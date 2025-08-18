Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Foreign Affairs Open Thread: The Meeting(s), Part One

Foreign Affairs Open Thread: The Meeting(s), Part One

Go Zelensky.

[image or embed]

— Ton Aarts (@tonaarts.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 6:06 AM

===
Major props to Aaron Rupar…

ZELENSKYY: Not too long
TRUMP: No very short. Very short

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 18, 2025 at 1:20 PM

===

GLENN: You look fabulous in that suit
TRUMP: That's the one that attacked you last time
ZELENSKYY: I remember that. You're in the same suit. I changed mine.

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 18, 2025 at 1:32 PM

===

Trump, sitting next to Zelenskyy: "This is Joe Biden's war"

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 18, 2025 at 1:24 PM

===

Doocy asks Zelenskyy an insanely loaded question: "Are you prepared to keep sending Ukrainian troops to their deaths for another couple years, or are you going to agree to redraw the maps?"

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 18, 2025 at 1:27 PM

===

Trump: "Look, the war is going to end. When it ends, I can't tell you. But the war is going to end … Putin wants it to end."

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 18, 2025 at 1:27 PM

===

No hostile foreign army has set foot on American soil in over 200 years, and the president has zero authority to cancel elections even if it happened

[image or embed]

— Doug Lindner (@douglindner.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 2:42 PM

===

Trump echoes comments he said Putin made to him last Friday: "Mail in ballots are corrupt. You can never have a real democracy w/ mail in ballots. We as a Republican Party are gonna do everything possible. We're gonna start with an executive order to end mail in ballots."

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 18, 2025 at 1:44 PM

===

This guy can’t not lie.

[image or embed]

— David Corn (@davidcorn.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 2:11 PM

===

In a summit meeting with the countries that are still nominally US allies, discussing the largest war in the world in 20 years, the largest in Europe in 80, between the largest and the second-largest country in Europe, with geopolitical consequences that will last at least decades:

[image or embed]

— Jacob T. Levy (@jacobtlevy.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 2:09 PM

===

Trump on Putin: "He's expecting my call when we're finished with this meeting. Thank you very much everybody."

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 18, 2025 at 1:48 PM

===

Trump and European leaders pose for a photo

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 18, 2025 at 2:50 PM

===

Trump on a hot mic on Putin: "I think he wants to make a deal for me. Do you understand? As crazy as it sounds."

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 18, 2025 at 2:52 PM

===

VON DER LEYEN: Every single child has to go back to its family. This should be one of our main priorities in these negotiations.
TRUMP: I was just thinking we're here for a different reason but we just a couple weeks ago made the largest trade deal in history. Congratulations.

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 18, 2025 at 3:08 PM

===

Trump: "In the six wars that I've settled, we haven't had a ceasefire."

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 18, 2025 at 3:10 PM

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    113Comments

    1. 1.

      Chief Oshkosh

      So I guess Doocy is inviting us all over to his house to take whatever we want. In fact, Doocy will be happy to give it all to us and send him packing. Right

      ETA: My prediction was wrong, apparently. Trump did meet with the Euro leaders after meeting with Zelenskyy. Of course, he simply further embarrassed himself and our country.

      Fuck every single person who voted for Trump. The world would be a much, much better place without you.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Steve LaBonne

      How do serious people keep a straight face when trying to deal with this senile overgrown baby? I would never be able to do it.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      bbleh

      Who knows what’s going on in Little Lord Fartleroy’s head, or what he’ll actually do?  But the overall tone was a lot less hostile, the Euros were pretty pointed in their remarks and attitudes, he (and others) made a lot of public noises about “security guarantees” (one presumes because they leaned on him and flattered him, and he mostly says what he thinks the people around him want to hear), and — this was the big one for me — Zelensky looked vastly relieved in the presser.  I think the presence of the Euros was YUGE, and good on them for being there!

      We’ll see what tomorrow brings.  But imo this was way better than it could have been.

      (Steve Dookie has less intelligence than a Muppet.  Without the handler, I mean.  And I like Muppets.)

      Reply
    5. 5.

      pat

      Monday.  Rachel Maddow will probably be on MSNBC.  We will be watching MSNBC exclusively (as we do every night).  Maybe I should take my BP meds first….

      Reply
    7. 7.

      hueyplong

      Good God this is embarrassing. Can’t anyone do anything to distract him when he’s about to open his hole (the undiapered one)?  Just throw something with gold plate onto the floor or something.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Bill Arnold

      @Chief Oshkosh:

      Fuck every single person who voted for Trump.

      Fuck every single person who was eligible to vote in the USA 2024 POTUS election and did not vote for Kamala Harris.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Suzanne

      We as a Republican Party are gonna do everything possible. We’re gonna start with an executive order to end mail in ballots.

      Does he know that older people love mail voting? Does he know that Republicans are older than Democrats, on average?

      Of course he doesn’t know things. God.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      trollhattan

      Channeling my inner Walz, these guys are weirdos. Also, did you know The Daily Caller still exists?

      How it started:

      Newsom’s Office Attempts To Mock Trump — They Fail Miserably
      Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s press office attempted to mock President Donald Trump by mimicking his iconic social media style Monday.

      In a letter dated Monday, Newsom threatened the president and asked him to “call on” Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and other red states to stop their redistricting efforts ahead of the 2026 midterms. (Subscribe to MR. RIGHT, a free weekly newsletter about modern masculinity)

      “You are playing with fire, risking the destabilization of our democracy … If you will not stand down, I will be forced to lead an effort to redraw the maps in California to offset the rigging of maps in red states. But if other states call off their redistricting efforts, we will happily do the same,” the governor’s office wrote.

      Newsom’s press office later posted the letter on X, copying Trump’s direct, dramatic Truth Social posts that often tease a presidential announcement, executive order, or press conference. They also tacked on a now-iconic Trump phrase, “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

      How it finished:

      It’s the latest example of a high-profile Democrat trying to appear punchier and spontaneous online. Democrats are also using more swear words in public statements to convey anger and authenticity. (RELATED: Boring Democrats Desperately Want To Copy Iconic Trump Quality)

      Between February and June, Democrats have cussed more than Republicans, according to The Washington Post. In June alone, Democrats cussed 240 times, over a hundred more times than GOP lawmakers.

      Unfortunately for Newsom and others, mimicking Trump’s iconoclastic rhetoric only makes them seem less authentic and more desperate to break through the social media noise.
      dailycaller.com/2025/08/12/gavin-newsom-office-mock-copy-style-donald-trump-texas-redistricting-twit…

      Hopefully, next week’s newsletter will discuss “modern masculinity” and “cussing.”

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Tehanu

      @Steve LaBonne: How do serious people keep a straight face when trying to deal with this senile overgrown baby? I would never be able to do it.

      You took the words right out of my mouth.

      As for mail-in ballots, of course the Orange Toad doesn’t get it that the majority of HIS voters love it.  I’m old and I much prefer mailing mine in, but I’m willing to give that up if it means his idiot followers give up voting entirely.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      trollhattan

      AZ peeps can perhaps handicap this WRT viability.

      Rep. David Schweikert (R-AZ) is considering running for governor instead of running for the House, Punchbowl News reports.

      Schweikert, who was first elected in the gigantic GOP class of 2010, represents a swing district that is anchored in Scottsdale. Trump won the district by 3 points and Schweikert won by just shy of 4 points after millions of dollars of spending by both parties.

      IDK who dude is. Can he borrow Lake’s haze filter?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Jeffro

      @hueyplong:Can’t anyone do anything open a nearby window to distract him shove him out of when he’s about to open his hole?

      fixed, wished for, desperately hoping here

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Suzanne

      @trollhattan:

      Unfortunately for Newsom and others, mimicking Trump’s iconoclastic rhetoric only makes them seem less authentic and more desperate to break through the social media noise. 

      “Iconoclastic” is doing yeoman’s work for “stupid” right there.

      Also, it’s bullying, and it’s funny as fuck. And I could use the LOLZ. So, please proceed, Governor Newsom.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Steve LaBonne

      @Tehanu: I am fortunate enough to live near my county election board (which is also adjacent to the supermarkets where I shop) so the easiest thing for me is to vote early in person.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      WTFGhost

      Hey, FP folks – I’m seeing slow loading. You having DB problems? Compact your indexes, if’n they haven’t been in a while.

      As for the post:
      Isn’t it *adorable*, how Trump is just like a four-year-old, inventing reality in his imagination, and telling you the rules of his game as he goes along? “No, we made a great trade deal recently, where America pays more for your stuff, but you get our stuff cheap, and eventually find new markets for your goods!” “No, I settled *nine* wars! And it’ll be ten by next week!” “No, Putin is going to listen to me this time, and I’ll prove TACO wrong this next time!”

      Reply
    34. 34.

      rikyrah

      Timothy Snyder (@TimothyDSnyder) posted at 3:01 PM on Sun, Aug 17, 2025:
      1/2. The phrase “land swap” is being used to mean “Ukraine concedes land illegally occupied by Russia and also concedes territory that is not even occupied.” That is not a swap.
      (x.com/TimothyDSnyder/status/1957170932448928179?t=4q7HdRCKxZDteQYSzkwFhA&s=03)

      Timothy Snyder (@TimothyDSnyder) posted at 3:01 PM on Sun, Aug 17, 2025:
      2/2. Everyone using the phrase “land swap” should please specify which Russian territory Ukraine would be getting. So far it’s a euphemism for forcing Ukraine to give things up to Russia.
      (x.com/TimothyDSnyder/status/1957170934306992238?t=EDMVZbcSZSQjUNrOyqK2bw&s=03)

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Suzanne

      @trollhattan: I hate that motherfucker David Schweikert. Just an absolute piece of shit.

      I spent close to a year volunteering for Harry Mitchell, who is now a former Congresscritter, in multiple runs against Schweikert. Mitchell is just one of the best humans I have ever met, and he lost one of his races to Schweikert because he voted for the ACA. So I’m bitter AF.

      Mitchell was a civics teacher at Tempe High School, very close to where Cole lives now. He became principal, and ran for mayor of Tempe at the urging of his students. He won, and then was also a State Senator for a while. Just a fantastic human and he is responsible for much of the groundwork that made Arizona as purple as it is today.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      lowtechcyclist

      @rikyrah: ​

      Why are states like Ohio sending national guard troops to DC to help fight crime when there are cities in Ohio with higher crime rates per capita than DC?????

      Because they (ETA: their governors) want to demonstrate their wholehearted support for this banana-republic strongman style power play. They are openly siding with Trumpist authoritarian rule over democracy. It’s that simple.​

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Jackie

      I’m not gonna hold my breath… we’re not gonna get the whole truth, if any truth at all. The pages will be solid black with redactions…

      The House Oversight Committee announced Monday on X that the Department of Justice (DOJ) will send them documents related to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Friday.

      The GOP Oversight account said Representative James Comer, who is chair of the House Oversight Committee, confirmed that the DOJ will provide the documents.

      “Officials with the Department of Justice have informed us that the Department will begin to provide Epstein-related records to the Oversight Committee this week on Friday,” Comer said in a statement. “There are many records in DOJ’s custody, and it will take the Department time to produce all the records and ensure the identification of victims and any child sexual abuse material are redacted.”

      newsweek.com/donald-trump-jeffrey-epstein-files-doj-james-comer-2115282

      Sounds like Deja Vu all over again.

      My bolding.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Jeffro

      also…has it registered with anyone else that trump is taking advice* on how to run a free-er and fair-er democracy from VLADIMIR FREAKIN’ PUTIN?

      metaphor experts, help me out here, but isn’t this like taking Ant & Roach Wellness guidance from the makers of RAID?

      *he’s not really, of course, he’s just running cover for his handler, but still…give me a break!

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @rikyrah: Sounds good to me! I will not miss the good old days when rural voters had inordinate sway over statewide and national elections. Bye Felicia!

      Reply
    42. 42.

      HeleninEire

      Here’s where I am. I look at this thread I haven’t read it yet. I will but and I think…I just can’t. He is so embarrassing.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      French Onion Soup

      If you think he’s just going to cancel mail in voting you’re missing what’s going to happen.  Mail in voting will go away.  Voting machines will be next and it will all be paper ballots.  The next move is only votes counted by midnight will matter.  All of this will happen while cities are full of roaming federal agents and red state national guards watching to make sure there is no “cheating” going on.  This part is not just about scaring people off but more gumming up the works and slowing things down in the areas where people wouldn’t be scared off.

      They aren’t hiding it.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Steve LaBonne

      @lowtechcyclist: Too many people still don’t understand that the Republican Party doesn’t exist independent of Trump any more than the Soviet Communist Party existed independent of Stalin. They’re the same kind of rubber-stamping bootlickers trembling lest they fall out of favor with the boss.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Steve LaBonne

      @French Onion Soup: “The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations, except as to the Places of chusing Senators.” If the Sinister 6 should decide to simply ignore such plain constitutional language, they will effectively have abrogated the Constitution altogether and we will have even bigger problems than the 2026 election. I for one am not ready to accept defeat just yet.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      WTFGhost

      @trollhattan: (trollhattan is quoting another): Unfortunately for Newsom and others, mimicking Trump’s iconoclastic rhetoric only makes them seem less authentic and more desperate to break through the social media noise.

      “To whom?” I ask. “You, and the rest of the Rs in the newsroom? You and the squirrel in your pocket? You didn’t report, so we decide – it’s you and the squirrel, who has realized you *are* nuts, and don’t *have* nuts, so abandoned you, and you’re squirrel-less!”

      @Suzanne: His executive order is also useless – Congress is given power to override the state leg, otherwise, it’s all state leg. Republicans are trying to say the (state) legislature, absent the executive or the judicial, can set rules, but are arguing *against* executive and judicial influence on the legislature’s decisions.

      But he was given in-person phone sex with Putin, who even allowed him to masturbate to orgasm, while Putin said mail-in ballots cheated him.

      @Matt McIrvin: The good news, is, the Ukrainian constitution says “no elections during invasion,” and the US doesn’t. The bad news is, this sounds a lot like he’s planning to invade Greenland and Canada in 2028. If so, he really needs to look at how much trouble Ukraine has given Russia.

      I’ll say again: you can take a team of Navy Seals, Green Berets, and Marines, and think you have the toughest, grimmest, nastiest set of warriors ever, but that’s nothing compared to a bunch of people who didn’t want a fight, but have been forced to learn to eviscerate people, and use their guts to strangle someone else, which is really gross, when they’d rather be home watching cartoons with the kids, which are far less violent. (Both kids, and cartoons, if’n you’re curious.)

      Those people have a reason to kill invaders; the invaders have a nasty, ugly job to do that they didn’t want to do, and doesn’t give them a sense of fulfillment. In that situation, I put my money on the defenders, unless the invaders are going full scorched earth, which damages the invader’s morale even more – no one likes killing innocent people just to prove you will!

      Think Vietnam, crossed with Iraq, only this time, there are drones and IEDs and tactics that have been refined over decades.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      WTFGhost

      @rikyrah: Trump had to call in a lifeline! Don’t dis him over that; I’m sure he told the hosts that he wanted a Putin call, a “which pick gets me the most bribes” and a “best ratings if I pick” lifelines, and they offered him the Putin call, which he grudgingly accepted.

      @French Onion Soup: He doesn’t have the support for that level of intervention. The Congress won’t give him the elimination of mail-in.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Ohio Mom

      @Eolirin: I think there are arguments on both sides whether we’d be better off with Vance. I don’t think he has the cult following and support that fuels Trump but he’s methodical and without ethics, backed by Thiel and other very bad people.

      I’m in the I’d-rather-not-find-out-camp.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Asparagus Aspersions

      @Suzanne: Schweikert is my congressman. I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve called his office this year. He’s awful. If he’s considering running for governor, maybe it means there’s a flicker of self-awareness left that makes him feel marginally uncomfortable about enabling Trump. But he’s cynical and opportunistic and probably just trying to best position himself for the next election cycle, given the tightening demographics of the district.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Jeffro: also…has it registered with anyone else that trump is taking advice* on how to run a free-er and fair-er democracy from VLADIMIR FREAKIN’ PUTIN?

       

      metaphor experts, help me out here, but isn’t this like taking Ant & Roach Wellness guidance from the makers of RAID?

      Literally sucking Kremlin asshole since at least 1987.  The orange shitstain is a traitorous pile of shit.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      sab

      @Ohio Mom: Me too. I think Vance is horrible,  and also he hates Ohio. He was gone for years, and has been on vacation in fancy not Ohio places since won the Senate race.

      Obviously he doesn’t care about even MAGA Ohioans. He hates us all. I am glad his travels abroad and on other atates are awkward. Do your fucking job guy and people won’t hate you.

      Pence can travel. Why can’t you?

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Martin

      Pretty sure this is just Trump setting up an excuse for Congress to refuse to certify the 2026 or 2028 results. If a blue state uses voting machines against the EO, and USSC hasn’t resolved that in some way (possibly even if they have), Congress will simply refuse to seat those people.

      This is why the gerrymandering fight makes me uneasy – it’s going to escalate across all aspects of voting and Democrats are committing to fight each of these, but I’m not sure to the degree we are willing to go or the degree to which the GOP in the House/Senate are willing to go. And sure, the public will push back, but that hasn’t stopped Texas from mid-decade redistricting and cranking this pressure up. Who’s to say where the ceiling is?

      It doesn’t matter if the states have the constitutional right to set how they run their elections, at the end of the day it falls on Congress to certify according to whatever fucking rulebook they choose. In 1865 Congress refused to seat elected members from Confederate state stating that they were unsure of their loyalty. The 14th amendment wasn’t ratified until the following year which would have given them more of a legal foundation to stand on. That was just a rule they made up on the fly.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      BlueGuitarist

      Another clip from Rupar
      FFOTUS today splaining that in-person voting good because you have to have your license plate

      “When you go to a voting booth, and you do it the right way, and you go to a state that runs it properly, you go in — they even asked me, they asked me for my license plate. I said, ‘I don’t know if I have it.’ They said, ‘Sir, you have to have it.’ I was very impressed actually.”

      bsky.app/profile/atrupar.com/post/3lwozgqkbv72b
      Reminded me of a different access Hollywood tape, (from 2004) in which Billy Bush trots around following Trump + bodyguard as Mr clueless repeatedly isn’t allowed to vote when it’s not his polling place (fills our provisional ballot….) They don’t ask him for the license plate off his limo.
      youtu.be/QOcQEcwFkX0?si=WJ6FtNJeAtsS8fWD

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Ohio Mom

      @BlueGuitarist: I’d bet anything Trump does not have a current driver’s license with his correct address.

      I’m making myself chuckle thinking of him sitting for the photograph.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Jackie

      @Ohio Mom:

      I’m making myself chuckle thinking of him sitting for the photograph.

      They’ll probably let his use his beloved mugshot photo he’s so proud of.  Let’s face it – DMV photos look like mugshots, anyway.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      suzanne

      @Asparagus Aspersions: You have my sympathies. He was my Congresscritter, too…. until the boundaries got redrawn and so I ended up…. with Kyrsten Sinema.

      Man, being a Democrat in Arizona has been an arduous journey.

      Now I’m in PA and Summer Lee is my Congresscritter. It makes me laugh when I see Juicers criticize her for being too lefty! Like…. SHIT, Y’ALL!!! DO YOU KNOW HOW GREAT THIS IS?!?!

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Quiltingfool

      I am so ashamed for our country.

      I don’t know how these European leaders can sit at a table with that orange lump of pudding and keep a straight face or not be rolling their eyes constantly. I know I don’t have that level of self control.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      mappy!

      Called Putin? Trump really does have daddy issues. Still. He thinks Putin is a stronger mob boss than he is. He’s afraid of Putin. So he sucks up…

      Reply
    68. 68.

      David Collier-Brown

      @Steve LaBonne: Hmmn, Joseph Stalin …
      After Stalin’s death in March 1953, things got “interesting” in the USSR.
      An immediate power struggle broke out, with  intense competition between key figures like Georgy Malenkov (premier), who lasted one week, Lavrentiy Beria (head of the secret police), and Nikita Khrushchev (secretary of the party) . Beria was executed in late 1953. Nikita Khrushchev won, circa 1955, and destalinization followed.

      I wonder who will take on those roles in the US (:-))

      Reply
    69. 69.

      David Collier-Brown

      @WTFGhost: Mr Putin is trying to break the Ukranian people by bombing the hell out of them.

      That worked so well for Mr Hitler.  The British got visibly grumpy about the “blitz”, and eventually worked with all the other folks to kill him.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      sab

      @Quiltingfool: Lots of European countries are horrible. None of them had our power, but a lot of them are awful. They and leaders are used to this, but not with a world power. But Trump is so weak and whiny that we aren’t  a world power any more.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      azlib

      @trollhattan:

      I live in Schweikert’s district. Maybe we read some polls that said he was in trouble electorally. His big thing is the defict. Of course he is a hypocrite as he voted for the BBB which adds trillions to the deficit.

       

      @trollhattan:

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Anyway

      @Ohio Mom: I’m in the I’d-rather-not-find-out-camp.

      Yep. I think Cheetolini might make more unforced errors …they’re both awful. We have to somehow make it through 31/2 years <sob>

      Reply
    75. 75.

      MazeDancer

      Apart from the horrors of Trump part, watching the meeting on C-Span was moving in a way.

      All these heads of countries, sitting around a table, talking. In English. Which made them much more human.

      Really felt like watching history.

      Was also impressed with how they were able to put Peace and Country first. They know they have to flatter Trump, so they did. They did not scream “you effing idiot, Putin is playing you!” They didn’t scream anything.

      I’m afraid I might have.

      Their tone & manner kept Trump more subdued.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Geminid

      @MazeDancer: At least one of these leaders has built a friendly relationship with Trump. I’m thinking here of the Italian PM, Georgia Meloni.

      President Stubb of Finland also seems to have cultivared Trump, and the rest have flattered him in one way or another since he took office.

      This is much resented by some of Trump’s domestic opponents. They want everyone here or abroad to join the Trump Resistance. But these leaders have bigger fish to fry than helping sort out a Yankee problem that only us Yankees can solve.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Another Scott

      @bbleh: I can’t find a transcript, or quickly find the statement she’s referring to, but former Amb. Susan Rice was on NPR ATC with Mary Louise Kelly this afternoon and said that Putin said after the Alaska meeting that his “red lines” haven’t changed – he’ll never accept NATO troops in Ukraine, etc.

      (A transcript on ATC will follow in a day or few.)

      The ideal that 47 is pushing that VVP will agree to security guarantees for Ukraine with teeth is ludicrous.

      Of course.

      Anyway, about those Epstein Files, …

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      WTFGhost

      @David Collier-Brown: I know. My heart sank when the coward-in-cheap was elected a second time. They deserved to kick Russia’s ass until everyone called Putin “hunchback” when he couldn’t hear them. I wonder if Putin is claiming to be ready to use nukes, or, if he doesn’t even have to go that far to make Trump widdle like a puppy afraid of a much bigger dog.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Sure Lurkalot

      I’ve long been unable to look at Trump clips or pictures but the Oval Office may be even more cringe.

      I’m not sure what “age” Trump belongs in…let’s stick him in the atavachron and send him back somewhere long ago and far away.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Harrison Wesley

      So if Jay Deviance gets into the (gold-sprayed) White House, foreign governments will offer him exotic plush furniture instead of airplanes and shit like that?

      Reply
    86. 86.

      TONYG

      @Chief Oshkosh: I’d be happier if Trump had just arrived in a flying saucer.  The fact that more than 77 million Americans voted for this piece of shit really shows the stupidity and ugliness of this country.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      TONYG

      @Time Travelin: “MS NOW”. What a stupid name.  “Now, you see this one-eyed midget shouting the word “Now”And you say, “For what reason?” and he says, “How”And you say, “What does this mean?” and he screams back, “You’re a cow!Give me some milk or else go home”

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Jacel

      @raven: With the announcement of the coming “MS NOW” name, my expectation over several decades that the Microsoft (MS) portion on the name would disappear before the NBC portion is stymied.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      catclub

      @Suzanne:

      Does he know that Republicans are older than Democrats, on average?

      Of course he doesn’t know things. God.

       

      he knows he lost in 2020 with massive mail in voting.

      Look at the drop in total turnout in 2024

      Reply
    91. 91.

      TS

      Why does anyone in the western world now call the US an ally – trump has aligned the country with despots, dictators, cruelty and hate. I assume the leaders he met with today are in shock at what they now have to deal with & like most of us have no longer any understanding of the people who elected him to run their country.

      It is mindboggling horrific & I don’t have to live there and witness what is happening on a daily basis. I cannot imagine how you all keep functioning amid the horror.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Geminid

      Retired German Army officer “Tendar,” quoting President Zelensky:

      President Zelensky right now:

      “This was probably the best meeting we had. Maybe the next one will be the best.”

      Tendar also cited a report in the Financial Times that Zelensky pitched a $100 billion weapons deal to Trump:

            Zelensky has offered Trump a $100 billion arms deal to win security guarantees. Under this proposall the US would sign a $50 billion deal to produce UAVs with Ukrainian UAV manufacterers who pioneered that sector.

      Ths is a clever gambit. If it materialzes it could be quite powerful.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Steve LaBonne

      @catclub: What he doesn’t know is that the huge 2020 mail vote was an artifact of the pandemic, and in a normal year banning mail voting might well hurt Republicans more- older voters, who lean Republican, like to use it.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Suzanne

      @Steve LaBonne: Exactly right. I have seen no compelling evidence that mail voting has any measurable advantage for Democrats.

      We support it because it’s the right thing to do.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      RevRick

      @suzanne: Rep. Summer Lee announced in April that she will spearhead the formation of an Environmental Justice Caucus and is sponsoring legislation to force the EPA to make environmental justice a priority. Good on her.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Interesting Name Goes Here

      @TS: Many of us don’t have a choice.  And for those of us who are Black…well, a few months here and a year there aside, what’s different?  Other than white people finally getting a sample of the actual Black experience and losing their shit.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      Suzanne

      @RevRick: I like her a lot. Every time I call her office, her staff is great. As I noted…. I had some epic turds for Reps for a long, long time. Having a good Dem is a goddamn treat.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      cain

      @rikyrah: ​
       

      The president of the united states, stopping his meeting to call his superiors. To eagerly tell daddy how things are going.

      The only reason he’s not torn apart is because the media just passes on by like it was just regular shit.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Steve LaBonne

      @cain: He still has support from somewhere between 40 and 45% of the electorate, and always will until he strokes out. Professor Bigfoot has told us why repeatedly, for those willing to listen.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Steve LaBonne:

      He still has support from somewhere between 40 and 45% of the electorate, and always will until he strokes out. Professor Bigfoot has told us why repeatedly, for those willing to listen.

      At least until the economy is in the crapper and the effects from the Big Ugly Bill hit them like a ton of bricks

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Steve LaBonne:

      Martin at #56 addresses this:

      Pretty sure this is just Trump setting up an excuse for Congress to refuse to certify the 2026 or 2028 results. If a blue state uses voting machines against the EO, and USSC hasn’t resolved that in some way (possibly even if they have), Congress will simply refuse to seat those people.

      This is why the gerrymandering fight makes me uneasy – it’s going to escalate across all aspects of voting and Democrats are committing to fight each of these, but I’m not sure to the degree we are willing to go or the degree to which the GOP in the House/Senate are willing to go. And sure, the public will push back, but that hasn’t stopped Texas from mid-decade redistricting and cranking this pressure up. Who’s to say where the ceiling is?

      It doesn’t matter if the states have the constitutional right to set how they run their elections, at the end of the day it falls on Congress to certify according to whatever fucking rulebook they choose. In 1865 Congress refused to seat elected members from Confederate state stating that they were unsure of their loyalty. The 14th amendment wasn’t ratified until the following year which would have given them more of a legal foundation to stand on. That was just a rule they made up on the fly.

      Do you think he’s right, particularly given the last paragraph; that Congress can just refuse to seat these elected Dems and that there’s precedent for it?

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Sister Golden Bear

      @Martin:

      If a blue state uses voting machines against the EO, and USSC hasn’t resolved that in some way (possibly even if they have), Congress will simply refuse to seat those people.

      You may well be right, but they haven’t gamed out what happens next. They just expect blue states to roll over without a fight—worst case a literal one.

      Of course, narcissists and bullies are inevitably surprised to discover other people have agency.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      Steve LaBonne

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): That will (we hope) bring us back the price of eggs idiots and give us the election, but Republicans will still have that large and solid minority of people too devoted to white male supremacy ever to even think of voting for Democrats.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      frosty

      @RevRick: I’m going to try to remove a turd again in PA10. This will be my 6th attempt to get rid of Scott Perry.

      We’ve run some damn fine people against him.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      Jackie

      @frosty:

      I’m going to try to remove a turd again in PA10. This will be my 6th attempt to get rid of Scott Perry.

      This is my sentiment re Dan Newhouse in WA. Because of our jungle primary, coupled with being in a dark red county, we had to choose between Newhouse (who voted to impeach FFOTUS) vs FFOTUS/MAGA endorsed Jerrod Sessler. Following the ‘24 election, Newhouse went MAGA. He turned his back on the Dems who reluctantly voted for him – giving him the win by the narrowest margin, and has spit on the Dems who virtually saved his seat.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      wjca

      @Steve LaBonne: Republicans will still have that large and solid minority of people too devoted to white male supremacy ever to even think of voting for Democrats.

      Sufficient if they just stay home and don’t vote at all.

      Reply

