Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Stamping your little feets and demanding that they see how important you are? Not working anymore.

All hail the time of the bunny!

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Those who are easily outraged are easily manipulated.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Dear media: perhaps we ought to let Donald Trump speak for himself!

Republicans do not trust women.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Someone should tell Republicans that violence is the last refuge of the incompetent, or possibly the first.

Their boy Ron is an empty plastic cup that will never know pudding.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

The desire to stay informed is directly at odds with the need to not be constantly enraged.

Republicans: The threats are dire, but my tickets are non-refundable!

Let there be snark.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

You cannot shame the shameless.

75% of people clapping liked the show!

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Monday Morning Open Thread: Burnishing Our Golden Dome

Monday Morning Open Thread: Burnishing Our Golden Dome

by | 108 Comments

This post is in: , ,

"But nearly three years later, it’s becoming clearer and clearer — the Massachusetts millionaires tax has been a total success, and an incredible benefit for our state’s businesses. " #mapoli
commonwealthbeacon.org/opinion/the-…

[image or embed]

— Jonathan Cohn (@jonathancohn.bsky.social) August 17, 2025 at 11:24 AM

Thing is, Boston is a very attractive city — people who can afford to live here don’t want to leave The Hub of the Universe, not even if they have to dip a little deeper into their own pockets to do so. (And, yes, I’m sure the richest among us have accountants who’ve managed to minimize their sacrifices.) Don’t know if this is a portent for Mamdani’s campaign in NYC, but I suspect New Hampshire would warn New Jersey not to count on an influx of millionaires:

There’s universal agreement that investments in transportation and public education, which the new tax funds, are crucial to building a dynamic and prosperous economy. But some speculated that multi-millionaires would flee Massachusetts rather than pay the new tax. Last week’s news that the millionaires tax generated $3 billion over the past year should put those fears to rest.

Prior to its passage, opponents of the Fair Share ballot question predicted it would backfire — failing to generate meaningful revenue to address the state’s transportation and public education needs, and hurting our economic competitiveness along the way.

But nearly three years later, it’s becoming clearer and clearer — the Massachusetts millionaires tax has been a total success, and an incredible benefit for our state’s businesses.

Despite predictions of substantial millionaire flight, the number of millionaires and ultra-wealthy individuals in Massachusetts grew significantly over the first two years the Fair Share Amendment was in place.

The state has experienced revenue gains — $2.46 billion in the first year and nearly $3 billion in the second — that are more than double the state’s initial expectations, and more than even the proponents of the new tax predicted. That’s strong evidence that that multi-millionaires are staying in Massachusetts and paying more in taxes, not fleeing for other states.

And that revenue is making a real difference. Over the past two and a half years, the state Legislature has approved more than $6 billion in Fair Share investments that are helping to deliver two of the most important resources for Massachusetts businesses: a well-educated workforce and a reliable transportation system…

Thanks to Fair Share funding to expand the number of public pre-K classrooms in cities and towns across the state, thousands of parents can now afford to stay in the workforce after their children are born.

Kids can’t learn if they’re hungry. So Fair Share is funding in-school breakfast and lunch for every child in the state, helping them succeed in school and start off on a path to long-term success. The millionaires tax is supporting school building improvements across the state, enabling more vocational programs to train the next generation of workers in high-demand careers. And it’s delivered significant funding to every school district in the state, ensuring that schools have more of the resources they need to educate our future workforce.

Once students graduate, Fair Share is funding free community college and expanded financial aid for low- and middle-income students at UMass and our other state universities. As a result, public college enrollment has increased for the first time in a decade. That means thousands of additional students who are preparing for good jobs with local employers.

And when our graduates enter the workforce, Fair Share funding is delivering a transportation system they can count on to get to and from work. It’s the key funding mechanism in Gov. Healey’s plan to repair the MBTA after decades of disinvestment, which has resulted in the elimination of subway slow zones, trains that are moving faster, and the hiring of more bus drivers to expand service.

In other parts of the state, the state’s regional transit authorities are using Fair Share funding to expand their service hours, add weekend service, create new bus routes, and make buses free. And hundreds of millions of dollars have gone into repairing roads and bridges across the state, ensuring that drivers can get to work on time…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Anyway
  • artem1s
  • BarcaChicago
  • Baud
  • Belafon
  • BritinChicago
  • Bruce K in ATH-GR
  • catclub
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • cmorenc
  • Doug R
  • Eyeroller
  • Geminid
  • gene108
  • Gin & Tonic
  • hells littlest angel
  • Iron city
  • Jeffrey H Harris
  • Layer8Problem
  • lowtechcyclist
  • mappy!
  • Martin
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MazeDancer
  • mrmoshpotato
  • p.a
  • p.a.
  • RevRick
  • rikyrah
  • Rusty
  • sab
  • Scout211
  • Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony
  • Soprano2
  • Spanky
  • Suzanne
  • syphonblue
  • tokyocali (formerly tokyo ex-pat)
  • Tom Levenson
  • trollhattan
  • Uncle Cosmo
  • WaterGirl
  • WTFGhost

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    108Comments

    4. 4.

      syphonblue

      Wow I’m totally shocked that the wealthy didn’t actually move from an attractive state where people actually want to be to a shitty awful state nobody wants to actually live in just cause they have lower taxes!!!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Suzanne

      @syphonblue:

      Wow I’m totally shocked that the wealthy didn’t actually move from an attractive state where people actually want to be to a shitty awful state nobody wants to actually live in just cause they have lower taxes!!! 

      Right?! I have never understood why this idea persists. Like, most rich people want to spend their time in nice places! The world’s wealthy and bougie are not going to Somalia.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      tokyocali (formerly tokyo ex-pat)

      Thank you, A.L. This kind of news needs to be spread around. While, more needs to be done to make housing affordable, investing in education and transportation pays huge dividends.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Suzanne

      @p.a.: The biggest issue facing the western world’s nicest cities — and honestly, many of the not-as-nice cities — is that more people would like to move there to work but cannot afford to do so.

      I have shared and linked staggering statistics about urbanization here before (I am not fully coffee-d yet so I can’t do it right now), but suffice it to say….. it is arguably the biggest change in life in this century. The world economy is concentrating people closer and closer together, as fewer people are needed in agriculture and resource extraction, but more are needed in services, transportation, and manufacturing.

      Rich people fleeing is a smaller problem than this.

      I’ll also note — as one of this comment section’s more frequent advocates for free stuff — I will gladly pay more in taxes in order to provide a more robust public system of free stuff. And I am far from wealthy.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Baud

      Centrist senator Rodrigo Paz was leading Bolivia’s presidential election late on Sunday, according to early official results, which showed the ruling Movement for Socialism (MAS) on track for its worst election defeat in a generation.

      Inflation the main culprit, according to the article. Much higher than with Biden.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      BritinChicago

      @Suzanne: “The world’s wealthy and bougie are not going to Somalia.”

      I’m hoping that they,  at least the very wealthiest among them (do I need to musk any names?) make it to Mars.  Somalia would do, though the Somalians hardly deserve that.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Suzanne

      @BritinChicago: I have had a similar thought. Whether if not he makes it alive is not my concern. Elon can’t be a pioneer without taking some risk!

      Get in, asshole, we’re going to ford the river! Uhhhh, go to Mars on a rocket! Uhhhh… whatever. Just go away.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      gene108

      New Hampshire would warn New Jersey not to count on an influx of millionaires:

      NJ millionaires tax.

      TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy today signed the Fiscal Year 2021 (FY 2021) Appropriations Act into law, working together with legislative leadership to enact a revised spending plan that manages to protect core priorities and deliver middle-class tax relief during the historic fiscal crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The budget plan also fully reestablishes the millionaires tax that expired in 2010, instituting the existing 10.75% rate on income over $5 million to income earned over $1 million.

      nj.gov/governor/news/news/562020/20200929b.shtml

      NJ Mansion tax:

      Multimillion-dollar home sales in the Garden State will be subject to higher fees under the New Jersey mansion tax as part of a new bill that was passed in tandem with the state’s $58.78 million fiscal year 2026 budget.

      SNIP

      It also maintains the original 1% fee for home sales worth $1 million to $2 million, but now also implements higher fees for increasingly expensive properties. This starts with a 2% fee for home sales worth $2 million to $2.5 million and increases by half a percentage point for every $500,000 more, topping out at 3.5% for property sales of more than $3.5 million.

      SNIP

      These new fees apply to residential real estate, most commercial properties, certain farm properties and cooperative units, just as the mansion tax did in the past. Exemptions for these fees can be found on the state Division of Taxation website.

      northjersey.com/story/money/real-estate/2025/07/02/nj-mansion-tax-rates-increase-new-bill-paid-selle…

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Rusty

      I’m laughing about the New Hampshire comment.  We have gone in the opposite direction, cutting taxes for the wealthiest, and suffering the consequences of having little revenue to run the state.  Dead last in what we give per student at both the pre and post secondary level, we killed our state arts council, almost no public transportation (and deep hostility to adding any, God forbid we have effective transportation ties to Boston) and an ever more stingy safety net.  We are working hard to be the Mississippi of New England.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      gene108

      @Baud:

      Inflation the main culprit, according to the article. Much higher than with Biden.

      The U.S. post-pandemic inflation spike was not that bad relative to the overall global post-pandemic spike in inflation.

      ETA: Some countries had it really bad.

      In February 2023, a Moody economist predicted that inflation in Pakistan could average 33% in the first half of the year 2023.[51] China lent Pakistan further 700 million dollars to shore up Forex reserves.[52] Pakistan’s Consumer price index (CPI) further jumped to 31.5%, the highest annual rate in 50 years.[53] Also Fitch downgrades Pak’s sovereign credit rating from CCC+ to CCC-. The New York-based ratings agency warned that a default could be a “real possibility”.[54]
      In March 2023, the food inflation rate in Pakistan witnessed a significant increase, with urban areas experiencing a rate of 47.1 percent and rural areas facing a slightly higher rate of 50.2 percent.

      en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pakistani_economic_crisis_(2022%E2%80%932024)

      Reply
    27. 27.

      gene108

      @Baud:

      I’m not sure how many people here understand how bad the post-pandemic inflation spike was in some countries. Putin’s invasion of Ukraine disrupted oil supplies, which also compounded the problem for some countries.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Eyeroller

      Republican economics never holds up against facts and data, but that hasn’t stopped those “zombie lies” from persisting.  (Paul Krugman wrote a whole book about them.). They persist because they serve the interests of the class that has captured our politics and media.  Some of them also play to deeply entrenched prejudices, mostly but not entirely within whites, e.g. that Medicaid repients are lazy [minorities] who won’t work.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Baud

      @gene108:

      People don’t want to hear it.

      The only silver lining for me is that people haven’t yet been manipulated into thinking that Trump fixed inflation, even though the media isn’t been pushing the story as hard as they used to.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      MazeDancer

      RomneyCare, Millionaire Tax, and, well, the Revolution, MA leading the way.

      If only Harvard would dip into its endless wealth and hold the line.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      gene108

      @Baud:

      The only silver lining for me is that people haven’t yet been manipulated into thinking that Trump fixed inflation

      What people pay for groceries is real in a way that can’t be BS’ed away.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Matt McIrvin

      There *are* people who flee “Taxachusetts” to live in New Hampshire for ideological/low-tax reasons. They’ve been doing it as long as I can remember. The thing is, a lot of them still work in Massachusetts so they have to pay Massachusetts income tax anyway, and the high property taxes and road tolls in NH that fund the state, and they have a work commute that’s even worse than mine (unless they can be 100% remote, which was common for a while but is getting less so).

      The thing that could ruin all this is if some combination of AI and federal hostility completely destroy the “knowledge work” economy that fuels Massachusetts. Software employment might be headed for the toilet. We have a lot of biomedical science and healthcare industry, and while it would seem that demand for that would be evergreen and increasing in an aging world, the current federal government wants it dead and to put us all back in the coal mines or something. That could just depopulate the state.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      sab

      Ohio has spent a generarion going in the opposite direction from Massachesetts by cutting income taxes and raising fees. And it proves the same point. Our services are declining, our pre-k through 12 schools are declining and our public universities are expensive. The state has hidden fees on top of fees. Almost all public services are financed by property taxes and the state is working to abolish those. And overall our population is declining.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Matt McIrvin

      @sab: Massachusetts’ population is actually growing at a pretty good clip now, which contradicts a lot of standard narratives about people fleeing the horrors of Blue America.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Suzanne:

      Man, I don’t know how anyone copes without coffee. It really is the magical Elixir of Functionality.

      My wife and I call it the Elixir of Consciousness. Same general idea. :-)

      Reply
    37. 37.

      lowtechcyclist

      @sab:

      Ohio has spent a generarion going in the opposite direction from Massachesetts by cutting income taxes and raising fees. And it proves the same point. Our services are declining, our pre-k through 12 schools are declining and our public universities are expensive. The state has hidden fees on top of fees. Almost all public services are financed by property taxes and the state is working to abolish those. And overall our population is declining.

      With apologies to Barack Obama, there really is a Blue America and a Red America, and it’s choices like these that make the difference.

      It’s a shame that Ohio has made the choices it has. It didn’t have to be this way. Ohio had a lot going for it.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      catclub

      @MazeDancer: If only Harvard would dip into its endless wealth and hold the line.

       

      This.  What the hell is an endowment for if you cannot use it in an emergency? $52B Operating budget? $6.5B

      so they could fund three full years of operating budget easily. Except all the fund are separate funds for specific restricted purposes – given by asshole control freak harvard alums.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      artem1s

      @Suzanne: ​ 
      Right?! I have never understood why this idea persists.

      Ohio is why this idea persists (and much of the rest of the rust belt). Those states had a surplus of land within short driving distances of metro areas. Unincorporated and income tax and largely property tax free. Once White flight occurred it was impossible to pass state wide legislation like a state wide tax to support mass transit. Or state wide initiatives that would restructure how schools are funded. Or make the legislature enforce fair redistricting laws that were pass by voters across the state. The majority of people who live in metro areas are being held hostage by rural yokels who sit around in diners all day and bitch about excessive gubermint oversight and taxes. And at the same time bitch about how their roads and communities are falling apart and all the malls that are vacant and crappy schools and how no one wants to work anymore at a crappy minimum wage jobs with no benefits.
      In fact Snow Birds who spend half the year in states like FL where there are no sales tax or little or no income tax keep insisting their candidates support tax reduction at every level. So forget ever raising taxes on millionaires in a state that the GQP holds power at every level of the state government.
      Ohio has gone from a state that trained astrophysicists, astronauts, and aeronautics engineers to one that elects used car salesmen to the US Senate. It will soon go from having the best health care jobs and world leading infrastructure to no health care at all if the NIH and SS, Medicare, and Medicaid cuts keep up. It went from a state that had the best mass transit system between NY and CHI to one that has an excise tax on electric and hybrid cars owners all so the state can build more highways so the nice pony bedroom communities can live further and further away from ‘urban’ areas and don’t have to pay for mass transit and schools for ‘those people’.
      Massachusetts went the direction of Ohio for a while too. I’m glad to see they have turned the corner from electing someone like Kerry who turned his back on RMoneyCare all because ObamaCare did away with denial of insurance payment based on preexisting conditions and ensuring people would die in poverty and homeless. Relish it, celebrate it, and support it if you live there or a state that’s going that direction. Never forget how quickly and easily you can turn into Ohio.
      And yes, understand and believe all these factors in Ohio were in some way spurred on by White people’s fear of POC. White people that are still willing to believe that brown immigrants eat dogs and cats but not that vaccines work rather than admit they are racists and fuckyouIgotmine voters.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Matt McIrvin

      @catclub: I was actually a bit surprised when I looked it up–I kind of took for granted that our population growth was stagnant, but it’s not.

      It’s not booming on the Texas/Florida level though. The story of who is attracting population and who isn’t just is not as simple as red/blue.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Suzanne

      @Matt McIrvin:

      which contradicts a lot of standard narratives about people fleeing the horrors of Blue America 

      Even within states, the cities/metro areas are often growing while the red area population is declining. Now, of course that doesn’t mean that the new people magically become Democrats. It does mean that the blue dots have a fair amount of allure.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Anyway

      @Matt McIrvin@gene108:

      I have a lot of coworkers, friends, acquaintances from Joisey and about half of them WHINE incessantly about taxes. That’s why I am always worried about Nj elections. We also have a lot of retirees who sell and move down bcos of the TAXES!! OMG! I don’t know a good way to respond without getting all “lbrul” about it.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Matt McIrvin

      @artem1s: Our supposedly liberal Democratic governor, unfortunately, has been trying to split the difference on immigration and join halfway in Trump’s fearmongering, and it’s only led to ICE/CBP absolutely running wild here, probably worse than anywhere outside of Los Angeles. It sounds like she’s feeling some regrets.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Doug R

      @Baud: ​
       
      Yup, when you raise the minimum wage, the economy improves.
      Business folk who whine about higher costs leave out that their competitors have to pay the same AND higher wage employees tend to stick around, lowering hiring and training costs.

      That millionaire tax does sound like a great idea for blue states to get a steady source of revenue when the federal government is so capricious.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Anyway: They hate taxes so much they’ll pay higher taxes to avoid taxes.

      To be fair, the other thing driving people out of MA into NH and Maine is cheaper real estate, and they may come out ahead on property tax in the end just because their property is worth less. But there are costs. And much of the time, they’re still driving the Massachusetts economy because Boston is still Boston.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Belafon

      @artem1s: Texas has the same issue. Our three big metropolitan areas each cover more area than NYC. If a wealthy person decides that taxes in Dallas are too high, they’ll just build something 60 miles out.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Iron city

      @Spanky: Moved from Virginia to Maryland a few years ago.   Income taxes in Maryland are about double the income tax in Virginia.  Real estate taxes are somewhat more in Maryland, though this depends on jurisdiction.  Maryland does not have the personal property tax (your car, boat, trailer, airplane) every year though.    Maryland gives you more government for the more money such as a reminder every year that your car insurance is not renewed and reported to the MVA and  you have 30 days or the fines start.  Roads tend to be somewhat better maintained.  Maryland income tax returns are an order of magnitude more complex than Virginia, which becomes apparent when you must file partial year returns in each state, t Virginia went back  years to get confused about what married filing jointly meant and sent spouse and I demands for single filing taxes with threats of garnishment and liens.

       

      Moved back to Virginia last year.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      cmorenc

      @Suzanne:

      Right?! I have never understood why this idea persists. Like, most rich people want to spend their time in nice places! The world’s wealthy and bougie are not going to Somalia.

      What wealthy people do, as living conditions in their metro areas decline due to starvation of tax revenue to support public resources and infrastructure, is to move to gated communities (or at least if not literally gated, where the high cost of homes in those areas effectively gate everyone out who is not wealthy).  This is also exactly what has happened in many central American countries with gross wealth inequality.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      hells littlest angel

      The notion that a rich person would flee Boston for the barely paved roads of New Hampshire is pretty funny.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      mappy!

      Connecticut’s income tax brought increased state revenues and the rich didn’t abandon the Gold Coast (Fairfield County) and the Gold Coast didn’t secede.

      We had the Senate’s investigation of Richard Nixon’s impeachable actions to thank for that – led by CT’s own Lowell Weicker. The CT R’s paid him back by supporting (spit) Lie-berman (spit) in the next election. Weicker lost, created a third party, ran for Governor, won and shepherded an income tax bill to passage. Thank you Lowell.

      The good rise to the occasion. Let Right Be Done.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Belafon

      Did anyone else catch the news on what happened at Rockwall-Heath High school here in Texas? It’s the high school all three of my sons graduated from. Someone hung two Nazi flags from the school over the weekend.

      News reports here have been very delicate about it. Their reports lead with “antisemitic flag”, and the reporter says “swastika flag” but I haven’t seen one of them show the image. It was shared on the students’ Facebook page, so, yes, two of them.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      p.a.

      @Suzanne: That is something that has puzzled me: as population has moved south, the politics there has become more conservative instead of being moderated by (presumptively) northern sensibilities.

      I don’t know of a politico-demographic look at this result.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @Spanky: Someone please tell Wes Moore.

      Yeah? Tell him what, exactly? Slap a “millionaire” surcharge on the state income tax?? I can’t even begin to count the number of classmates and coworkers over the years who queued up for houses barely north of the Mason-Dixon line to avoid high MD taxes. You want to see another rush for the borders? When the Free Pricey State is already facing budget shortfalls? When the prosperous populations of Monkey and PeeGee Counties are being dumped from their Federal jobs?

      Wes isn’t a nitwit, he understands this, and he won’t touch the idea with a 10′ pole.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Suzanne

      @artem1s@cmorenc: That’s historically been true, but the current problem is that too many people — including wealthy white people — want to move into cities. Rents have spiked, minority populations are getting priced out. There is literally not enough housing capacity for the people who want to live there.

      NYC also did the congestion tax in part to hoover up some money from people who move to Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, etc.and thus weren’t contributing to the cost of city services.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Matt McIrvin

      @p.a.: I think there’s a sorting effect going on: the people moving into Texas and Florida are disproportionately the most Republican people from other states.

      In other parts of the South it’s more complicated because there’s been a Black Reverse Great Migration going on at the same time.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Soprano2

      @Suzanne: Plus, in the end the total tax burden usually isn’t that different, it’s just distributed differently. So, no income taxes but higher property taxes and higher sales taxes. I had a BF for a short time a long time ago who was from Nebraska. I asked him why he hadn’t gotten his plates changed to MO plates since he’d been here almost a year. He told me he couldn’t afford it. I said “What, it’s like $25 to get new tags”. His eyes got wide and he said “Really? In Nebraska it costs over $300 when you license your vehicle, and that much when you renew it.” This was in the 1980’s! A low population state has to get money from somewhere, right?

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Doug R

      @Matt McIrvin: ​
       

      Like I said in another thread: free buses are not a utopian hypothetical, they’re a reality where I live. This is funding them.

      I’ve seen numbers for transit funding and most places around here fund it about 50%-why not fund the other 50% and make it free?
      We’d have to solve the homeless problem so they don’t camp out and I think we can probably charge a token amount to suburban commuters during rush hours but that part’s negotiable.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Soprano2

      @BritinChicago: Whenever one of them starts in on too much government, I tell them to move to Somalia if they don’t like government. They can be totally self-sufficient!! They don’t appreciate the suggestion.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Suzanne

      @p.a.:

      That is something that has puzzled me: as population has moved south, the politics there has become more conservative instead of being moderated by (presumptively) northern sensibilities. 

      I’m not sure that’s true.

      So, sharing my observations and experiences….. born on Long Island, lived in a very working-class and racially mixed area (which has since become bougie as all hell but was fairly gross then), my mom and my grandfather both worked in the City. Family did what I call the Big New York Give-Up (sick of taxes, parking, crime, traffic, blah blah blah, you know, all that stuff), and moved to the Phoenix East Valley. I did not know we were moving to literally The Most Conservative City in America.

      It is much less conservative now than it was then. I remember my first year as an elementary student there, learning about my senators John McCain and Jon Kyl, and they were still both my senators into my thirties. But now they have two Dems. Phoenix and Tucson are bright blue dots. New Mexico is a solid blue state. Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, Houston, El Paso, Las Vegas are definitely blue dots.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Soprano2

      @Baud:  The only silver lining for me is that people haven’t yet been manipulated into thinking that Trump fixed inflation, even though the media isn’t been pushing the story as hard as they used to.

      I don’t think they’ll be able to manipulate people in this case. People know how much they’re paying for things, and if they’re paying more now than they did a month ago, they’ll know it. From what I’ve read, a significant slice of the dissatisfaction with FFOTUS is that he didn’t immediately make all the prices in the stores go back to their 2019 levels. People found out that no, he’s not a genie who can miraculously make everything go back to how it was in 2019, which is what they voted for.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Doug R: I think that in the Merrimack Valley the farebox recovery ratio was way lower anyway, considerably below 50%. And they figured out that about a quarter of the revenue was going directly back to the expenses of collecting fares.

      Our regional transportation district is centered around Lawrence, a poor working-class city. Turns out getting rid of fares greatly boosted ridership and a lot of these people are riding the bus to work and to doctor’s appointments and such. It helps with traffic, it helps with health, helps local business and industry, all sorts of good things.

      When they first announced it, I remember thinking I’d rather have higher frequency than free buses, but it turns out the free buses were followed by higher frequency because they realized there was a lot of demand. It wasn’t either/or.

      Yeah, homeless people camp on the buses. That might be a bigger problem in Boston than out here, but it wasn’t enough of an issue here to justify collecting fares.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      RevRick

      @Rusty@p.a: Interior Maine is very much a part of Appalachia and votes accordingly. But New Hampshire has long been the oddball in New England. After all, it gifted America with Franklin Pierce, one of the Northern Doughfaces who enabled Southern slavers.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Soprano2

      @Iron city: Geez, my driver’s license expired last year and I didn’t even realize it because they don’t send out reminder postcards anymore. I only found out when our HR department asked me for a current driver’s license; that’s when I realized mine was expired!

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Scout211

      @Soprano2: Oh my.  That’s a pain. I hope you get that remedied soon.

      Does your DMV have online accounts? We have that here in California so we get emails months before our driver’s license and vehicle plates are due.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Belafon

      @p.a.:

      That is something that has puzzled me: as population has moved south, the politics there has become more conservative instead of being moderated by (presumptively) northern sensibilities.

       
      It’s really more that conservatism has gotten more extreme about what they’re willing to do to maintain power. They were used to the dividing line being white vs. nonwhite, but that’s less the reality, so they’re abusing their existing power to maintain it.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Jeffrey H Harris

      @Rusty: Even so, NH now ranks high in areas like medical care and education compared to REAL red states. That wasn’t so true back in the 1960s/70s when I was growing up in Mass.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @p.a: Goddamn, Maine, why are you still allowing LePage to wander around breathing good air? Just take him out on the boat have your accident already, eh?

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @catclub: I’m not being snarky, but that’s not how endowments work. Martin may happen along at some point and explain it. Although I’m in and out of the these systems, I’m not a good explainer of them.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Another Scott

      Wow.  Pretty surprising!

      Most people pay the taxes they owe.

      Money enables purchases, and those purchases can be for things that government is best at – providing baseline education in an environment conducive to learning; improving transportation and infrastructure used by the public; preparing for the future.

      Shocking!!  Whoda thunkit??

      I mean, except to anyone who thinks about how the world actually works, rather than those being paid to come up with arguments justifying hoarding…

      Go MA!  Show the rest of the country how it’s done!

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Jeffrey H Harris: Yes, NH used to *be* a real red state–it isn’t any more, rather it’s this odd place that usually votes moderate blue in federal elections but has periodic spasms of state-level quasi-libertarianism. They actually voted for Harris in 2024 but, if I recall correctly, looked like they were going to go for Trump before Biden dropped out.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Anyway

      @Soprano2:send out reminder postcards anymore

      I got a reminder email (or 3) – I just toss out most snail mail/postcards and not sure I’d have caught it so was happy for the email reminder.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Soprano2

      @Scout211: I don’t think so. I got it fixed the day I found out it was expired! They are good for six years now, so that’s why I didn’t realize it had expired. They used to send reminder post cards, but don’t do that anymore, probably to save money.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Suzanne

      @Belafon:

      “California values” is an insult here. 

      “New York values” is the version in some other parts of the country. Always coded, usually what they really mean is “too gay, too Jewish, too Black, too many uppity godless whores”.

      #uppitygodlesswhoresunite

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Geminid

      @Suzanne: New Mexico south of Albuquerque is Republican more or less, with the exception of Las Cruces. One reason is there are a plenty of Anglos living in the counties bordering Texas; farmers, oil field workers etc.

      New Mexico’s 2nd CD covers the southern half of the state. Republicans held it most of the last decade with the exception of Rep. Xochitl Torres-Small, who flipped the 2nd in 2018 but lost in 2020.

      However, Santa Fe Democrats did a nice little bit of gerrymandering before the 2022 election. It didn’t take much; they just rotated the district clockwise some. Mostly Anglo, rural counties on north east side were shifted into the Blue CD to their north, and Blue ares in the southern Albuquerque metro area were added to the 2nd.

      And voila! Las Cruces City Council member Gabe Vasquez beat inccumbent Rep. Yvette Herrell by around 20,000 votes in 2022, and he won their rematch last year.

      But you are correct that New Mexico is solid blue at the state level now. They are somewhat of an outlier in this respect; New Mexico is the poorest Blue state by far. It’s one the poorest of all states, ranking ahead of only Mississippi, Arkansas and West Virginia. New Mexico was dirt-poor until the Second World War came along. In 1940, they were ahead of Mississippi only.

      This is one reason I look forward to Deb Haaland’s campaign for governor next. The former Interior Secretary– and New Mexico Congresswoman– strikes me as a very perceptive woman. I want to see how she campaigns in a relatively poor state, and what issues she centers.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Geminid

      @Suzanne: And the Southeastern New Mexico towns like Clovis, Roswell, Hobbs, Carlsbad and Alamagordo are Anglo and Republican. They’re like West Texas towns.

      A large part of New Mexico’s oil and gas industry is centered on Hobbs. I think Mexico is the second largest US oil-producing state after Texas, because the Permian Basin extends into its southeast corner. That industry directly and indirectly accounts for a significant portion of the state’s revenues.

      This could be a challenge for Deb Haaland as Governor, because the Permian oil boom has leveled off and may recede some.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Another Scott

      @Uncle Cosmo: Made me look.

      FRED has a bunch of data, obviously.

      All Transactions House Price indexes for MD, PA, and DC.

      I’m having a tough time seeing much of a difference between the trends and historical offsets. PA has more farmland, so one would expect average prices over the whole state to be lower. DE is more urbanized on average, so one would expect the average prices to be higher. MD is in between, but is also closer to DC so the federal government has more influence on the market (e.g before the housing bubble burst).

      It doesn’t look to me like – on average – there’s been a mass exodus from MD to PA. Maybe there’s better data somewhere that shows the effect you discuss.

      My $0.02.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Geminid

      @Chief Oshkosh: Hey, I’m just having fun. I appreciate a lot Martin’s commentary too. But I think that once Martin gets away from areas where he has subject matter expertise, he doesn’t know as much as he thinks he does.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Another Scott

      @Matt McIrvin: (IIRC, it was a long time ago…) I was in Chicago when the bus fares went to $1.  Suddenly it got a lot more expensive to collect and process the fares and the money coming in.  Why?  Because they had to hire more people to flatten out the dollar bills to feed into the machines that counted and bundled them.

      :-/

      Yeah, there are many, many benefits to making public-facing services free (and raising taxes on those who can afford it to pay for it)*.  People really don’t think about the costs of charging people for services…

      * – Atrios used to (persuasively, to my gut) argue that the “fairness” argument that “the Rockefellers shouldn’t get free college!!1” really doesn’t hold any water, because they’re not going to send their kids to a free Dubuque Community College or Montana A&M but their taxes can make it possible for everyone else. Similarly for public transit, baseline broadband, public parks, libraries, museums, adequately funding schools, etc., etc.

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      rikyrah

      @p.a.:

      I mean, look who is moving there….

      I decided a few years ago…

      there is little to nothing that would make me leave my Blue City in my Blue State.

      I might move to another Blue State.

      But, even considering moving to a Red State is a NO for me.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      rikyrah

      @Matt McIrvin:

      In other parts of the South it’s more complicated because there’s been a Black Reverse Great Migration going on at the same time.

       

      Which is why they’ve been so keen to ramp up the Voter Suppression.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      artem1s

      @Suzanne: Rents have spiked in most metro areas because investors have been colluding to drive rental prices up. They have a vested in interest in keeping properties out of homeowners hands and keeping them rental units. There is no housing shortage in Cleveland. There is a shortage of affordable homes to buy in certain desirable neighborhoods. If you want to buy, your choices are live 30-60 miles out and commute or buy at an astronomical price in the neighbor you’d want to live in and be underwater for 30 years – or buy a shack that is ready to fall down at a slightly less astronomical price in a really shitty neglected neighborhood. So most people opt for being mobile and not tied to a ridiculous mortgage and end up renting even though they know they are throwing their money down the drain in the long run. NY, CHI, LA, SF and other huge cities are desirable to rich people (who can afford multiple homes) in ways that Columbus, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati never will be. No one buys or builds their third dream home in Akron or Minneapolis. The problems with housing in most of America are not the same as NYC.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Eyeroller

      @Chief Oshkosh: Nearly all of the money in endowments is encumbered in one way or another.  There is very little diescretionary money.  There are also laws preventing universities from spending more than some fraction of an endowment each year.

      Every time in the past that there was a budget issue at the university where I work, the faculty would grumble about why the administration wouldn’t “crack open that endowment” and give them the raises they expected.  Well, mostly because it would have been illegal for them to do so.

      In the case of rescinded grants, which is a big part of the issue here, the university cannot just step in and replace the grant money.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Another Scott: New Hampshire famously has no sales tax. In Massachusetts, you’re supposed to pay the state a “MA use tax” for these goods equivalent to the sales tax you would have paid on them if you had bought them in Massachusetts.

      They make sure to collect it on motor vehicles when you attempt to register them. Almost nobody saves all their receipts for minor purchases at the Kohl’s across the border and such, to pay the use tax with their income tax return. (I knew a guy who religiously did this once– kept a box of hundreds of receipts so he could pay the use tax on them–the most “lawful good” person I have ever met.)

      The state has an alternative for us border folk if you don’t want to do that and want to remain legal, which is to just pay a flat “safe harbor” fee. I do that, lately.  But my impression is that the Massachusetts use tax on minor consumer goods is much more evaded than paid.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Another Scott: Yeah, the “handout to the rich” complaint about free government services is usually the foot in the door that leads to squeezing them out of existence. First you start means-testing them to limit them to the “truly needy”, and engineer it so you can drive a wedge between the people who are just barely too rich to get the handout, and the people who are just barely poor enough to get it. Then you ride that resentment to start cutting benefits some more, and stigmatize the program as a sign of poverty, and reduce the number of people who benefit at all, until you can get a real death spiral going.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Another Scott

      @Matt McIrvin: Virginia is similar about the “pay the tax you should have paid on-line or out-of-state” stuff.  Yeah, it’s obvious that almost no real person pays it, because the paperwork burden is so ridiculous.

      Virginia also has a $259 tax credit if there are 2 people working filing jointly.  To claim it, one has to basically do your income taxes 3x – once for the joint numbers and then for each person separately.  It’s absolutely ridiculous because any couple with the smaller income being over about $30k qualifies for the whole $259.  And, of course, since they round to whole dollars, you get an error if all the numbers for the joint and the individuals don’t agree.  It’s infuriating…!!

      When I’m elected Benevolent Despot things are going to change, I tell ya!!11

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Martin

      @Geminid: Yeah, well, last night I got called a liar with some gentle racial attacks in the mix because of Pew polling data I’ve posted 4 times now on this blog, and at least twice from a corroborating source.

      And to be clear, I’m not trying to be authoritative on most of this stuff, but holy shit are some folks here pretty damn determined to be absolutist and authoritative about what’s not happening. The ‘Biden economy was the bestest economy’ being one of them. I’m trying to puncture some bubbles and get more meaningful conversations going.

      If folks want to provide evidence that I’m wrong, I’m happy to read and admit I’m wrong, but my only real goal here is to point out that there are things the Democratic Party can change that will probably work, and people legitimately don’t want to hear it. I’ve pointed out multiple times that homelessness last year was up 18%, and family homelessness up 39%. That’s a year where inflation was officially 2.9%. That was the year we were saying the economy was great.

      People put WAY too much stock in these numbers. They aren’t wrong, but they do need to be contextualized – like, a lot. Same for the unemployment numbers. They aren’t there to reflect people’s lived experiences, they’re there to tell the government very broad based rates of change and in what direction, and that’s about it. They are a starting point, but they are not particularly informative. There’s a reason why there’s 20 pages of additional statistics and narrative in those reports. Those 20 pages are important. People keep blaming me for reading those 20 fucking pages.

      I appreciate your posts because you do engage, and you do it in good faith. Even when we disagree, I like the conversation. You’re on my list of ‘gee, I wish I lived up the street from this person so we could have lunch’.

      We had a conversation a week or two ago about inflation and interest rates and I pointed to a study by the federal reserve that showed that it takes about 18 months for a rate change to affect inflation, and that the post-covid inflation spike was resolved entirely independently of those rate changes because it came down in less than 18 months. And I don’t think people realize just how far apart in time the coupling between interest rates and inflation are and they draw a lot of incorrect conclusions because of it. I see people on TV make that very mistake all the time as if inflation is vibes based like the DJIA. Like no, it’s a structural effect that needs to work through the system in question. In the case of interest rates, that takes about 18 months according to the Fed (and that makes sense if you think in terms of why companies borrow and how the fed believes they are influencing that). That’s not me being an expert on it, that’s me reading and understanding the reports the Fed puts out.

      A lot of my posts are me thinking out loud – and people pushing against that helps shape my thinking. I know it’s not perfect, that’s why I’m putting it out there.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Geminid

      @Martin: Look. I haven’t called you a liar or picked on you for having a White man’s point of view. And I wasn’t trying to be mean, but that joke was like a hanging curveball that I couldn’t resist swinging at.

      As far as the substantive issues you raise, we can talk about them another time. And if I’ve hurt your feelings, please accept my apology.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      Another Scott

      @Martin:

      Yeah, well, last night I got called a liar with some gentle racial attacks in the mix because of Pew polling data I’ve posted 4 times now on this blog, and at least twice from a corroborating source.

      Recognizing that we’re all just talking here, and that nobody has any obligation to provide cites or do the work for others, and recognizing that we all have ways of “talking” that can be annoying or charming or whatever, I’ll offer my $0.02.

      I think that your comments last night might not have raised such intense hackles if you had said in your initial comment, “as the Pew poll I’ve cited before said, …”

      Sometimes your comments strike me as building up strawmen that you can knock down.

      … some folks here pretty damn determined to be absolutist and authoritative about what’s not happening. The ‘Biden economy was the bestest economy’ being one of them.

      Lots of people get their hackles up when others put words in their mouths. I think most of us here, like you, try to be pretty careful about what we say because we recognize the importance of nuance.

      Even when Biden was his talking up the progress and real economic accomplishments in his administration (because, after all, if he doesn’t talk them up, who will??) (just about) always said there was more to do. E.g. BidenWhiteHouse.archives.gov:

      President Biden and Vice President Harris know that prices are too high and too many families are being squeezed by the cost of living. Their actions are lowering costs in key areas—from health insurance premiums and prescription drug prices to utility bills, groceries, and gas. And their Administration is fighting to further lower costs by taking on price gouging by big corporations making record profits and special interests like Big Pharma that are charging prices two or three times higher than in other countries—while successfully calling on grocery chains to lower grocery prices.

      There is more to do. The President and Vice President will keep fighting for hardworking families with an agenda to lower housing and child care costs, and give tax relief to working Americans and middle-class families while making the wealthy and big corporations pay their fair share.

      While Congressional Republicans side with special interests and billionaires to keep prices and profits high, the Biden-Harris Administration will continue to take action to lower costs for the American people.

      […]

      It’s great to call for a broader view and recognition of complexity and nuance. Please recognize it in your fellow commenters as well.

      [/soapbox]

      FWIW.

      Thanks for your contributions here. They’re valuable.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      Martin

      @Geminid: I’m sorry – I’m not mad nor are my feelings hurt. That was a pretty fat pitch. I would have swung at it too. ;)

      But I do try and be helpful and keep getting punched for it by others, which is tiring and I’m still feeling a little stung about last night. That’s not your fault.

      We’re good, don’t sweat it.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      WTFGhost

      @Baud: They never would – they would result in marginal businesses closing, and new businesses altering their planning. The whole “but if you increase the price…!” argument is based upon increasing the price in labor, *AND* not giving labor more to spend, thus, increasing the money businesses can earn.

      Supply and demand is only a useful model when you change exactly one factor, and, economically speaking, are working in a frictionless vacuum.

      @syphonblue: But if that’s not true, the Republicans have been wrong about everything except slavery – they were initially wrong about that, too! – since their inception. (mock gasp in horror) You don’t think they could be wrong about that too?

       

      @Suzanne: A solid dose of Ritalin or Adderall can be a substitute, but despite medical warnings to the contrary, they are often washed down with coffee, and the caffeine is missed if not present.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.