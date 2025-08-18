As we wait to see how Trump will humiliate the U.S. today by carrying water for Putin,* can we talk about the “peace letter” from Melania Trump that Fox News was crowing about a couple of days ago?

Fox News Digital exclusively obtained the “peace letter” the first lady penned to Putin, which President Trump hand-delivered to the Russian leader before their summit in Alaska, Fox News Digital has learned. Immediately upon receiving the letter, Putin read it as the American and Russian delegations looked on.

Having read the “peace letter,” I wonder how challenging it was for Putin, a genocidal dictator who’s feeding his own countrymen into a meat grinder so he can keep murdering Ukrainian civilians every day, to keep a straight face. Or if he even bothered.

Here’s an image of the letter, followed by the entire text:

August 15. 2025 Dear President Putin, Every child shares the same quiet dreams in their heart, whether born randomly into a nation’s rustic countryside or a magnificent city-center. They dream of love, possibility, and safety from danger. As parents, it is our duty to nurture the next generation’s hope. As leaders, the responsibility to sustain our children extends beyond the comfort of a few. Undeniably, we must strive to paint a dignity-filled world for all – so that every soul may wake to peace, and so that the future itself is perfectly guarded. A simple yet profound concept, Mr. Putin, as I am sure you agree, is that each generation’s descendants begin their lives with a purity – an innocence which stands above geography, government, and ideology. Yet in today’s world, some children are forced to carry a quiet laughter, untouched by the darkness around them -a silent defiance against the forces that can potentially claim their future. Mr. Putin, you can singlehandedly restore their melodic laughter. In protecting the innocence of these children, you will do more than serve Russia alone-you serve humanity itself. Such a bold idea transcends all human division, and you, Mr. Putin, are fit to implement this vision with a stroke of the pen today. It is time. Sincerely, (illegible scrawl that mimics Trump’s serial killer-style signature)

Jesus. I’m not a national security expert like our Mr. Silverman or even an amateur Kremlinologist, but my guess is Putin was unmoved by this missive from a person he likely regards as a low-rent Slovenian hooker.

***

Speaking of Slovenian hookers (not that there’s anything wrong with Slovenians or sex workers!), I strongly suspect the real reason Trump will never release the Epstein files is that they contain anecdotes like the following:

Clipped the key part here which was provided below by @quintonthomas.bsky.social. This is from Entitled a new Prince Andrew bio just published by Andrew Lownie in the UK. I mentioned this book in a recent post. In fairness to all involved this is what Epstein claimed in 2007. Needless to say … [image or embed] — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm.bsky.social) August 16, 2025 at 5:35 PM

The Epstein files likely contain lots of non-actionable gossip about Trump and billionaire GOP donors who spend winters in Palm Beach. Unlike Trump, who often brags about his piggish behavior in public, maybe some of the rich weirdos in the file are capable of shame.

But Trump isn’t, and he doesn’t particular care about anyone else, so why not release the files? Maybe because speculation that Trump married sloppy seconds from Epstein would be personally humiliating. I guess it’s possible Trump really is withholding smoking-gun evidence that he raped underaged girls, but I doubt it. (I doubt evidence is in the files, I mean, not that Trump is a rapist.)

So, to protect the fragile ego of a repulsive swine, Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted sex offender, gets to do her time in a celebrity prison camp with the possibility of a pardon/commutation at the end of Trump’s term if she keeps quiet. Epstein’s victims get disrespected by Trump and his wholly owned subsidiary, the Department of Justice. And the rest of us are left to wonder what the hell is in those files.

