven. I want to make my broccoli but I have a little 2 part steamer that requires a burner. I smell some people microwave their veggies, but I never have.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Librarian

      My apartment has an oven, but I never use it. Instead I have a microwave, a toaster oven and a rice cooker. They fill in just fine.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Nettoyeur

      We have Ninja Multicooker which dies weel as a small oven, air fryer etc. About $250. We use it a lot even though we have a gas stove and dual oven. That plus a induction hot plate and microwave might tide you over. But of course those things could cost $350 toward a new stove or oven. If the broken unit is old  ,   buying a new one might a better choice than waiting for a repaired board that could be dodgy.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      rekoob

      @WaterGirl: Check out the various “Steamfresh” packets from Birdseye and others that allow you to cook vegetables in a microwave oven from frozen. Green Giant has other blends, too. Roughly 3-5 minutes, depending on size.

      From fresh, somewhat shorter — for asparagus, 90-120 seconds.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Sandia Blanca

      @WaterGirl: Chop it up, put it in a microwave-safe dish, add a few tablespoons of water, cover loosely, and cook on high for 3-5 minutes (depending on how big the chunks are). This is how I normally cook broccoli, squash, carrots, etc.–any vegetables can be steamed in the microwave.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Jackie

      @WaterGirl: Steam. Put just a few tablespoons of water in a microwave safe bowl, cover and cook a few minutes at a time. When broccoli is “al dente” leave covered in the microwave a few more minutes until they reach your desired tenderness. Then butter, salt and pepper to your preference.

      ETA WaterGirl, are you getting the “first world problems” jibe? LOL

      Reply
    26. 26.

      narya

      I used an induction burner for the summer when I had the kitchen done; it was about $100. Let me know if you want more info (you have my email I think). If I were doing the kitchen today I would have done induction rather than gas, maybe.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      sab

      I am in the same boat with my washing machine. It hasn’t worked for three weeks. Its electronics died a week after it’s one year warranty expired.

      I never understood why it needed electronics or needed to have wifi. My two previous washing machines with none of that lasted twenty-five years each.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Randal Sexton

      Yayy! for tomatoes !! ours are starting to come in, growing in a greenhouse 900 miles north of my old Menlo Park digs.   We have been going thru refrigerator heck-ell-ish.  we have had 2 die and been surviving on mini fridges somewhat.  You go tomatoe- girl!

      -r

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Another Scott

      My engineer brain wants to search Google, eBay, and similar places for parts and repair vendors.  But you’ve done that already and are waiting for the results.

      Bad, Bad, Engineer Brain!!

      Fingers crossed that your waiting is over soon and the repair is quick and robust!

      Good luck!

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Jackie

      @WaterGirl: LOL! In the microwave. Or you can buy lasagna noodles that don’t require pre boiling. But then you still have the delimna of baking the lasagna…

      You may want to lower your cooking aspirations another week or so… ;-D

      Reply
    33. 33.

      prostratedragon

      So maybe this can be a mostly open thread where we don’t discuss the virtual crack in the earth that might swallow us whole?

      I like trees.

      But seriously, sorry to hear about your oven, WG. The intercom in my building has been out for a couple of weeks now, though repair was first promised 3 days after it broke down. Inconvenient, but on the other hand at least I can fix dinner normally.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      WaterGirl

      @Jackie: right before my oven croaked, I bought all the makings for lasagna. All the cheeses, the great lasagna noodles from Italy, my favorite spicy sauce.  There’s no way I can cook those noodles in the microwave, and they need a big pot so I can’t even cook them on the small induction tbingie my friend loaned me.

      the ingredients stare at me every time I open the fridge!!

      Reply
    35. 35.

      way2blue

      Ah.  Oven blues.  Our first oven was a hand-me-down Thermador.  I needed to have the upper door repaired a few times as it would sag open.  That oven finally died, and my SIL gifted me with another hand-me down Thermador.  Upper door sagging…  Had a repairman out to fix the electronics when they began acting weird; he said the part was no longer made.  And that the flaw with this oven is that the sagging door caused escaping heat to cook the electronics…  This of course happened during the pandemic—when manufacturing had shut down.   Took 2 years to find a decent double oven that would fit the space as standard oven widths had jumped in size…  Bought a small Breville toaster oven in the meantime.  Which is parked in the garage next to the microwave.  Good luck with your repair.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Jay

      @WaterGirl:

      Older circuit boards often just have a minor component like a capacitor or resistor die. It’s an easy cheap fix, the issue is finding what failed. It’s a “hunt and peck” with a voltmeter.

      Newer circuit have surface mount components, harder to find and repair, and if the IC’s are shot, they are pretty much toast.

      Right now, where I now work, it’s kinda like Covid. Because of tariff’s (FFS), lead time on repair parts is now between 1 month and 2 months, or more, prices are up, and Contractors are seriously “short fused”.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      eclare

      So sorry that you’re still ovenless!

      Question, my freezer door has apparently frozen shut.  I really like ice and go through a lot, especially in the summer.  Tomorrow I’m going to take a hair dryer to the freezer door (it’s a freezer on the bottom fridge, if that makes any difference).  Any thoughts?

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Gretchen

      The 100-plus temps here in Kansas are causing an amazing number of tomatoes in my garden. Very few of them get to red without animal chomps in them. I’m experimenting with repellant sprays.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Jay

      @eclare:

      Freezer door with a slide out tray?

      Or freezer door with shelves?

      Sounds like you defrost is not defrosting. Often due to a clogged drain hole.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      WaterGirl

      @eclare: oh yikes, never heard of that happening. I had a sliding door that would freeze shut if the temperature got cold enough in the winter and I used the hairdryer on that to great success. Good luck!

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Jay

      @WaterGirl:

      If it’s the relay, (it’s often the relay), it’s a quick fix, once they get the part.

      The board will probably spend more time in transit than repair.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Another Scott

      @WaterGirl:

      From Baud’s other favorite hangout – Reddit:

      mr-monarque
      3y ago

      It depends what kind of pasta you’re using. Everything is to be cooked on high intensity You boil the water for 7-8 minutes Add pasta to your water. Times vary. Vermicelli are 4-5 minutes, egg noodles are 5-6 minutes, macaroni and spaghetti are 7-8 minutes, other thicker pasta are 10 1/2-11 minutes, and lasagna pasta is 13-15 minutes. Mix then once after cooking, check the texture. If it’s not what you want, cook it a little more. Let rest for 3 minutes with the cap on. Drain if necessary.

      From [the book] “14 years of microwave cooking” by jehanne benoit

      Be very careful cooking water in the microwave – it’s easy to superheat it so that it explodes unless you take recommended precautions.

      Hope this helps a little!

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @eclare: with my manual defrost upright freezer, it does form ice and freeze the door shut. I unplug, wait 24*48 hours..  then manually remove ice,  hammer and screwdriver, chip it out of there.
      if that’s any help..

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Marc

      @sab: PG&E apparently fried our electric dryer a few days ago (nearby 50KV short followed by power surge, happened before, household surge protection now on punch list).  Yes, we will be filing a claim with PG&E or our insurance.

      I didn’t remember PG&E’s role until after I started looking online and in stores for a basic compact front-loading dryer, like our dead one. They don’t exist, or more precisely, you can’t get them here and what you can get in the Bay Area is $900 (plus tax) and up, or about twice what we  paid 8 years ago. In fact, they are so ridiculously expensive for what you get, that gilding the lily with useless displays and internet connections seems mostly so you don’t feel bad about how much the things cost.  Instead, I pushed the price point up another 50% more and made myself feel better by getting a heat pump dryer.  Might save me $75 over the next 8 years :)

      ETA Dirty electrical industry trick.  Something like 20 years ago, the standard for 240V 30 amp outlets changed, at least for a while things came with both power cords. Now,  oh what fun it is to find a UL-listed adapter or hire someone to change a single outlet.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Jay

      @WaterGirl:

      If the board is not “potted”, there are lots of small shops that can diagnose and repair old circuit boards.

      “Potting” is a manufacturer’s process where they flood the board with epoxy or silicon, so that individual components can’t be replaced, so you have to buy a new, whole board.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      eclare

      @Jay:

      Freezer door with a slide out tray.  I noticed in the past few weeks that the slide out tray was getting harder to slide out.  Never expected this!

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Gretchen

      Hearing that Water Girl doesn’t want to look at the news reminds me of when I was a college student and we had a family crisis. I had the utterly terrifying experience of my all-knowing, always-competent parents not knowing what to do. What? How could this happen? They were looking at idiot 21 year old me for ideas! By a fluke, idiot 21-year-old me was working at a hospital that summer that had a clinic that could address the particular crisis that we were facing, and it was handled and passed. But I still remember how scared I was to realize that they were looking at me for suggestions! So everybody, you have to be 21 year old me and keep paddling so the people we lean on can have a rest!

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)

      At the risk of piling on:

      One vote for Bosch. @rekoob Frigidaire has alas failed me multiple times in recent memory, much as WG’s cooker has, including dishwasher, gas cooker and refrigerator.

      One vote for a single- or dual- element induction hob. Less than $100 will get you a decent unit.

      Costco has a variety of air fryers, including some very oven-like ones, for less than $150, most under $100. Brand names vary but I have seen Gourmia, Ninja and Cuisinart there. Air fryers are essentially tiny convection ovens optimized for crisping: corn is a cinch.

      Induction hobs require conductive (i.e. iron or steel) pots and pans: copper-bottom, aluminum and Corning/Pyrex are useless with them.

      Emergency item: camp stove? Primus, Snow Peak and MSR make some lovely little units that are easy to collapse and still usable with household cookware including kettles. Being gas appliances there’s no issue with cookware materials.

      Many utilities offer some value for trade-in or recycling of out of date appliances. It won’t offset purchase price for a new cooker but it will soften the blow somewhat.

      Outside that, welcome to the latest wrinkle in the disposable economy.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      hitchhiker

      When our water heater failed after two years, we asked the local repair guy to come help. He came, he did things, he said he needed a part, he went away.

      A month later, I was calling them every day, asking wtf. No one ever answered; these were voicemails.

      We joined a local gym just to be able to use their showers.

      And then Mr h had had enough. We got in the car, drove to the place, and he walked in … looking very ragged with his not quite clean hair, struggling as he does with his laufband crutches, a sad disabled dude who just wants his water to be hot again. We call this “playing the dis card.”

      I didn’t go in with him, so as to make him seem as pitiful as possible and because I was so mad at them for not returning my calls that I probably would have ruined the effect.

      Sure enough, they were suddenly very sympathetic and ashamed — so many customers, so many things backed up, people off sick, whatever. And a few days later it was fixed.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      prostratedragon

      FYI:

      Hot peppers don’t burn you. On the pH scale, hot peppers have less acidity than broccoli or tomatoes. They also all have about the same acidity – habaneros and bell peppers are about equally acidic.

      The “burning” is due to capsaicin binding to receptors meant to respond to excessive heat.

      I still ain’t ordering no hot&sour soup from Nicky’s.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Anne Laurie

      @Gretchen: The 100-plus temps here in Kansas are causing an amazing number of tomatoes in my garden. Very few of them get to red without animal chomps in them. I’m experimenting with repellant sprays.

      Put down a ‘critter waterer’ — in my case, an oversized plastic pot saucer, refilled when I water the tomato pouches, has done the job nicely for a good twenty years now.

      Varmints chomp green tomatoes to suck out the moisture.  Give them a better source, and *mostly* they’ll leave your tomatoes in peace (until they start to nicely ripen, of course!).

      Reply
    57. 57.

      ArchTeryx

      Finally got to watch Puss in Boots: The Last Wish today. And it was an absolute shocker, of a kind I almost never see coming out of major studios any more.

      As Puss contemplates retirement after losing all but his 9th life, the bar he’s drinking at suddenly empties out – and an eerie whistling starts up in the seat next to him. He finds himself next to a white wolf in a black cloak and brilliant red eyes, who immediately takes an unhealthy interest in him. He presents a wanted poster, pointing to the “DEAD” portion of it. Puss figures it’s just another would-be bounty hunter. How wrong he is.

      During the slow burn, it becomes obvious that Lobo is an Expy (EXPorted character) of one of Stephen King’s most infamous villains: The hero-killer Randall Flagg, otherwise known as The Walkin’ Dude, Walter o’dim (from The Dark Tower series) and a crap-ton of other names. He always announces himself with the same creepy whistling. He can show up anywhere with zero warning. And he wants that 9th life.

      What started out a comedy-adventure quickly turns into a horror movie. Take a good look: images.app.goo.gl/UoejoJBZN2PJ15hB8.

      That’s Flagg. Straight up, as he’d say.

      HTF Dreamworks managed to get away with putting Randall Flagg in a family movie, I will never figure out. But it was one hell of a ballsy choice and it turned everything inside out. Well played.

      “He looks like anybody you see on the street. But when he grins, birds fall dead off telephone lines. When he looks at you a certain way, your prostate goes bad and your urine burns. The grass yellows up and dies where he spits. He’s always outside. He came out of time. He doesn’t know himself.”

      Reply
    58. 58.

      ArchTeryx

      Bleah. Looks like I am in moderation. (Probably because I posted an image link; need to URL it properly). Trying again:

      Finally got to watch Puss in Boots: The Last Wish today. And it was an absolute shocker, of a kind I almost never see coming out of major studios any more.

      As Puss contemplates retirement after losing all but his 9th life, the bar he’s drinking at suddenly empties out – and an eerie whistling starts up in the seat next to him. He finds himself next to a white wolf in a black cloak and brilliant red eyes, who immediately takes an unhealthy interest in him. He presents a wanted poster, pointing to the “DEAD” portion of it. Puss figures it’s just another would-be bounty hunter. How wrong he is.

      During the slow burn, it becomes obvious that Lobo is an Expy (EXPorted character) of one of Stephen King’s most infamous villains: The hero-killer Randall Flagg, otherwise known as The Walkin’ Dude, Walter o’dim (from The Dark Tower series) and a crap-ton of other names. He always announces himself with the same creepy whistling. He can show up anywhere with zero warning. And he wants that 9th life.

      What started out a comedy-adventure quickly turns into a horror movie. Take a good look: The man – or wolf – himself.

      That’s Flagg. Straight up, as he’d say.

      HTF Dreamworks managed to get away with putting Randall Flagg in a family movie, I will never figure out. But it was one hell of a ballsy choice and it turned everything inside out. Well played.

      “He looks like anybody you see on the street. But when he grins, birds fall dead off telephone lines. When he looks at you a certain way, your prostate goes bad and your urine burns. The grass yellows up and dies where he spits. He’s always outside. He came out of time. He doesn’t know himself.”

      Reply
    59. 59.

      ruckus

      @WaterGirl:

      I do most of my cooking in a microwave. The two biggest issues for me are do not put too much in at one time – some will be over cooked, some might be under cooked – you see how this goes. The second is to learn how your microwave heats food. rapidly or slower. They do vary some. When you use it a fair bit you can see how it works fairly easily. I now only use the oven on my stove, everything else is microwave.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      @WaterGirl: I cook veggies in the microwave all the time.  Cut up your broccoli into bite-size pieces in a glass or ceramic dish (I generally use a square glass baking dish, like you would bake brownies in). Add a bit of water – not too much. Cover with plastic wrap which can survive being microwaved (most can, but not all plastic wrap is the same), microwave for a few minutes (I use a button marked “veggies” on my microwave which works great), remove plastic wrap and pour off remaining water, then rinse the broccoli with cold water to stop it from further cooking. Add salt and eat

      We have a cook stove which runs on propane, and in the winter, the burners have a hard time starting because the cold slows down the propane flow. It could take a really long time to get a burner to catch in December or January (very frustrating). So I finally bought a Cuisinart hot plate (they call it a “countertop burner”) which works great for a single pan.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Reverse tool order

      @WaterGirl: Broccoli, plain, is easy in a microwave. Cut into bite size pieces, trimming off surface layer of stems. Wet/rinse in cold water & arrange 1.5-2 inches deep in durable bowl + loose cover. Full 1200 watts for fourish minutes for a large head of broccoli, partial power for smaller quantity over same time. Idea is to steam it, which is tastier and fresher than boiled. Cauliflower or broccolini, etc too.

      We use a countertop Breville “Smart Oven” for 3/4 of our baking, toating, air frying especially in summer. A 9 x 13 does not fit, but “half size” (10 x 12) hotel pans, 1” to 2.5” deep, plus “quarter size” (6 x 10) work great. Aka “steam table pans” they’re rugged and inexpensive as stainless goes. Any local or online restaurant supply will have them.

      My much preferred corn on the cob method is on the grill, with gas being convenient. No wetting, just remove outer husk until 2-3 inner layers remain and snip off silk. Full heat on a gas grill for around 8 minutes times 2 sides. Some of the husk will char and leave a hint of smoke with the slightly carmelized corn kernels.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      An instant pot would boil water and has a sauté function – but it won’t simmer it’s either full boil or off. Not ideal for cooking veggies crisp-tender. But, of all the kitchen gadgets I’ve ever had it’s the one I use the most.

      Induction burner would give you a stovetop burner IF your pans are compatible. If not, it’d be useless. A lot of cookware that looks stainless is actually only stainless on the inside and the outside is aluminum and won’t work with induction burners. It’s hard to tell by looking but if a magnet sticks it’ll work with induction otherwise not.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      BretH

      This thread has reinforced my thinking that I will get a gas stove when re-do my kitchen. I really wanted an induction stove (air quality, control, forgetfulness leaving a burner on) but reading experiences have me shying away from an appliance where the control board may be a grand or so to replace. The kitchen in the house we bought has a GE stove made some time in the ’70s that still works fine, and when I replaced the old washer and dryer I bypassed all the new WI-FI enabled bells and whistles and went to someone with a storage space filled with used ones and picked up older commercial grade Kenmores that have a panel at the bottom front that makes many repairs easier. $500 for the pair.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      mvr

      @kindness: Those sound like good tomatoes.  I know what they look like but have never grown that variety.

      Our tomatoes are having a bad year because of blight.  I think it is our fault because our yard is small and we can’t rotate crops easily (especially when the one staple is tomatoes).  But the weather this year, hotter and more humid than usual, also is not helping.

      Still we’ll get some tomatoes before the plants die completely.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      mvr

      @Another Scott: I’m having that impulse myself and doing my best to stymie it. (My dad was an engineer.) Also the one that suggests getting this or that device to cook on in the meantime – that is harder yet to stymie.  (We bought this house without a kitchen and took 10 months to DIY put one in.) But I’m trying.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Scout211

      @WaterGirl: some people microwave their veggies, but I never have.

      I have a microwave steamer for veggies.  It works great.  They make them in all kinds of sizes and styles. I have one sized for asparagus and one sized for broccoli and other veggies with a strainer basket for easy veggie removal.

      Here is a similar style, but in a small size single-sized serving.  Mine is a much larger one.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Another Scott

      @BretH: We’ve got a 1963 GE drop-in oven.  Push buttons!  Modern and Fancy!  :-/  Yeah, having 5 fixed heat settings on a burner makes perfect sense, why do you ask??!.  :-/

      I’ve hated it as long as we’ve lived here.

      For the first couple of decades I fantasized about replacing it with a gas range.  But we didn’t.

      We’re finally having one of these installed at the end of the month.  Yay!  Like you, I’ve worried about the horror stories of fried circuit boards and so forth.  And I’m sure that happens (though it seems more common with people using the “self cleaning” high temperature steps that we’ll probably never do), but one has to remember that people post complaints in reviews and rarely take the time to post good experiences.  I suspect it will be fine.

      At the end of last year we got a new fridge (with ice and water on the door, WiFi) and a new dishwasher (with WiFi) – both from LG.  They’ve been fine.  We ignore the WiFi stuff, but it works fine.  Now, there’s just the two of us and we don’t make 15 course dinners every day, so we don’t use these things as vigorously as giant families, so maybe our experience is unusual.  But I suspect it’s more typical than not.

      Good luck!

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      They Call Me Noni

      @sab: Same thing happened with my Maytag dryer a couple of years ago (along with the washer) so I called the “Maytag” number.  The conversation went something like this:

      MM (Maytag Man): Did you send in your warranty card?

      Me: No

      MM: well, if you had we might could help you even though your dryer is technically out of warranty.

      Me:  Do you mean to tell me filling out a postcard and sending it in would have made a difference in how you treat a customer?  Would you also have me to believe that Maytag makes a product designed to go all fours up right after the warranty expires?  That’s not the impression I get from your commercials.  I will not pay to have this repaired, but I will buy a new dryer that’s not a Maytag and I hate to tell you what I will do with this dead unit but I guarantee it will go viral.  I’m old, imaginative and have no patience for this bullshit.

      MM:  we will send a technician with a new board to repair your dryer.  Thank you for being a Maytag customer.

      Me:  That’s what customer service should sound like.  Thank you.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))

      @rekoob: I really love my Electrolux double ovens.

      I know I’m very late to the party here, but a bit of good news for you, Watergirl. I inadvertently planted my basil in partial (morning) shade. As a result, it has just gone crazy! During one of the hottest summers in years, it has yet to bolt. A week ago I cut it back by 2/3 to 3/4 to make a double batch of pesto to freeze in ice cube trays, and it’s already back to its original size. I’m going to be able to make another double batch as soon as this flu goes away!

      My ice cube trays make 1 tablespoon cubes – the perfect size do drop into sauces, soups, and stews, or to dress plain vegetables.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      JetsamPool

      @Josie:  I was going to suggest finding an obliging neighbor, too.

      My own oven has been having large temperature swings, larger than usual for the heating cycle.  The repair guy says I could get a new control board ($500 range) but suggests shopping the Labor Day Sales for a new oven.  As someone who bakes their own bread, I am tempted.

      But yeah, keep Labor Day sales in mind if the original repair doesn’t work out.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      JustRuss

      The house I bought was built in 1959. It still has the original oven.  I’ve repaired it twice in 30 years, probably cost me $30 or so.  There’s no frickin reason to have “control board” in an oven.  Don’t get me started on modern washing machines…

      Reply

