Albatrossity
Thanks for all the comments and suggestions last week; I think that there are plenty of good ideas and material for my Monday OTR posts for quite a while!
I’m gonna start off with some images showing adult and younger birds of the same species, since this is the time of the year when you can see many young birds in confusing plumages, some of which are not illustrated in your field guide or phone app. And these young birds are the future, which we need to be reminded of!
You will see some common threads when comparing adult and young birds. Youngsters typically have duller-colored plumage, looser (often disheveled-looking) feathers, and for young passerines, they will often have fleshy yellow corners at the gape of the bill (known to bird banders as “baby lips”). But in all cases the young birds are the same size as the adults and have the same structure (bill size and shape, etc.). I’ll keep my comments to a minimum to allow you to study the images and observe for yourself some of the identifying differences, but I might point out some that are more subtle but very helpful and consistent ID points. Enjoy!
We’ll start with the flashiest bird in North America, the Painted Bunting (Passerina ciris). Unlike the colorful adult male seen here, the young birds are quite dull, with “uniformly brownish-olive plumage and brown flight feathers” (primaries, secondaries and tail feathers). Click here for larger image.
Another bunting, the Indigo Bunting (Passerina cyanea), shows the same pattern. The adult male is very colorful, the younger version, regardless of sex, is pretty dull warm brown overall, with some streakiness on the breast. Click here for larger image.
Unlike the buntings, Gray Catbirds (Dumetella carolinensis) are not particularly colorful, but as you can see, the young bird (top) is even less so. This set of images also highlights the very loose undertail coverts that many passerines have during their first summer on the planet. Invisible here is another distinction that is helpful to bird banders; the lining of the mouth of young birds is pale (whitish to pinkish), but it is dark in adult birds. You have to get them to open their mouth and squawk at you, but that is not a big ask for a bird when you are holding it in your hand! Click here for larger image.
Adult male warblers are quite colorful, young warblers are not. But in some cases, you can see duller hints and outlines of the adult colors and patterns in the young males. These two Common Yellowthroats (Geothlypis trichas) illustrate that nicely. Click here for larger image.
A species that is not particularly brightly colored, but has impressive adult plumage, is the Scissor-tailed Flycatcher (Tyrannus forficatus). The older and younger birds look fairly similar, but note the juvenile’s shorter tail, looser plumage, and subdued pale-yellow flank color where the adult plumage has brighter salmon-pink coloration. Click here for larger image.
Woodpeckers are abundant feeder birds across much of the continent, so lots of birders have opportunities to study them more closely. These two are actually from my back yard, and may indeed be related to each other. The adult male Red-bellied Woodpecker (Melanerpes carolinus) has a quite colorful red crown and nape, but you have to squint pretty hard to discern any reddish hue on the gray head of the young bird. Click here for larger image.
Another woodpecker with a gray-headed youngster and red-headed adult, the Red-headed Woodpecker (Melanerpes erythrocephalus). No need for a composite image for these guys; they were quite cooperative. Click here for larger image.
This is a bit of a change of pace, since I do not have decent images of a hatch-year Blue Grosbeak (Passerina caerulea). This is a second-year male at left and an after-second-year male at right. The youngsters are basically brown birds, but the males of this species have a distinctive second-summer plumage, where the body is not yet blue, but the head is. The colorful cinnamon wing bars of the adult can be seen as well, but the youngster’s wing bar coloration is not there yet. Click here for larger image.
We’ll have a couple of non-passerines to end today’s set. Young Sharp-shinned Hawks (Accipiter striatus) are brownish with a bright yellow iris, whereas the adult is steel-gray with a dark red iris. Click here for larger image.
Young wading birds have a very different look than the adults, and in some cases they have a distinctive second-year plumage as well. This scruffy juvenile White Ibis (Eudocimus albus) looks downright dumpy compared to that dapper adult bird. Click here for larger image.
