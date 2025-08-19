Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Pastor Mike Johnson, King of White-Bread Chutzpah

by | 50 Comments

Johnson Says Newsom Is Insulting Voters by Letting Them Vote – New York Magazine apple.news/Aqwbr2d45T62…

— Dana Brown (@jdanab.bsky.social) August 19, 2025 at 1:28 PM

Unpaywalled link:

Republicans want to demonize Gavin Newsom’s effort to give his party some extra U.S. House seats in the 2026 midterms. But they have a bit of a messaging problem. After all, Newsom is very explicitly responding to the power grab Donald Trump demanded in Texas (as indicated by the formal name for the legislation the California governor is pushing to authorize a ballot initiative in November: the Election Rigging Response Act).

Beyond the fact that Trump did it first, Republicans can’t really get too pious about what Newsom is doing because it reflects the reality that blue states, by and large, have been much more likely than red states to let independent commissions rather than partisan politicians draw their congressional and state legislative districts. Many Democrat-led states have embedded these practices in their laws and constitutions. Indeed, that’s why California has to hold a special election: to enable its legislature to do what Texas’s (and probably Florida’s, Missouri’s, and Indiana’s) can do as an exercise in pure partisan power…

And that’s why House Speaker Mike Johnson’s social media attack on Newsom is such a profile in chutzpah:

Pastor Mike Johnson, King of White-Bread Chutzpah

So Newsom is attempting to “disenfranchise millions of California voters” by letting them vote on a congressional map? Will voters in Texas have a chance to vote on the map Trump is pushing through that state’s legislature? How about in Johnson’s Louisiana, where the U.S. House map drafted by that state’s Republican-controlled legislature has been deemed in violation of the Voting Rights Act in both district and circuit courts? If Governor Ron DeSantis follows through on his threat to conduct a mid-decade re-redistricting in Florida to give the GOP even more of a cushion for the midterms, will Sunshine State voters get to vote on that? Of course not…

===

GOP populists plot to repeatedly bypass Mike Johnson www.axios.com/2025/08/14/m…

— Rod,Tia & Lola's dad (@roddsdad.bsky.social) August 15, 2025 at 4:32 AM

A desperate man(ling) will try desperate measures…

House Speaker Mike Johnson‘s (R-La.) right flank is trying to bypass him repeatedly next month by forcing votes on releasing the Epstein files and banning congressional stock trading…

State of play: Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) wants to force a vote on Rep. Tim Burchett’s (R-Tenn.) bill to ban members of Congress, their spouses and dependent children from trading or owning stocks.

– Tamping down congressional stock trading has been a cause célèbre for lawmakers in both parties for years, but congressional leaders have largely stonewalled their efforts to secure a vote.

– Another discharge petition from Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) on forcing the release of the Justice Department’s documents on Jeffrey Epstein is set to trigger a vote within days of the House’s return to session next month.

Between the lines: The Epstein petition is widely expected to obtain 218 signatures, with most Democrats and several right-wing Republicans likely to sign on…

===

Speaker Mike Johnson caught between lawmakers and Trump in GOP map fight
www.washingtonpost.com/politics/202…

— Timothy McBride (@mcbridetd.bsky.social) August 15, 2025 at 9:38 AM

Cue the world’s tiniest violin — “Speaker Mike Johnson caught between lawmakers and Trump in GOP map fight” [gift link]:

Speaker Mike Johnson is serving as mediator between the White House and Republican lawmakers worried about President Donald Trump’s ambitious drive to remake the national map to strengthen the House GOP majority in the 2026 midterm elections.

It’s a tough spot for the speaker, who is trying to mollify Republican House members who worry they may be targeted in a redistricting war, while also backing Trump’s push to expand the GOP’s razor-thin House majority — and solidify the president’s agenda for the second half of his administration…

Johnson has kept in regular touch with Trump’s team about its redistricting push, a White House official confirmed. Trump aides have told the speaker to reassure anxious House Republicans that “no one is getting sacrificed,” according to a person familiar with the conversation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to be candid about private deliberations.

The message has assuaged some, but it has not convinced other Republican lawmakers whose futures in Congress could be jeopardized if Texas Republicans go ahead with their plan to create five additional GOP seats in a rare round of mid-cycle redistricting. The Texas gambit has sparked a cascade of threats from blue-state governors, from California to Maryland, to retaliate in ways that would imperil Republican members in those states.

“I really don’t like the idea that this is going to be some sort of redistricting war, or there’s going to be this domino effect where one state after another upends their district lines. That’s not the way things are supposed to work,” said Rep. Kevin Kiley, whose GOP district is one of five that California Democrats could erase if Texas proceeds with its plan.

Republican state lawmakers in Indiana are set to meet with Trump at the end of the month to discuss redistricting as some lawmakers remain concerned over how their district lines could be redrawn…

Redistricting is only the latest headache for Johnson, who oversees a historically narrow House majority with boisterous personalities who have often stymied passage of key legislation. A larger majority could ensure a continuation of Johnson’s speakership for another two years and give him a wider margin for success. But the redistricting debate could make it harder for him to pass legislation in the meantime.

The House Republican campaign arm and Johnson have been at pains to say they are not the driving force behind the effort to redraw the national map…

A presentation given to House GOP lawmakers and donors at Johnson’s political retreat in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, [last] week showed the map in Texas with its current lines, not those the legislature has proposed that have yet to be adopted. At a different briefing led by the White House and the Congressional Leadership Fund, the House GOP’s fundraising arm, redistricting was briefly discussed and described as a response to Democrats having drawn maps to their political advantage for years…

Some red-state Republicans are concerned, too. Texas Republican House members are frustrated that their seats in the new map, which is on the path to approval, would become more competitive and that they might have to fend off primary challengers in slightly less conservative districts. Some fear their districts could include more Democratic voters and become swingier.

Lawmakers privately noted that Johnson is bearing the brunt of the worries because his colleagues are loath to defy Trump…

He who sups with the Devil, Pastor, needs to bring a long spoon.

Reader Interactions

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    50Comments

    1. 1.

      RaflW

      Amazing to me that the last powerful GOP Speaker was John Boehner … 10 years ago. But Boehner was old school enough to know how to negotiate deals that had some shred of upside for members (and constituents? Hmmm… maybe).

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Suzanne

      @RaflW: Boehner hated that job. Remember when he announced his resignation and was whistling “Zip A Dee Doo Dah”?

      I saw an interview with him some years later, and he said, essentially, that the caucus was un-herd-able then.

      Johnson is terrible, but at least he realizes that nobody likes choirboys and thus stays out of sight insofar as he can.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      cain

      I’ve been enjoying Newsom’s attacks on GOP/Trump. They haven’t been able to counter him at all. But I have also seen that the attacks by South Park have also been met with the same kind of shocked, don’t know what to do feeling.

      I think blood is in the water, and there should be a lot more of this kind of mocking by Democrats.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      gene108

      One thing I’ve noticed about this Congressional session is, despite the drama, House Republicans will obediently pass Trump’s agenda when it is time to vote.

      I doubt there are enough House Republicans willing to defy Trump on the Epstein Files to force a vote. Republicans are mostly spineless sycophants with a few evil geniuses sprinkled throughout the party.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jackie

      @cain:

      I think blood is in the water, and there should be a lot more of this kind of mocking by Democrats.

      Is it still Shark Week? (rubbing hands gleefully)

      Reply
    8. 8.

      piratedan

      I never thought we’d reach the point where shamelessness and hypocrisy is a superpower.  Granted, its all spun as somewhat reasonable and simply politics but they way that its reported, as if these facetious fucks have any reason to believe that they should speak publicly about this when the very act itself is in response to their own fucking cheating just is maddening.

      Who can blame them, the MSM certainly has the opportunity to report this in scathing honesty if they choose to do so.  Those amongst the politically aware know without a doubt that these people are lying hypocritical bastards and if there was any justice at all, they would be driven from office and placed in jail for perjury, alas, lying for the GOP is a feature and strangely enough, one that is rarely seen as a crime.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Steve LaBonne

      @gene108: But they know that the extreme unpopularity of Trump’s agenda will kill them in November 2026 and it’s fun to watch their exquisite agony at being forced to kiss Trump’s ass anyway.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      dmsilev

      Some red-state Republicans are concerned, too. Texas Republican House members are frustrated that their seats in the new map, which is on the path to approval, would become more competitive and that they might have to fend off primary challengers in slightly less conservative districts. Some fear their districts could include more Democratic voters and become swingier.

      I mean, duh. They can do their best to pack Democratic voters into a tiny number of districts, but sooner or later they have to start making those ostensibly-Republican-safe districts less safe if they want more of them.

      Unless Trump is planning on repealing math.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Steve LaBonne

      @dmsilev: If the FSM loves us enough to give us a real Democratic wave in 2026, gerrymandering taken a step too far is going to kill Republicans in more than one red state.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      cain

      @piratedan: It’s the world we live in. Of course, the media is tsk tsk’ing Dems for acting childish while nary a word on our toddler in chief who left a group of leaders, allies of ours to run to Putin to tell him all about what happened.

      Fucking embarrassing. These people and the media have been attacking Biden, Hillary, and Obama for the slightest missteps. Crying about how we look weak because of the above looked cross-eyed at something.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Archon

      Democrats have no choice but to play this game but if the Supreme Court decides to completely strike down the voting rights act (which seems likely at this point) Republicans will basically be able to gerrymander every black representative from the South out of their seats.

      Seems like we are in a downward spiral to civil unrest or war unless the Grim Reaper decides to check in at the White House soon.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Jackie

      “Elon Musk is quietly pumping the brakes on his plans to start a political party,“ the Wall Street Journal reports.

      “Musk has told allies that he wants to focus his attention on his companies and is reluctant to alienate powerful Republicans by starting a third party that could siphon off GOP voters.”

      “Musk’s posture marks a shift from early last month, when he said he would form what he called the America Party to represent U.S. voters who are unhappy with the two major political parties.”

      So in other words, Muskrat will continue financing MAGA candidates for 2026 and beyond. Not really surprised. He needs FFOTUS to continue his projects being exempt from taxes.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      dmsilev

      @Jackie: Can’t imagine that anyone is really surprised at this news. It’s not like he was actually putting in the enormous amount of work and money that would be needed, and his attention span is pretty short these days.

      Kinda sucks to be a SpaceX or Tesla employee right now, more than usual I mean. ‘Musk is going to be paying more attention to his companies’ is a hell of a threat.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Steve LaBonne:

      But they know that the extreme unpopularity of Trump’s agenda will kill them in November 2026

      I’m not doomsaying, so don’t @ me, but this is a theory that has yet to be tested and that election is very far away. I recall that Dobbs was going to change everything. Since January, that asshole has done all kinds of things that people say they don’t like, but we do not yet know whether that will change how they vote.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Splitting Image

      @cain:

      I’ve been enjoying Newsom’s attacks on GOP/Trump. They haven’t been able to counter him at all. But I have also seen that the attacks by South Park have also been met with the same kind of shocked, don’t know what to do feeling.

      I think blood is in the water, and there should be a lot more of this kind of mocking by Democrats.

      There seems to be bipartisan agreement that Newsom is going much too far. Nina Turner is attacking him from the left and Mike Johnson is attacking him from the right. According to my understanding of American politics, built as it is on decades of watching the Sunday news shows and reading the New York Times Op-Ed page, this means that Newsom is right over the target and needs to double and triple down on what he is doing.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      mrmoshpotato

      “Speaker Mike Johnson caught between lawmakers and Trump in GOP map fight”

      Ask your magic 8-ball, I mean porn log, for guidance, Mr. Speaker!

      Reply
    25. 25.

      kindness

      @Splitting Image: Does Nina Turner have any followers?  I haven’t seen any real folk on the left criticize Gavin.  Seems to all be coming from the MSM Village Insider types who don’t really hold any sway.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      I give you the words of efgoldman

      This must be driving the comedians crazy. How can you mock and parody people who have raised self-parody to impossible levels?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Another Scott

      I’m of several minds on this “ban Congressional stock trading” stuff.

      1. I remember how PACs were going to democratize campaign funding by letting little guys pool their resources to have an impact similar to the big smoke-filled-rooms guys.  Didn’t quite work out that way, did it??  The details matter – a lot – or they will make the problems worse.
      2. AFAIK, most of the early RWNJ push to “ban stock trading” was a cudgel to attack Pelosi since her husband’s job was/is running a real estate and venture capital investment and consulting firm. They’d probably be going after Jane Harman (of Harman-Kardon) the same way if she were still in office.  I don’t know how you can sensibly “ban” trading in situations like that – is she supposed to divorce her husband?  Is she or he supposed to sell his company?  Is disclosure, instead, ever enough?  Isn’t meaningful disclosure and maybe restrictions on timing windows a reasonable approach?  Why should new back benchers be treated the same high leadership when they have far less power and influence?
      3. Any restrictions on Congress for stock trading should similarly apply to high officials in the Administration and the Courts.  For the same reasons.
      4. We don’t want normal people to have to take vows of poverty to represent us and work for us.  Musk Jr and Ellison Jr won’t care if they can’t trade stock after they buy a seats in the Senate.  :-/  Someone whose only income is their federal salary who, say, inherited a few shares in the family business, or needs to sell part of their 401k to help a child start a business and gets some stock in return, might.

      Too many of these bills are of the stampeded “We Must Do Something!  This is Something!  Therefore We Must Do It!!” variety.  Opposition to a particular bill is not automatically a sign of The Oligarchy Protecting Their Own!!!  And too often they work against the interests of Democrats and democrats and the people they represent.

      Let’s be careful.  The details matter.  (Yes, the appearances matter very much, also too.)

      FWIW.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.
      ==
      (Who only owns mutual index funds in his 401k.)

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Kayla Rudbek

      @Another Scott: I would be happy if Congress had to abide by the same financial reporting regulations that the GS-13 and up federal employees do, or alternatively had to wear all of their sponsorships on their clothing like a professional athlete or race car driver (only I would require the Congresscritters to look like billboards whenever they were outside of their bedrooms).

      Reply
    32. 32.

      eclare

      @Kayla Rudbek:

      When I worked for a large public accounting firm in the early 90’s, there were strict rules about avoiding conflicts of interest.  Even rules to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest.  One of my coworkers, definitely not rich, had to sell some stock.

      If he could be forced to do it, so can Congress.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Kayla Rudbek

      @eclare: the senior patent examiners have limitations on how much stock they can own in companies that come across their desks (they are all technical specialists so e.g. you don’t want the guy examining the washing machine patents to own too much stock in LG, Maytag, Whirlpool, etc). Apparently the guy who issued the patent on Airborne quit and bought stock in the company who owned that patent right after he quit…

      Reply
    37. 37.

      schrodingers_cat

      @cain: I have seen some socialists criticizing Newsom for not being progressive enough. IDK how widespread this phenomena is. At this point these so called self anointed progressives should be treated as Republicans because despite their lofty class warrior rhetoric their actions are indistinguishable from them.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      sab

      @eclare: Is that the Chris Mathews northern lights photo? Northern lights are on my probably not achievable bucket list. Maybe Iceland. That seems great if only we were  younger. My husband has Hawaii on his list. I don’t want to go there and neither of us want to fly in US airspace.

      Getting old is weird. Accepting that there are limits, in time and capabilities. Accepting is the hard part.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      sab

      My biggest cat is supposed to go in for dental work today. Being a cat, he has to be knocked out for it. So no food since 8 pm. All the cats were shocked: no food?

      Our other cats have gone to sleep. Apparently he is a night feeder, and he is very upset. Woke me up an hour ago because he has no food.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      eclare

      @sab:

      You’re probably right about Canada.  But AK has the ADA (while it exists) so I think that would be doable.  I went with some relatives who were around 70, and we rented a minivan and drove all over.  We went in summer, though, no Northern lights.  I’m sure there are special excursions just for that.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      sab

      Drought this month. Every time they promise rain it doesn’t happen. Not for the state in general but just for my part of my city. Thunderstorms all around but we get not a drop of rain.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      eclare

      @sab:

      The same thing has been happening here, and it’s very frustrating.  At least the heat finally broke.  After being 100 or close to it the past several days, the high tomorrow is only 92.  Bliss.

      Good luck at the vet today.

      Reply

