Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We still have time to mess this up!

You cannot shame the shameless.

There are a lot more evil idiots than evil geniuses.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

Weird. Rome has an American Pope and America has a Russian President.

They want us to be overwhelmed and exhausted. Focus. Resist. Oppose.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

How stupid are these people?

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

If you thought you’d already seen people saying the stupidest things possible on the internet, prepare yourselves.

The fundamental promise of conservatism all over the world is a return to an idealized past that never existed.

This fight is for everything.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Let the trolls come, and then ignore them. that’s the worst thing you can do to a troll.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

Celebrate the fucking wins.

Let me file that under fuck it.

Do we throw up our hands or do we roll up our sleeves? (hint, door #2)

Beware of advice from anyone for whom Democrats are “they” and not “we.”

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

In my day, never was longer.

Fight for a just cause, love your fellow man, live a good life.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Albatrossity – The Future is Now

On The Road – Albatrossity – The Future is Now

by | 17 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

All the news is exhausting!  But at least we have a nice way to start the day!

On The Road - Albatrossity - The Future is Now 10

Albatrossity

Thanks for all the comments and suggestions last week; I think that there are plenty of good ideas and material for my Monday OTR posts for quite a while!

I’m gonna start off with some images showing adult and younger birds of the same species, since this is the time of the year when you can see many young birds in confusing plumages, some of which are not illustrated in your field guide or phone app. And these young birds are the future, which we need to be reminded of!

You will see some common threads when comparing adult and young birds. Youngsters typically have duller-colored plumage, looser (often disheveled-looking) feathers, and for young passerines, they will often have fleshy yellow corners at the gape of the bill (known to bird banders as “baby lips”). But in all cases the young birds are the same size as the adults and have the same structure (bill size and shape, etc.). I’ll keep my comments to a minimum to allow you to study the images and observe for yourself some of the identifying differences, but I might point out some that are more subtle but very helpful and consistent ID points. Enjoy!

On The Road - Albatrossity - The Future is Now 9

We’ll start with the flashiest bird in North America, the Painted Bunting (Passerina ciris). Unlike the colorful adult male seen here, the young birds are quite dull, with “uniformly brownish-olive plumage and brown flight feathers” (primaries, secondaries and tail feathers). Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - The Future is Now 7

Another bunting, the Indigo Bunting (Passerina cyanea), shows the same pattern. The adult male is very colorful, the younger version, regardless of sex, is pretty dull warm brown overall, with some streakiness on the breast. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - The Future is Now 8

Unlike the buntings, Gray Catbirds (Dumetella carolinensis) are not particularly colorful, but as you can see, the young bird (top) is even less so. This set of images also highlights the very loose undertail coverts that many passerines have during their first summer on the planet. Invisible here is another distinction that is helpful to bird banders; the lining of the mouth of young birds is pale (whitish to pinkish), but it is dark in adult birds. You have to get them to open their mouth and squawk at you, but that is not a big ask for a bird when you are holding it in your hand! Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - The Future is Now 5

Adult male warblers are quite colorful, young warblers are not. But in some cases, you can see duller hints and outlines of the adult colors and patterns in the young males. These two Common Yellowthroats (Geothlypis trichas) illustrate that nicely. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - The Future is Now 6

A species that is not particularly brightly colored, but has impressive adult plumage, is the Scissor-tailed Flycatcher (Tyrannus forficatus). The older and younger birds look fairly similar, but note the juvenile’s shorter tail, looser plumage, and subdued pale-yellow flank color where the adult plumage has brighter salmon-pink coloration. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - The Future is Now 3

Woodpeckers are abundant feeder birds across much of the continent, so lots of birders have opportunities to study them more closely. These two are actually from my back yard, and may indeed be related to each other. The adult male Red-bellied Woodpecker (Melanerpes carolinus) has a quite colorful red crown and nape, but you have to squint pretty hard to discern any reddish hue on the gray head of the young bird. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - The Future is Now 4

Another woodpecker with a gray-headed youngster and red-headed adult, the Red-headed Woodpecker (Melanerpes erythrocephalus). No need for a composite image for these guys; they were quite cooperative. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - The Future is Now 2

This is a bit of a change of pace, since I do not have decent images of a hatch-year Blue Grosbeak (Passerina caerulea). This is a second-year male at left and an after-second-year male at right. The youngsters are basically brown birds, but the males of this species have a distinctive second-summer plumage, where the body is not yet blue, but the head is. The colorful cinnamon wing bars of the adult can be seen as well, but the youngster’s wing bar coloration is not there yet. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - The Future is Now

We’ll have a couple of non-passerines to end today’s set. Young Sharp-shinned Hawks (Accipiter striatus) are brownish with a bright yellow iris, whereas the adult is steel-gray with a dark red iris. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - The Future is Now 1

Young wading birds have a very different look than the adults, and in some cases they have a distinctive second-year plumage as well. This scruffy juvenile White Ibis (Eudocimus albus) looks downright dumpy compared to that dapper adult bird. Click here for larger image.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Albatrossity
  • arrieve
  • Cowgirl in the Sandi
  • daize
  • donatellonerd
  • Elizabird
  • JeanneT
  • KSinMA
  • mvr
  • SkyBluePink
  • SteveinPHX
  • stinger
  • Torrey
  • WendyBinFL

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    17Comments

    1. 1.

      donatellonerd

      very interesting and obviously as usual well-photographed. thanks for my Monday morning treat (and reward for finally sending two client bills)

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Torrey

      “Monday morning treat” is exactly what it is. I followed the links to the ebird.org entry in some cases, and it appears that for many of the more colorful species, the pictures indicate “female/immature male.” Leaving aside the fact that Aristotle [spit!] would have a field day, is there a way to distinguish the females from the immature males? (I’m guessing not, since ebird has declined to make the call.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Albatrossity

      @Torrey: Most immature birds resemble the female adults significantly, There are usually some clues to help distinguish between immatures (of either sex) and females, although they do look a lot alike for many species. One clue that can usually be detected in a good picture is the fact that juveniles have very fresh plumage in that first summer, with very little feather wear on the edges, very few nicks or gaps in the tips, etc. Females in the summer have usually worn those feathers for the better part of a year, and so they can be raggedy-edged and very worn.

      Many of the other clues are best seen with the bird in hand, so are not of much use to the average eBird user.

      As for distinguishing males from females among the immatures, that’s even trickier, but is possible for some species (e.g. the Common Yellowthroat above). Again, it is a lot easier with the bird in the hand.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      WendyBinFL

      Astonishing — and exciting! — that your adult-juvenile pairs are presented in virtually the same pose! Bravo! Many thanks!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      arrieve

      Wonderful pictures as always and educational too! I’m really bad with immature birds, even the ones that I see all the time.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      stinger

      Well, this is a fascinating set of images! I assume the dull coloration of the juveniles helps to protect them until they get more experience navigating the world, and the fluffier feathers help to keep them warm. But I’m just guessing. Thanks, Albatrossity!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      mvr

      Thanks for all of these.  It is really cool to be able to make the side by side comparisons and the text helps us figure out what to look for.

      Last week I came upon a large raptor that looked to be an eagle at a reservoir when I got out of my car to fish.  It was mostly mottled dark brown.  I got some good pictures (as you would expect from 25 feet away with a good cell phone).   e-bird then used one of these to tell me it was a bald eagle.  I’m guessing it was a young one given the lack of white on the head. It sat there for quite a while but was gone when I came back half an hour later.

      FWIW, I’ve attempted to upload a photo to my website: Bald Eagle

      Not so good with putting links into this site so we’ll see if that works.

      Thanks Albatrossity!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Albatrossity

      @stinger: Actually the looser fluffier feathers are summer wear; they will molt into a more complete set of feathers, suitable for winter, in the fall. Feathers are expensive to grow, since they are basically all protein, so that first batch is pretty minimal.

       

      @mvr: Nice Bald Eagle shot! Yes, that big honking beak says Bald Eagle; the other dark North American eagle, Golden Eagle, has a beak that actually looks more normal, proportionally.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      mvr

      @Albatrossity: Thank you for the expert ID!

      I felt pretty lucky to see it.  Within the half hour I also saw a Heron and a bunch of Pelicans waiting for fish to come out from below the Dam above Lake Ogallala.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Elizabird

      As I recall, we once saw a Red-headed Woodpecker on whom the red head was filling in from the neck up. It had a brilliant ruby choker but a dull pate. Second-year bird? Hatch year?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.