War for Ukraine Day 1,271: Uh….

War for Ukraine Day 1,271: Uh….

by | 26 Comments

This post is in: Foreign Affairs

A black and white cartoon with Popeye the Sailor Man facing forward and to the left. His word bubble says "I Yam Disgustipated"

It was a very long Monday and I’m both fried and very (workout) sore, so I’m just going to run through the mess that was today, the rest of the basics, get cleaned up, and rack out.

To mark my beliefs to market, while things were weird at the White House, the European and EU leaders did actually meet with Trump and Zelenskyy and the working dinner did happen. So my concerns that neither of those would happen were not realized.

this is where Stubb was sitting when Trump couldn’t see him btw

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 18, 2025 at 3:16 PM

I did mention that it was weird, right?

At 3:15 AM local time in Ukraine/8:15 PM EDT, almost all of eastern and central Ukraine is under air raid alert and the alert maps are showing Russian Tu-95s up over eastern Russia headed towards Ukraine. Which means ballistic missile and glide bomb attacks are likely.

❗️Monitoring channels report the takeoff of a group of russian Tu-95 bombers — likely indicating that Ukraine may come under a massive missile attack within the next few hours.

— Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 4:43 PM

Russian planes reportedly took off in Olenya. It means that Ukraine is highly likely to face another night of russian bombing terror.
Please keep us in your thoughts!

[image or embed]

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 4:54 PM

Today President Trump informed the world about the most important thing required for peace in Ukraine: brining his license plate into his polling place to verify his identity so he can vote.

Trump: “When you go to a voting booth, and you do it the right way, and you go to a state that runs it properly, you go in — they even asked me, they asked me for my license plate. I said, ‘I don’t know if I have it.’ They said, ‘Sir, you have to have it.’ I was very impressed actually.”

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 18, 2025 at 2:24 PM

A black and white picture of the Three Stooges. They are wearing hats, seated at a table, and all 3 are face palming themselves so that you cannot see their faces. The caption says: Triple Face Palm Because Even the Three Stooges Can See That You Fail.

Trump on Putin: “He’s expecting my call when we’re finished with this meeting. Thank you very much everybody.”

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 18, 2025 at 1:48 PM

Trump didn’t actually wait for things to end before he reported back to and back briefed Putin:

“Europeans were not present for the conversation.”

[image or embed]

— Kevin Rothrock (@kevinrothrock.me) August 18, 2025 at 5:46 PM

Trump on a hot mic on Putin: “I think he wants to make a deal for me. Do you understand? As crazy as it sounds.”

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 18, 2025 at 2:52 PM

Trump to Zelenskyy: “I think you’ll see that President Putin really would like to do something also.”

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 18, 2025 at 3:10 PM

Based on the air raid alert map, as well as one from earlier today, Putin really wants to continue to try to bombard Ukraine off the map.

Putin’s message to the Washington meeting? Sirens across Ukraine. Russia speaks its own language — terror.

[image or embed]

— Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 12:57 PM

Russia just struck an apartment building in Kharkiv for no military reason whatsoever. Murdered several people. Murdered 1-year-old child!

What peace deal? what peace deal, you orange piece of shit? Do people who want peace murder children in their beds?

Arm Ukraine!

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 17, 2025 at 11:33 PM

Here’s the full video of the oval office gaggle:

Georgia:

Day 2️⃣6️⃣4️⃣ of #GeorgiaProtests

loud and clear – WE STAND WITH UKRAINE🇺🇦🫶🏻✊🏼

📸Mose

[image or embed]

— Tata Chemia (@tatach.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 3:54 PM

Day 264!

Слава Україні!

🇺🇦🇬🇪

#Tbilisiprotests
#Georgiaprotests

[image or embed]

— Tamar (Tako) Tolordava (@takotolordava.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 1:24 PM

❗️🎥Video from the arresting of 70+ years old Zura Menteshashvili and Lado Berozashvili, who is a disabled person.
#GeorgiaProtests

[image or embed]

— László Róbert Mézes (@laszlorobertmezes.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 10:50 AM

1/ On August 16, the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced the arrest of two activists involved in the nine-month-long continuous demonstrations. They were later identified as Tornike Tokhshua and Mindia Shervashidze, both active participants in the protests.

[image or embed]

— Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 7:26 AM

2/ According to the Interior Ministry and the Prosecutor’s Office, the two are accused of assaulting a Georgian Dream supporter on Rustaveli Avenue on August 1.

— Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 7:26 AM

3/ The incident involved former football player and national team member Beka Gotsiridze, who, according to witnesses, approached the protesters and began insulting them, sparking a confrontation.

— Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 7:26 AM

4/ Witnesses also claimed Gotsiridze had a knife in his pocket, which fell out during the clash. Activists maintain he deliberately staged a provocation.

— Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 7:26 AM

5/ The detainees’ lawyer, Omar Purtseladze, argued that the investigation lacked sufficient evidence for the arrests, noting that the charges rest primarily on “the alleged victim’s testimony and a single video recording.”

— Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 7:26 AM

6/ In the 18-second video released by the Interior Ministry, a man dressed in black is seen being followed by several people.

— Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 7:26 AM

7/ After the incident, Beka Gotsiridze himself posted a video on social media, claiming he had not been beaten.

— Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 7:26 AM

Back to Ukraine.

Here’s last night’s Ukrainian air defense tally:

Last night, the Russian army attacked with four Iskander-M ballistic missiles. Missile and attack UAV strikes were recorded at 25 locations in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Kyiv regions. Ukraine’s air defense forces destroyed 88 out of 140 enemy drones.

[image or embed]

— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 3:18 AM

SCOOP: Ukraine will promise to buy $100bn of American weapons financed by Europe as part of a deal to obtain US guarantees for its security after a peace settlement with Russia, according to a document seen by @financialtimes.com.
www.ft.com/content/8dad…

[image or embed]

— Christopher Miller (@christopherjm.ft.com) August 18, 2025 at 5:32 PM

From The Financial Times:

Ukraine will promise to buy $100bn of American weapons financed by Europe in a bid to obtain US guarantees for its security after a peace settlement with Russia, according to a document seen by the Financial Times.

Under the proposals, Kyiv and Washington would also strike a $50bn deal to produce drones with Ukrainian companies that have pioneered the technology since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

Kyiv shared the proposals for new security deals with the US, which have not been previously reported, in a list of talking points with European allies ahead of a meeting with US President Donald Trump in the White House on Monday, according to four people familiar with the matter.

The document does not state which weapons Ukraine is asking to procure as part of a deal but Kyiv has been clear about its desire to buy at least 10 US-made Patriot air defence systems to protect its cities and critical infrastructure, along with other missiles and equipment. The document does not specify how much of the drone deal would be procurement or investment.

Ukraine’s pitch is intended to appeal to Trump’s desire to benefit American industry. Asked on Monday at the White House about further US military aid for Ukraine, Trump said: “We’re not giving anything. We’re selling weapons.”

The document details how Ukraine intends to make a counter-pitch to the US after Trump appeared to align himself with Russia’s position for ending the war following his meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Alaska last week.

It reiterates Ukraine’s call for a ceasefire which Trump had espoused but then dropped after his Putin meeting in favour of the pursuit of a comprehensive peace settlement.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz told Trump on Monday during a public portion of the meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders in Washington that the group would like the US president’s help to secure a ceasefire before any next steps.

“I can’t imagine that the next meeting would take place without a ceasefire,” he said. “So let’s work on that and let’s try to put pressure on Russia because the credibility of these efforts we are undertaking today depends on at least a ceasefire.”

The document says a “lasting peace shall be based not on concessions and free gifts to Putin, but on [a] strong security framework that will prevent future aggression”.

It adds that recent footage in Russian media shows that the Kremlin is not serious about a potential peace deal and holds a low opinion of Trump’s leadership, citing disparaging comments about the US president made by prominent television host Vladimir Solovyov.

In one, he mocks Trump for “threatening” Russia, saying Moscow could “destroy [the US] with nuclear weapons”.

Ukraine will not accept any deal including territorial concessions to Russia and insists on a ceasefire as the first step towards a full peace agreement, according to the document.

According to the document, Kyiv also rejects the proposal Putin made to Trump in Alaska to freeze the rest of the frontline if Ukraine withdraws troops from the partly occupied eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. Doing so would create “a foothold for a further and rapid advance of Russian forces towards the city of Dnipro” and enable Putin to “achieve the goals of aggression by other means”, it says.

More at the link.

Launches of the new Ukrainian “Flamingo” missiles

[image or embed]

— 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 11:05 AM

Zelenskyy just answered Ukrainian journalists’ questions in Washington DC. It is noticeable that he can’t say much, but he seems calm and satisfied with the meeting overall. Here are the key points:

(Thread) 1/..

[image or embed]

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 7:44 PM

– This was the best meeting we’ve had with Trump.

​- Security guarantees are the key issue and the starting point for ending the war.
2/..

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 7:44 PM

​- The U.S. will be a participant in security guarantees for Ukraine. I can’t go into details, but it’s important that a political decision has been made.

​- Russia first proposed a bilateral meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, and then a trilateral one.
3/..

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 7:44 PM

​- Point number two: the return of children. The First Lady of America, and everyone, will get involved in the return of children. The U.S. President will also help me with an ‘all for all’ exchange.(meaning PoWs and civilians)
4/..

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 7:44 PM

​- We don’t know the details of the bilateral meeting. With the U.S., we discussed that all sides must demonstrate a desire to end the war. This is a diplomatic meeting at the leader level. If Russian side shows no such desire, we will act accordingly.
5/..

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 7:44 PM

​- I believe we should meet without any conditions. Because if we start demanding a ceasefire beforehand, Russia will start making a hundred other demands.
6/..

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 7:44 PM

​- We are confident that the war will end. It’s important to us that this is not just a pause in the fighting, but real peace that can be protected by security guarantees.

​- The question of territories is a question we will leave for me and Putin.
7/..

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 7:44 PM

– The American weapons package includes, first and foremost, planes, air defense systems, and so on. There’s a package worth $90 billion that is part of security guarantees (EU expected to finance this)

​- No unacceptable decisions were made.

8/..

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 7:44 PM

​- The details of the security guarantees will be worked out within 10 days.

9/9 end

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 7:44 PM

Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

Russian tanks, with Russian and American flags, are driving to storm Ukrainian positions. Right now.

[image or embed]

— Olga Nesterova (@onestpress.onestnetwork.com) August 18, 2025 at 7:56 AM

RT showed the video first. Obviously it was planned to record and blast it as a hello to everyone in DC.

In normal world, Pentagon should’ve immediately issued a statement after calling kremlin. But that’s normal world..

— Olga Nesterova (@onestpress.onestnetwork.com) August 18, 2025 at 8:07 AM

From The Kyiv Independent:

A U.S.-made M113 armored personnel carrier bearing Russian and American flags was filmed storming Ukrainian positions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian propaganda media outlet RT claimed on Aug. 18.

Allegedly sent by Russian soldiers of the 70th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 42nd Guards Division, the video likely shows an M113 that was supplied to Ukraine by its Western allies. and captured by Russian forces during fighting.

The video was shared by Russian propaganda media just days after U.S. President Donald Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska in what Moscow cast as the end of its international isolation.

Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office, condemned the video as “the height of insolence.”

“Russians are using the symbols of the United States in their own terrorist, aggressive war involving the killing of civilians,” Yermak wrote on Telegram.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the footage.

Russian propaganda outlets have increasingly praised Trump as a pragmatic peacemaker while portraying Ukraine, Europe, and the U.K. as obstructionist.

Russian media frequently amplify Trump’s past claims that either President Volodymyr Zelensky or former U.S. President Joe Biden “provoked” Russia’s war, a narrative that shifts blame from Moscow.

The RT footage appeared shortly after Trump praised his Aug. 15 summit with Putin as “10 out of 10,” even though no peace agreement was reached. Trump said he and Putin agreed on “many points,” including the possibility of territorial swaps between Russia and Ukraine.

In recent statements, Trump claimed Zelensky could end the war “almost immediately” if he agreed to concessions, making clear that Ukraine would not be allowed to join NATO or reclaim Crimea under any deal he might broker with Moscow.

The footage was allegedly filmed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where Russia is preparing to make a new push, redeploying troops from other sectros of the front, according to Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

About 70% of the region is under Russian occupation, including the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe’s largest nuclear facility.

Russia declared the illegal annexation of the entire Zaporizhzhia Oblast, along with three other Ukrainian regions, in September 2022, following sham referenda.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier demanded Ukraine’s withdrawal from the Ukrainian-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson oblasts as preconditions for peace negotiations. Most recently, the demands have reportedly narrowed to Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Zaporizhzhia:

WARNING!! WARNING!! GRAPHIC IMAGERY!! WARNING!! WARNING!!

❗️In Zaporizhzhia, russian Iskander missile strikes killed three civilians and injured 20 others.

[image or embed]

— Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 6:46 AM

ALL CLEAR!!!!

Russian occupied Crimea:

1/ Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) claims that “Ukrainian special services attempted another explosion on the Crimean Bridge.”

[image or embed]

— Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 7:24 AM

2/ According to the FSB, the bomb was transported into Ukraine via Georgia. The agency says it “managed to identify and neutralize the explosive device” and detained all individuals involved.

— Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 7:24 AM

3/ Kyiv and Tbilisi have not yet commented on the FSB’s statement.

— Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 7:24 AM

Kharkiv:

A very important thing to know about this morning’s Russian attack on an apartment building in Kharkiv is that it was hit by several drones, not just one. Several drones, coming from different sides. This was a deliberate, calculated murder of civilians as they slept in their beds.

[image or embed]

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 3:30 PM

One after another — cold-bloodedly and deliberately — russia sent five kamikaze drones into an apartment building in Kharkiv, killing seven people, including an entire family with two children. The youngest was just one year old.

[image or embed]

— Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 5:54 AM

People are screaming under the rubble of their home in Kharkiv, which russia attacked with five drones this morning.

Trump rolled out the red carpet, applauded, and shook hands with the man responsible for this horror.

[image or embed]

— Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 3:58 AM

7 people are confirmed dead after the russian drone attack on Kharkiv this morning, including 2 children.

24 others were injured.

Search and rescue efforts continue.

[image or embed]

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 11:09 AM

Russia struck a residential building in Kharkiv with five!!! Shahed drones, killing five people — among them a one-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy. At least 20 others were injured, among them six children. Search and rescue efforts are still underway.

[image or embed]

— Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 2:49 AM

Don’t blame the children in the hospital for being bombed.

Blame the terrorists who fired those missiles at them.

[image or embed]

— Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 2:31 PM

Sumy:

Russia has destroyed a building of Sumy State University

Monsters. 🤬

[image or embed]

— Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 7:34 AM

Odesa:

In Odesa region, Russian terrorists hit SOCAR’s oil depot with Shahed drones, damaging all 17 tanks, a pump station, and technical facilities. A major fire broke out. No casualties reported. This is the second attack on the site in August.

[image or embed]

— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 8:10 AM

Tambov Oblast, Russia:

The Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces announced a complete halt of oil pumping for an indefinite period. The oil pumping station “Nikolskoye” in the Tambov region has been destroyed.

[image or embed]

— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 4:14 PM

Magyar’s Birds continue their hunt!

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accused Ukraine of attacking a Russian oil pipeline and allegedly halting oil supplies to the country.
www.reuters.com/business/ene…

— WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 8:35 AM

Even better, it pissed off the Hungarians.

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron skeets or videos today. Here is some adjacent material.

Now that’s a big Ukrainian dog! The Hachiko team treated Kurt 🐕 in the city of Sloviansk, which is under increasing attack as Russia tries to take more of the Donetsk region. It’s not clear how long we will be able to keep operating here.

[image or embed]

— Nate Mook (@natemook.bsky.social) August 17, 2025 at 12:44 PM

Open thread!

  • Adam L Silverman
  • AlaskaReader
  • Aziz, light!
  • Chetan Murthy
  • different-church-lady
  • Gin & Tonic
  • HinTN
  • J. Arthur Crank
  • Jay
  • Nettoyeur
  • p.a.
  • pieceofpeace
  • Sister Inspired Revolver of Freedom
  • way2blue
  • Westyny
  • Wombat Probability Cloud

    26Comments

    1. 1.

      Aziz, light!

      Hey Trump: smile, you odorous mound of triceratops dung.

      If Trump and Putin start sending each other love letters, it will break Kim Jong-Un’s heart.

      In my 73 years I didn’t dream it was possible to despise someone as much.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      p.a.

      Ukraine will have to hold on thru Jan 2029 (at least).  In no way can they (or anyone) trust this kakistocracy of an American gubmint.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Gin & Tonic

      Ukraine will promise to buy $100bn of American weapons financed by Europe in a bid to obtain US guarantees for its security after a peace settlement with Russia

      I will promise to shine Donald Trump’s shoes after I have sexual relations with Penelope Cruz. About as likely as that “peace settlement.”

      Reply
    4. 4.

      different-church-lady

      Apparently it’s perfectly okay for the president to be a senile old fool as long as reporters for CNN don’t think the White House is trying to hide it.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Wombat Probability Cloud

      Adam, huge gratitude to you, as always. I’m glad that Zelenskyy brought some backup this time.

      Meanwhile, Trump looks terrible. My mind often has been turning to how the situation will change if and when Vance is in charge.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Gin & Tonic: US guarantees for its security

      G&T, I have difficulty believing this tripe.  I mean, there’s no way Trump is gonna put US troops and pilots into Ukraine: it ain’t happenin’.  And without boots on the ground, these guarantees will be worth precisely as much as the ones from the Budapest Memorandum.

      Am I mistaken here?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      HinTN

      @Chetan Murthy:

      Am I mistaken here?

      No, but I think you miss the point. Ukraine puts these things forward to establish their bona fides. They know the pustule and what passes for his gummint apparatus haven’t the slightest intention of upholding what might be their end of this bargain. But, it forces the Europeans to look at a reality they really would rather not face

      ETA – Thanks, as always, Adam.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      J. Arthur Crank

      I think it is time to invent and market some sort of quick release bolts for the license plates so that you can quickly remove them when you need to show ID, and then when you are done, quickly install them.  We might as well get ahead of the curve here.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Chetan Murthy

      @HinTN: No, but I think you miss the point. Ukraine puts these things forward to establish their bona fides.

      Good point, and one that I overlooked, b/c I was so …. -livid- about the bullshit Ukraine is having to put up with.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Nettoyeur

      The Trump-Putin shit needs to be seen fir what it is: 1938 Hitler Sudetenland grab all over again. To be followed by seizure of the rest of Ukraine, to be followed by attempts on the Baltics.  And then inevitably, a major European war. I have watched Solovyov, Simonyan and their agit-prop cast on Kremlin TV. I speak Russian so I understand what they say and how they say it.  On alternate days they threaten to nuke various EU capitals or DC, drown or burn  all Ukrainian children who don’t switch to Russian immediately (which BTW a growing majority don’t learn any more) or even annihilate the entire Ukr population. They think that Russia deserves to rule from Vladivostok to Lisbon. I can imagine Ukraine  maybe letting go of Crimea–the Russian Empire stole it from the Tatars and it is not historically Ukraine—but not Donbass.  And security guarantees are worthless without massive arms aid and Western troops. Putin will double cross Trump exactly as Hitler double crossed Stalin. Maybe if the assorted EU ministers can get Trump to recognize that this would make him the biggest loser and fool of the century….If not, Europe is gonna have to man up like never before.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      way2blue

      Adam.  A belated thanks for your answer to my ‘minerals deal’ question.  Kinda a relief the deal was intended to grab headlines then fade from relevance.  Same as Trump’s trade deals (according to Prof G Markets podcasts…  )

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Chetan Murthy

      @way2blue: My guess is, the arms are meant to be sold -now-, and the …. “promise” is that if Ukraine (and Europe) buy those $100B of US arms, then the US will provide those “security guarantees” …. after there is a peace settlement.  Yeah, you can see that UA/EU has to do its bit first, and then the US will do its bit.  Haha, gosh I wonder if the US will actually follow-thru.  Gosh, Trump -always- follows thru on his promises, esp. when they’re written into the contract.

      ETA: and if there’s no peace settlement, but instead Ukraine is overrun, haha, Trump is on the hook for -zilch-.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Sister Inspired Revolver of Freedom

      The sane washing of the Orange Pustule continues.

      I can’t wait until the Flamingo really starts flying.

      Thank you Adam.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      pieceofpeace

      Thank you, Adam.

      I find some assurance with the EU’s expressions of absolute  intention to convey full-on, united  seriousness as the clown prick smiling as if he’s won by cheating, or giddy that he made the Honor Roll without opening a book.

      He so smart….

      And I hope the citizens of Ukraine win the Nobel Prize.  They show grace, hope, personal fortitude and bravery by facing and challenging Putin, Russia.  I can hardly bear to look at the bombed buildings and other destruction.

      Reply

