Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This isn’t Democrats spending madly. This is government catching up.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

The Supreme Court cannot be allowed to become the ultimate, unaccountable arbiter of everything.

Giving in to doom is how authoritarians win.

Every decision we make has lots of baggage with it, known or unknown.

A tremendous foreign policy asset… to all of our adversaries.

If a good thing happens for a bad reason, it’s still a good thing.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Let me file that under fuck it.

Boeing: repeatedly making the case for high speed rail.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Let the trolls come, and then ignore them. that’s the worst thing you can do to a troll.

Nothing says ‘pro-life’ like letting children go hungry.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

Fight for a just cause, love your fellow man, live a good life.

I would try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

“But what about the lurkers?”

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

They want us to be overwhelmed and exhausted. Focus. Resist. Oppose.

Come on, man.

Rupert, come get your orange boy, you petrified old dinosaur turd.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Open Thread: Very Busy Agents

Open Thread: Very Busy Agents

by | 114 Comments

This post is in: , ,

QUICK, EVERYONE MAKE SIGNS CRITICIZING OR MOCKING ICE SO THEY SPEND TIME TAKING DOWN SIGNS THAT HURT THEIR FEELINGS INSTEAD OF ARRESTING 9 YEAR OLDS ON THEIR WAY TO CHEMO TREATMENTS!
What a bunch of snowflakes…

[image or embed]

— Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) August 17, 2025 at 8:17 PM

===

psst, guys, Stephen Miller won’t count that toward your quotas.

— Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) August 17, 2025 at 8:20 PM

===

Further evidence of my thesis that we can wait them out even by just mildly annoying them. They're so fucking fragile they have to get into full tactical regalia to take down a sign or arrest a sandwich slinger. Every minute they spend doing this shit is time they don't spend hassling kids.

— Zeddy (@zeddary.bsky.social) August 17, 2025 at 8:26 PM

===

Taking down that sign cost like thousands of dollars lmao. That's like 10 of them. They have to drive there, spend the time doing it, blah blah blah

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) August 17, 2025 at 8:17 PM

===

We want to pay you 2 or 3 hours of pay to go take down a sign so you don't have to do your miserable job.
Just look like you're happy to take it down.

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) August 17, 2025 at 8:22 PM

===

And if you go back to that same spot now, 8 signs popped up to take it's place. I think these Chuds won't bring that up or go there again to pull them down again because it makes them look small and petty and powerless. the opposite of the big boy energy they are trying to project with this.

— ivanhoelockley.bsky.social (@ivanhoelockley.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 8:08 AM

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anyway
  • Baud
  • Belafon
  • BenCisco
  • Betty
  • Betty Cracker
  • Bill Arnold
  • BlueGuitarist
  • cain
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • cmorenc
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • Doug R
  • Geminid
  • gene108
  • HinTN
  • HopefullyNotcassandra
  • Jackie
  • jonas
  • kindness
  • Ksmiami
  • Lapassionara
  • lowtechcyclist
  • M31
  • mappy!
  • Marc
  • Melancholy Jaques
  • Miss Bianca
  • oldgold
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • p.a.
  • Quantum man
  • rikyrah
  • ruckus
  • rusty
  • scav
  • Shalimar
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • Steve in the ATL
  • Steve LaBonne
  • Time Travelin
  • Timill
  • Tom Levenson
  • Tony Jay
  • topclimber
  • trollhattan
  • TurnItOffAndOnAgain
  • Uncle Cosmo
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    114Comments

    5. 5.

      Baud

      New jersey

      Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette announced a groundbreaking environmental settlement, valued at over $2 billion, to remedy long-standing contamination stemming from PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), also known as “forever chemicals,” as well as other pollutants originating from four industrial sites. It is the largest environmental settlement ever achieved by a single state.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      rusty

      Ok, the federal government suppressing speech by tearing down signs, which is also destruction of personal property.  But somehow a couple of powerless students on some campus chanting about a cause is the real challenge to the first amendment.  Get FIRE on those students!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Baud

      Ohio

      Experts are warning that more than 500,000 Ohioans are poised to lose insurance subsidies starting next year. In many cases, the increased costs they’ll face will be so big that more than 100,000 will lose their coverage, they warn.

       

      However, Ohio U.S. Sens. Jon Husted and Bernie Moreno, both Republicans, won’t say whether they’ll act to renew the program.

       

      The subsidy is known as the “enhanced premium tax credit.” It was created during the coronavirus pandemic to make insurance purchased on the marketplace created by the Affordable Care Act more affordable.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Chief Oshkosh

      If we ever get a Democratic POTUS again, I don’t want to hear any bullshit about “this isn’t who we are” or “let’s look forward, not backwards.” Given what the USSC and DOGE has done (and the Shrub-era loose laws about “terrorism”), the next President will have all the tools necessary to find every single one of these shitbirds and throw them into the deepest, darkest hole while “awaiting trial.” These people very specifically need to be removed from society – they are a menace and do harm at every opportunity.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      trollhattan

      Start your stopwatches. CA legislature back in session and the redistricting measure is jerb #1. There are hard deadlines to make it happen in November.

      Concerned people will be concerned (in addition to annoyed Republicans there are a hundred “aren’t we better than this?” op-eds).

      The Legislature is poised to jump into action on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s redistricting effort when lawmakers return today after a month-long recess. According to the Governor’s Office, they will consider a package that includes three bills: one calling for a special election, another to approve proposed maps and a third to sign off on reimbursement for county election costs. (A coalition of counties called on the state’s leadership to provide funding in advance of a special election to limit the strain on local budgets). Any legislation they want to pass must be in print for 72 hours and lawmakers are trying to approve the bills before the end of the week.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Betty Cracker

      It sucks that agents of the state feel emboldened to use tax dollars to sling partisan political insults at slightly less than half the electorate. But on the bright side, I’ve been to D.C. in the summer, and I bet every one of those masked-up, tactical-kitted pricks has swamp crotch.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      trollhattan

      Donny’s starting to spew lies about mail ballots in an effort to rid the US of A of this scourge which totally does not exist anywhere else on the planet, like Russia, which legalized mail and internet voting in 2020.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Tony Jay

      Illegitimate

      Criminal

      Excrement

      LOVES

      Treasonous

      Rapey

      Ugly

      Moronic

      Putinist

      Something like that should fit on a sign. Even a t-shirt.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Quantum man

      I just read that Russian troops in Ukraine are flying the US flag as they attack Ukrainian positions. If true I guess they now view us as their ally in the war.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      kindness

      @trollhattan: Trump will certainly sign some kind of executive order eliminating all but in person voting and it will promptly be shit canned at every level, including dare I say the Supreme Court.  Individual states are in charge of elections.  It may happen in red states.  It won’t happen in blue or purple ones imho.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      cmorenc

      @kindness: certainly cannot happen by executive order, but the Trump-pliable narrow majorities could pass legislation restricting vote-by-mail and it’s hardly a sure thing the RW 6 hacks on SCOTUS won’t spin some sophistry to uphold it.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @gene108: I guess one person’s vengeance is another person’s justice and peace. We cannot have a just, peaceful society if we do not identify and prosecute bad actors. And in this instance, I truly believe that the more public the pursuit, prosecution, and punishment, the greater a deterrence effect with these mooks

      ETA: And to clarify, I think “mooks” should include the white collar guys, maybe especially. Let’s see how many fraud laws they’ve broken.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      WaterGirl

      I seem to recall that Nazi’s didn’t get a mulligan in Germany.

      We are still reaping the “rewards” of the minimal response to WaterGate.  At least then there was a president who could be shamed to leave office because there were Republicans who were prepared to impeach him, and he didn’t want that dishonor.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @WaterGirl: A lot of Nazis did get a mulligan.  And even a bunch who were sentenced to long prison terms were released early.  You know, Cold War and all that.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      rikyrah

      scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) posted at 6:19 AM on Mon, Aug 18, 2025:
      A not insignificant portion of the country no longer believes in democracy. From the halls of the Supreme Court to the White House, DOJ, down to local Republican party officials and in newsrooms in DC & NYC, they believe in one party rule w/zero accountability.
      (x.com/scarylawyerguy/status/1957402050683105637?t=7qAyWq_bQCfOA6SK_vkE1Q&s=03)

       

      Greg Sargent (@GregTSargent) posted at 6:00 AM on Mon, Aug 18, 2025:
      “Democracy isn’t just something we’re given. Democracy is something we have to fight for in every generation.”

      On the pod @JoyceWhiteVance is great on Trump’s DC crackdown.

      “They’re counting on most Americans to sit back and let it all happen.”

      Listen:
      t.co/GUHdHUTIgQ
      (x.com/GregTSargent/status/1957397263535227335?t=W9fQeDDE_AJNEVPVSBWD0w&s=03)

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Geminid

      There are a lot of eyes on D.C. right now, where Trump and his crew are meeting with President Zelensky and European leaders. There was another meeting this morning that got a lot of attention in the Middle East, at Al Alamein, Egypt. That’s where Egyptian leadership spends much of the summer.

      Egyptian and Qatari mediators have been meeting there with Hamas and other militia leaders there for almost a week now, trying get Hamas and the others to agree to the ceasefire deal proposed by the U.S. and agreed to by Israel, with minimal modifications.

      Qatari Prime Minister al-Thani flew in today to confer with Egyptian President al-Sisi, and to seal the deal. Hamas has been under intense pressure from Egypt, Qatar and Turkiye to accept. Their governments want to forestall Israel’s planned expansion of the ground war to Gaza City.

      Reports now are that Hamas has agreed. If this is so, the next hurdle will be the Israeli Cabinet.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @rikyrah:

      A not insignificant portion of the country no longer believes in democracy.

      The majority of white people rejected the economic benefits of the New Deal and other taxpayer funded benefits, like cheap state colleges, when the courts & congress ruled that black people must be able to participate as equals. That same demographic is now rejecting democracy itself for the same reason.

      I know I know I know, #notallwhitepeople. Just a consistent & persistent majority of white people.

      Do we just let them? Can we confront them over this or do we have to be ever so polite lest we make them even more stupid & racist?

      Reply
    57. 57.

      rikyrah

      Fly Sistah  (@Fly_Sistah) posted at 6:03 PM on Sat, Aug 16, 2025:
      A friend from LA county shared that her mom’s Asian friend was arrested by ICE & moved immediately to Texas. She’s a US citizen & was released but with a $500 processing fee.
      @allenorresq Have you heard about these fees being charged to citizens wrongfully arrested by ICE?
      (x.com/Fly_Sistah/status/1956854318151135396?s=02)

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Jackie

      @rikyrah:

      A friend from LA county shared that her mom’s Asian friend was arrested by ICE & moved immediately to Texas. She’s a US citizen & was released but with a $500 processing fee.

      WTF??!!?!

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Doug R

      @rikyrah:

       

      Oregon Secretary of State declined to meet with DOJ prosecutors to discuss a potential deal to share private voter data with the federal government. He said the prosecutors “cite no legal authority” for their request and “none appears to exist.”

      Reminds me of when the previous government in British Columbia was getting bent out of shape at BC residents shopping in Alberta to avoid a sales tax.
      They asked Costco for their membership list-Costco’s answer: “Show us the court order”.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Belafon

      @Melancholy Jaques:

      Can we confront them over this or do we have to be ever so polite lest we make them even more stupid & racist?

       

      I can confront the people around me all day, every day, but until an election, the people with power can still ignore everyone.

      It’s like the 2.5Million that protested in Israel to stop the war. The government is just ignoring them.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Belafon

      @rikyrah: Hopefully she can get a lawyer to get that swatted down. Yes, she could get people to help her pay for it, but it needs to become another thing that the courts go after ICE for.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Marc

      There is this now ancient ML technology called gait recognition that works fine with cellphone video, it would be a shame if people started noticing that.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Baud:

      A lot of that is because the political media tends to be relentlessly negative toward Democratic administrations and policies.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      cain

      @Geminid: ​

      Muslim govts needs to call Hamas to heel. Absolutely, they should get zero funding or weapons. Everyone is sick of their shit because ultimately it just makes their situation worse but also they don’t want Palestinian refugees. It’s like inviting a bunch of right wing freaks who have a one track mind and then their societies are going to have weapons and craziness. Nobody wants that.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      cain

      @Melancholy Jaques: ​
      Do we just let them? Can we confront them over this or do we have to be ever so polite lest we make them even more stupid & racist?

       

      We confront them. Because if we give them power they will use their power to spread their disease to the rest of the world. Right wing movements are spreading across Europe because again white populations are falling and brown people are moving in from various places.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud: ​

      Republicans don’t fear voters because they believe voters will never let Dems govern for any long period of time.

      With good reason: since January 20, 1981, the Dems have had a trifecta for exactly* six years: the first two years of Clinton’s, Obama’s and Biden’s Presidencies.

      *OK, not quite exactly: January 20, 1993 to January 3, 1995 in Clinton’s first term, and similarly for Obama and Biden.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      trollhattan

      @Baud:

      So here for this.

      His media squad is best media squad and I’m happy he’s letting them frolic.

      Donny’s PISSED because he’s got nothing, having emptied his insult gun into Newsom already.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Belafon: ​

      Hopefully she can get a lawyer to get that swatted down. Yes, she could get people to help her pay for it, but it needs to become another thing that the courts go after ICE for.

      I would certainly hope so. I keep thinking, “excuse me, but I did not agree to purchase this service.”

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Bill Arnold

      @Marc:

      There is this now ancient ML technology called gait recognition that works fine with cellphone video,

      Iris recognition is another such vulnerability, and more reliable, and revocation is awkward, worse than for compromised fingerprints. Needs a telescope to do at distance, though.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      oldgold

      Just now:

      Trump on a hot mic on Putin: “I think he wants to make a deal for me. Do you understand? As crazy as it sounds.”

      Yes, it sounds crazy, because it is crazy!

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Geminid

      @rikyrah: Hard-bitten Turkish security analyst Levent Kemal weighs in:

         The “peace” the U.S. is trying to establish– driven by Trump’s personal motivations and failing to adress the root causes of the conflict– will likely become “the peace that ends all peace,” one that could drag the parties into an even fiercer conflict in the future.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Anyway

      @Timill:Also sue for damages, lost wages, etc. Frex, I’ll bet ICE kicked her out in the middle of Texas with not so much as a bus ticket…

      Waiting for the courts seems like too little too late. DHS/ICE should be made** to look into these cases and issue corrective steps/training to their field agents

      ** I know I know  wish there was a responsive Congress that would perform better/any oversight

      ETA At the least they should check the identity of the person they are swooping off the streets

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Lapassionara

      @Belafon: She needs to get a lawyer to file a nationwide class action, so that not only does she get her fee back, the court would have jurisdiction to issue a nationwide injunction forbidding the practice of charging processing fees when citizens are wrongfully incarcerated. Plus maybe damages for the wrongful incarceration.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Geminid

      @cain: One outcome of the UN conference on Palestinian statehood that France and Ssudi Arabia staged last month was a statement by the Arab League. It called for Hamas to be disrmed and removed from power in Gaza. That was an important step, at least according to Middle East analysts. The fact is, Hamas has a much better name among its Western sympathizers than it has among Arab governments.

      There’s an Israeli lady, Iris Boker, that I follow on Twitter. Boker mostly posts caustic attacks on Netanyao and his coalition partners, but she also is perceptive student of her region’s politics.

      Boker’s take on the attitude of Gulf States– excluding Qatar– towards this war is that the Saudis and the Emiratis have definite plans for Gaza that cannot be effectuated so long as Hamas is in power. They are willing to let Israel neutralize Hamas, and they don’t care that much about the toll that takes on civilians. This may sound cold and ruthless, but these are cold and ruthless people. They want a stable and peaceful region, and they want this war to be the last one.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      jonas

      @Geminid:  Boker’s take on the attitude of Gulf States– excluding Qatar– towards this war is that the Saudis and the Emiratis have definite plans for Gaza that cannot be effectuated so long as Hamas is in power

      I’m far from being an expert on any of this stuff, but it seems to me that if any of the other Arab countries wanted to get rid of Hamas, they had ways of doing this a long time ago and without seeing Gaza reduced to a post-apocalyptic moonscape by the Israelis.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Tony Jay

      @Miss Bianca:

      Print each phrase subtly in a wordcloud to form each letter and I bet you could sell them $24.99 a pop to the MAGAssholes. Then donate the proceeds to Lawyers Issuing Briefs to Enact Retribution on Trumpist Yahoos.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      jonas

      @Geminid:    The “peace” the U.S. is trying to establish– driven by Trump’s personal motivations absolutely unfathomable ignorance and fecklessness and failing to adress the root causes of the conflict…

      Fixed that for him.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      mappy!

      There is a message that might resonate across a wide demographic, simple, no frills, cuts his manly man shtick to size:

      “Taco is afraid of Putin”

      Reply
    99. 99.

      BlueGuitarist

      @trollhattan:

      FFOTUS today splaining that in person voting good because you have to have your license plate

      “When you go to a voting booth, and you do it the right way, and you go to a state that runs it properly, you go in — they even asked me, they asked me for my license plate. I said, ‘I don’t know if I have it.’ They said, ‘Sir, you have to have it.’ I was very impressed actually.”

      I try to avoid listening or looking at him, but the evidence from Aaron Rupar:

      bsky.app/profile/atrupar.com/post/3lwozgqkbv72b

      sad.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Sister Golden Bear

      @kindness:

      Individual states are in charge of elections.  It may happen in red states.  It won’t happen in blue or purple ones imho

      Given Trump’s and MAGA’s reliance on low propensity voters, this sounds like a winning strategy. Just not in the way they intend.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Marc

      @Geminid: The fact is, Hamas has a much better name among its Western sympathizers than it has among Arab governments.

      Who are those Western sympathizers of Hamas?  As far as I can figure out, the only western Hamas “supporters” that matter are those in the state of Israel, who were supplying funds direct to Hamas for years precisely because the resulting chaos would torpedo any chance for a lasting peace.  Seems to be working.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Geminid

      @jonas: When it came to prying Hamas out of Gaza, the Saudis and the Emiratis couldn’t do what the Israelis wouldn’t. And they had their own threats to deal with, namely Iran and its Axis of Resistance proxies in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon. The Axis was aimed at them as much as it was at Israel.

      If I wanted assign blame for Hamas, the Gulf Arabs would be pretty far down the list. First would be Israel, more particularly Benjamin Netanhahu; followed by the US which tolerated Netanyahu’s strategy of weakening the Palestinian Authority by strengthening Hamas.

      And I’d assign a lot blame to the UN for letting UNWRA be “captured” psychologically and physically by Hamas. The UN allowed Hamas to divert billions of aid money into it’s military establishment. That included salaries, purchase of a large arsenal of weaponry, and construction of infrastructure including 400 + kilometers of tunnels. They spent all those years and all those resources preparing for this war, at the expense of Gazans who had no choice in the matter.

      The Europeans bear responsibility too because they also let Hamas steal their money. And they and the Americans were content let the Israelis manage the larger Israeli/Palestinian problem, instead of joining in a concerted effort to solve it.

      The only positive steps towards regional peace in this century were taken by Arab countries, when Bahrain, the UAE and Morocco normalized relations with Israel in 2020, with encouragement from the Saudis. That was an important development that people hardly noticed except to criticize..

      But I think apportioning blame for how matters got to this place is of secondary importance. It’s where things go from here that counts. And I trust the Gulf States’ planning more than that of the Westerners, because they know the problem and the players much better.

      Sure, the Saudis and the Emiratis don’t wear white hats. But we’ll be a long time waiting for the people in the white hats to show up, and the region’s people can’t wait. This war needs to be ended this month, and it can be ended this month. And the larger problem needs to be solved this decade and it can be.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Marc

      @Bill Arnold: I sometimes wonder how long/frequently could one stand at a specific set of street corners, with a high visibility vest, orange equipment box, and a sensor pod on top of 3 meter or so pole, before someone starts asking questions?

      Reply
    108. 108.

      Geminid

      @jonas: Levent Kemal trys to economical with his words and he uses them advisedy. I’ve read him enough to know he’s someone to learn from, not edit.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      Geminid

      @Marc: IWhen I said “sympathizers” I was talking about the Westerners who condoned and even applauded the massscre Hamas staged on October 7

      Reply
    110. 110.

      Geminid

      @jonas: I would add that the Saudis proposed a plan to resolve this war in January of 2024 that was and remains the best option I’ve seen. The Egyptians, Jordanians and Emiratis agreed on it., but they could not impose it on the parties. They have no influence over Hamas which is an Iranian proxy, and the Biden administration was unable and/or unwilling to impose it on the Israelis.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      topclimber

      @Geminid: I know zero people who fit this description, and about the same number who were who were in any leadership position, in or out of Western governments.

      But you may be right. Some examples might help.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @lowtechcyclist:

      With good reason: since January 20, 1981, the Dems have had a trifecta for exactly* six years: the first two years of Clinton’s, Obama’s and Biden’s Presidencies.

      And the fact that none of them enacted Medicare for All, Universal Basic Income, and banned fossil fuels shows that all three betrayed us!

      Reply
    114. 114.

      Geminid

      @topclimber: You may not know anybody who fits that description but they were all over social media in the aftermath of the attack. I also followed coverage of “pro-Palestinian”* rallies at the time and saw plenty of protesters told reporters that the attack was justified. These were not plants or provacateurs.

      Some if the early protests wweretitled “Flood Brooklyn,” “Flood CUNY,” etc. Since when do protesters name their protests “Flood” this or”Flood” that? Since Hamas named its attack “Flood Al Aqsa.”

      Ed. The protest organizers knew exactly what they were doing.

      A portion of the so-called pro-Palestinian movement would assert that all Israelis, inside the 1948 borders or outside, were fair game for killing; “No Right to Self-defense on Stolen Land” was a common slogan. They are entitled to that point of view (I guess),  but that doesn’t mean people have to gloss it over.

      * I put quotation marks around “pro-Palestinian” because I think that many of these people are in fact poor allies to the Palestinian people. Their pro-Hamas sympathies was one of the reasons they never grew their movement. There were tens of millions of Americans who were appalled by Israel’s actions in Gaza. The protest movement never could mobilize them; I don’t think the leaders even tried  because they were haters.

      Ed. And I don’t know of any of these types in Western governments either, and that’s why I made no assertion to that effect.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.