You are here: Home / Anderson On Health Insurance / Zero use insurance policies

Zero use insurance policies

by | 32 Comments

This post is in: 

The Paragon Institute insists that people who don’t generate an insurance claim is a phantom enrollment or a fraudulent enrollment.

A staggering 40 percent of enrollees in 94 percent actuarial value silver plans and bronze plans had no medical claims in 2024.
The rise in phantom enrollees is absent in the small-group market, strongly suggesting it was driven by Biden’s COVID credits.
Tens of billions in federal subsidies are flowing to insurers and brokers for phantom enrollees—people without a single doctor visit, prescription filled, or service received.

This is, at best, lazy thinking.

In 2024, more than one-third of enrollees—and two-in-five with fully subsidized plans—generated no claims, meaning every taxpayer dollar went to insurers and middlemen without funding a single medical service.

I don’t use my auto insurance on an annual basis. I am, now, a pretty decent driver (let’s not talk about 1998 Dave). I pay my premium and I don’t intend to submit claims. My premiums help pay claims from people who have bad luck. This is insurance 101 — there are a lot of no claim people paying in without getting a dollar back.

Health insurance is a bit different than auto insurance as it is both a health maintenance/health finance portion (mostly primary care, preventive care, and chronic disease management) and an insurance component of payment for unusual but expensive events (Congrats you have cancer…”).

I get to teach health econ tomorrow morning so I’m going to professor mode now.

We can think about the demand of health care on a continuum. Some people have very high demand (think someone with cancer who really values getting chemo). Some people have very low demand (think generic 24 year old men). Demand is a function of underlying health, risk tolerance, social determinants of health and income. When premiums are high and administrative barriers are substantial, we would expect a higher proportion of total buyers to have relatively high demand when compared to situations when premiums are low and enrollment is easier.

We should almost always expect really sick individuals to enroll, but the marginal (last person who is flipping a coin between enrolling and not enrolling) will vary due to policy changes. In 2019 about a quarter of all ACA enrollees generated absolutely no claims in a year. This was a fairly morbid year and a fairly small market in terms of total enrollment. The minimum cost of coverage was $0 up to about 210% FPL on average and the benchmark plan was $63 per month for someone making 150% Federal Poverty Level and $21 per month for someone at 100% FPL. This is a fairly substantial cost barrier to enrollment. We should expect that the person flipping a coin has some self-assessed probability of needing care to be rather high. In 2019, we should expect people who have cancer, who have a need for a transplant etc to sign up as the costs of access to care is far lower than their expected costs of care.

The people who aren’t signing up in 2019 are likely to be the “Young Invincibles” or least “Invincibles” who are systemically pretty low risk to using care.

Now let’s fast forward to 2022. The minimum cost of coverage ($0 premium plans) is low up to 250% to 300% FPL. Enrollees with incomes between 100% to 150% are exposed to multiple zero premium Silver plans with very low cost-sharing/high actuarial value as well as likely being exposed to be zero premium Bronze and Gold plans.

Who faces new incentives to move from not buying to buying?

Well the class of folks who were willing to buy in 2019 are also likely willing to buy in 2022. They might change plans because the relative prices have changed. But they are making the same choice on the extensive margin (buy/no buy choice) as a buy. And once they purchase insurance, on average, we should expect a lot of the same care seeking behaviors. Enhanced subsidies are mostly a transfer payment rather than an enrollment incentive for these types of enrollees — they would have enrolled anyways.

Great!

Now what else is happening with much lower prices?

Lots of people who were previously not buying ACA coverage are now buying ACA coverage.

Applying this modeling approach, we should expect that the marginal enrollee in 2022 or 2023 or 2024 or 2025 is way healthier than the marginal enrollee in 2019. Zero-premium plans and reducing administrative burdens to enrollment has the biggest impact on the most marginal buyers. Those buyers tend to be young, male, healthy (or at least low probability of using services which is something related but not quite the same thing.)

So there is a huge inrush of newly marginal buyers who previously were not buyers. Some of those folks will get care that they had been deferring because their cost-sharing on negotiated rates is below their maximum willingness to pay while the cash price was above their willingness to pay. But there are a lot of people who are getting coverage because the premium is low or none and who also have a low probability of seeking care due to their own personal characteristics.

We should expect a substantial increase in the number and percentage of ACA enrollees who have low probability of generating any claims when enrolling is easier and the cost of enrollment is substantially lower. The total number and value of claims being generated is increasing far slower than the number of enrollees newly signing up so total premiums are pretty close to flat. This is purely a risk pool composition outcome.

Now was there broker fraud — yeah, but that is not the driver. It is people responding to incentives and the people who are making these new choices are systemically different than folks who had previously made the buy decision.

  • Anonymous At Work
  • Auntie Anne
  • Baud
  • Belafon
  • BigG
  • BradF
  • David Anderson
  • Emily B.
  • gene108
  • Gretchen
  • JaneE
  • KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Martin
  • Ohio farmer
  • Ohio Mom
  • Paul
  • rikyrah
  • ruckus
  • Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)
  • VFX Lurker
  • William Capra

    32Comments

    5. 5.

      lowtechcyclist

      Whenever my wife and I get around to visiting Columbia*, I’m gonna have to look up your class schedule in advance. So if you walk in one day and there’s a fellow in the back row who is a few decades into the non-traditional student demographic, it might be me. :-)

      *We met, got married (Rutledge Chapel), and earned three degrees between us at USC-Columbia, so this visit will happen, the only question is when.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))

      My kid (in his 40s, but still, my kid) complained to his boss that the company-provided health plan was lousy but would still cost him more than 1/4 of his paycheck. His boss said he was a valuable employee, he’d just buy him a policy as he’d done for a chef at another restaurant. The policy he bought has a $7000+ deductible before it pays anything. In other words, he’ll have to sell his car before he can use it.

      Rich man’s insurance.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Emily B.

      I have a high-deductible plan through my employer, which I chose because it provides at least partial reimbursement for out-of-network healthcare. A couple of my doctors don’t even take insurance any more. So some years I’ve had hundreds of dollars in medical expenses from visits to out-of-network providers and zero medical expenses from in-network providers. I didn’t even bother to submit those out-of-network expenses to my insurer because I knew the total wouldn’t meet the deductible.​

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Paul

      I hate it when people drag on the flaws of the ACA. It is flawed. It is still essential.

      I’m a staunch liberal. I want universal healthcare. I also see political reality. Universal healthcare was never an option, even if they “tried harder.”

      They ignore that the ACA was a huge accomplishment. Like any program, some will try to take advantage. We cannot lose sight of the millions of people it has helped.

      Like me.

      I’m 56, involuntarily unemployed, and out of UI bennies. Without the ACA I would likely be very sick with no help on the horizon. If something catastrophic happened? /shudder

      My ACA plan in Oregon is $4 per month for a silver plan. My subsidy is ~$800 per month. With no income, I could enroll in Medicare, but I like my plan/docs. The co-pays are ridiculously affordable. My tests and doctor visits are all essentially free in network.

      Most importantly, I’m finally getting treatment for depression and substance abuse. Without work, I have struggled. Now, I’m making progress I never thought possible. A month ago, I would never have imagined I would go one night without drinking. Now I abstain several nights per week. It isn’t easy, but I have support.

      The irony is palpable. I’m getting the best, most affordable care of my life at exactly the time I need it. It’s better than any employer plan I’ve had since I was in a union in 2002.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      gene108

      @Emily B.:

      Can out of network claims count towards your deductible? If they do, they’ll lower any future out of pocket costs, especially for unexpected health issues.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Anonymous At Work

      Let’s send the Paragon Institute some thoughts regarding their Homeowners Insurance.  And yes, I expect that entire group to own homes bought with stock options and wingnut circuit money.  I ‘ll even volunteer as tribute; I can be at their homes with 10 kegs and 2 cases of Jägermeister within the hour.  I will need help amplifying the party invitations.

      I have medication needs and use what the Ancients call “Dental Insurance” yearly but gap, renter’s, and a few others often go unused.  Do they really want me to use them all the time?  What is wrong with these people as actual people?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      gene108

      @Paul:

      I hate it when people drag on the flaws of the ACA. It is flawed. It is still essential.

      I’m a staunch liberal. I want universal healthcare. I also see political reality. Universal healthcare was never an option, even if they “tried harder.”

      They ignore that the ACA was a huge accomplishment. Like any program, some will try to take advantage. We cannot lose sight of the millions of people it has helped.

      Like me.

      This is so goddam true. ACA is a literal lifeline for me.

      I had a kidney transplant in 2018. Jan 8, 2021 I got laid off. Partly due to poor work performance and the fact my employers was badly hurt by COVID.

      My transplant went into rejection. I wasn’t well enough to work. Once ARP money kicked in, which was when my UI ended, I paid almost nothing for my healthcare.

      I was out of work for 19 months. No ACA, no health insurance, and no way to afford treatment.

      I’ve been doing mostly contract work since, so I’ve been using the ACA plan for health insurance.

      I think some people don’t appreciate the peace of mind the ACA provides, when you’re out of work or working inconsistently.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      gene108

      @Paul:

      I want universal healthcare. I also see political reality. Universal healthcare was never an option, even if they “tried harder.”

      If Roberts hadn’t allowed states to opt out of Medicaid expansion, we’d be pretty damn close to universal healthcare insurance coverage. With 10 states (Texas and Florida being the biggest) not expanding Medicaid, we are at 92% insured.

      Making healthcare affordable, I think, is a different animal. I feel the way healthcare is compensated and billed is utterly irrational.

      A made up example, provider charges insurance $300 for an office visit. The insurance contract says they’ll only pay the provider $50 of which $30 is your co-pay. Seems a very arbitrary way to bill for services.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Auntie Anne

      I was one of the low claims, zero use ACA enrollees for three years.  My ACA claims were limited to annual flu shots and covid boosters.  You know what?  The premiums I paid made me feel as though I was protected just in case I got sick.  AND I figured that my low utilization could help offset some folks who had high utilization.  Win-win all the way around in my opinion.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      JaneE

      A lot of people in my generation didn’t see doctors unless they thought they were dying.

      There was a period of time when I was younger when I didn’t see a doctor for years.  A physical for employment changed that, and doctor’s appointments have been an ongoing disruptive occurrence ever since.  I wish I could still not see a doctor for years.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      rikyrah

      @gene108:

      If Roberts hadn’t allowed states to opt out of Medicaid expansion, we’d be pretty damn close to universal healthcare insurance coverage. With 10 states (Texas and Florida being the biggest) not expanding Medicaid, we are at 92% insured.

       

      The ACA was the first expansion of the American Social Safety Net that DID NOT, have in its design, the EXCLUSION of huge swaths of the American populace.

       

      It took the Robert’s Court to do that.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Ohio Mom

      Have to admit, my first thought at reading that some people don’t use their health coverage was, “They are all men.”

      Looking at you, Mr. Betty Cracker (I don’t remember why Betty thought he should go to the doctor’s, just that he was being a stereotypical guy about it. I’m hoping he relented).

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Ohio farmer

      I have an HSA compatible plan from the marketplace…. Old enough to qualify for about 750/month in premium credit….before I started going to the doctor a few years ago….the only use I had for the insurance policy was the $6000 a year I put in my HSA for tax purposes….guess I was a phantom user

      Reply
    23. 23.

      BigG

      I was going to say the author of that paper is a moron, but I’m pretty sure he a lying bastard instead. Getting the definitions correct is important.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      ruckus

      I’m a retired old and my healthcare is the VA. So all of you tax payers are providing me healthcare. Now mind you I earned it by being in the USN during a war – Vietnam, which I was halfway around the world from where I was stationed. It’s OK healthcare, I’ve been using it for decades and it’s current and as stated reasonable. I have found that as an OLD I actually have to make appointments because there really isn’t a big desire on the part of the VA to have me come in or use/bother the facilities/personal. Of course also as an old there isn’t seeming a huge need for a lot of healthcare, mostly olds are just waiting for that last ride. At least that seems to be the concept that I get from a lot of my neighbors in the seniors apartment complex I live in. The oldest resident, I’m fairly sure, is a 99 yr old woman who used to ride motorcycles around where we live and used to ride her senior 4 wheel device around the complex. Many of the people who have left were carried out in a coroners wagon. Few here are married, mostly single folks dealing with/suffering from oldfartitus. If you aren’t there yet, you’ll figure it out at some point. It’s fun.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      VFX Lurker

      @KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager)):

      My kid (in his 40s, but still, my kid) complained to his boss that the company-provided health plan was lousy but would still cost him more than 1/4 of his paycheck. His boss said he was a valuable employee, he’d just buy him a policy as he’d done for a chef at another restaurant. The policy he bought has a $7000+ deductible before it pays anything. In other words, he’ll have to sell his car before he can use it.

      Rich man’s insurance.

      In the last 20+ years I’ve heard the following stories from insured and uninsured colleagues:

      • (insured, pre-ACA) $1.5 million for Stage 4 breast cancer treatment (employer coverage covered most of it)
      • (uninsured, pre-ACA) $40,000 for a motorcycle accident
      • (uninsured, pre-ACA) $100,000 for a car accident (a kid blew a stop sign at 100Mph and slammed into my friend’s car. He woke up from his coma after three days with brain damage and the bill).
      • (uninsured, pre-ACA) poverty and a leg that had to be amputated for a treatable condition that frequent emergency room visits could not treat. Medicaid saved her life once she qualified for it, though not her leg.
      • various emergency room visits — usually $10,000 each

      If your kid has an ACA-compliant plan, he should get free preventative care (vaccinations, annual wellness exams). Also check the maximum out-of-pocket to see how much of a shield he has against catastrophic events that cost $40,000-$1.5 million.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Gretchen

      I looked at the Paragon Institute website. The head’s only listed job was doing health policy for the first Trump White House. They are interested in getting rid of the rampant waste, fraud, and abuse in Medicaid. They also complain about « able-bodied »  people on Medicaid. How do they think the able-bodied turn into non-able-bodied? That’s a real hobby-horse of the right – that healthy people want health insurance. Universal health insurance for everyone not only isn’t a goal for them, they consider it anathema for the healthy.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      William Capra

      The entire country (well, the saner portions of it, anyway) also have had a very painful and fairly recent reminder about just how quickly one can go from “I don’t think I’ll need to see a doctor at all next year” to “I am lying face-down in the ICU with 20 liters of O2 blowing into my face”.  I would expect that is still warping the curve considerably toward buying, and not using, just-in-case insurance, even if you aren’t in the habit of getting an annual physical and are just tooling along in the blissful reaches of widely spaced health claims.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)

      The Paragon Institute insists that people who don’t generate an insurance claim is a phantom enrollment or a fraudulent enrollment.

      Three decades’ worth of terrifying people about using their insurance benefits, from horror stories about out-of-network costs to fears of medical-debt-driven bankruptcies, have disinclined so many people from using their benefits. It’s thr health insurance market working as designed. And now because people treat health insurance like auto insurance – something you need IN CASE OF catastrophe not something life-enhancing – they’re not to be counted as enrollees.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      BradF

      Its not apples to apples, but what is the average percent use in an average ERISA plan? We have no anchor for comparison. Also, if you read the paper carefully, their headline number (which the WSJ jumped on) is revised down:

      CMS reports that the total number of individual market enrollees without claims in 2024 was 11.7 million. CMS’s count includes anyone enrolled at any point in the year, making it higher than annualized enrollment reports. On an annualized basis, there were only about two-thirds as many individual market enrollees as reported by CMS’s data. Adjusted to an annual basis, 7.8 million individual market enrollees used no medical services in 2024—an increase of nearly 5.5 million enrollees using no medical services from 2021.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Martin

      A question: is this a critique of, like, the literal point of insurance which is to distribute risk across policyholders and therefore there shouldn’t be claims, or is this a critique that healthcare doesn’t entirely work that way and covers routine things where there isn’t (and probably shouldn’t be) cost pooling, like annual checkups or whatever? I don’t understand what point they’re trying to make apart from ‘ACA bad’.

      I’m assuming it’s more of the latter, and like why didn’t I go to the doctor last year, maybe get some preventative care (which we advocate for) and the answer is ‘I’m a boy’. I get my covid/flu shots. Does that even generate a claim in my HMO? I don’t want to say their argument is dumb, because I don’t understand what their argument even is.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Martin

      @Gretchen: Ah, okay. This is ginning up a study that can be used by members of Congress to justify cutting funding. So there is no argument, it’s just a hit job. No wonder I was confused.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))

      @VFX Lurker:

       

      @VFX Lurker: I think it’s only, like, catastrophic insurance. I haven’t seen the policy, he’s texted me portions of it, but it sounds like it pays 100% of in-network costs once the deductible is met, but nothing before that. I pointed out to him that it would protect him from bankruptcy if he got cancer or was in a car accident (or work accident, he does work in a restaurant, which isn’t exactly a safe workplace). But he pointed out that he would have to sell his car to pay the deductible, so it really is rich man’s insurance.

      Granted, if he has a work accident that’s worker’s comp (eventually), and we’d lend him the deductible, but the point remains that his boss doesn’t exactly understand the financial realities of his workers.

      His previous insurance was Medicaid, thanks to the 300% of poverty level rule and only being employed part of the year (and unemployed the previous year).

      Reply

