Don't know if this is a portent for Mamdani's campaign in NYC, but I suspect New Hampshire would warn New Jersey not to count on an influx of millionaires:

… There’s universal agreement that investments in transportation and public education, which the new tax funds, are crucial to building a dynamic and prosperous economy. But some speculated that multi-millionaires would flee Massachusetts rather than pay the new tax. Last week’s news that the millionaires tax generated $3 billion over the past year should put those fears to rest.

Prior to its passage, opponents of the Fair Share ballot question predicted it would backfire — failing to generate meaningful revenue to address the state’s transportation and public education needs, and hurting our economic competitiveness along the way.

But nearly three years later, it’s becoming clearer and clearer — the Massachusetts millionaires tax has been a total success, and an incredible benefit for our state’s businesses.

Despite predictions of substantial millionaire flight, the number of millionaires and ultra-wealthy individuals in Massachusetts grew significantly over the first two years the Fair Share Amendment was in place.

The state has experienced revenue gains — $2.46 billion in the first year and nearly $3 billion in the second — that are more than double the state’s initial expectations, and more than even the proponents of the new tax predicted. That’s strong evidence that that multi-millionaires are staying in Massachusetts and paying more in taxes, not fleeing for other states.

And that revenue is making a real difference. Over the past two and a half years, the state Legislature has approved more than $6 billion in Fair Share investments that are helping to deliver two of the most important resources for Massachusetts businesses: a well-educated workforce and a reliable transportation system…

Thanks to Fair Share funding to expand the number of public pre-K classrooms in cities and towns across the state, thousands of parents can now afford to stay in the workforce after their children are born.

Kids can’t learn if they’re hungry. So Fair Share is funding in-school breakfast and lunch for every child in the state, helping them succeed in school and start off on a path to long-term success. The millionaires tax is supporting school building improvements across the state, enabling more vocational programs to train the next generation of workers in high-demand careers. And it’s delivered significant funding to every school district in the state, ensuring that schools have more of the resources they need to educate our future workforce.

Once students graduate, Fair Share is funding free community college and expanded financial aid for low- and middle-income students at UMass and our other state universities. As a result, public college enrollment has increased for the first time in a decade. That means thousands of additional students who are preparing for good jobs with local employers.

And when our graduates enter the workforce, Fair Share funding is delivering a transportation system they can count on to get to and from work. It’s the key funding mechanism in Gov. Healey’s plan to repair the MBTA after decades of disinvestment, which has resulted in the elimination of subway slow zones, trains that are moving faster, and the hiring of more bus drivers to expand service.

In other parts of the state, the state’s regional transit authorities are using Fair Share funding to expand their service hours, add weekend service, create new bus routes, and make buses free. And hundreds of millions of dollars have gone into repairing roads and bridges across the state, ensuring that drivers can get to work on time…