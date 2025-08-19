Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We Can’t Do It All, but We Do Everything We Can – No Regrets!

Tremendous job, Balloon Juice Angels, donors, and everyone who provided encouragement, on being a major part of the Four Directions expansion into Virginia!

With our donors, BJ Angels and outside matches, we raised $76,000 dollars to register, motivate and turn out the Native American vote.

But there’s a lot more work to be done to pull off big wins this November.

Virginia could and should be the next Democratic Trifecta state.   Abigail Spanberger held a significant early polling lead over the Republican Winsome Earle-Sears.   Spanberger had held a 17-point lead, but as of today that lead is down to just 7 points.

The Democrats hold a narrow 21-19 in the Virginia Senate.  There are no Senate seats up this cycle so the Republicans’ focus (and great hope) is to flip the House of Delegates that is currently held by Democrats, 51-49.  Republicans are going all in, and we can expect more ugliness and brinks trucks full of dark money before the election.

But Democrats are going all in, as well, taking back Virginia from the Republican sweater vest who represents the party that no longer believes in democracy.  Not to mention that Virginia is the last bastion of (relative) reproductive freedom in the South.

Momentum in the struggle to save our democracy

The momentum from a Democratic blow-out in Virginia (however you want to define “blow-out”) is sure to provide momentum for the Dems in 2026.  We need this win.

In keeping with our goals for candidates, we’re concentrating our resources on under-funded challengers in Districts with flippable seats.  Rather than spread our resources thin, we’re concentrating on two races in swingier SE Virginia, where there’s generally less money sloshing around than in the wealthier NoVa area.  Our money can make a difference here!  Virginia House Districts generally have roughly 86,000 people, allowing for more retail politics and fewer television ad bombardments.

Reintroducing… Kimberly Pope Adams  (aka Good Kim)

…who we supported last cycle.  Good Kim ran a valiant race against first term Republican Kim Taylor (“Bad Kim”), who won reelection by only 53 Votes – the narrowest margin in the 2023 Virginia elections (14,289 to 14,236).  More on this – and on our post-election Zoom call with Kimberly Pope Adams – in a subsequent post.

Good Kim is running on:

  • housing affordability
  • increased health funding
  • and protecting reproductive rights
  • and more!

Here’s the transcript of an interview from the Virginia Independent:

https://virginiaindependentnews.com/politics/meet-the-candidate-kimberly-pope-adams/

Bad Kim is a horror show on reproductive rights.  She has ties to “pregnancy crisis centers” – fake clinics designed to mislead patients about their reproductive rights. Here’s a round-up of her execrable first term record on the issue:

https://choicetracker.org/va/people/kim-taylor/62783488

Bad Kim is also:

  • against sensible gun-safety measures
  • a major proponent of school choice
  • a reliable MAGA-like vote on most issues

* to her credit she was one of five Republicans to vote for a bill that would block marriage licenses from being denied to same-sex couples

Now meet Virgil Thornton

Virgil Thornton is a community leader running on a platform of economic justice and public safety reform.  Like the Republican incumbent Cordoza, Virgil Thornton is Black.  This race is sure to be a squeaker.  The Hampton Roads area district leans Republican (barely).  But Harris eked out a win of 1.1 points in 2024. The Republicans are nervous, and the complete rogues gallery of statewide Republican office holders (Gov, AG, Lt Gov) turned out for a recent Cordoza fundraiser.

For more on Virgil Thornton, here’s the website of “friends of Virgil Thornton.”  It emphasizes his commitment to access to healthcare, economic equality and strengthening public education.   https://virgilthorntonsr.com/

Republican Cordoza doesn’t appear to be excessively MAGA or too far to the right of the new low-standard Republicans.  Maybe that’s what makes him vulnerable.  Regardless, this looks like an excellent pick-up opportunity.

Possible other candidate opportunities

Last cycle we supported Michael Feggans.  When his race was called in 2023, it was his seat that flipped the House back to the Democrats.  Hurray for us!  This cycle, he has the advantage of incumbency and a growing war chest, so he doesn’t need us this time around.

Our cardinal rule for candidate support:  strategic donations!  No matter how much we like someone, no donations that will be like salt in the ocean!

Similarly, Kimberly Pope-Adams highly commended challenger Lily Franklin in Blacksburg, who ran an excellent campaign and only narrowly lost the election, in spite of not receiving funding from the Democratic party.  She’s back in the game, and she’s in it to win it.  Fortunately, she currently holds a sizable financial advantage over the incumbent Republican.  So we’re keeping our powder dry on this one until or unless dark money dropped as we get closer changes the calculation.

There’s one more possible exciting opportunity

But we won’t have information for you on that for another week or two, so we’ll just tease that here.

Caveats

We’re relying mostly on fundraising numbers from June.  A lot can change by the time the third quarter numbers come out – especially after the usual suspects like Dominion Energy and Youngkin’s stupid PAC start pumping money into the races.  We’ll keep an eye on Michael Feggans’ and Lily Franklin’s campaigns (and others) as possible targets for flash fundraising as we get closer to the election.

We have separate thermometers for the two candidates.  Act Blue requires a target number, so we’ve set that to $7,500 each.  That is neither a ceiling, a floor, nor a guarantee.  We’ll leave these thermometers up between now and November.

Let’s make Virginia a trifecta state in November!

We need many more than the 15 Democratic trifectas we have now.  This one is get-able, and a BIG WIN in Virginia will light a fire under Democrats.

At this point, the fire we can light might be our most important natural resource.

    1. 1.

      Uncle Cosmo

      Abigail Spanberger holds a significant early polling lead over the fading Glenn Youngkin–

      Uh, hang on, isn’t Yucko term-limited out (after a single term)? Who’s pinch-hitting for the Thugs?

      WaterGirl

      @Uncle Cosmo: Thanks for the correction!  Fixed now.

      The Republican running for Governor in Virginia is Winsome Earle-Sears.  Interesting that the Rs are running a black female for governor in Virginia

      If she really is in way over her head, as Geminid suggests, it’s not a good sign that she has closed Spanberger’s lead by 10 points.

      I don’t know enough about polling in Virginia to know whether the most recent poll is by a reputable polling group.

      edit: Roanoke College survey finds a 7-point edge for Democrats in governor’s race, down from 17 points in May

      edit 2:

      “Many Republicans seem to have ‘come home’ to Earle-Sears since the May poll, but Spanberger’s voters are slightly more enthusiastic about voting and more certain of their vote,” said Harry Wilson, interim director for the Institute for Policy and Opinion Research at Roanoke College.

      The poll of 702 Virginia residents was conducted between Aug. 11 and Aug. 15 and has a margin of error of 4.30% among all respondents, or 4.39% among likely voters. Most registered voters reported being very likely (83%) or somewhat likely (12%) to cast a ballot in November.

      lowtechcyclist

      @WaterGirl: ​

      Interesting that the Rs are running a black female for governor in Virginia.

      Clearly a DEI hire.

      And given that this is the Rethugs we’re talking about, no sarcasm intended. “No hope of winning this race? We’ll run a Black woman, just so we can pretend we’re not really racist and sexist.”

      Geminid

      @WaterGirl: That poll sounds like an outlier to me. But I have not looked at polling on this race for a while.

      Ed. Ralph Northam won Virginia by 7 points in 2017, and Joe Biden won by 10 in 2020. Youngkin won by 2 in 2021, and Kamala Harris won by 6(?) last year. So a 10 point lead for Spanberger isn’t so bad.

      Ms. Earle Sears pretty much won this nomination by default. Virginia Republicans have a weak bench and Spanberger is a very strong candidate, so Earl Sears was unopposed for the nomination

      piratedan

      @Geminid: she’s trying to run on DJT’s agenda without giving credit to DJT, as if that agenda “just makes good sense”.  When local media corner her, she plays the you don’t want to talk about the issues I want to talk about… as if the concerns are made up out of whole cloth…. the issue in question, the GOP assault on Federal workers that has kicked roughly 25,000 federal workers into the street, for reasons known only to the GOP.  This affects all agencies across the board, so it’s not just one federal bailiwick being singled out.

      I fully expect that the GOP momentum is tied to a money push from the usual sources.  From the media that I have been privy too, the local media is feeling kind of burned by Youngkin paying them lip service during his successful run, then turning around and presenting MAGA with a smile…so it appears that the follow up is getting a lot more scrutiny.

      Geminid

      @WaterGirl: I guess Democrats are still demoralized by last November’s loss. Since then it’s been like a ten month long pity party, replete with recriminations, backbiting and scapegoating.

      I thought it was a relatively narrow loss, but people often talk like it was a blowout. Some of them know better, but they want to make hay out of demoralization so they amplify it.

      thruppence

      Okay, in for $25 for each of these fine folks. Arthritic fingers crossed

      ETA: really? I’m the first donation? Huh.

      H.E.Wolf

      Let’s remember that Doom And Gloom sells newspapers and attracts eyeballs on the internet. As long as we ourselves get in the fight and stay in, doing our small, concrete tasks, the scare-headlines can trumpet to the scare-able… but they won’t pull people to the polls.

      That’s our job. :)

      H.E.Wolf

      …and now I’m returning to my mostly-completed GOTV postcards for an election next week in Alabama. (Hello to Ben Cisco and Mama Cisco!)

      Reply
      Uncle Cosmo

      @Geminid: I guess Democrats are still demoralized by last November’s loss.

      There’s some evidence for that right here in WG’s fundraising efforts. Now $76K is a nice haul for 4Directions, but how long did it take to get there – 6, 8 weeks? – and how much of that ca$h was direct contributions vs some significant matching put up by 6-10 “angels”. It just seemed like a long and somewhat grudging slog with a lot of grunting and groaning and oofing and urfing involved. (ftr I say this as one of the first 5 or 6 to chip in after the drive opened – you could look it up.)

      part of that might be

