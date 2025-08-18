Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Fallout

We all witnessed the humiliation of the U.S. on the global stage.

So there’s no need to get into the gruesome details here, but I want to share this short but perfect summary from Dan Pfeiffer.

Under this framework, Trump is abandoning Ukraine and Europe and rewarding Russia for the original sin of invading Ukraine.

This is what happens when you send a naive, suggestible, aging reality star into a meeting with a KGB operative turned dictator.

There is so much to say about this stunning—but not shocking—capitulation from Trump.

He wants to focus on how Democrats can capitalize on this moment, and I do, too.

The Arguments Making the Rounds

As you have either seen or can clearly imagine, elected and online Democrats are in an uproar over Trump surrendering so much to Putin in exchange for nothing. It’s hard to summarize the entire internet, but there are three main arguments being made against Trump:

1. Trump’s a Russian Asset. This is a throwback to Trump 1.0, when it was an article of faith among some on the Left that Trump was in cahoots with Putin—either for financial gain or because Putin was leveraging kompromat on Trump (remember the pee tape?).

2. Trump is a Traitor to the West. This argument tends to come from foreign policy types and former neocons turned Never Trumpers. You see this one a lot in the pages of The Atlantic. These folks make the accurate point that Trump is abandoning 75 years of American policy and siding with a war-mongering dictator over a traditional U.S. ally.

3. TACO Trump. You are probably familiar, but TACO stands for Trump Always Chickens Out. It refers to Trump’s reputation on Wall Street and around the world for implementing harsh tariffs and then backing off at the first sign of turbulence or backlash. This argument is that Trump is a coward, a weakling, a sucker.

Of these three arguments, I strongly believe that Democrats should embrace a version of number three.

I don’t know that I agree that Dems should ONLY embrace #3.

I believe that different messages resonate with different people, so I would do all three.  Still, this is the message from Dan Pfeiffer, and I think we should try to do it, everywhere, all the time.  Don’t focus on dangerous, which he clearly is.  Focus on weak.  Poke a hole in the boat and maybe some of his supporters will notice the boat sinking.

How to Beat a Strongman

If you are a long-time reader of this newsletter or a Pod Save America listener, you have probably heard this riff before: strength is the axis of American politics. In a chaotic and scary world ruled by a broken and corrupt political system, a certain segment of voters gravitates towards strength. In 2016 and 2024, voters put aside their reservations about Trump’s character and criminality because they thought he was strong enough to protect them and take on the broken system.

I know that seems ridiculous to many of us, but it shows up in all of the research.

Under this rubric, in his first term and during the most recent campaign, Democrats too often inadvertently amplified Trump’s strength by talking about how authoritarian and destructive he would be. I have argued that the best way to beat a wannabe strongman is not to raise alarm about their strength, but instead to expose their weakness.

This was easier to do in Trump’s first term. He was a wannabe strongman—nothing more than a Twitter bully, too weak or ineffective to follow through on most of his authoritarian whims. Democrats were bemoaning what Trump might do.

It’s much more challenging now. Trump is rapidly dismantling democracy and turning the U.S. into an authoritarian state. He is using law enforcement to investigate his opponents and deploying troops to American cities. Democrats who don’t point this out and raise the alarm are missing the moment.

As Jon Favreau often gently points out to me, the “Trump is weak” message can sometimes feel like jamming a square peg into a round hole. He’s right—you can’t make it the message. It doesn’t work in every context. However, when we have the opportunity to paint Trump as weak, a clown, and/or a sucker, we cannot pass it up.

This is one of those opportunities.

In his interview with Sean Hannity after the summit, Trump could not have sounded more naive. He was so obviously played for a fool by a much savvier leader.

If you want to make Trump suffer politically for a historic diplomatic debacle, paint him as a clown—not a Russian agent (even if it’s hard to tell the difference).

Gift link to the full article.

As I mentioned above, I don’t really care for this as the approach across the board.  But as I think about it,  #1 (Russian asset) and #2 (traitor to the west) would get blown off and immediately tuned out if I tried that with my sisters and the “normie” people I know who support T but aren’t MAGA.

But for what I call the “hit and run” chatting in a store or in the grocery line or at the farmer’s market, I think #3 is probably the best approach.  Imagine if all of us did that, every chance we got.  That person hearing the “weak” message over and over would surely make a dent with someone who isn’t as engaged with politics and isn’t aware of 1/100th of the damage that’s being done.

Just a simple “Trump looked so weak with Putin, I was embarrassed.” dropped a hundred times in a week – that could make a difference.  I think that could really add up.

It’s not the only thing to do, but it’s one thing we can all do, every day.  Think of it as being part of the resistance, because it is.

Thoughts?  Reactions?

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    119Comments

    1. 1.

      Nettoyeur

      Traitor to the West is #2, not #3. Might want to edit.

      Otherwise I agree that “Trump is a Chump” is the most effective attack line against a aging, ntellectually challenged would be dictator. MAGAs and bought off rich people get worried about WEAK and LOW ENERGY.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Professor Bigfoot

      A five beat pause, as the candidate looks out into the audience, then directly into the camera.

      ”I have continually asked, if Mr. Trump actually were an asset of Russian intelligence, what would he be doing differently? If he were an intentional traito ro the United States, what would he be doing differently? My friends, today I make this promise to you— we will investigate. We will find out. We will know what crimes have been committed and who has committed them and there will be justice. No man is above the law under our Constitution!”

      Reply
    5. 5.

      narya

      I don’t know that he’s an “asset,” in the sense of being a WILLING asset. I keep thinking of an interview I heard on the “The World Beneath” podcast–all of which was absolutely fascinating–where an ex-KGB agent basically said T is the kind of person who is easy to manipulate: he’s not very smart but thinks he is, and is easily flattered. In other words, tell him what he wants to hear, interleave it with the message you want him to carry, and you get the long-ago full-page ad in the FNYFT. Add a little embarrassing kompromat, and you reinforce all of that. As his brain deteriorates, it becomes even simpler. But what that means is that fear of being embarrassed remains the best lever (“got played,” “loser,” etc.).

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Not sure I’m overly fond of a timeline where Gavin Newsom and the Pod guys are my inspiration but sure, let’s go.

      I’m hoping Zelenskyy and the European leaders take Dan’s cue and troll Trump for the sniveling coward he is. He needs to be humiliated on the world stage daily.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Butch

      It’s been widely reported that Trump’s staff emerged looking ashen and shaken.  I posted this comment elsewhere but I’ll repeat it here:

      That thing about the staff looking ashen and shaken: either they learned the kind of compromat Putin has on Trump, Trump was revealed to them as an agent of the Kremlin, or they finally saw an ignorant, incompetent, incoherent, servile sundowning dementia patient and realized that the time for “we’re sorry, grampa, but give us the car keys” was long past. Why not all three?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))

      @Professor Bigfoot: Bingo!

      In reply to your suggestion, Watergirl, I’d add a worried, “I’m starting to really worry about his age. He’s really sounding senile every time I hear him speak, and it’s not just “Oh that’s Trump” anymore.”

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @narya: KGB were absolute world-class experts in suborning people; and someone as easily manipulable as Trump is an obvious target for a honeypot trap or for just plain ol’ ca$h.

      Didn’t one of the Trumpkins tell the world they were getting their financing from Russia, some years ago?

      There are too many coincidences to brush aside, IMHO… and it still leaves the question of “what would he do differently” if he weren’t doing Russian bidding? NEVERMIND having Lavrov laughing in the White House and this ridiculous “summit” in Alaska with yet ANOTHER meeting with a senior Russian official with NO AMERICANS AROUND.

      I think at some point we have to accept this isn’t a “conspiracy theory.”

      It’s a logical theory that explains the behavior that we observe.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Hunter Gathers

      ‘The only way you can win is if you tie one hand behind your back and stick to this One Wierd Trick to defeat Trump’.

      The entire PodBro community needs to be catapulted into the Sun.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Fair Economist

      I say insult Trump in every way possible. He deserves it. And the idea that we can only have one message is a dated 20th century idea, and wasn’t true even then. In the age of social media group A has no idea of what group B is seeing. This was a big part of Trump’s 2024 win, simultaneously telling rightist Jews he was going to help Netanyahu eliminate the Gazans, while telling (well, lying to) Muslims he would stop the genocide, and getting both groups to swing strongly to him.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Fair Economist

      Also, social media being what it is, a hot argument between people saying Trump is a Russian agent and those saying he is demented and doddering spreads *both* messages.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Hunter Gathers:

      The entire PodBro community needs to be catapulted into the Sun.

      Can we go with “The entire [*literally* anything]Bro community needs to be catapulted into the Sun.”?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      hrprogressive

      Normies are too busy being unable to afford rent, groceries, and being out of work for months or years at a time.

      I think if Dems continue beating the same drums they’ve been beating nearly a decade, all those idiot “Vibes Voters” who tuned out or actively voted for Trump in 24 will perform similarly in 26 and 28.

      People are hurting, struggling, and angry.

      30,000 foot view commentary on fascism and “Russian Anything” isn’t gonna get thru to those people. It just will not.

      Proceed with peril.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      kindness

      Reaching Normies to try and see our point of view won’t work unless something traumatic occurs in their lives that shocks them out of their bubble.  My notion of Normies is they accept that liberals/Democrats are trying to wreck the country.  They refuse to see what we see.  I mean, yea, sure…we should try to reach them.  We just shouldn’t knock ourselves out when they don’t get it.  Eventually they will as Trump will turn the whole country to shit given enough time.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Jackie

      @KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager)):

      I’d add a worried, “I’m starting to really worry about his age. He’s really sounding senile every time I hear him speak, and it’s not just “Oh that’s Trump” anymore.”

      This puts MAGAthans in the impossible position of removing one horrible president with another horrible president – Couchhumper. Who is the biggest risk in Trumplicans eyes?

      What Democrats think doesn’t matter – FFOTUS vs Vance is THEIR problem.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      RevRick

      @Baud: Agree 100%.

      The notion that Trump is a Russian asset is too conspiratorial and unless absolute documentary evidence is presented becomes just a “he said, she said,” argument. So while, Trump may be showing all the signs of being a Russian agent, it just may be that he is so damn stupid and needy of affirmation by “strong” men.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      narya

      @Professor Bigfoot: Fully agree.  I think another piece to this is that most people are . . . living their lives, getting a few headlines, but not as deep in the weeds as many here are. What has had my attention is, first, what you said (what would be different? nothing), and, second, how many people with long careers in public service saying, over and over, this is NOT NORMAL (e.g., not having our own interpreter in the room, meetings between them w/ no one else around, etc.). To me, the latter is more than, and a different category of, the alarm (much of it hyperbolic–but NOT all of it)  that is always a part of partisan politics.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      bbleh

      @Professor Bigfoot: Didn’t one of the Trumpkins tell the world they were getting their financing from Russia, some years ago?

      TWO of them, actually, namely his offspring Dumber and Dumberer.

      See also figures on R/E firms’ sales to offshore entities: Trump Org is WAY higher than most other NY firms iirc.  Pretty sure this is how the Russians made him an “agent of influence” (very different from an “operative”) long ago.  And I’m pretty sure that’s the limit of any “kompromat” they may have on him.

      BUT I still agree with Pfeiffer that pity and scorn and mockery are the best weapons.  Did you see him even trying to walk a straight line in Alaska?  Plus he was visibly exhausted after just a morning session, so much so that they had to cancel the afternoon and the dinner.

      It’s no wonder he’s surrendering everything.  And floundering so badly on the economy (have you seen grocery prices recently?)  He’s just tired…

      Reply
    23. 23.

      KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))

      @Fair Economist: the idea that we can only have one message is a dated 20th century idea, and wasn’t true even then.

      Yup. It’s part of what (in my opinion) sunk the Harris campaign. They tapped Tim Walz for his “weird” memes, then muzzled him because maybe it didn’t play well with some segments? But it was super energizing with others! You can have both! Many! It was just stupid.

      They listened too much to folks like the PodSaveBros.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      rikyrah

      The visual of the EU rolling up to the WH with Zelensky is absolutely ridiculous.

      I have lived through Democratic and Republican Presidents, and NEVER EVER EVER has this happened.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Professor Bigfoot

      Maybe I’ve read too many spy novels in my life, but George Smiley would have seen through this guy in a millisecond.

      Komitet Gosudarstvennoy Bezopasnosti were the greatest practitioners of HUMINT; and “once they’ve got their hooks in you, they never let go.”

      When Trumpkin2 said “we get plenty of financing through Russia,” that immediately triggered my spidey sense.

      Maybe you guys are right, that “normie” white people will simply reject the idea out of hand because, well, it’s what they do— but I remain convinced there’s fire under all that smoke.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager)):They tapped Tim Walz for his “weird” memes, then muzzled him because maybe it didn’t play well with some segments?

      Can you link to anything definitive that says this happened?

      I’ve seen lots of Americans* speculate that “the consultant class” shut him up, but I’ve seen no clear evidence… and frankly, most of the people making this assertion have little credibility to me.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Hunter Gathers

      @Steve in the ATL: We’ll start with them.

      There’s not a catapult industry, per se, at the moment and it’ll take a few years to get supply chains set up and whatnot.

      I think we could talke advantage of some engineering undergrads and see what they can do with very large rubber bands. The winner gets to chuck Joe Rogan into a really big tree 200 yards away.

      His last words will be ‘That’s Wild’.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      matt

      I’d say Trump was too busy decorating the White House, playing with tariff rates and trying to get company execs fired to do prep for the meeting with Putin.

      Then Putin happily showed up, got his photo op and left without actually negotiating

      Messaging should stress that Trump is incompetent, not that he is a bad person with bad motivations. Republicans know that already, that’s why they like him.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Doc Sardonic

      @Professor Bigfoot: Yes, If memory serves, and it may not these days, it was Eric that said that they were making tons of money from selling real estate to Russians. It was a big thing for them, they were heavy into the anchor baby racket, which TACO wants to dismantle now. They sold condos in their buildings to Russians so the wives would come over, have the baby, stay a while et voila, we have citizen now.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))

      @hrprogressive: Um, you realize that those who are “struggling, hurting, and angry” are struggling & hurting worse under Trump, right? So if they are going to vote their pocketbooks they aren’t really necessarily the ones who are the targets of these arguments? And that most (all) people are susceptible to multiple lines of argument, especially over time and in a “vibes” form, which this is?

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Omnes Omnibus

      I think #2 and #3 are absolutely true.  #1 may or may net be true, but I am sure it sounds wildly conspiratorial to normies.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Suzanne

      @Butch:

      That thing about the staff looking ashen and shaken: either they learned the kind of compromat Putin has on Trump, Trump was revealed to them as an agent of the Kremlin, or they finally saw an ignorant, incompetent, incoherent, servile sundowning dementia patient and realized that the time for “we’re sorry, grampa, but give us the car keys” was long past. Why not all three? 

      I don’t think Trump is demented, I think he’s just stupid and has always been that way. Not that that makes me feel any better.

      I hope that some of our Dems can troll Trump like it’s a full-time job. Grandpa Simpson in the White House deserves nothing less than constant ridicule.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      @Professor Bigfoot: I happened to re-read Tinker, Tailor over the weekend.  I suspect you are right about the money connection.  Putin has been stashing money for years. [see the Panama Papers]

      Reply
    37. 37.

      ...now I try to be amused

      @Professor Bigfoot:

      KGB were absolute world-class experts in suborning people; and someone as easily manipulable as Trump is an obvious target for a honeypot trap or for just plain ol’ ca$h.

      What motivates an agent? MICE: Money, Ideology, Compromise, and/or Ego. Trump has got three of them, and I’ll give him Ideology too since he wants to rule America like Putin rules Russia.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))

      @Professor Bigfoot: Sorry I don’t have any credibility with you,

      bigfoot, I’ve always had a lot of respect for you. :-(

      No, I don’t have a link; I don’t think the campaign published their strategy. I based my statement on the fact that, as the campaign rolled on, Walz’s rhetoric was increasingly toned down, the “weird” line all but disappeared, and his debate performance seemed particularly saccharine and unlike him.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Anyway

      @rikyrah:Federal agents violently detained a food delivery driver as he emerged from a D.C. coffee shop Saturday morning.

      The dystopian, Nazi, Soviet -era movies/novels I consumed usually started off with “Papers please” – including Bourne Identity! It’s completely mindboggling to me that these ICE goons don’t ask for identification before swooping up their marks.

      I wouldn’t believe that in a novel :-(

      Reply
    41. 41.

      zhena gogolia

      Just a simple “Trump looked so weak with Putin, I was embarrassed.” dropped a hundred times in a week – that could make a difference. I think that could really add up.

      Sorry, that wouldn’t be what I would say. Rolling out the red carpet for a war criminal is what I was focused on, not what Trump looked like. It’s his whole administration who rolled out the red carpet for Putin.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Spanky

      One can only hope that the Europeans saw Trump’s quick fade in Alaska and are prepared to put the pressure on him in their – his second – meeting. Maybe they’ll get what they came for at that point.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      prostratedragon

      I don’t think an “asset” has to be cognizant. It’s their balance sheet that counts, and there are signs they’re feeling pretty flush right now..

      The Trump Effect.

      Russian soldiers attacking Ukraine are now flying US flags during their assaults.

      (🎥 RT)

      Very understandable concerns that this video may be AI. However it appears to be real.

      Whilst RT is not a trustworthy source, the video was shared by Zelensky’s head of office – Andriy Yermak – who also issued a statement. Reported in Guardian below (link: theguardian.com/world/live/2025/aug/18/ukraine-war-live-update-russia-zelenskyy-washington-trump-eur…)

      Either way, the sole purpose of the video for Russia is propaganda. It speaks volumes about the output of the Alaska summit that they would (and could) use these visuals.

      On the issue of AI or not, I would defer to @shayan86.bsky.social who is an expert at verifying this kind of footage.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      WaterGirl

      @Sure Lurkalot:

      Not sure I’m overly fond of a timeline where Gavin Newsom and the Pod guys are my inspiration but sure, let’s go.

      I laughed out loud.

      Our democracy boat is taking on a serious amount of water and I’ll take my allies where I can find them.  That’s mostly in reference to Newsom.

      I don’t think of Dan Pfeiffer as one of the Pod bros – I think he’s smart and serious.  I will always love Jon Lovett for his irreverent style, but I haven’t listened to the podcasts in well over a year because the rest of them (besides Dan)  were saying some stupid shit.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))

      @zhena gogolia: I think the point is to have it be something the oblivious, non-political person would absorb. Maybe, “Trump looked so weak when he had US troops get on their knees to roll out a red carpet for Putin, who’s a war criminal! And applauded him!”

      Reply
    49. 49.

      WaterGirl

      @Professor Bigfoot:

      Maybe you guys are right, that “normie” white people will simply reject the idea out of hand because, well, it’s what they do— but I remain convinced there’s fire under all that smoke.

      I’m right there with you on the fire as well as smoke thing, and I venture to say that most Bj peeps would agree with that.

      But we’re talking about how to get through to the people who basically aren’t paying attention or seeing T through rose-colored glasses.  If this pokes a little hole in their view of the world they might just start to take in that he’s off his rocker.   When the rose colored glasses come off, I wonder if they could be like reformed smokers?

      Reply
    50. 50.

      WaterGirl

      @matt:

      Messaging should stress that Trump is incompetent, not that he is a bad person with bad motivations. Republicans know that already, that’s why they like him.

      Sad and true!

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Jackie

      Putin trolled FFOTUS following their tête-à-tête.

      Drone footage shows a Russian armored vehicle assaulting Ukrainian lines while flying an American flag alongside the Russian tricolor flag.

      Kremlin propagandists are going wild with a new video intended to humiliate Trump, The Daily Beast reported on Monday.

      In the video, broadcast by the Russian propaganda network RT, Russian troops in Ukraine can be seen “cruising into battle in a captured American M113 APC, which they described as a ‘trophy,’ while flying both the U.S. and Russian flags in tandem.”

      The display of an American flag was not lost on Ukrainian observers.

      “How should this be understood? Russian propagandists are showing a video where Russian equipment goes on the attack with flags of Russia and the USA,” said Ukrainian Presidential Office chief Andriy Yermak, a close associate to Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “In fact, Russians are using United States symbols in their own terrorist, aggressive war with the killing of civilian people. Maximum audacity.”

      Will FFOTUS address Putin’s obvious display of his contempt of him? I sure hope someone in the media asks FFOTUS to respond!

      Reply
    53. 53.

      ruckus

      trump is the rich kid in high school. Which means his dad has money and his allowance is bigger than yours. Or he gets an allowance and you have to have a paper route (you remember newspapers right?) or mow lawns. Or both. The allowance side often creates someone who thinks they are special and the paper route is just work. Now the details vary but the concept is the same. Do newspapers still exist? Ok I know they do but how many people pay for them now?

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Another Scott

      NY Times Pitchbot
      ‪@nytpitchbot.bsky.social‬

      Trump won because of economic anxiety. So a collapsing economy could work to his advantage.

      August 17, 2025 at 7:32 PM

      [ laughing / crying / screaming-with-rage gif ]

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Betty Cracker

      @Professor Bigfoot: I don’t know if it counts as definitive, but here’s a link to a Politico piece from March where Walz critiques the campaign and says they should have rolled the dice more. He’s not a finger-pointer, so he takes responsibility and also blames the truncated timeline. Also, unnamed campaign staffers affirm the Walz muzzling, after a fashion, in that article:

      There were also efforts to curb some of his signature lines, including casting Trump and Republicans as “weird,” which slipped out of Walz’s speeches.

      “He was encouraged to stop focusing on the ‘weird’ criticism,” said another former Harris aide. “I think it is fair to ask whether, even if ‘weird’ wasn’t quite right, his instinct about how to approach Trump, to make him seem small, and a huckster, wasn’t closer to correct than the more self-serious tone that may have made us sound too in defense of the status quo.”

      A third former Harris staffer also echoed that Walz “wasn’t utilized the way he should’ve been,” and he “should’ve been used more like [then-Sen. JD] Vance was, who was everywhere all the time.”

      It’s Politico, so we should take an appropriate measure of salt. But I don’t find it improbable that campaign consultants can be overly cautious. Hopefully we can learn from it.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @rikyrah: Truly disgusting.

      It’s just a matter of time until a citizen caps a handful of these shitbirds, and then we’re off to the races.

      Well, at least one of them got their head banged hard on the cement – out of sheer incompetence, of course. Hope he’s permanently brain damaged, but how would anyone be able to tell?

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Steve LaBonne

      @WaterGirl: I think just paying the grocery and electric bills will wake up a lot of people (and it’s only going to get worse). That may be a much less exciting field of battle than defending democracy, but it will be more effective with a crucial segment of the coalition that put Trump over the top last November. But that doesn’t mean it should be “THE” line of attack for Democrats, there shouldn’t be just one and consultants who preach otherwise should be fired into the sun.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      RandomMonster

      I might agree that #3 is the most effective line of attack in terms of damaging Trump’s support. But I personally continue to believe #1 is the only story that explains both Trump’s unique obsequiousness to Putin and his (non-)actions toward Russia. It was all clear back in 2016.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Shalimar

      #3 is obviously and clearly true.  #1 and #2 are arguable, and people who don’t pay attention mostly won’t believe them.  We’re talking about a 79-year-old murderer.  The important thing is getting him off the streets/out of office.  Arguing intent isn’t necessary for the goal.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Soprano2

      @Suzanne: Yeah, there seems to be a lot of slagging on them here by people who have never actually listened to them. They could be commenters on this blog!!

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Spanky: The current schedule is that Trump and Zelensky are to meet for an hour, after which the other Euro leaders will be brought in. I predict that the latter will not happen. Trump isn’t up to more than one meeting. Trump’s handlers will spin the cancellation of the rest of the day as a power play, another example of Trump putting the Euro trash in their place

      Hope I’m wrong, but…

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Geminid

      My thoughts? I look at Friday’s meeting as Act One of this drama, and today’s meeting in D.C. as Act Two. Neither will neccesarily be decisive.* For all I know, Act Five could play out  a year from now in Istanbul..

      This is not to say Democrats shouldn’t make political hay out of Friday’s meeting, because it made Trump look really bad and we should amplify all such events when they are at their most salient; “strike while the iron is hot” as they say.

      And the worst case scenarios that many fear may come to pass, in which case Democrats should pound this issue hard right up to and tbrough the midterms. It’s a uniting issue for Democrats and a majority of Americans, and a wedge issue for Republican voters.

      But this war could be in the same stalemate three months from now as it was three months before the Alaska meeting, and be no more salient an issue as it was then. Ukraine is a paramount issue for some Americans, but it may not rank as high among the general public even though it should.

      * Friday’s meeting could have been decisive had Trump come away from it pledging to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. That was an opportunity cost, and opportunity costs are a little harder to argue than direct costs. But Democrats ought to explain and amplify this angle as best they can.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      p.a.

      @Betty Cracker: It’s cray-cray.  Rethugs/fox/hate radio throw shit at the wall all the time and only stay on-message once a few things stick/resonate.

      Dems (in the case of “weird” at least) ran away from what resonated.  Yes he/it IS a deadly threat to democracy.  But before it happens, before he/it is elected, this did not resonate with the general voting public.  In part thanks to the MSM, but you go to election with the MSM you have, not the one you wish you have.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Barney

      @…now I try to be amused: ‘MICE’ gives us the 4th argument against Trump, and I think it would be usable with “the “normie” people I know who support T but aren’t MAGA”, as WaterGirl says – Money.

      Trump is more interested in money for himself than he is in democracy, or what is good for the USA. Hence his cosying up to rich Arab states, manipulation of crypto so that companies, countries and individuals can bribe him, forcing law firms and universities to do “pro bono” work that he gets to direct, and so on. With Putin, he’s just thinking of opportunities for the Trump Organization.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Suzanne

      @Soprano2: I think it’s perfectly reasonable to rip on them, and anyone else in the media, but there’s some “directionally wrong” misunderstandings that took hold and I don’t know where they came from. They didn’t support Biden staying in the race, but they were strongly supportive of Harris and Walz. They aren’t Rogan-y, nor are they lefty. Not sure how this idea came about.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Heidi Mom

      @WaterGirl: Unfortunately Lovett’s irreverent style resulted in a truly awful interview with Pete B. back when he was running for President.  Lovett treated it as an occasion for “let’s you and me tell each other gay  jokes.”  Cringe!

      Reply
    78. 78.

      ruckus

      @Baud:

      And there won’t be. dump is a weak leader, due to a lot of issues but while he attempts to show us that he’s strong he’s an old without any real stability. And he’s aging out daily. How do I know how this works? I’m not far behind him age wise and the world continues to look different the older one gets. Your memory of what was becomes stronger than any vision of the future, because you know that no matter how long you actually live, the past is longer, 3-4 times longer, and your present/future is always going to be somewhat tenuous. Now some, like shitforbrains, likely think they will live forever and be powerful and respected. Because they are so great, smart and all knowing. It’s known as pompous arrogance. He has a tad more than his share. That tad is doing a lot of work…. Ask me how I know….

      Reply
    79. 79.

      mvr

      @KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager)): Just to add another dimension of variation – the audience varies a lot. I think for me this means I need to pay attention whom I’m talking with.  I’m not a political consultant or ad buyer.  Most of my friends already think Trump is an asshole.  But I do interact with other people in my Red State.
      So I am also skeptical of the One Message idea, at least as advice to me.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      WaterGirl

      @Heidi Mom:

      I always thought Lovett was pretty good when he is interviewing someone else.

      Not with Pete Buttigieg.  They were totally in the tank for Bernie; it was almost unbearable.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Soprano2

      @Baud: Yes, but we know what they actually said! I swear, I listen to them every week, and then I read comments here that make it obvious the commenter hasn’t listened to them lately.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      “Trump is weak.”  [also a traitor, also a fake, also cares only for himself, … on and on]

      I mean if you’re looking for slogans keep them brief. For backup material, just go to the tape.  I mean, there’s enough video to support all these bumper stickers.

      I happen to like “they are weird,” but I’m not the target audience.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      WaterGirl

      @mvr:

      So I am also skeptical of the One Message idea, at least as advice to me.

      I’m suggesting a tactic here. With what I call “hit and run” messaging.

      At the grocery counter, in line at the bank, in an elevator, etc.

      – all these tariff’s are killing me

      – I’m down to $100 for food until the end of the months, and it’s only the 15th.  these tariffs are killing me.

      – It was humiliating to watch an American president bow before a known dictator.

      – it was sad to see that the president (barf) couldn’t walk in a straight line last weekend; I am worried about his health.

      Several different messages, but with the underlying theme that he is weak.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      ruckus

      @Betty Cracker:

      They have to be cautious. And given their candidate they likely need to be far more cautious. Because one never knows what is going to come out of that disaster.

      Long ago, when I was a kid, I had neighbors who were 85-86 years old. This was about 65 years ago. The husband had worked for Standard Oil and traveled much of the world. Couple of the best humans I’ve ever met and they would discuss pretty much anything with me. One of the things they warned me about was pompous arrogance. Now we all know what pompous arrogance is, djt is the dictionary example of pompous arrogance, thinks he is gods gift to humanity, while all the time he hasn’t got as much common sense as an empty 55 gal barrel. (And that is NONE BTW) IOW, his level of common sense, or anything else common is none, zip, nada, ninguno, nullus, keiner. Six languages should be enough, but I’m open to no it’s not.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Interesting Name Goes Here

      @Soprano2: After the BS they pulled last year, why should they be listened to?  Best case scenario, they’re misguided.  Worst case, they’re malicious.  Neither is worth my time or consideration.  They’re just like the Young Turks and will probably fall apart just like them too.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      artem1s

      the problem for Dems isn’t getting our MAGAt friends and neighbors to believe any or all of those options at the same time. It’s how to motivate them to make better choices in the future. After all we’re talking about people who decided that W was a mistake and that the best solution to their disappointment with the GQP was to go out and vote for Trump, not once, not twice, but three times.
      Getting them to say ‘no’ to Trump is the easy part. Getting them to say ‘yes’ to Dems or even someone the purity ponies have deemed a NeoLiberal Shill is near impossible even if it’s demonstrably in their own best interest. So, the message is not the problem. It’s human behavior that leads people to make poor choices and then double down on them. None of these influencers or pundits or the media have an answer to the hard part of the Trump question. Biden is the only candidate who has beaten Trump and so far too many voters have decided they want no part of competence as an argument against MAGAt, Fascism, DOGE, and /or White Christian Nationalism. So yea, probably pushing how weak Trump looks next to Putin may be the way to go today. But he still has the Guard in DC and ICE is LA and SCOTUS who more than willing to make Trump look like he’s stealing the Lib’s lunch money. This Putin thing will be forgotten by noon tomorrow. So what’s the message for the next news cycle? (except the usual “Dems are doing wrong”)

      Reply
    89. 89.

      PatD

       

      @Interesting Name Goes Here: I don’t think you could be more wrong with the Young Turks comparison. Elected Democrats go on their podcasts all the time while very few Dems would have ever gone on a Young Turks pod.

      They took a position on Biden and some are going to forever be angry about that. But they’re not going anywhere.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Suzanne

      @Interesting Name Goes Here:

      After the BS they pulled last year, why should they be listened to? 

      Listen to the PodBros or not, but it’s wise to recognize that they have a significant audience of people who are probably reliable Dem voters and we need to keep those people in the tent next time. Or, if they’re not Dem voters yet, they’re probably more persuadable than MAGAts.

      So, if you want to persuade anyone — a thing we need to do if we want to win anything in the future — it’s sensible to understand what they think and believe. Which probably entails at least hearing out people like the Pod Bros.

      It blows my mind that anyone thinks we have the room in the coalition to tell any part of it to fuck off, and that stretches all the way from the dead-squirrel-iest centrists like Manchin to the leftiest-leaning Bernie stans.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Interesting Name Goes Here

      @Suzanne: If they were reliable voters, they wouldn’t need a podcast (or anything else, for that matter) to tell them how to vote.

      Also, why should I not tell them to fuck off after they and people like them told people like me to fuck off last year and in 2016 (and probably would have done the same in 2020 were it not for COVID)?  If these people don’t show their asses, Trump never becomes a thing.

      I’m getting tired of being asked to care about people who would shank me in the back if the opportunity arose just so they can prove they’re privileged enough.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Interesting Name Goes Here

      @suzanne: And as always, those of you who feel the need to commiserate with people like PodBros will only discover that you don’t have to once things get so horrifically bad that you can’t hide behind grifters and pithy slogans.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      tam1MI

      @Suzanne: It blows my mind that anyone thinks we have the room in the coalition to tell any part of it to fuck off

      Why not? That’s exactly what they told the Biden supporters to do.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      ruckus

      @Mr. Bemused Senior:

      Trump is a loser.

      At the very least.

      There are 3 problems with this.

      First, he hasn’t go a clue. I’m not sure he ever has had one or ever will.

      Second, he’s aged out, almost completely. As an old fart my own self not all that much younger than shitforbrains, who lives in a seniors apartment complex and have some neighbors a lot older than me, or him, old is all it’s cracked up to be. It’s stellar selling point is that it’s far better than the alternative.

      Third. He’s living (sort of) proof that pompous arrogance is worse than useless. Far worse. The world does not revolve around the gigantic stick up his ass. And yes while he may not have shoved that in there, having likely paid someone to do it for him, it’s in there and has seemingly been forced in far enough to completely destroy what little functional brain he had. Decades ago.

      How some seem to think(?) that he’s got any kind of brain left at all really shows us that a not insignificant amount of humanity isn’t all there. Not even close.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      mvr

      @WaterGirl: ​
        Yes. I didn’t think you were proposing the one message strategy – your initial comments seemed to incorporate some skepticism of it. So I wasn’t responding to that. My comment was more just to add to KayinMDs thought that people can have more than one thing that moves them.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      greenergood

      Way late to the thread, and only comment to the post: ‘Trump is rapidly dismantling democracy and turning the U.S. into an authoritarian state. He is using law enforcement to investigate his opponents and deploying troops to American cities.‘ Trump is not capable of doing these things – he is an old, ill, demented narcissist – he is dismantling nothing – it’s his Project 2025/Heritage controllers that are doing this. They are NOT lackeys; they are very effective controllers of Trump’s desperate need to be recognised/acknowledged/Nobel Peace Prized. There may be a few in Trump’s cabinet, as per the supposedly ‘sane’ ones in the first Trump term. But most of Trump’s second-term appointees are ex-Fox News nutcases. The power behind Trump’s second-term throne are unelected, but very influential, right-wingers who have been planning for this takeover for many, many years – starting with school boards and county boards 40+ years ago. And somehow, we need to figure out how to deny them their desire to turn the US into their white, patriarchal, christo-fascist paradise – and how do we convince center/center-right/center-left Dems that this is actually happening?

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager)): My issue with the assertion is the assumption of causality.

      That the Evil Corporate Overlords through their Corrupt Consultant Class made these independent thinking, strong minded and strong willed people stop doing what they were doing.

      The same as I don’t believe Joe Biden could be bullied into a gaht-dam thang.

      AND I didn’t mean YOU— but the sources that I’ve heard it from loudest are people that I consider less than credible.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Betty Cracker: Thank you… and yeah, I absolutely get that campaign consultants can be… well, idiots.

      I just find it hard to believe that someone FORCED that man to “tone it down.”

      Maybe “convinced him,” but to actually write a memo or say in a meeting “you’ve gotta tone it down or else…”

      LOL, and of course, Politico (speaking of low credibility), and lots of “unnamed Democratic sources.”

      I’m not saying it didn’t happen… but I’m sure as hell not convinced; and I’m far from certain that if he’d continued it would have changed the outcome.

      After all, how the hell did the majority of the electorate choose a 34 count felon over a former senator and sitting VP? There’s a HUGE chance that Normie Americans* would STILL have chosen the felon, and y’all all know it, too. ;)

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      @ruckus: yes, I agree. This was clear to me in 2016. The question is, how do we make it clear to others? “Trump is a loser” was my first suggestion as a slogan but I think “Trump is weak” may be more effective.

      Also, to @greenergood‘s point, Trump is both a danger (in office now) and a symptom of a lasting danger (fascist Republicans).

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Interesting Name Goes Here

      @suzanne: It’s working out swimmingly for the PodBros and their listeners.

      Maybe you should be asking about what their goals are – specifically, whether they actually want to progress or if they just want to cosplay as progressives.  Their actions suggest the latter.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      Suzanne

      @Interesting Name Goes Here: We go into elections with the electorate we have, not the one we wish we had. If you want to dismiss the Pod Bros, and their listenership (20 million monthly downloads, likely most of whom are Democrats), be my guest. But I would appreciate hearing your suggestion for attracting new Dem voters to make up for those.

      I sure wish we had a different electorate. But what I want doesn’t matter. That has been the case in every election I have ever voted in, starting back to sixth grade class president.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      @Suzanne: We go into elections with the electorate we have ..

      So true. I don’t mean to say we should try to coddle the bigots, but we have to accept that there are a lot of them. More than I thought based on 2016 and 2024.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      Interesting Name Goes Here

      @Suzanne: You also go into elections with the politicians you have, not the ones you wish you had.

      Again, it seems the only thing that’s going to get these people to set aside their make-a-wish bullshit is for bad, horrible things to happen that they can’t hide behind people like Pod Save America and Bernie Sanders.  In 2008, the economy went into the toilet.  In 2020, COVID.  Let’s see what 2028 brings forth.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      Suzanne

      @Interesting Name Goes Here: I would like to think that that Everything Going Into The Shitter is not the only option. I’m hopeful — maybe not optimistic, but hopeful — that a candidate comes along for 2028 who the vast majority of us can feel good getting behind.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      chemiclord

      Some people are going to choose #1.  To that, I say “Good!”

      Some people are going to choose #2.  To that, I say “Good!”

      Some people are going to choose #3.  To that, I say… “Good!”

      I am so fucking tired of all these pundits and columnists who act like their shit don’t stink and their way is the only way.  And I’m really fucking tired of the chodes who line up behind their talking head or politician of choice and turn everyone else into an enemy to “the cause” who needs to be destroyed before we even think about targeting fascists.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Interesting Name Goes Here

      @Suzanne: It never was the only option until people who project themselves as progressive made it the only way forward.  Until that gets confronted directly and those people are made to realize the severity and consequences of their actions, there is no candidate who will be able to rise above it without some catastrophic event happening to distract those who will destroy said candidate.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      narya

      @Professor Bigfoot: IS there such a thing as too many spy novels [of the quality of the Smiley novels]? I think not. I’ve been working through the Slow Horses books, and, while it’s not quite LeCarre, they’re still pretty good. But LeCarre . . . chef’s kiss.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      Suzanne

      @Interesting Name Goes Here:

      Until that gets confronted directly and those people are made to realize the severity and consequences of their actions 

      I…. disagree? I think that is (A) impossible because we simply have no mechanism for “punishing” anyone for being insufficiently loyal, (B) a form of accelerationism, and most importantly (C) how we lose moving forward.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      Interesting Name Goes Here

      @Suzanne: These people aren’t “insufficiently loyal” – they’re disloyal, period.  They make increasingly-unreasonable demands that either can’t be addressed at all or can’t be addressed fast enough, and even when people try their level best with all of the tools at hand, they find reasons to disregard or discount their efforts.  Student loans, pot, Gaza, eggs – pick a cause and they’ll latch onto it as a reason not to vote or to spread misinformation because amoral entertainers like the PodBros tell them to.

      Why is it not accelerationism when they do what they do, but it is when they get called out on it?

      Reply
    116. 116.

      Ryan

      The challenge with this strategy is that, to us, it is so obvious, so transparent.  Of course deploying the National guard to LA makes him look weak, to us.  What we lack is a means to identify and communicate those aspects to others.

      Reply
    118. 118.

      WTFGhost

      I don’t know that I agree that Dems should ONLY embrace #3.

      I *agree* with you, but, only because people will say “he’s a traitor!” and “he’s an asset!” and I don’t want to be the scold saying “NO NO NO!”

      I agree: only the third unambiguously paints him as weak, afraid, and not at all following a strategy. The other two allow MAGA to defend him, saying you don’t understand this thinking. Only the third emphasizes the truth: there *is* no thinking. What thinking there is, vanishes when the ACO meets the T.

      So I’d agree: make him small, ridiculous, and horrible. Don’t disagree when people make him sound scheming, but elevate the pathetic and stupid over the possibility that he’s actually *thinking*. He’s never thought.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      Gvg

      @Steve LaBonne: I wonder if it will work the way people assume. Everyone on both sides is expecting it, and our side knows more history. What if they try it and get exposed? Or even just don’t get believed?what with AI fakes a thing right now, something real might not get believed or more likely they would try to fake it, badly. I can’t say what will really happen, but I notice a lot of people are alert about it.

      Reply

