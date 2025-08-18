Still waiting for the repair of the board that runs my entire oven. They took it away and sent it out for repair twelve days ago, and the they said “see you next week” as they walked out the door.

So I thought it would take less than a week to get it back. Well, that’s a nope. So on Friday I called to ask the repair center for some idea of when I could expect to be back in business again. She told me the part was on order, and I told her, no, the part can’t be on order because you can’t get this part anymore. It is out for repair.

So put me on hold for a few minutes and then returned to tell me that the board had been sent in for repair. I reminded her that that’s why I was calling, that I wanted some idea of when the board might be repaired. She told me that they would call me when the part comes in.

With as much friendliness as I could muster, which I confess wasn’t a lot, I told her that I need to have some idea of when I might be able to cook again. She told me again that they would call me when the part comes in. I tried to explain to her that I can’t even shop for groceries without some idea of *when the fucking board would be repaired.

*True confession, I did not say that part out loud, but I was definitely thinking it. Anyway, I plan to call again tomorrow and get someone on the phone who actually gives a fuck.

Anyway, I am ranting about this because I can’t bear to think about any of the awful news at the moment. I would call it political news, except that it affects absolutely everything. Politics is such an abstract term for what is happening now.

So maybe this can be a mostly open thread where we don’t discuss the virtual crack in the earth that might swallow us whole?

I’ll start. My tomatoes this year have amazing flavor. Apparently they like 100+ degree heat a lot more than I do!

Oh, and I tried making the corn on the cob in the microwave. Definitely not as good as the boiling water method, but it works!