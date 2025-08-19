Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 / Domestic Terrorism Open Thread: Paving the Way for the Attack on the CDC in Atlanta

Domestic Terrorism Open Thread: Paving the Way for the Attack on the CDC in Atlanta

by | 51 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

A terrorist targeted federal workers last week. There wasn’t much reporting on it. But I’m not finished thinking about it! 🧵
An anti-vaxxer fired more than 500 gunshots into CDC Atlanta, shattering 150 “blast-proof” windows on 6 buildings. Employees were pinned down in terror.

— John Skiles Skinner (@skiles.blue) August 16, 2025 at 9:35 PM

===

Here is video taken by an employee, caught outdoors when the shooting started, crouching behind a stone retaining wall
Content warning: gun shots, obviously

[image or embed]

— John Skiles Skinner (@skiles.blue) August 16, 2025 at 9:39 PM

===

First the terrorist tried to enter campus in a car filled with guns. When he wasn’t allowed past the gates, he started firing from a CVS drugstore across the street. From a semi-automatic weapon, 500 shots is a lot. He was at it for a long time.
Here are the weapons & shell casings he left behind.

[image or embed]

— John Skiles Skinner (@skiles.blue) August 16, 2025 at 9:43 PM

===

Miraculously, he didn’t hit a single CDC employee! But he did kill David Rose, the police officer who responded, who leaves behind two children and a pregnant wife.
I can't help but imagine the vast attention this case would have received if the race of the shooter and the victim were reversed.

[image or embed]

— John Skiles Skinner (@skiles.blue) August 16, 2025 at 9:46 PM

===

But a white guy with a COVID conspiracy manifesto isn’t news at this point. After all, that’s who runs the government now!
The CDC is a part of Health & Human Services, headed by RFK Jr., whose conspiracy-addled ideology is indistinguishable from the motivations of this terrorist.

[image or embed]

— John Skiles Skinner (@skiles.blue) August 16, 2025 at 9:47 PM


Trump has made no comment. The White House has found the time to post a video of the arrest of that guy who threw a sandwich at a cop, but nothing about a cop killed defending the government’s own employees.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, whose district includes parts of Atlanta, has also said nothing.

CDC leadership also hasn’t been very communicative. To be fair to them, their staff who would would have dealt with this situation were mostly fired by DOGE.

So my fellow civil servants at the CDC feel abandoned. They are hated with a murderous rage and no one cares.

You know why CDC has blast-proof windows? A response to the Oklahoma city bombing, in 1995. That’s how long the American right wing has been mass-killing federal workers.

The bombing followed the Gingrich Revolution of 1994, when hatred of government workers rushed into the political mainstream.

This meme expresses the hopelessness that government workers feel. We are enemies of the people, according to our own bosses. Violence against us is tacitly (or explicitly) sanctioned.
Black-majority places, and public health workers, in particular.

[image or embed]

— John Skiles Skinner (@skiles.blue) August 16, 2025 at 10:03 PM

===

Follow-up:
The CDC boss has attempted to improve communication about this. There have been some comms hiccups but considering her boss is RFK Jr., I find her openness and honesty brave.
archive.is/2025.08.12-2…

[image or embed]

— John Skiles Skinner (@skiles.blue) August 16, 2025 at 11:37 PM

===

Finally, note: DOGE and the Trump administration are so opposed to remote work that they rushed CDC employees back to the office without active shooter training.
Other security measures failed because of staffing shortages. The shooter killed himself because no one else managed to.

— John Skiles Skinner (@skiles.blue) August 17, 2025 at 12:06 AM

===

I was just revisiting the Wikipedia page for the 2017 Vegas mass shooting… that was just over 1000 rounds from what seemed to be a fairly well thought out attack.
This nut got off 500 rounds *at a high-profile government building* by apparently just showing up and winging it.

— Rudely Van Gelder (@rudelyvangelder.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 4:12 AM

===

Even though this act of terrorism hasn't been acknowledged by political leaders including the President, the people of Atlanta are standing up and making noise about it:
atlantaciviccircle.org/2025/08/17/a…

[image or embed]

— John Skiles Skinner (@skiles.blue) August 17, 2025 at 10:07 PM

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    51Comments

    6. 6.

      eclare

      I used to work out at a gym that was frequented by a lot of CDC employees.  A good friend of mine worked there, but in a satellite office.  It’s so sad.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Baud: White people in the US don’t think we or people associated with us are humans, and US media reflects this.

      Obligatory #NotAllWhitePeople

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Deputinize America

      @Baud:

      “Don’t you dare blackmail me into voting for that neoliberal corporatist shill by talking about the Supreme Court! My vote is MINE and has to be earned!”

      – Bernie/Stein Voter from 2016

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Old Man Shadow

      Most people are ignorant of how much value government employees contribute to the economy.

      They are easily led into pernicious beliefs.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      p.a.

      @Old Man Shadow:  Most people are ignorant of how much value government employees contribute to the economy.

      They are easily led into pernicious beliefs.

       

       

       

      This isn’t accidental.  It’s generations of reich-wing media’s shithose an MSM’s fucking laziness about gvt. employees and what they do.  Except, of course the military, who are, after all, gvt. employees.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      The framing is all wrong.  This guy can’t be a tuuuurst because he’s white, therefore, just a poor person who probably has untreated mental health issues and deserves our sympathy and pity.*

      *Probable Faux “News” talking point that was blasted out for the 5 minutes they might have covered this.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Raoul Paste

      @Old Man Shadow: “ they are easily lead into pernicious beliefs”

      About a hell of a lot of things.  Whipped up into a frenzy with various lies, and we are seeing the result.

      ETA. Or what p.a. said

      Reply
    17. 17.

      cmorenc

      I have a hardcore MAGA true-believer first cousin with whom I’m friends on Facebook (along with her brothers and sisters, also first cousins, two of whom are solidly progressive, go figure).  Today, my MAGA 1st cousin sent a link to a FB post about a class-action lawsuit by the now-pardoned J6 convicts against Nancy Pelosi for conspiring to fabricate charges against peaceful protesters, in which they are purportedly confident of winning 300+ million in claims against Pelosi.  I knew better than to take MAGA cousin’s beliefs on directly, but responded (on FB) pointing out that since venue for the suit would be in DC (or perhaps ND-Cal), it will be a challenge to find a jury pool receptive to those allegations, and also the critical legal distinction between being pardoned for a crime, and an exoneration of a person convicted of a crime who was later proven innocent.  Which means that the plaintiffs in the J6 suit would have the burden of proving both: a) they were actually innocent protesters who were wrongly convicted; and b) that Nancy Pelosi wrongfully caused their convictions by fraudulently framing them as violent protesters.  Also that while this hard-core MAGAs are firmly convinced this is true, not so much by the general population (including much of the prospective jury pool)

      Like quite a few MAGAs I know, my 1st cousin is otherwise very pleasant and sociable to hang around with, such at my (and their) elderly Uncle’s birthday party, at least so long as one stays away from arguing politics.  And her occasional hard-core MAGA FB posts are, for me, a useful 1st-hand window into the current mindset of hard-core MAGA true believers.  It’s pleasantly surprising how her brother and sister who are politically active on the progressive side, nonetheless grew up in the same household.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Gretchen

      One of this administration’s stupid obsessions is their hatred of work from home. They’re so lazy they do as little work as possible, and they think everyone else is like that too. Given the chance to watch tv all day, like the president, they know they would do that and never do the work. They don’t even have enough understanding of the sort of work government workers do that they don’t know that it’s obvious when the working isn’t getting done, from home or in the  office. And of course, they love the petty control of writing someone up for taking too long of a lunch.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      schrodingers_cat

      I am in Mumbai and the city is being lashed by rains continuously for the last 4 days. Mumbai in monsoons has a unique charm.

      I haven’t eaten one bad meal. The produce is excellent as well. Earlier this year when I was in London it was the same there as well. Why are these snowflakes afraid of cities, again? They are glorious.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Soprano2

      @Baud: I think it’s that they don’t think we’re IMPORTANT humans. They think we’re humans, but the things that happen to us aren’t that important to them, and that includes government workers.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Soprano2

      @schrodingers_cat: Why are these snowflakes afraid of cities, again? They are glorious.

      Because that’s where the liberals and non-white people are, and we all know how scary they are. /s/s/s/s/s/s/s/s At this point in my life you couldn’t pay me enough to live in a small town or out in the country, far away from emergency medical services and stores.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      ArchTeryx

      @schrodingers_cat: They never do learn. The tankie left just exists to throw garbage from the stands and claiming to be purer than the rest of us. Mostly because they don’t have to worry about their rights, medical care, jobs, etc. taken away. Just like with the oligarchs, politics is just a morality play and a game to them. Not something that can claim the lives of tens of millions of people. We’re just not important.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Gretchen:

      It’s typical “every accusation is a confession” revelations from that crowd.

      When I retired from Club Fed at the end of 2023, we’d spent the previous 6 months setting up a really good 3-at-home/2-at-the-office hybrid program.  Of course some of our dinosaur pointy-haired mid-level (GS-15) managers still hated it but most did not, employees liked it as a great middle ground.

      And we had all the kinks worked out in terms of setting people up for long-term working from home.

      Not to mention our agency had been bleeding edge, full-time remote for years prior to the plague.

      And all that got tossed when P-Tape came in.  I’m not in touch with my former office but can only imagine the clusterfuck of the last year not to mention people who’d been working fulltime remote for a decade with no performance issues and who don’t live anywhere near an office having to uproot themselves.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Jackie

      Don’t have a link, but the WaPo is reporting the Justice Department is investigating DC’s police over “alleged fake crime data.” FFOTUS doesn’t take kindly to being called a LIAR about how crime in DC is actually down, not rising – IOW, there’s no justification for bringing in National Guard troops from all over the country.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      VFX Lurker

      @cmorenc: Like quite a few MAGAs I know, my 1st cousin is otherwise very pleasant and sociable to hang around with, such at my (and their) elderly Uncle’s birthday party, at least so long as one stays away from arguing politics.

      I know people like that at work. Pleasant people until the mask comes off and they reveal their abhorrent beliefs.

      I think of them as werewolves.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      H.E.Wolf

      Reminds me of the numerous health-care workers at abortion clinics – from front-desk staff, to physicians – who’ve been shot to death in the past 30-40 years, because the right-wing ginned up hatred against them.

      Moreover, it is not a coincidence that the anti-abortion movement sprang from some of the same sources as the anti-integration movement. The Black community knows about being killed because hatred was fomented against them. :-(

      Meanwhile the rest of us are out here working in the opposite direction. We do well to remember that also.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      eclare

      @Soprano2:

      I have two major hospitals within ten minutes of me.  I didn’t decide to buy this house based on access to medical care, but it’s nice to know it’s there.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      VFX Lurker

      @schrodingers_cat:

      I am in Mumbai and the city is being lashed by rains continuously for the last 4 days. Mumbai in monsoons has a unique charm.

      I haven’t eaten one bad meal. The produce is excellent as well. Earlier this year when I was in London it was the same there as well. Why are these snowflakes afraid of cities, again? They are glorious.

      That sounds so lovely. Glad you’re having a great trip!

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Soprano2

      @eclare: That’s something a lot of people don’t think about when they think it would be nice to retire to the country. I remember my dad’s wife talking about how it took the ambulance 15 minutes to get to their house two miles outside a small town when he had a massive heart attack. When I call for EMS transport for my husband, they’re at our door about a minute after I hang up the phone!

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Soprano2

      @H.E.Wolf: I don’t think it’s commonly known, but the first ever shooting at an abortion clinic happened right here in Springfield, MO in 1980 or 1981. The front desk secretary was shot and paralyzed – I knew her, she was active in NOW and in LBGTQ organizations. I think it’s not well-known because no one was killed.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      gene108

      @Jackie:

      Don’t have a link, but the WaPo is reporting the Justice Department is investigating DC’s police over “alleged fake crime data.”

      DC’s published crime data differs from the FBI’s. This can be due to different categories each agency uses to record crime stats, for example.

      Mistakes can be made but if the FBI is reporting a 15% drop in crime and DC is reporting a 22% drop in crime, the trend is the same. Difference in reporting metrics, etc. probably account for the difference.

      From Paul Krugman’s Substack. A couple of points from his guest Jeff Asher. Emphasis mine.

      And you compare that to crime stats, where the FBI last week published the 2024 crime stats. They won’t publish an estimate of 2025 until around this time next year. And this was really early. August is really early for them to publish crime data from the preceding year. By that point, your trends have changed. Your understanding of what’s happening is kind of useless if you’re going off of year old data.

      And the other factor that I think lends itself now to analyzing data much more effectively, is that a lot of places are just publishing the data. A lot of cities, a lot of states, they’re publishing the data daily, they’re publishing it weekly, they’re publishing it monthly. And the FBI is even going to start publishing their raw data monthly. It’s going to be, for a lot of people, I think, a disaster to use just because it’s going to be, “here’s the raw data, unaudited, prone to being updated.” It’s going to be difficult. But if you know how to use it, it can give really good insights. And so being able to evaluate monthly data, weekly data, daily data puts you in a position to understand, to know what the trends are basically as they occur, which for crime is kind of the first time we’ve ever been able to do that. And in a very nerdy way I think that’s very exciting.

      Jeff Asher: Within a city, within a district, there are times, either by mistake or by intention, that an agency will manipulate a certain type of crime. There are times where things will get underreported. There will be mistakes. There are times where things will get over reported and there will be mistakes.

      But because there’s 18,000 individual agencies reporting data, usually when the data is wrong, it’s obviously wrong.

      It’s like Chicago reporting, you know, six murders in a month when the city averages over 20, and in some years more than that.

      paulkrugman.substack.com/p/talking-with-jeff-asher?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=2…

      Reply
    44. 44.

      suzanne

      @Soprano2:

      That’s something a lot of people don’t think about when they think it would be nice to retire to the country. 

      Yeah. My FIL died of a heart attack at home. Took EMS 35 minutes to get out to the farmhouse. Can’t say for sure that he would have survived had he been at their previous home in town, but emergency response was single-digit response times there. So make of that what you will.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @VFX Lurker: Speaking as a former engineer in corporate America… I could sense it. In the sense that “those who hate Jews seldom hate only Jews,” they didn’t mind letting their hates show, as long as you weren’t the target of that hate.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Dan B

      @schrodingers_cat: Stayed in the penthouse of a woman whose husband was the poet laureate of India.  It was in the posh district west of Chowpatty Beach.  Shopping in the intensely crowded shopping neighborhood was unreal.  And we had wonderful Gujarati food, among others.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Soprano2

      @suzanne: I think a lot of people don’t realize they don’t just transport you to the hospital; they have things in the ambulance that can keep you alive until they get you to the hospital. That’s one reason you should always call 911 if you think you’re having a heart attack or stroke.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      WereBear

      @Soprano2: That’s something a lot of people don’t think about when they think it would be nice to retire to the country.

      I’ve seen this over and over. The dream was never road-tested, and now they are far from first to get their power back, need a road trip to get groceries or prescriptions, and house/yard maintenance.

      They love that looooooong driveway until the winter when they need bring the trash and recyclables down to the road. If they have pick-up, which they might not.

      Reply

