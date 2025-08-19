Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You cannot shame the shameless.

When they say they are pro-life, they do not mean yours.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

Live so that if you miss a day of work people aren’t hoping you’re dead.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Hey hey, RFK, how many kids did you kill today?

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

The lights are all blinking red.

Fucking consultants! (of the political variety)

Tide comes in. Tide goes out. You can’t explain that.

We will not go quietly into the night; we will not vanish without a fight.

Fight them, without becoming them!

Michigan is a great lesson for Dems everywhere: when you have power…use it!

At some point, the ability to learn is a factor of character, not IQ.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

Every reporter and pundit should have to declare if they ever vacationed with a billionaire.

President Musk and Trump are both poorly raised, coddled 8 year old boys.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Weird. Rome has an American Pope and America has a Russian President.

Snarky Respite Read: David Brooks: Wearing A Mets Hat Might Just Save Our Democracy

If there’s one heretical view I’ll stand on, it’s that cold, heartless, relentlessly prompt shattered AI should be the only things allowed to do these fluffer interviews.
“Turns out the horror from beyond the stars likes his eggs over easy, too!”

— Dan Sylveste (@constantinejn.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 9:29 PM

National treasure Dave Roth, at Defector, concerning blog favorite chew toy BoBo Brooks:

Brooks made his name as an amateur cultural taxonomist, driving (or not!) around this great country, looking at whatever people were buying or wearing or doing or eating and then writing, Rich people like to have summer homes in Nantucket, but poor people like to drink energy drinks. He has done this for many years, producing work of no real import on a regular schedule, much of it faintly trailing the stink of The Deadline Sweats. This, maybe, is another reason why I’ve always been so dismissive of his work: He is more or less doing a lower-effort version of what I do, except my parents actually know where to find his work, and read it. They don’t like it, but Brooks has been in the Times long enough and lazily enough that he is just part of the landscape at this point. Provided you don’t actually read anything that he writes, there is almost something comforting about knowing that, even as the nation gnaws and hacks itself to bits in a state of blind tantrum, David Brooks is still off in a corner somewhere, maundering about charter schools…

The cabin from within which Brooks writes these things is pressurized, and any breach—the question of why all these mediocre people have wound up owning and controlling so much, or what social and political forces are at work making sure that they stay just where they are—would send all those white papers and tasteful finishes rocketing out through that aperture and into a very cold expanse. It is easier and safer, and also something like a precondition of the whole enterprise, for Brooks to look out through that bulletproof glass and describe whatever he sees going on out there, but that doesn’t mean that he is always going to like what he sees. “America’s democracy is under threat,” Brooks wrote in his most recent Times column. “President Trump smashes alliances, upends norms and tramples the Constitution. So it’s normal to ask: What can one citizen do to help put America on a healthier course?”…

So it’s a bad column, and not news as such. But what is poignant about it is that Brooks, unlike the less enlightened types busying themselves writing That’s Actually Still Not A Genocide or Thank You For Helping Us WIN, Sir, really is aware that something is going wrong. It is just that his deep incuriosity and prissy dismissal of material politics—that is, his whole shtick and whole being, to the extent either exists independent of the other—prevent him from proposing or even imagining any kind of solution to it beyond everyone and everything just settling down somewhat, and trying to send their children to highly selective universities. Also in this one Brooks mentions that there needs to be more room for Trump supporters in “media, nonprofits, the academy, the arts world.” Great shit, obviously, but the reason this blog exists is because of the solution that Brooks hits upon in his final paragraph:

Mostly it will require ground-up social reform. The rest of us can do something pretty simple: join more cross-class organizations and engage in more cross-class pastimes. Even something small makes a difference. This summer I’ve been wearing a New York Mets hat. As is their wont, the Mets have been trampling all over my heart for the past few months. But over that time, in places all around America, I’ve had scores of people from all walks of life come up to me to talk about the Mets, which often leads to conversations about other things. My Mets hat has reminded me of a nice reality: We still could be one nation, despite all the ways we’ve segregated it up.

It is probably true that a nation with as many problems as this one does not necessarily need the sort of commentary that David Brooks provides. That sort of thing is a luxury good, a trifle for your less-discerning elites to nibble on between meals, and this broader moment is starving and wild-eyed and desperate, and it is always and everywhere absolutely devouring itself. But, again, Brooks somehow backs into something profound, here. He can more or less see things as they are: everyone everyday further apart and more at risk and everything always being shoved further under the idiot bootheels of some of the worst people this country has ever produced, and even he can feel how helpless and awful that is, how fucking pathetic it is that things have fallen so far simply because the people in power—his beloved meritocratic elite, with all their values and traditions and institutions—don’t actually know or value or believe in anything but their own status and comfort. He knows it is bad.

But because he cannot admit or acknowledge why any of that is, and because his understanding of the world and the people in it is entirely a matter of affect and aesthetics, Brooks is pretty well stymied. Almost, that is, but not entirely. There is still that Mets hat, and all the people—some of them clearly from other “walks of life”—who approach him to ask him what’s wrong with the damn bullpen. This is where it begins: with Americans of every station, the important ones and also the less important ones, coming together to ask each other what is wrong with Mark Vientos, and then go to their respective homes to watch him pop out—one nation of people complaining, soulfully, about things they cannot change, together. Does this moment call for anything less?

    68Comments

    6. 6.

      Betty Cracker

      The cabin from within which Brooks writes these things is pressurized, and any breach—the question of why all these mediocre people have wound up owning and controlling so much, or what social and political forces are at work making sure that they stay just where they are—would send all those white papers and tasteful finishes rocketing out through that aperture and into a very cold expanse.

      Yes.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      VeniceRiley

      So, drag queen story time can be made safe if said queen wears a Mets cap?

      AstroTurf anti badgers won’t do violence freedumb takeovers at town meetings if the public health official wears a Mets cap?

      David Brooks would still be a waste of space if he were in actual space.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Chetan Murthy

      When I was young, they told me that the reason you wanted to become a fan of various sports teams, was so you would have something to discuss with your co-workers at the water cooler.  B/c the only other thing to discuss was politics, and you didn’t want to do that, b/c too divisive.  In short, sports was pap, mealy, bland, but harmless.  Pap.

      Brooks is such a putz: if all it took to be reckoned as white was to throw oneself wholeheartedly into sports fandom, then there’d be precious few Black Americans who weren’t reckoned as white.  And if that’s -not- what he means, then he’s spouting … pap.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Baud

      in places all around America, I’ve had scores of people from all walks of life come up to me to talk about the Mets, which often leads to conversations about other things

      This also happens when you don’t wear pants.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Tony Jay

      So, the Brooksian solution to the widening cultural and political division his beloved elites have fostered – for profit – is for everyone to pop on a bit of branded merchandise from one particular multi-billion dollar marketing franchise and stand uncomfortably around in public places intoning “Those Sports, eh? What do you think about that thing that happened?”

      Tell you what, Davie Boy, why not cut out the middle-man and get an eye opener? Sidle down to the gun range in a bright red MAGA hat and intone “Those Politics, eh? What do you think about that thing that happened?“

      They’ll tell ya exactly what they think of the rest of America, including prissy shithole dwelling shut-ins like you. Then, when you’ve googled some of the choicer terms to confirm how bad it is, you can cry out 5000 words lamenting how Liberal Democrats need to calm these fine people down with hugs and very white ice-cream.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Betty Cracker

      I made spicy Szechuan-style chicken last night, and it was so terrible that we immediately scraped our plates into the garbage bin and had chips and salsa for supper instead. Think I’ll make something more in my wheelhouse tonight to make up for that debacle. Maybe shepherd’s pie.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Aussie Sheila

      @Baud:

      Indeed!

      It also happens when you happen to be such a middle brow bore like David (I found a new young wife) Brooks whose musings are so predictable by this point that he could be easily replaced by AI tuned by the algo to go directly to ‘who gives a shit’.

      He’s so 1990s US he squeaks.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Elizabelle

      Brooks’ column does not include the word “Republican” once.  Not at all.

      “Democrats” turns up four times, and mostly so he can castigate them (us) for being “the party of the status quo.”

      Top reader comment:

      “But I’m more interested in what reforms Democrats can offer to change the underlying conditions that produced Trumpism.” Ah yes. Once again, Democrats have to fix what Republicans break. Do it yourself. We’re tired of cleaning up your messes.

      Someone further down noted this is an implicit compliment, since Brooks is accepting that Republicans can’t or won’t do anything about this.  They are “hopeless.”

      Incidentally, the FTF NY Times titled Bobo’s column “America’s New Segregation.”

      Because, all those years, Black folk were choosing to stay in those substandard schools and demanded those whites only drinking fountains and hotels.  Right.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Rusty

      Brooks, the guy who whines about Trump (for esthetic reasons, not actual content) but refuses to admit that he has been an apologist for right wing crap for decades and his role in soft selling it to the professional class.  Beyond that is his prissy whining about morals (somehow it’s always the liberals who are deficient)  while he dumped his wife and family so he could bang is much, much younger, and very wealthy intern.  Really, just go away Brooks (telling him to fuck off would just make him generate more of his utterly useless verbiage)

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Baud

      @Elizabelle:

      Democrats” turns up four times, and mostly so he can castigate them (us) for being “the party of the status quo.”

       

      I didn’t realize he had become a young leftist.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Baud

      @Elizabelle:

      Because, all those years, Black folk were choosing to stay in those substandard schools and demanded those whites only drinking fountains and hotels. Right.

       

      Good call. Cancel culture is just like apartheid.*

      * Are we still cancelling people? Why’d we stop?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Nukular Biskits

      @Betty Cracker:

      I once cooked up a pot of chili that was too damned hot for anyone, including the dog, to eat.

      Turns out some the cayenne peppers I used from the garden had apparently cross pollinated with one of the other hotter varieties I had grown.

      Wound up taking the entire pot off into the woods and pouring it out.  It’s probably still cooling off, ,30 years later.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Nukular Biskits: a friend once convinced me to order a big ass selection of chilies from chiliplants.com.  He said he was going to split it with me, and of course split the bill.  I ordered the stuff it arrived and then he chickened out so I got the whole thing.  A shit ton of incredibly spicy chilies. Stuff like bhut jolokia.  For a while I tried to cook with him and then eventually I just gave up and threw it all out.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Betty Cracker

      @Jeffg166: Thank you — bookmarked for when I am ready to get back on that particular horse. (After a period of psychological healing, of course.)

      @Nukular Biskits: LOL! Our radioactive dinner is now in the outdoor bin, and I would not be surprised to see that container melted into the yard and the toxic substance making its way to the earth’s molten core.

      If every volcano on the planet simultaneously erupts this week, well, y’all know who to blame!

      Reply
    40. 40.

      p.a.

      @Betty Cracker: Had an experience at a local Pho place, added the usual jalapeños to the broth… well they certainly looked like jalapeños- pretty circular cross-section, green, with seeds & ribs, and I’d never had issues before in the multiple times I’d eaten there.  IDK what they were, maybe ur-jalapeños from before they were bred down for American tastes.  Adding that I’m fine with serrano heat, even close to raw habañero tolerant.

      Fortunately it was late, restaurant mostly empty.  It wasn’t the mouth-throat burn, it did burn & my eyes watered, but when I went to wipe my nose I had emitted (TMI ahead!), without even feeling it, a clear mucus the consistency of the slime the creature in Alien produced😱 covering the space between nose & lip.  I’ve had hotter since; lip numbness & burn etc, but never any reaction like that.

      Yes I finished the Pho.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      David Brooks must be a lot more approachable than me because I frequently wear a Detroit Tigers hat and pretty much never get approached by strangers to discuss the team. Or more likely these conversations are figments of his imagination like the Applebees salad bar – something he wished were true so he writes as if were true because he’s lazy and it’s convenient.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      HinTN

      @Nukular Biskits: I made a similar mistake with mung bean curry back when I was “green as goose shit” learning to cook. The ravening hordes returned from their all day hike and there was nothing for it but to serve them. One fellow took one bite and had hiccups for thirty minutes.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Suzanne

      I enjoyed wearing my KAMALA hat last year around this t8me, and the great interactions is provoked. (Especially at Costco. Man, I love Costco so much.)

      But, like….. that isn’t the same as “cross-class bonding”. For fuck’s sake. Good Lord.

      Just do normal-person things outside your house and interact with others and stop being weird. This guilt is embarrassing.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Tony Jay

      @mrmoshpotato:

      Felicity – (noun) Intense Happiness.

      Felicity – (name) Posh privately educated girl from Wiltshire, usually married to a Felix, who is an investment banker.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Librettist

      Yo Boomer – nobody gives a flyin’ fuck about baseball.

      He’s searching for the last of his species, during the extinction event.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Another Scott

      @What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?: +1

      I had the same reaction.

      I’ve had scores of people from all walks of life come up to me to talk about the Mets

      Sure. You have a Canadian girlfriend, too, I assume??

      I saw George Will standing in line at an airport gate once a few decades ago. Wearing the kind of suit he always wears, looking exactly like George Will. Watched him for maybe 30 minutes. That whole time, one person, a young guy, maybe wanted to be a Young Republican when he grew up, talked to him briefly.

      I don’t think normal humans go up and talk to famous conservative old fogey strangers very often, no matter their clothing (or lack thereof).

      Could be wrong though?

      Perhaps these “scores of people” were at the Aspen Institute where he often hangs out. Maybe he’ll meet scores more at the Executive Seminar on Leadership, Values, and the Good Society in October. Only $14,450 for the week. Bargain!!

      Lots of Mets fans will be there, I’m sure!!

      [ groucho-roll-eyes.gif ]

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      prostratedragon

      Baseball is most distinctively us/US, as surely as the governor of California is Gavin The Barber Newsom.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      pajaro

      David Brooks has apparently just discovered what most American men have known all their lives, that sports can be a safe space where, most of the time, even the arguments have no larger meaning at all.  (These days, they won’t even necessarily tell you where you came from.).

      If he actually spent any time in those spaces, he would remember that there are the times when the safe space turns out to be not so safe and, whether it’s about Colin Kapernick or Caitlin Clark, one is forced to learn more than you might want to about what your fellow sports fan believes about his or her fellow Americans.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      azlib

      Oh, good grief! Brooks has to blame progressives for our plight when there are some fairly simple solutions which would send Republicans into apoplexy. The big one is more taxes on wealth and particularly great wealth.  His touting cross-class organizations is really a joke. The wealthy have always segregated themselves into exclusive country clubs and gated communities and rich school districts. His solutions are a non-starter and does nothing to mitigate the wealth inequality in this country today which is a large part of our problems.

      I also noticed he never mentions the actual fascist policies of the current administration. I wonder why?

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Archon

      @pajaro: While thats true one thing I have always found interesting is sports journalism is a profession where contrition and acknowledgement of poor analysis and bad predictions is MORE expected than when political journalists like David Brooks gets things completely wrong.

      If a sports journalist makes a bad superbowl prediction he or she is expected to acknowledge how and why they were wrong but when people like David Brooks gets the last 30 years of politics wrong he gets to still act demure and write articles like hes still someone who should be read or listened to.

      Reply

