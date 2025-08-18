We all witnessed the humiliation of the U.S. on the global stage.

So there’s no need to get into the gruesome details here, but I want to share this short but perfect summary from Dan Pfeiffer.

Under this framework, Trump is abandoning Ukraine and Europe and rewarding Russia for the original sin of invading Ukraine. This is what happens when you send a naive, suggestible, aging reality star into a meeting with a KGB operative turned dictator. There is so much to say about this stunning—but not shocking—capitulation from Trump.

He wants to focus on how Democrats can capitalize on this moment, and I do, too.

The Arguments Making the Rounds As you have either seen or can clearly imagine, elected and online Democrats are in an uproar over Trump surrendering so much to Putin in exchange for nothing. It’s hard to summarize the entire internet, but there are three main arguments being made against Trump: 1. Trump’s a Russian Asset. This is a throwback to Trump 1.0, when it was an article of faith among some on the Left that Trump was in cahoots with Putin—either for financial gain or because Putin was leveraging kompromat on Trump (remember the pee tape?). 2. Trump is a Traitor to the West. This argument tends to come from foreign policy types and former neocons turned Never Trumpers. You see this one a lot in the pages of The Atlantic. These folks make the accurate point that Trump is abandoning 75 years of American policy and siding with a war-mongering dictator over a traditional U.S. ally. 3. TACO Trump. You are probably familiar, but TACO stands for Trump Always Chickens Out. It refers to Trump’s reputation on Wall Street and around the world for implementing harsh tariffs and then backing off at the first sign of turbulence or backlash. This argument is that Trump is a coward, a weakling, a sucker. Of these three arguments, I strongly believe that Democrats should embrace a version of number three.

I don’t know that I agree that Dems should ONLY embrace #3.

I believe that different messages resonate with different people, so I would do all three. Still, this is the message from Dan Pfeiffer, and I think we should try to do it, everywhere, all the time. Don’t focus on dangerous, which he clearly is. Focus on weak. Poke a hole in the boat and maybe some of his supporters will notice the boat sinking.

How to Beat a Strongman If you are a long-time reader of this newsletter or a Pod Save America listener, you have probably heard this riff before: strength is the axis of American politics. In a chaotic and scary world ruled by a broken and corrupt political system, a certain segment of voters gravitates towards strength. In 2016 and 2024, voters put aside their reservations about Trump’s character and criminality because they thought he was strong enough to protect them and take on the broken system. I know that seems ridiculous to many of us, but it shows up in all of the research. Under this rubric, in his first term and during the most recent campaign, Democrats too often inadvertently amplified Trump’s strength by talking about how authoritarian and destructive he would be. I have argued that the best way to beat a wannabe strongman is not to raise alarm about their strength, but instead to expose their weakness. This was easier to do in Trump’s first term. He was a wannabe strongman—nothing more than a Twitter bully, too weak or ineffective to follow through on most of his authoritarian whims. Democrats were bemoaning what Trump might do. It’s much more challenging now. Trump is rapidly dismantling democracy and turning the U.S. into an authoritarian state. He is using law enforcement to investigate his opponents and deploying troops to American cities. Democrats who don’t point this out and raise the alarm are missing the moment. As Jon Favreau often gently points out to me, the “Trump is weak” message can sometimes feel like jamming a square peg into a round hole. He’s right—you can’t make it the message. It doesn’t work in every context. However, when we have the opportunity to paint Trump as weak, a clown, and/or a sucker, we cannot pass it up. This is one of those opportunities. In his interview with Sean Hannity after the summit, Trump could not have sounded more naive. He was so obviously played for a fool by a much savvier leader. If you want to make Trump suffer politically for a historic diplomatic debacle, paint him as a clown—not a Russian agent (even if it’s hard to tell the difference).

Gift link to the full article.

As I mentioned above, I don’t really care for this as the approach across the board. But as I think about it, #1 (Russian asset) and #2 (traitor to the west) would get blown off and immediately tuned out if I tried that with my sisters and the “normie” people I know who support T but aren’t MAGA.

But for what I call the “hit and run” chatting in a store or in the grocery line or at the farmer’s market, I think #3 is probably the best approach. Imagine if all of us did that, every chance we got. That person hearing the “weak” message over and over would surely make a dent with someone who isn’t as engaged with politics and isn’t aware of 1/100th of the damage that’s being done.

Just a simple “Trump looked so weak with Putin, I was embarrassed.” dropped a hundred times in a week – that could make a difference. I think that could really add up.

It’s not the only thing to do, but it’s one thing we can all do, every day. Think of it as being part of the resistance, because it is.

Thoughts? Reactions?