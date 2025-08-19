Unpaywalled link:

Republicans want to demonize Gavin Newsom’s effort to give his party some extra U.S. House seats in the 2026 midterms. But they have a bit of a messaging problem. After all, Newsom is very explicitly responding to the power grab Donald Trump demanded in Texas (as indicated by the formal name for the legislation the California governor is pushing to authorize a ballot initiative in November: the Election Rigging Response Act). Beyond the fact that Trump did it first, Republicans can’t really get too pious about what Newsom is doing because it reflects the reality that blue states, by and large, have been much more likely than red states to let independent commissions rather than partisan politicians draw their congressional and state legislative districts. Many Democrat-led states have embedded these practices in their laws and constitutions. Indeed, that’s why California has to hold a special election: to enable its legislature to do what Texas’s (and probably Florida’s, Missouri’s, and Indiana’s) can do as an exercise in pure partisan power… And that’s why House Speaker Mike Johnson’s social media attack on Newsom is such a profile in chutzpah: So Newsom is attempting to “disenfranchise millions of California voters” by letting them vote on a congressional map? Will voters in Texas have a chance to vote on the map Trump is pushing through that state’s legislature? How about in Johnson’s Louisiana, where the U.S. House map drafted by that state’s Republican-controlled legislature has been deemed in violation of the Voting Rights Act in both district and circuit courts? If Governor Ron DeSantis follows through on his threat to conduct a mid-decade re-redistricting in Florida to give the GOP even more of a cushion for the midterms, will Sunshine State voters get to vote on that? Of course not…

House Speaker Mike Johnson‘s (R-La.) right flank is trying to bypass him repeatedly next month by forcing votes on releasing the Epstein files and banning congressional stock trading… State of play: Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) wants to force a vote on Rep. Tim Burchett’s (R-Tenn.) bill to ban members of Congress, their spouses and dependent children from trading or owning stocks. – Tamping down congressional stock trading has been a cause célèbre for lawmakers in both parties for years, but congressional leaders have largely stonewalled their efforts to secure a vote. – Another discharge petition from Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) on forcing the release of the Justice Department’s documents on Jeffrey Epstein is set to trigger a vote within days of the House’s return to session next month. Between the lines: The Epstein petition is widely expected to obtain 218 signatures, with most Democrats and several right-wing Republicans likely to sign on…

Cue the world’s tiniest violin — “Speaker Mike Johnson caught between lawmakers and Trump in GOP map fight” [gift link]:

Speaker Mike Johnson is serving as mediator between the White House and Republican lawmakers worried about President Donald Trump’s ambitious drive to remake the national map to strengthen the House GOP majority in the 2026 midterm elections. It’s a tough spot for the speaker, who is trying to mollify Republican House members who worry they may be targeted in a redistricting war, while also backing Trump’s push to expand the GOP’s razor-thin House majority — and solidify the president’s agenda for the second half of his administration… Johnson has kept in regular touch with Trump’s team about its redistricting push, a White House official confirmed. Trump aides have told the speaker to reassure anxious House Republicans that “no one is getting sacrificed,” according to a person familiar with the conversation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to be candid about private deliberations. The message has assuaged some, but it has not convinced other Republican lawmakers whose futures in Congress could be jeopardized if Texas Republicans go ahead with their plan to create five additional GOP seats in a rare round of mid-cycle redistricting. The Texas gambit has sparked a cascade of threats from blue-state governors, from California to Maryland, to retaliate in ways that would imperil Republican members in those states. “I really don’t like the idea that this is going to be some sort of redistricting war, or there’s going to be this domino effect where one state after another upends their district lines. That’s not the way things are supposed to work,” said Rep. Kevin Kiley, whose GOP district is one of five that California Democrats could erase if Texas proceeds with its plan. Republican state lawmakers in Indiana are set to meet with Trump at the end of the month to discuss redistricting as some lawmakers remain concerned over how their district lines could be redrawn… Redistricting is only the latest headache for Johnson, who oversees a historically narrow House majority with boisterous personalities who have often stymied passage of key legislation. A larger majority could ensure a continuation of Johnson’s speakership for another two years and give him a wider margin for success. But the redistricting debate could make it harder for him to pass legislation in the meantime. The House Republican campaign arm and Johnson have been at pains to say they are not the driving force behind the effort to redraw the national map… A presentation given to House GOP lawmakers and donors at Johnson’s political retreat in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, [last] week showed the map in Texas with its current lines, not those the legislature has proposed that have yet to be adopted. At a different briefing led by the White House and the Congressional Leadership Fund, the House GOP’s fundraising arm, redistricting was briefly discussed and described as a response to Democrats having drawn maps to their political advantage for years… Some red-state Republicans are concerned, too. Texas Republican House members are frustrated that their seats in the new map, which is on the path to approval, would become more competitive and that they might have to fend off primary challengers in slightly less conservative districts. Some fear their districts could include more Democratic voters and become swingier. Lawmakers privately noted that Johnson is bearing the brunt of the worries because his colleagues are loath to defy Trump…

