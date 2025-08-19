Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Trump’s cabinet: like a magic 8 ball that only gives wrong answers.

There are more Russians standing up to Putin than Republicans.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

Prediction: the gop will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

Every decision we make has lots of baggage with it, known or unknown.

Republican also-rans: four mules fighting over a turnip.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

The arc of the moral universe does not bend itself. it is up to us to bend it.

We will not go quietly into the night; we will not vanish without a fight.

Republicans firmly believe having an abortion is a very personal, very private decision between a woman and J.D. Vance.

Today’s gop: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

Donald Trump found guilty as fuck – May 30, 2024!

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

When we show up, we win.

Consistently wrong since 2002

If you can’t control your emotions, someone else will.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Radicalized white males who support Trump are pitching a tent in the abyss.

People really shouldn’t expect the government to help after they watched the GOP drown it in a bathtub.

We can show the world that autocracy can be defeated.

Stop using mental illness to avoid talking about armed white supremacy.

Hey Washington Post, “Democracy Dies in Darkness” was supposed to be a warning, not a mission statement.

Balloon Juice, where there is always someone who will say you’re doing it wrong.

Let me file that under fuck it.

You are here: Home / Elections / Local Races / Open Thread: We *Can* Take the Senate…

Open Thread: We *Can* Take the Senate…

by | 46 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

The Senate map suddenly looks a lot better for Democrats. But still not a slam dunk.

[image or embed]

— Jon Cooper (@joncooper-us.bsky.social) August 15, 2025 at 7:39 AM

Politico doesn’t *like* the idea, of course — “The Senate map suddenly looks a lot better for Democrats. But still not a slam dunk”:

Democrats are increasingly optimistic after former Sen. Sherrod Brown decided to run for his old seat and former Gov. Roy Cooper launched a bid in North Carolina.

“I’m not going to say we’re taking back the Senate right now, but it looks more possible than it ever was,” said Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.). “We’re recruiting great candidates, and it looks like they’re not really doing the same. The map is expanding week by week.”

Earlier this year, many Democrats were pessimistic that Brown would run again — and without him, Ohio was considered hopelessly out of reach. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer doggedly pursued Brown anyway, repeatedly calling and meeting with him. Brown is expected to officially launch his campaign against Republican Sen. Jon Husted any day now.

Brown, a frumpy populist who won three terms in the Senate even as Ohio grew increasingly redder, lost reelection by fewer than 4 percentage points last year. What makes Democrats nonetheless hopeful is that Brown kept the contest close even as Trump carried the state by 11 percentage points. With Trump in the White House but not on the ballot, they hope, next year’s midterm elections will almost certainly be a better political moment for Democrats…

Schumer also worked to persuade Cooper, a popular former two-term governor, to run. Cooper broke fundraising records when he announced his Senate bid and is now leading Republican Senate candidate Michael Whatley in early polls…

The success that Senate Democrats have had in luring battle-tested candidates into the arena stands in contrast to Republicans’ efforts this cycle.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, widely seen as a strong potential contender to oust Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff, decided against a run. Former New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu similarly opted against a bid for the seat left open by the retirement of Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, even after winning Trump’s support.

Republicans have also lost an incumbent to retirement — and there could be more…

And Democrats are still hoping for other top recruits to enter races. In Maine, Schumer has yet to persuade Mills to get into the Senate race. Ditto for former Rep. Mary Peltola in Alaska, where she is also eyeing the gubernatorial contest after narrowly losing reelection to the House last year…

And instead of bitching what are “the democrats “ doing
YOU
Are the democrats. Go join your local party. Write a postcard. Volunteer. Get your crap together and register a dang voter. Outreach isn’t some group- it’s citizens. Not on the internet: in life. Voters.

— Megabeth18 (@megabeth18.bsky.social) August 15, 2025 at 7:50 AM

Meanwhile, the Repubs have interesting Senate primaries, like the Cornyn / Paxton mudfight, and high-profile candidates for other offices, such as…

Nancy Mace has jumped into South Carolina governor’s race.

[image or embed]

— Politico (@politico.com) August 4, 2025 at 12:18 PM


Mace will face Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, state Attorney General Alan Wilson and Rep. Ralph Norman in the primary. The candidates will likely vie for Trump’s endorsement, who could be key in securing the votes necessary to gain an edge in the crowded race.

===

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace, the self-described "proud transphobe" and one of the most infamous members of the House, is leaving Congress to run for governor of South Carolina.

[image or embed]

— The Downballot (@the-downballot.com) August 4, 2025 at 8:05 AM

Mace, who in 1999 became the first woman to graduate as a cadet from Charleston’s famed Citadel military academy, emerged on the political scene in 2014 when she took a distant fifth place in the GOP primary against Sen. Lindsey Graham. Few people looking at her measly 6% of the vote, though, would have guessed at the kind of future Mace had ahead of her.

In the ensuing decade, she would emerge in state and national politics as a political chameleon who’s eagerly transformed herself based on whatever she perceives to be the prevailing mood, with one single overarching goal: promoting the career of Nancy Mace.

The congresswoman, who was elected to represent much of the state’s coastline in 2020 by narrowly unseating Democratic Rep. Joe Cunningham, has morphed from an early supporter of Donald Trump into an adversary, then back to an enthusiastic MAGA acolyte…

“I can’t condone the rhetoric from yesterday [Jan. 6], where people died and all the violence,” she told The State newspaper, one day after she’d been forced to barricade her office. She went even further in her very first floor speech soon after, saying of Trump, “I hold him accountable for the events that transpired.”

Mace’s former staffers say that wasn’t even her most dramatic reaction to Jan. 6. Unnamed ex-employees told the Washington Post last year that, as the violence unfolded, she suggested she be filmed getting punched in the face as she confronted rioters, footage she supposedly said would make her one of the nation’s most prominent anti-Trump Republicans.

Mace’s former team said they dissuaded their boss, whom they say described herself as a “never Trumper” that day, from putting herself at risk. The congresswoman did not confirm or deny the account when the paper requested a comment, saying only, “What you write doesn’t pass for real journalism.”…

Mace spent 2023 refashioning herself as a prominent Trump defender on cable news. Later that year, she went on to stun just about everyone when she joined Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, whom she’d previously blasted as a “fraud”, in voting to end McCarthy’s brief speakership along with six other Republican renegades…

Mace’s round-trip on Trump was by no means her only political metamorphosis. As recently as 2023, Mace described herself as “pro-transgender rights,” but the following year, in response to Delaware Democrat Sarah McBride’s election as the nation’s first trans member of Congress, she refashioned herself as an unabashed transphobe.

According to a tally by Newsweek, Mace tweeted about bathrooms 326 times during a 72-hour period not long after McBride’s victory, and she’s repeatedly used anti-trans slurs in her official capacity. The late Virginia Democrat Gerry Connolly called her out during a February committee hearing, but Mace reacted by repeating the slur three times, adding, “I don’t really care.”

Mace has also been the subject of many other unflattering stories. To take just one example, Wired ran a headline in May reading, “Nancy Mace’s Former Staff Claim She Had Them Create Burner Accounts to Promote Her.”…

===

Nancy Mace will drag the South Carolina governor’s race into the sewer. The U.S. representative, known for her transphobia and anti-woke posturing, just announced her gubernatorial run and is is already hurling mud at a fellow candidate.

[image or embed]

— New York Magazine (@nymag.com) August 4, 2025 at 6:25 PM


Media friendly, for certain values of ‘friendly’!

South Carolina has a reputation for dirty politics. Many people still remember the 2000 Republican presidential primary in the Palmetto State, when a well-orchestrated smear campaign claiming that John McCain had fathered an illegitimate Black baby reportedly helped George W. Bush win the contest and kill McCain’s momentum in the race. In 2009, then-Governor Mark Sanford’s career derailed when he was caught engaging in an extramarital affair while he claimed to be off hiking in the Appalachian Trail. Then in 2010, a GOP gubernatorial primary in South Carolina became dominated by claims from a blogger and a lobbyist that they had extramarital affairs with fast-rising candidate Nikki Haley. The rumormongering probably backfired; Haley was elected governor, then resigned during her second term to serve as Donald Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations…

===

You may think this is pandering from Mace but she is sincerely completely insane

[image or embed]

— pillsy (@ducksfortheduckgod.bsky.social) August 6, 2025 at 7:17 PM

===

REPORTER: “One of the accomplishments you listed was from the Inflation Reduction Act… which you voted against.”??
NANCY MACE: *loses her shit on the reporter, calls her a ‘raging leftist’, babbles about conservative women being president*
tldr: Mace is unhinged and unfit

[image or embed]

— The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) August 7, 2025 at 10:07 PM

===

Superbowl 60 halftime should be Nancy Mace and Kristi Noem fighting at midfield with trashcan lids.

— Critical Bill. (@criticalbill76.bsky.social) August 8, 2025 at 3:20 PM

===

Nancy Mace says she’s open to the tough questions — until she’s actually asked one.
Now she’s running for governor, chasing a new job after leaving behind a trail of chaos, headlines, and broken trust.
www.nbcnews.com/video/mace-s…

[image or embed]

— Mac Deford (@macdeford.bsky.social) August 7, 2025 at 3:12 PM

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Betty
  • columbusqueen
  • dmsilev
  • eclare
  • Geminid
  • Jackie
  • laura
  • Leto
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Lyrebird
  • Martin
  • Matt
  • Miss Bianca
  • Ohio Mom
  • RevRick
  • sab
  • satby
  • scav
  • Splitting Image
  • Suzanne
  • suzanne
  • Teresa
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    46Comments

    2. 2.

      Leto

      Now she’s running for governor, chasing a new job after leaving behind a trail of chaos, headlines, and broken trust.

      This is the best the Citadel could do.

      @Baud: That just because you lack imagination. SC is always willing to send even worse people to higher office.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      laura

      TERF trash Pick Me skank makes run for Governor because its her convenient excuse for not seeking help for her florid mental illness and general unpleasantness while garner the hearty endorsement of the Ladies against Women’s South Carolina Chapter. Good gravy she’s a piece of work.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      suzanne

      The main thing that I am looking for in a Democratic candidate ATM is anger toward and loathing for the GOP, and fearlessness in the fight. I of course have my favorite pols, for policy positions and expertise, but also for vibes, energy, skill in bringing others along, and general approach to the various aspects of the job. But right now, all things are secondary to tearing into FFOTUS, his goon squad, and the scrotum-slurping enablers in the GOP.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Ohio Mom

      In not quite unrelated news, I see that Tim Ryan is thinking about running for Ohio Governor (current Republican governor is term limited out). We already have a Democratic candidate, Dr. Amy Acton, so looks like we would be having a primary.

      Amy Acton passes what I call the next-door-neighbor test: would I like to have her in the house next to mine, yes. She seems like a lovely person.

      But I don’t think she has a snowball’s chance in hell of winning a statewide office. Too many people are still mad at her for Covid lockdowns — she was the director of the Ohio Department of Health back then, until she quit mid pandemic because she started getting death threats (I said people were angry).

      Plus, she’s not a man. I don’t think I have to elaborate about that.

      As a result, I am now a big Tim Ryan fan. Hope he’s learned something about running a campaign in Ohio.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jackie

      @laura: Mace will accuse every one of her Primary male competitors of verbal sexual assault one way or another. As a woman, she makes me cringe.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      scav

      @suzanne: To a conservative, anyone open to the idea of women having the vote as well as the right to own property in their own name is a raging feminist.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      suzanne

      @Martin: Mace is just a bigot. TERFs are a very small slice of feminists, which is why we needed to linguistically separate them from the rest of us who support trans women’s liberation.

      Mace isn’t a feminist at all, from what I gather.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Teresa

      I think since she’s a woman, her odds are aren’t that great.  The GOP will find a white republican male that is spineless, obeys blindly, meaner and dumber than a coughed up hairball to replace the toilet troll.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Matt

      And instead of bitching what are “the democrats “ doing, blah blah blah write postcards

      Those two things aren’t mutually exclusive, why is that poster pretending they are?

      Also, we’re bitching about what elected Democrats aren’t doing because THEY WERE ELECTED. In exchange for them being one of the most powerful people in the world, folks expect them to DO STUFF.

      Sad that the centrist position has slid to “it’s simply too much to ask for representatives to represent their constituents, stop whining!”

      Reply
    16. 16.

      RevRick

      I find it interesting that in a post touting the possibility that the Democrats could win the Senate, an awful lot of ink is spilled over the SC Governor’s race, where some shitty Republican will win.

      Meanwhile, over at LGM legitimate questions are being raised about the wisdom of recruiting 77 year old Janet Mills to become the Democratic standard bearer against Susan Collins in the ME Senate race. Given how badly establishment candidates have done, a better choice might be 40 years old Graham Platner, an oysterman and veteran.

      Peltola would definitely be a great candidate in Alaska.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      bbleh

      Don’t disagree re a WOMAN’s chances of winning a MAN’s office (ahem, scratch) in SC, but I think this is mostly Brand Enhancement.

      And let’s face it, she embodies the MAGA brand.  Angry, bigoted, disconnected to the point of incoherence on occasion, almost frantically unable to handle a challenge (except see above re incoherent) — does this remind you of any people you know?  Or any orange-sprayed Presidents perhaps?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Geminid

      @laura: I also believe Nancy Mace has real mental health challenges. It would be best for Mace if she loses this race because as a practical matter, she can’t address her problems while she holds public office.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      WaterGirl

      @laura:

      TERF trash Pick Me skank makes run for Governor because its her convenient excuse for not seeking help for her florid mental illness and general unpleasantness while garner the hearty endorsement of the Ladies against Women’s South Carolina Chapter. Good gravy she’s a piece of work.

      Now tell us how you really feel!  :-)

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Jackie

      FFOTUS might as well take his postponed vacation after all:

      Moscow on Tuesday moved to cool expectations of a long-awaited face-to-face summit between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, despite much excitement following U.S. President Donald Trump’s White House meetings with top European leaders on Monday.

      Trump has been enthusiastically touting the idea of a trilateral summit featuring himself, Putin and Zelenskyy as the best route to end the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine. But Russia signaled it was in no rush to get there.

      During an interview with state-controlled TV channel Rossiya-24 on Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow does not refuse talks with Ukraine — but, crucially, insisted any summit would have to be prepared “step by step, gradually, starting from the expert level and then going through all the necessary stages.”

      Russia’s calibrated language follows a familiar pattern: agree in principle, stall in practice. A similar dynamic played out in May, when Putin suggested a Russian meeting with Zelenskyy for peace talks, only to send a second-tier delegation instead.

      This time, Trump put Putin directly on the spot, placing a call to the Kremlin leader while European leaders and Zelenskyy were still in the White House. “At the conclusion of the meetings, I called President Putin, and began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelensky,” Trump said.

      “I think he wants to make a deal. I think he wants to make a deal for me,” Trump was overheard saying on a hot mic to French President Emmanuel Macron…

      politico.eu/article/moscow-vladimir-putin-volodymyr-zelenskyy-summit-donald-trump-pressure/

      Once again, the cat toys with the mouse…

      Reply
    22. 22.

      RevRick

      @bbleh: South Carolina is a shithole state with an awful lot of black people trapped there. The white South Carolinans will choose a shithole governor.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      eclare

      IIRC Mace is the one who had a complete breakdown and screamed at someone in an Ulta or Sephora store.  He asked her when she would hold a town hall.  Unhinged does not come close to describing her.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      bbleh

      @Jackie: pretty much all the informed commentary I’ve read about this agrees: a ceasefire is NOT in Putin’s interest, so he will do everything he can to avoid one, and stringing the desperately validation-hungry Orange Guy along is a good time-consuming way to do exactly that.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      sab

      @Ohio Mom: I agree with you about no woman, no Covid protections. I deeply admire Amy Acton and I think she saved many lives, quite probably mine…but yes people are still angry about Covid restrictions.

      Tim Ryan was my congressman for twenty years. I saw him develop from an intense Catholic anti-abortion pro-gun Youngstown schoolboy to a thoughtful Democrat. I held my nose voting for him as the Democrat, but the last two terms I really liked him.

      His last campaign was selling what his advisers thought was needed and not who he had turned into.

      He does yoga and meditates. His mom was a single mother. He went three months living on a SNAP budget (he’s a big guy- must have starved) just to show how inadequate. When he married his wife convinced him that Catholic hierarchy doesn’t know shit about childbirth. Sandyhook changed his mind about gun control ( his wife is a teacher.)

      Reply
    27. 27.

      bbleh

      @RevRick: alas agree.  Would suggest the usual “let them fight” meme, except in this case it’s a race to the bottom.

      At this point, even Lindsey Graham (!) counts as charming, old-school, and hopelessly quaint.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Geminid

      @RevRick: I loved Mary Peltola’s campaign slogan:

         Fish  Family  Freedom

      My friend Debbie is a shrewd observer of people and politics, and she and her wife lived in Alaska for most of the 1990s. When I told Debbie about Peltola’s slogan, her response was: “Perfect.”

      Reply
    33. 33.

      RevRick

      @Geminid: Pro fish means a lot in a state like Alaska.

      The two other possible pickups are Florida, where there is also an appointed Senator,  and Texas, where there will likely be an ugly GOP primary.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      sab

      OT Solly/Wally our satby rescue ( yes satby, they are heart and soul my kitties now) has to have dentalwork tomorrow. Anesthetic so no food from 8 pm.

      Our guys are night feeders mostly, so seven cats watched me in shock as I collected everybodies’ food.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Splitting Image

      @suzanne:

      Is Mace a TERF?

      Trans Excluding Reactionary Fuckwit.

      More inclusive than the older acronym, since it gets both ends of the horseshoe.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      lowtechcyclist

      @dmsilev:

      It turns out that, contrary to historical wisdom, the state is not too large to function as an insane asylum.

      I admit I LOL’d.

      It’s hard for me to think bad thoughts about South Carolina: during my five years there, I met and married my wife while earning my Ph.D.  Those sorts of changes leave you with good memories of a place.  But damn, that’s so true.

      I swear, 35 years ago the place was conservative, but it wasn’t berserk. Can’t say that now.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      lowtechcyclist

      @RevRick:

      I find it interesting that in a post touting the possibility that the Democrats could win the Senate, an awful lot of ink is spilled over the SC Governor’s race, where some shitty Republican will win.

      A lot more of the OP was devoted to Nancy Mace than to the chances of the Dems winning the Senate.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      WaterGirl

      @sab: That’s how we do it at my house, too.   If one of them doesn’t get to eat, nobody gets to eat.

      But everybody gets to eat right before the cutoff time the vet has given me.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Lyrebird

      @laura: Oh that is beautiful!  Your comment and Critical Bill have lifted up my whole evening.

      I feel bad for residents who might end up w/Mace as Gov, but I am also so happy she’s OUT of Congress!

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Jackie

      @Lyrebird:

      I feel bad for residents who might end up w/Mace as Gov, but I am also so happy she’s OUT of Congress!

      Me and you both! If she loses in the primary, does she still have to relinquish her seat in Congress? Fingers crossed!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.