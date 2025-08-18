The Paragon Institute insists that people who don’t generate an insurance claim is a phantom enrollment or a fraudulent enrollment.

A staggering 40 percent of enrollees in 94 percent actuarial value silver plans and bronze plans had no medical claims in 2024.

The rise in phantom enrollees is absent in the small-group market, strongly suggesting it was driven by Biden’s COVID credits.

Tens of billions in federal subsidies are flowing to insurers and brokers for phantom enrollees—people without a single doctor visit, prescription filled, or service received.

This is, at best, lazy thinking.

In 2024, more than one-third of enrollees—and two-in-five with fully subsidized plans—generated no claims, meaning every taxpayer dollar went to insurers and middlemen without funding a single medical service.

I don’t use my auto insurance on an annual basis. I am, now, a pretty decent driver (let’s not talk about 1998 Dave). I pay my premium and I don’t intend to submit claims. My premiums help pay claims from people who have bad luck. This is insurance 101 — there are a lot of no claim people paying in without getting a dollar back.

Health insurance is a bit different than auto insurance as it is both a health maintenance/health finance portion (mostly primary care, preventive care, and chronic disease management) and an insurance component of payment for unusual but expensive events (Congrats you have cancer…”).

I get to teach health econ tomorrow morning so I’m going to professor mode now.

We can think about the demand of health care on a continuum. Some people have very high demand (think someone with cancer who really values getting chemo). Some people have very low demand (think generic 24 year old men). Demand is a function of underlying health, risk tolerance, social determinants of health and income. When premiums are high and administrative barriers are substantial, we would expect a higher proportion of total buyers to have relatively high demand when compared to situations when premiums are low and enrollment is easier.

We should almost always expect really sick individuals to enroll, but the marginal (last person who is flipping a coin between enrolling and not enrolling) will vary due to policy changes. In 2019 about a quarter of all ACA enrollees generated absolutely no claims in a year. This was a fairly morbid year and a fairly small market in terms of total enrollment. The minimum cost of coverage was $0 up to about 210% FPL on average and the benchmark plan was $63 per month for someone making 150% Federal Poverty Level and $21 per month for someone at 100% FPL. This is a fairly substantial cost barrier to enrollment. We should expect that the person flipping a coin has some self-assessed probability of needing care to be rather high. In 2019, we should expect people who have cancer, who have a need for a transplant etc to sign up as the costs of access to care is far lower than their expected costs of care.

The people who aren’t signing up in 2019 are likely to be the “Young Invincibles” or least “Invincibles” who are systemically pretty low risk to using care.

Now let’s fast forward to 2022. The minimum cost of coverage ($0 premium plans) is low up to 250% to 300% FPL. Enrollees with incomes between 100% to 150% are exposed to multiple zero premium Silver plans with very low cost-sharing/high actuarial value as well as likely being exposed to be zero premium Bronze and Gold plans.

Who faces new incentives to move from not buying to buying?

Well the class of folks who were willing to buy in 2019 are also likely willing to buy in 2022. They might change plans because the relative prices have changed. But they are making the same choice on the extensive margin (buy/no buy choice) as a buy. And once they purchase insurance, on average, we should expect a lot of the same care seeking behaviors. Enhanced subsidies are mostly a transfer payment rather than an enrollment incentive for these types of enrollees — they would have enrolled anyways.

Great!

Now what else is happening with much lower prices?

Lots of people who were previously not buying ACA coverage are now buying ACA coverage.

Applying this modeling approach, we should expect that the marginal enrollee in 2022 or 2023 or 2024 or 2025 is way healthier than the marginal enrollee in 2019. Zero-premium plans and reducing administrative burdens to enrollment has the biggest impact on the most marginal buyers. Those buyers tend to be young, male, healthy (or at least low probability of using services which is something related but not quite the same thing.)

So there is a huge inrush of newly marginal buyers who previously were not buyers. Some of those folks will get care that they had been deferring because their cost-sharing on negotiated rates is below their maximum willingness to pay while the cash price was above their willingness to pay. But there are a lot of people who are getting coverage because the premium is low or none and who also have a low probability of seeking care due to their own personal characteristics.

We should expect a substantial increase in the number and percentage of ACA enrollees who have low probability of generating any claims when enrolling is easier and the cost of enrollment is substantially lower. The total number and value of claims being generated is increasing far slower than the number of enrollees newly signing up so total premiums are pretty close to flat. This is purely a risk pool composition outcome.

Now was there broker fraud — yeah, but that is not the driver. It is people responding to incentives and the people who are making these new choices are systemically different than folks who had previously made the buy decision.