way2blue
We visited the main town of Apia, on the north side of the island, a few times. Great lunch place called Nourish. Huge open air market, local crafts shop, better stocked grocery stores than elsewhere…
On both American Samoa & here, I was fascinated by the school uniforms. Most boys & girls wore identical colored sarongs (lava lava) and white shirts. Very cool. Men wearing sarongs is also quite common. They do seem more functional in a hot humid country than long pants (John G Cole? just saying).
Students heading home after school. Note the flags of Botswana lining the road. Flags of the surprising multitude of countries still line the roads. Each village had adopted a different country and a competition ensued for which was the best decorated…
And me trying to remember which flag goes with which country from my fading memory of the their boats floating down the Seine at the start of the Paris Olympics.
Visited the Robert Luis Stevenson Museum one drizzly day. A young Samoan woman led our tour of Stevenson’s house which has been restored to historical accuracy. Lots of photos and history of RLS & his wife when they lived there, from 1890 to 1894. I liked this photo because it showed the Samoans in their traditional clothing during RLS’ time on Samoa.
A corner of RLS wife’s bedroom with some of the white dresses she wore. The house is situated high enough above Apia to catch breezes. Still warm & humid though albeit a bit cooler during the drizzle.
Apia has a large, beautiful church. The original cathedral was finished in 1857, but has recently undergone extensive repair following the 2009 earthquake (& tsunami). This photo is looking toward the alter.
And this photo looks back toward the main entrance.
A closer look at the ceiling. (The ceilings in traditional-style buildings are marvels of craftsmanship.)
Stained glass dome in the ceiling.
Close up of the dove of peace (holy spirit) from over the alter. Just so.
