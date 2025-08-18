===

Major props to Aaron Rupar…

GLENN: You look fabulous in that suit

TRUMP: That's the one that attacked you last time

ZELENSKYY: I remember that. You're in the same suit. I changed mine. [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 18, 2025 at 1:32 PM

Doocy asks Zelenskyy an insanely loaded question: "Are you prepared to keep sending Ukrainian troops to their deaths for another couple years, or are you going to agree to redraw the maps?" [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 18, 2025 at 1:27 PM

Trump: "Look, the war is going to end. When it ends, I can't tell you. But the war is going to end … Putin wants it to end." [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 18, 2025 at 1:27 PM

No hostile foreign army has set foot on American soil in over 200 years, and the president has zero authority to cancel elections even if it happened [image or embed] — Doug Lindner (@douglindner.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 2:42 PM

Trump echoes comments he said Putin made to him last Friday: "Mail in ballots are corrupt. You can never have a real democracy w/ mail in ballots. We as a Republican Party are gonna do everything possible. We're gonna start with an executive order to end mail in ballots." [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 18, 2025 at 1:44 PM

In a summit meeting with the countries that are still nominally US allies, discussing the largest war in the world in 20 years, the largest in Europe in 80, between the largest and the second-largest country in Europe, with geopolitical consequences that will last at least decades: [image or embed] — Jacob T. Levy (@jacobtlevy.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 2:09 PM

Trump on a hot mic on Putin: "I think he wants to make a deal for me. Do you understand? As crazy as it sounds." [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 18, 2025 at 2:52 PM

VON DER LEYEN: Every single child has to go back to its family. This should be one of our main priorities in these negotiations.

TRUMP: I was just thinking we're here for a different reason but we just a couple weeks ago made the largest trade deal in history. Congratulations. [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 18, 2025 at 3:08 PM

