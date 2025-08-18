On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

All the news is exhausting! But at least we have a nice way to start the day!

Albatrossity

Thanks for all the comments and suggestions last week; I think that there are plenty of good ideas and material for my Monday OTR posts for quite a while!

I’m gonna start off with some images showing adult and younger birds of the same species, since this is the time of the year when you can see many young birds in confusing plumages, some of which are not illustrated in your field guide or phone app. And these young birds are the future, which we need to be reminded of!

You will see some common threads when comparing adult and young birds. Youngsters typically have duller-colored plumage, looser (often disheveled-looking) feathers, and for young passerines, they will often have fleshy yellow corners at the gape of the bill (known to bird banders as “baby lips”). But in all cases the young birds are the same size as the adults and have the same structure (bill size and shape, etc.). I’ll keep my comments to a minimum to allow you to study the images and observe for yourself some of the identifying differences, but I might point out some that are more subtle but very helpful and consistent ID points. Enjoy!