Politico doesn’t *like* the idea, of course — “The Senate map suddenly looks a lot better for Democrats. But still not a slam dunk”:

… Democrats are increasingly optimistic after former Sen. Sherrod Brown decided to run for his old seat and former Gov. Roy Cooper launched a bid in North Carolina. “I’m not going to say we’re taking back the Senate right now, but it looks more possible than it ever was,” said Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.). “We’re recruiting great candidates, and it looks like they’re not really doing the same. The map is expanding week by week.” Earlier this year, many Democrats were pessimistic that Brown would run again — and without him, Ohio was considered hopelessly out of reach. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer doggedly pursued Brown anyway, repeatedly calling and meeting with him. Brown is expected to officially launch his campaign against Republican Sen. Jon Husted any day now. Brown, a frumpy populist who won three terms in the Senate even as Ohio grew increasingly redder, lost reelection by fewer than 4 percentage points last year. What makes Democrats nonetheless hopeful is that Brown kept the contest close even as Trump carried the state by 11 percentage points. With Trump in the White House but not on the ballot, they hope, next year’s midterm elections will almost certainly be a better political moment for Democrats… Schumer also worked to persuade Cooper, a popular former two-term governor, to run. Cooper broke fundraising records when he announced his Senate bid and is now leading Republican Senate candidate Michael Whatley in early polls… The success that Senate Democrats have had in luring battle-tested candidates into the arena stands in contrast to Republicans’ efforts this cycle. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, widely seen as a strong potential contender to oust Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff, decided against a run. Former New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu similarly opted against a bid for the seat left open by the retirement of Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, even after winning Trump’s support. Republicans have also lost an incumbent to retirement — and there could be more… And Democrats are still hoping for other top recruits to enter races. In Maine, Schumer has yet to persuade Mills to get into the Senate race. Ditto for former Rep. Mary Peltola in Alaska, where she is also eyeing the gubernatorial contest after narrowly losing reelection to the House last year…

And instead of bitching what are “the democrats “ doing

YOU

Are the democrats. Go join your local party. Write a postcard. Volunteer. Get your crap together and register a dang voter. Outreach isn’t some group- it’s citizens. Not on the internet: in life. Voters. — Megabeth18 (@megabeth18.bsky.social) August 15, 2025 at 7:50 AM

Meanwhile, the Repubs have interesting Senate primaries, like the Cornyn / Paxton mudfight, and high-profile candidates for other offices, such as…





… Mace will face Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, state Attorney General Alan Wilson and Rep. Ralph Norman in the primary. The candidates will likely vie for Trump’s endorsement, who could be key in securing the votes necessary to gain an edge in the crowded race.

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace, the self-described "proud transphobe" and one of the most infamous members of the House, is leaving Congress to run for governor of South Carolina. [image or embed] — The Downballot (@the-downballot.com) August 4, 2025 at 8:05 AM

… Mace, who in 1999 became the first woman to graduate as a cadet from Charleston’s famed Citadel military academy, emerged on the political scene in 2014 when she took a distant fifth place in the GOP primary against Sen. Lindsey Graham. Few people looking at her measly 6% of the vote, though, would have guessed at the kind of future Mace had ahead of her. In the ensuing decade, she would emerge in state and national politics as a political chameleon who’s eagerly transformed herself based on whatever she perceives to be the prevailing mood, with one single overarching goal: promoting the career of Nancy Mace. The congresswoman, who was elected to represent much of the state’s coastline in 2020 by narrowly unseating Democratic Rep. Joe Cunningham, has morphed from an early supporter of Donald Trump into an adversary, then back to an enthusiastic MAGA acolyte… “I can’t condone the rhetoric from yesterday [Jan. 6], where people died and all the violence,” she told The State newspaper, one day after she’d been forced to barricade her office. She went even further in her very first floor speech soon after, saying of Trump, “I hold him accountable for the events that transpired.” Mace’s former staffers say that wasn’t even her most dramatic reaction to Jan. 6. Unnamed ex-employees told the Washington Post last year that, as the violence unfolded, she suggested she be filmed getting punched in the face as she confronted rioters, footage she supposedly said would make her one of the nation’s most prominent anti-Trump Republicans. Mace’s former team said they dissuaded their boss, whom they say described herself as a “never Trumper” that day, from putting herself at risk. The congresswoman did not confirm or deny the account when the paper requested a comment, saying only, “What you write doesn’t pass for real journalism.”… Mace spent 2023 refashioning herself as a prominent Trump defender on cable news. Later that year, she went on to stun just about everyone when she joined Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, whom she’d previously blasted as a “fraud”, in voting to end McCarthy’s brief speakership along with six other Republican renegades… Mace’s round-trip on Trump was by no means her only political metamorphosis. As recently as 2023, Mace described herself as “pro-transgender rights,” but the following year, in response to Delaware Democrat Sarah McBride’s election as the nation’s first trans member of Congress, she refashioned herself as an unabashed transphobe. According to a tally by Newsweek, Mace tweeted about bathrooms 326 times during a 72-hour period not long after McBride’s victory, and she’s repeatedly used anti-trans slurs in her official capacity. The late Virginia Democrat Gerry Connolly called her out during a February committee hearing, but Mace reacted by repeating the slur three times, adding, “I don’t really care.” Mace has also been the subject of many other unflattering stories. To take just one example, Wired ran a headline in May reading, “Nancy Mace’s Former Staff Claim She Had Them Create Burner Accounts to Promote Her.”…

Nancy Mace will drag the South Carolina governor’s race into the sewer. The U.S. representative, known for her transphobia and anti-woke posturing, just announced her gubernatorial run and is is already hurling mud at a fellow candidate. [image or embed] — New York Magazine (@nymag.com) August 4, 2025 at 6:25 PM



South Carolina has a reputation for dirty politics. Many people still remember the 2000 Republican presidential primary in the Palmetto State, when a well-orchestrated smear campaign claiming that John McCain had fathered an illegitimate Black baby reportedly helped George W. Bush win the contest and kill McCain’s momentum in the race. In 2009, then-Governor Mark Sanford’s career derailed when he was caught engaging in an extramarital affair while he claimed to be off hiking in the Appalachian Trail. Then in 2010, a GOP gubernatorial primary in South Carolina became dominated by claims from a blogger and a lobbyist that they had extramarital affairs with fast-rising candidate Nikki Haley. The rumormongering probably backfired; Haley was elected governor, then resigned during her second term to serve as Donald Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations…

REPORTER: “One of the accomplishments you listed was from the Inflation Reduction Act… which you voted against.”??

NANCY MACE: *loses her shit on the reporter, calls her a ‘raging leftist’, babbles about conservative women being president*

tldr: Mace is unhinged and unfit [image or embed] — The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) August 7, 2025 at 10:07 PM

Superbowl 60 halftime should be Nancy Mace and Kristi Noem fighting at midfield with trashcan lids. — Critical Bill. (@criticalbill76.bsky.social) August 8, 2025 at 3:20 PM

