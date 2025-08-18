It was a very long Monday and I’m both fried and very (workout) sore, so I’m just going to run through the mess that was today, the rest of the basics, get cleaned up, and rack out.

To mark my beliefs to market, while things were weird at the White House, the European and EU leaders did actually meet with Trump and Zelenskyy and the working dinner did happen. So my concerns that neither of those would happen were not realized.

I did mention that it was weird, right?

At 3:15 AM local time in Ukraine/8:15 PM EDT, almost all of eastern and central Ukraine is under air raid alert and the alert maps are showing Russian Tu-95s up over eastern Russia headed towards Ukraine. Which means ballistic missile and glide bomb attacks are likely.

❗️Monitoring channels report the takeoff of a group of russian Tu-95 bombers — likely indicating that Ukraine may come under a massive missile attack within the next few hours. — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 4:43 PM

Russian planes reportedly took off in Olenya. It means that Ukraine is highly likely to face another night of russian bombing terror.

Please keep us in your thoughts! [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 4:54 PM

Today President Trump informed the world about the most important thing required for peace in Ukraine: brining his license plate into his polling place to verify his identity so he can vote.

Trump: “When you go to a voting booth, and you do it the right way, and you go to a state that runs it properly, you go in — they even asked me, they asked me for my license plate. I said, ‘I don’t know if I have it.’ They said, ‘Sir, you have to have it.’ I was very impressed actually.” [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 18, 2025 at 2:24 PM

Trump didn’t actually wait for things to end before he reported back to and back briefed Putin:

Trump on a hot mic on Putin: “I think he wants to make a deal for me. Do you understand? As crazy as it sounds.” [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 18, 2025 at 2:52 PM

Based on the air raid alert map, as well as one from earlier today, Putin really wants to continue to try to bombard Ukraine off the map.

Russia just struck an apartment building in Kharkiv for no military reason whatsoever. Murdered several people. Murdered 1-year-old child! What peace deal? what peace deal, you orange piece of shit? Do people who want peace murder children in their beds? Arm Ukraine! — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 17, 2025 at 11:33 PM

Here’s the full video of the oval office gaggle:

Georgia:

1/ On August 16, the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced the arrest of two activists involved in the nine-month-long continuous demonstrations. They were later identified as Tornike Tokhshua and Mindia Shervashidze, both active participants in the protests. [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 7:26 AM

2/ According to the Interior Ministry and the Prosecutor’s Office, the two are accused of assaulting a Georgian Dream supporter on Rustaveli Avenue on August 1. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 7:26 AM

3/ The incident involved former football player and national team member Beka Gotsiridze, who, according to witnesses, approached the protesters and began insulting them, sparking a confrontation. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 7:26 AM

4/ Witnesses also claimed Gotsiridze had a knife in his pocket, which fell out during the clash. Activists maintain he deliberately staged a provocation. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 7:26 AM

5/ The detainees’ lawyer, Omar Purtseladze, argued that the investigation lacked sufficient evidence for the arrests, noting that the charges rest primarily on “the alleged victim’s testimony and a single video recording.” — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 7:26 AM

6/ In the 18-second video released by the Interior Ministry, a man dressed in black is seen being followed by several people. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 7:26 AM

7/ After the incident, Beka Gotsiridze himself posted a video on social media, claiming he had not been beaten. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 7:26 AM

Back to Ukraine.

Here’s last night’s Ukrainian air defense tally:

Last night, the Russian army attacked with four Iskander-M ballistic missiles. Missile and attack UAV strikes were recorded at 25 locations in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Kyiv regions. Ukraine’s air defense forces destroyed 88 out of 140 enemy drones. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 3:18 AM

SCOOP: Ukraine will promise to buy $100bn of American weapons financed by Europe as part of a deal to obtain US guarantees for its security after a peace settlement with Russia, according to a document seen by @financialtimes.com.

www.ft.com/content/8dad… [image or embed] — Christopher Miller (@christopherjm.ft.com) August 18, 2025 at 5:32 PM

From The Financial Times:

Ukraine will promise to buy $100bn of American weapons financed by Europe in a bid to obtain US guarantees for its security after a peace settlement with Russia, according to a document seen by the Financial Times. Under the proposals, Kyiv and Washington would also strike a $50bn deal to produce drones with Ukrainian companies that have pioneered the technology since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. Kyiv shared the proposals for new security deals with the US, which have not been previously reported, in a list of talking points with European allies ahead of a meeting with US President Donald Trump in the White House on Monday, according to four people familiar with the matter. The document does not state which weapons Ukraine is asking to procure as part of a deal but Kyiv has been clear about its desire to buy at least 10 US-made Patriot air defence systems to protect its cities and critical infrastructure, along with other missiles and equipment. The document does not specify how much of the drone deal would be procurement or investment. Ukraine’s pitch is intended to appeal to Trump’s desire to benefit American industry. Asked on Monday at the White House about further US military aid for Ukraine, Trump said: “We’re not giving anything. We’re selling weapons.” The document details how Ukraine intends to make a counter-pitch to the US after Trump appeared to align himself with Russia’s position for ending the war following his meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Alaska last week. It reiterates Ukraine’s call for a ceasefire which Trump had espoused but then dropped after his Putin meeting in favour of the pursuit of a comprehensive peace settlement. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz told Trump on Monday during a public portion of the meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders in Washington that the group would like the US president’s help to secure a ceasefire before any next steps. “I can’t imagine that the next meeting would take place without a ceasefire,” he said. “So let’s work on that and let’s try to put pressure on Russia because the credibility of these efforts we are undertaking today depends on at least a ceasefire.” The document says a “lasting peace shall be based not on concessions and free gifts to Putin, but on [a] strong security framework that will prevent future aggression”. It adds that recent footage in Russian media shows that the Kremlin is not serious about a potential peace deal and holds a low opinion of Trump’s leadership, citing disparaging comments about the US president made by prominent television host Vladimir Solovyov. In one, he mocks Trump for “threatening” Russia, saying Moscow could “destroy [the US] with nuclear weapons”. Ukraine will not accept any deal including territorial concessions to Russia and insists on a ceasefire as the first step towards a full peace agreement, according to the document. According to the document, Kyiv also rejects the proposal Putin made to Trump in Alaska to freeze the rest of the frontline if Ukraine withdraws troops from the partly occupied eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. Doing so would create “a foothold for a further and rapid advance of Russian forces towards the city of Dnipro” and enable Putin to “achieve the goals of aggression by other means”, it says.

Zelenskyy just answered Ukrainian journalists’ questions in Washington DC. It is noticeable that he can’t say much, but he seems calm and satisfied with the meeting overall. Here are the key points: (Thread) 1/.. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 7:44 PM

– This was the best meeting we’ve had with Trump. ​- Security guarantees are the key issue and the starting point for ending the war.

2/.. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 7:44 PM

​- The U.S. will be a participant in security guarantees for Ukraine. I can’t go into details, but it’s important that a political decision has been made. ​- Russia first proposed a bilateral meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, and then a trilateral one.

3/.. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 7:44 PM

​- Point number two: the return of children. The First Lady of America, and everyone, will get involved in the return of children. The U.S. President will also help me with an ‘all for all’ exchange.(meaning PoWs and civilians)

4/.. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 7:44 PM

​- We don’t know the details of the bilateral meeting. With the U.S., we discussed that all sides must demonstrate a desire to end the war. This is a diplomatic meeting at the leader level. If Russian side shows no such desire, we will act accordingly.

5/.. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 7:44 PM

​- I believe we should meet without any conditions. Because if we start demanding a ceasefire beforehand, Russia will start making a hundred other demands.

6/.. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 7:44 PM

​- We are confident that the war will end. It’s important to us that this is not just a pause in the fighting, but real peace that can be protected by security guarantees. ​- The question of territories is a question we will leave for me and Putin.

7/.. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 7:44 PM

– The American weapons package includes, first and foremost, planes, air defense systems, and so on. There’s a package worth $90 billion that is part of security guarantees (EU expected to finance this) ​- No unacceptable decisions were made. 8/.. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 7:44 PM

​- The details of the security guarantees will be worked out within 10 days. 9/9 end — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 7:44 PM

Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

RT showed the video first. Obviously it was planned to record and blast it as a hello to everyone in DC. In normal world, Pentagon should’ve immediately issued a statement after calling kremlin. But that’s normal world.. — Olga Nesterova (@onestpress.onestnetwork.com) August 18, 2025 at 8:07 AM

From The Kyiv Independent:

A U.S.-made M113 armored personnel carrier bearing Russian and American flags was filmed storming Ukrainian positions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian propaganda media outlet RT claimed on Aug. 18. Allegedly sent by Russian soldiers of the 70th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 42nd Guards Division, the video likely shows an M113 that was supplied to Ukraine by its Western allies. and captured by Russian forces during fighting. The video was shared by Russian propaganda media just days after U.S. President Donald Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska in what Moscow cast as the end of its international isolation. Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office, condemned the video as “the height of insolence.” “Russians are using the symbols of the United States in their own terrorist, aggressive war involving the killing of civilians,” Yermak wrote on Telegram. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the footage. Russian propaganda outlets have increasingly praised Trump as a pragmatic peacemaker while portraying Ukraine, Europe, and the U.K. as obstructionist. Russian media frequently amplify Trump’s past claims that either President Volodymyr Zelensky or former U.S. President Joe Biden “provoked” Russia’s war, a narrative that shifts blame from Moscow. The RT footage appeared shortly after Trump praised his Aug. 15 summit with Putin as “10 out of 10,” even though no peace agreement was reached. Trump said he and Putin agreed on “many points,” including the possibility of territorial swaps between Russia and Ukraine. In recent statements, Trump claimed Zelensky could end the war “almost immediately” if he agreed to concessions, making clear that Ukraine would not be allowed to join NATO or reclaim Crimea under any deal he might broker with Moscow. The footage was allegedly filmed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where Russia is preparing to make a new push, redeploying troops from other sectros of the front, according to Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi. About 70% of the region is under Russian occupation, including the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe’s largest nuclear facility. Russia declared the illegal annexation of the entire Zaporizhzhia Oblast, along with three other Ukrainian regions, in September 2022, following sham referenda. Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier demanded Ukraine’s withdrawal from the Ukrainian-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson oblasts as preconditions for peace negotiations. Most recently, the demands have reportedly narrowed to Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Zaporizhzhia:

WARNING!! WARNING!! GRAPHIC IMAGERY!! WARNING!! WARNING!!

Russian occupied Crimea:

2/ According to the FSB, the bomb was transported into Ukraine via Georgia. The agency says it “managed to identify and neutralize the explosive device” and detained all individuals involved. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 7:24 AM

3/ Kyiv and Tbilisi have not yet commented on the FSB’s statement. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 7:24 AM

Kharkiv:

A very important thing to know about this morning’s Russian attack on an apartment building in Kharkiv is that it was hit by several drones, not just one. Several drones, coming from different sides. This was a deliberate, calculated murder of civilians as they slept in their beds. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 3:30 PM

One after another — cold-bloodedly and deliberately — russia sent five kamikaze drones into an apartment building in Kharkiv, killing seven people, including an entire family with two children. The youngest was just one year old. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 5:54 AM

People are screaming under the rubble of their home in Kharkiv, which russia attacked with five drones this morning. Trump rolled out the red carpet, applauded, and shook hands with the man responsible for this horror. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 3:58 AM

7 people are confirmed dead after the russian drone attack on Kharkiv this morning, including 2 children. 24 others were injured. Search and rescue efforts continue. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 11:09 AM

Russia struck a residential building in Kharkiv with five!!! Shahed drones, killing five people — among them a one-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy. At least 20 others were injured, among them six children. Search and rescue efforts are still underway. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 2:49 AM

Sumy:

Odesa:

In Odesa region, Russian terrorists hit SOCAR’s oil depot with Shahed drones, damaging all 17 tanks, a pump station, and technical facilities. A major fire broke out. No casualties reported. This is the second attack on the site in August. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 8:10 AM

Tambov Oblast, Russia:

The Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces announced a complete halt of oil pumping for an indefinite period. The oil pumping station “Nikolskoye” in the Tambov region has been destroyed. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 4:14 PM

Magyar’s Birds continue their hunt!

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accused Ukraine of attacking a Russian oil pipeline and allegedly halting oil supplies to the country.

www.reuters.com/business/ene… — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 8:35 AM

Even better, it pissed off the Hungarians.

