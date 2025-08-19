Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Trump & Putin vs. Europe

by | 115 Comments

Yesterday morning, commenter Gin & Tonic asked a great question in a thread about Trump’s calamitous capitulation to Putin in Anchorage last Friday:

So five heads of state, the head of NATO and the head of the EU drop all their plans and fly to Washington on 48 hours’ notice – during August, when nobody in Europe actually works. What did they learn about Friday that we haven’t (yet?)

Journalist James Fallows asked the same question yesterday evening:

Actual question: It has been only 72 hours since the disastrous puppeteer/puppet show in Anchorage.

Has there yet been a background story on how, and by whom, this emergency intervention of *eight* big-time world leaders was pulled together, over a weekend?

— James Fallows (@jfallows.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 8:45 PM

I think we know why European leaders flew to Washington on short notice to support President Zelensky. They understand that Putin is waging war on democracy and that Ukraine’s existential battle is their fight too because they’re next. And they know Trump is on Putin’s side.

FOX: What was the reaction among European leaders when you decided to call Putin during your meeting?

TRUMP: I didn’t do it in front of them. I thought that would be disrespectful to President Putin.

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 19, 2025 at 8:23 AM

The mainstream press isn’t capable of saying the last part out loud, not even the press in the occupied capital city. Here’s how WaPo reporters put it:

Monday’s unusual group meeting at the White House continued an extraordinary sequence of diplomacy that could shape security in Europe for a generation, with European leaders fearing that Putin was getting the upper hand in the breakneck peace effort. Trump reveled at Monday’s tableau, saying that the White House had never seen such a collection of prime ministers and presidents, all of whom dropped what they were doing to rush to Washington to try to salvage Ukraine’s security.

Grading on a curve, it’s not a wholly terrible description, but the tone grates because it infantilizes Trump. He can’t help it. He’s like a magpie attracted to shiny objects. More bling for the mantel pieces and golden curlicues for the cornices, more heads of state gathering at his palace.

It’s all of a piece with the reporting on billions pouring into Trump’s coffers from crypto and real estate and sovereign wealth fund scams, the endless parade of rich, corrupt ass-kissers who exchange pillars of civil society for corporate merger approvals or funding releases.

And now a murderous despot ventriloquizes Trump’s own crackpot delusions about mail-in ballots, which Trump will attempt to launder through an illegal executive order to subvert U.S. elections. The tone doesn’t change. Trump has no agency, just impulses to be gratified or not.

Does it even matter, the way we talk about this demented old fart who is arrogating all power to himself with the avid support of his treacherous party? I don’t really give a fuck about his and his elected and unelected supporters’ motives. I’m heartily sick of trying to make it make sense. 

On the topic of domestic politics, the only question that matters now is this: Will we stop them? (Honest answer: I don’t know.)

Anyway, godspeed and good luck to the European leaders who showed up to support Zelensky. He and they are the leaders of the free world.

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    115Comments

    2. 2.

      Steve LaBonne

      The media won’t report honestly about Trump because they don’t want to / their bosses don’t want them to. No matter what happens I don’t see that changing. That’s what why the economic damage he’s causing, though arguably the least important, is what has the most potential to get through to John Q. Moron. You can’t fool people about what they’re paying in the supermarket, or eventually as ICE causes crops to rot in the field, what isn’t in the store at all.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      prostratedragon

      Amen. His leaving the European representatives of our former allies for a 40 minute private call with Putin should be made much of. Very much.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Josie

      TRUMP: I didn’t do it in front of them. I thought that would be disrespectful to President Putin.

      OMG! He doesn’t even grasp the idea that it was disrespectful to the European leaders. What a moron. I don’t know how they manage to deal with him with straight faces.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      prostratedragon

      “I thought that would be disrespectful to President Putin.”

      I implore everyone to let that sink in.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      catclub

      clearly, to me, all the emergencies that Trump has been allowed to declare, with no pushback – tariffs, immigration, violence in DC, are a leadup to an emergency declaration that elections are impossible in 2026 and 2028.

      That is the only feature of Zelenskyy’s Ukraine that Trump mentions.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      mappy!

      We could learn a few things politic from Ukraine. Plan ahead. I doubt that this 48 hour assembly of the resolute was decided overnight. Trump is getting rolled and Putin is watching Taco circle the drain… Putin will refuse to meet Zelensky.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      lowtechcyclist

      @prostratedragon:

      “I thought that would be disrespectful to President Putin.”

      I implore everyone to let that sink in.

      Yeah, that one was like being hit over the head with a crowbar.  Who it matters to him to not disrespect.

      This WaPo line bugged the hell out of me:

      European leaders fearing that Putin was getting the upper hand in the breakneck peace effort

      Excuse the fuck out of me, WaPo, but what ‘peace effort,’ breakneck or otherwise?  It’s an attempt to force Ukraine to capitulate, to surrender a big chunk of its country and put Russia in an improved position to take the rest later on. The Orange Fartboy may wave his hands about security guarantees, but Putin’s already made it clear that he’s not going to accept any meaningful guarantees of security for what would remain of Ukraine.

      What I would ask is, what’s actually changed since last week?  The illusion that Trump might stand up to Putin in any way whatsoever has been dashed, but that was always an illusion.  It’s been clear for a while that the point was coming when Ukraine couldn’t expect any more assistance from the U.S., and here we are.

      OTOH, if it wasn’t already crystal-clear to European leaders that Ukraine’s security was critical to their own, it certainly is now.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      catclub

      @lowtechcyclist: OTOH, if it wasn’t already crystal-clear to European leaders that Ukraine’s security was critical to their own, it certainly is now.

       

      I think they do know it.  The problem is that they need to convince their electorates to pay for it.  This is obviously hard. But all the meetings and crisis messaging may help.

       

      Ukriainian commentators (Ukraine Matters on youtube) regularly describe the Europeans as  chickenshit. They have good reason, and know what stepping up entails.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      mrmoshpotato

      FOX: What was the reaction among European leaders when you decided to call Putin during your meeting?

      TRUMP: I didn’t do it in front of them. I thought that would be disrespectful to President Putin. I deepthroat my Daddy Vladdy in private even though the entire world knows about it!

      Fixed.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Shalimar

      @Josie: Trump greeted Putin with a red carpet welcome.  He let the White House protocol director greet the European leaders.  He clearly has no respect for them.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      prostratedragon

      Tonight @ 6PM Eastern, from FreeDC:

      With the National Guard deployed and MPD under federal control, DC’s Black youth face heightened risks of surveillance, criminalization, and false blame.

      This online training will help you understand which federal agencies are operating in DC, what powers they have, and how their presence affects daily life. You’ll get youth-centered Know Your Rights guidance for street encounters, strategies to protect and uplift Black youth, and tools to push back against harmful “crime wave” narratives. Together, we’ll equip our communities to stay safe, informed, and powerful in the face of federal overreach.

      This training is presented in partnership between Free DC, Police Free Schools, Black Swan Academy, DC Action, Advancement Project, Anti-Racist DC, Critical Exposure, and DC Girls Coalition.

      Register for zoom at the link.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Tony Jay

      In this modern day Axis, it’s pretty obvious which authoritarian preener is playing Mussolini. Drawing a discreet veil over that takeaway from the Anchorage Agreement is tying the courtier media up in knots. There’s just so much in your face kowtowing to ignore, they hardly know what’s safe to report on.

      Heart bleeds, obvs.

      ETA – Yes, yes. I know which European dictator was first out of the blocks and was initially considered the senior Big Swinging Toad by most observers, including Shouty A. Point taken.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      catclub

      @matt: ​
        It is amazing to realize that Putin is more delusional about Ukraine than Trump is about Putin.

      ‘Ahistorical’ is a huge understatement.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      hueyplong

      Putin ordering Trump to shake down the Ukrainians and Trump basically admitting it in public as he excuses himself to give a status update to the boss is, I hope, an unprecedentedly embarrassing way to whine aloud that he must have his Nobel Peace Prize NOW.  The only thing missing is his collar.  FFS.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      jonas

      @Leto:  Yet another move in the authoritarian playbook of trying to consolidate power within the armed forces and his Hitler-esq fascination of having “his generals.”

      It’s going to take years — if ever — to unfuck the damage being done not only to our civilian, but our military, infrastructure by these sumbitches. In a fascist regime, it’s loyalty, not competence or professionalism, that counts, so we’re going to be left with the most obsequious, blinkered toadies running things rather than anyone who knows what they’re doing. At some point, there will be a major military or intelligence catastrophe — one big enough that even low-information ignoramuses out there will have to notice — caused by their incompetence and it will be the end of America as a serious world power*.

       

      *As if Trump winning a second term didn’t effectively do that already

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Steve LaBonne

      @catclub: I don’t think the Poles, Finns, and Balts need much convincing, but on their own they don’t have sufficient resources. Germany is critical but Merz’s government is already on thin ice with voters as the economy sours. Macron is also unpopular and likely to be succeeded by a fascist. Overall I have very serious doubts that Europe can compensate for a rogue US.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      mrmoshpotato

      @matt:

      Imagine Putin having to be in a conversation where people might contradict his unhinged historical takes. Poor baby. 

      Awwwwww 👶😭😭😭

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Aziz, light!

      I look forward to the day when Zelenskyy and other European leaders can tell Trump to his face (if he lives that long) what they really think of him.

      Trump loves the Russians because they bailed him out when he lost a billion dollars in the ’90s. No kompromat required. He worships Putin because Putin and the corrupt Russian system are his role models. He wishes that like Putin and Kim Jong-Un he could order people he doesn’t like to be killed.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      matt

      @Aziz, light!: Maybe, although given Trump’s well known fandom of the ‘young stuff’ and long established Russian methods of collecting kompromat, the odds aren’t necessarily against them having something. I’d want something like that before loaning him money.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      jonas

      @Steve LaBonne: As tough as things are in a lot of western Europe right now, the hands-down worst economy on the continent belongs to MAGA hero Victor Orban’s Hungary, where standards of living are plummeting, inflation is out of control, and most of the best and brightest have fled the country. Heckuvajob, Orbie.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      jonas

      @Aziz, light!: You know how European countries have boulevards and plazas named after presidents like Roosevelt or Kennedy — from back when the office of POTUS was a serious thing and the US stood for democracy? They’re going to be naming the municipal dump or sewage treatment plant after Trump.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Jackie

      @hueyplong:

      The only thing missing is his collar.

      It’s a shock collar. Obviously he was wearing it – as he stopped everything to call Putin NOW. Those shocks weren’t going to stop until FFOTUS made the call.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      M31

      The economy of Russia is smaller than that of Italy.

      That’s the future that the GOP wants. A huge country with natural resources turned into a shithole for the benefit of a few oligarchs.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      RaflW

      Trump made no secret in his first term that he wanted to gut NATO. We don’t hear much about that now, but I have no doubts that he has his henchmen working towards that goal. And all these European leaders are under no illusion that he’s let that goal go — it’s his pal Vlad’s goal too!

      So in that context, I’m glad to see this unified front. NATO will be very different w/o US participation. (Thankfully Iceland is a member – and Greenland sort of is by association w/ DK – so the North Atlantic name will still be operable.) But it can shed the US as we go fully bonkers and withdraw from global engagement.

      Bad-strange times.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      lowtechcyclist

      @zhena gogolia: They have something.

      it’s just hard to imagine what it could be at this point, given what’s already out in the open about Trump.  If the ‘pee tape’ were real, it would take the MAGAts no more than a few days to decide that whatever kinks he had were OK with them. Hell, probably some of them would have themselves videotaped while being urinated on, just to show their solidarity.  After all, some of them already did that with diapers.​

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Gin & Tonic

      Credit where due, my question yesterday was prompted by a comment from Adam the night before. But I know the morning and afternoon (EDT) threads get more engagement that the night-time ones.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      artem1s

      @prostratedragon: His leaving the European representatives of our former allies for a 40 minute private call with Putin should be made much of. Very much.

      These calls to Putin or any other foreign leader should have IC listening in. He’s broke national security procedure (and laws IIRC) in his first term by making phone calls to foreign leaders on an unsecured phone and/or with no IC listening in.  This is a matter of national security. Where was the SoS? AG? DoHS? Where was his fucking National Security Advisor?

      This whole cabinet should be impeached along with the Directors of the FBI, CIA, and any other top IC officials who aren’t monitoring these negotiations.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Gin & Tonic

      @jonas: ​Now Hungary is all upset that the Ukrainians have more or less permanently disabled the “Druzhba” pipeline carrying oil from russia to Europe. Should have had a backup plan, guys.

      The icing on the cake is that the drone unit that hit the pipeline and control/pumping station is run by a guy with the nom de guerre “Magyar” – which means “Hungarian.”

      Reply
    53. 53.

      tobie

      On the topic of domestic politics, the only question that matters now is this: Will we stop them? (Honest answer: I don’t know.)

      This really is the question. I feel like the most important thing I can do right now is to try and make sure that everyone has all the documentation they need  to vote in their respective states. National guards and Republican vigilantes will likely be posted to black and brown precincts. DeSantis had voters arrested in 2022 on dubious grounds. Is that what Vance was cooking up on his recent visit to Atlanta?

      Who should I be giving to for voter education / voter documentation efforts? NAACP? League of Women Voters?

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Moondoggus

      @M31:

      Russia is a third world country. They export raw materials instead of manufactured products: formerly military equipment but no more as it is clearly third or fourth rate behind China. Most of the country exists to support Moscow.

      the only real difference between the Czars and subsequent governments is a matter of inheritance. Why else was Lavrov wearing a CCCP sweatshirt?

      Czar Putin is worried; he cannot send ethnic Russians to fight and he has no more convicts. The central Asian republics may get tired of feeding their citizens into the meat grinder for worthless rubles, and if they do perhaps they will march on Moscow.

      Putin, like Trump, is afraid of what will happen to him if he falls from power.

      Dictators always are.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @prostratedragon: When ALL the circumstantial evidence points to that mango MF being a Russian asset… I think that’s what EVERYTHING ELSE is a “distraction” from.

      Americans don’t want to process the idea that they’ve elected a traitor… or that they did so because he promised white male Christian supremacy.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Scott

      I think this is actually much simpler than people think.  Trump is a classic bully.  Insecure and fundamentally cowardly.  Putin showed up and he bowed and scraped to the bigger bully.  Zelensky brought his own protectors who then cowed Trump in the other direction.  I believe the Europeans figured this out a while ago and so can manipulate and intimidate Trump as long as they are in his presence.  The key to the future is to keep in his face.  It will be exhausting but necessary.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Steve LaBonne

      @Professor Bigfoot: I don’t know, quite a few of them are pretty vocal in their happiness with the white male Christian supremacy part. And some of those openly admire Russia because it shares those “values”.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Steve LaBonne:

      That’s what why the economic damage he’s causing, though arguably the least important, is what has the most potential to get through to John Q. Moron.

      I place that #2 behind “Where are the Epstein files? What is Trump hiding?”

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Chief Oshkosh: I get the sad feeling that even now Epstein is fading from the political calculus. The servile media “journalists” seem to be moving on to talk about other things.

      Another in the long list of things I hope like hell I’m wrong about.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      catclub

      I look on the bright side here: 1. Trump has – for no reason I can understand – NOT cut off US satellite info to Ukraine. A big deal.
      2. Even if Europe cannot replace US military industrial capacity, they can at least arm Ukraine enough to stalemate Russia in Ukraine. This is huge. It gives them time – at the cost of Ukrainian lives- to build up their capacity. One is reminded
      of the 1938 Sudetenland ‘accord’ that gave Britain time to build up its military.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      M31

      @Moondoggus: yes, and isn’t their biggest export oil? No wonder Trump wants to kill green energy (that and Exxon/Mobil profits).

      if the US went 100% renewable it would take away most of the power of Russia, the Saudis, and the US oil money oligarchs

      no wonder Biden had to be taken down

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Steve LaBonne

      @Professor Bigfoot: I don’t think it needs media help to continue percolating among the QAnon believers who are sore about being deprived of their promised “Storm”. They are probably a smallish minority of MAGAs but every little bit helps.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      p.a.

      I am so fuken tired of winning.  Via powder blue satan

      TUESDAY, AUGUST 19, 2025

      It’s Tariff Day, Again

       Sure why not.

       

      President Donald Trump stunned the logistics industry on Friday by widening his steel and aluminum tariffs to include more than 400 consumer items that contain the metals, such as motorcycles and tableware. Customs brokers and importers in the US were given little notice to account for the change, which went into effect Monday and did not exclude goods in transit.

      The new tariff inclusion list was posted by the Customs and Border Protection agency just as many were leaving for the weekend and appeared in the Federal Register on Tuesday, creating fresh headaches for trade professionals.

      I thought AI could take care of such things now. Get Big Balls on it.

      “Did not exclude goods in transit” is the kind of move that will make everyone just say fuck it.  Someone’s gotta eat that bill, and no one is going to be happy about it.

       

      by Atrios at 10:30

      Reply
    73. 73.

      mappy!

      @Scott: And this is a weakness in Trump that can be exploited. Putin is universally disliked in this country, something like minus 80% across the boards. If some of our more articulate voices actively denigrated Putin (question his political savvy, belittle his strategic planning, make fun of his skills running the economy and the military etc.), this would probably put Trump in the position of wanting to constantly defend Putin.

      In the mean time, Putin is running out of pumps at the gas station.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      ExPatExDem

      It leaves a sick feeling inside to know that in global fascism the sequel, we are now one of the Axis powers.

      When I think of my now deceased Grandfather, and all of my Great Uncles who answered the call of duty in WW2, It fills me with shame that I have lived to see their legacy squandered.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      becca

      @prostratedragon: I scared the bejeezus out of my husband when I read that, I gasped so loud.
      I’m beginning to think little miss Leavitt looked so freaked out after the Alaska fiasco because she witnessed dear potus roll over on his ample belly for Vlad.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      ruckus

      He’s a fully grown, decades old toddler.

      You all know who I’m talking about. He’s never been the sharpest bundle in the wash, never been an actual leader, he’s an almost 80 yr old toddler that’s never understood the word or concept of be better than – hell what can you compare him to? A corral full of who the hell knows but it isn’t in any way positive.

      He’s the guy that the rest of the his universe sees as the rich guy they would like to be. And what they don’t actually realize is that he’s aged out. Almost all humans do this to some degree, usually quietly as they get to the last segment of life, the slow down, watch the world go by, contemplate what you’ve done, or even more hopefully – haven’t done – but which he HAS.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Matt McIrvin

      @M31: I think that’s the really big picture behind Trump’s subservience to Putin: Modern Russia is above all else a petrostate. This is ultimately about propping up the world fossil fuel cartel when the people of the planet are developing the technology and the will to wean themselves off of its products.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      catclub

      @mappy!: In the mean time, Putin is running out of pumps at the gas station.

       

      Another bright side thing:  Trump threatening tariffs on India ( but not China, they are too powerful) for buying Russian oil, may have had an impact.

       

      The sanctions on the ghost fleet of tankers are really weird, and are tilted by how much everyone still wants cheap oil. My understanding is the ghost fleets are allowed to transport oil from Russia as long as the price paid for it is not too HIGH.  Strange.

       

      Thus there is not tremendous support for Ukraine destroying Russian oil refineries. I fully support that.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      ruckus

      @jonas:

      Plenty of gob with this one.

      He’s all gob. And we’ve all got bruises from all the smacking. They may not be visible bruises but they are there, still being smacked as we speak.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Shalimar

      @Professor Bigfoot: Epstein was a below-the-surface MAGA issue that mainstream media was not picking up until Maxwell leaked some choice info about Trump to Rupert Murdoch and he stirred up a shitstorm.  Murdoch’s involvement gave everyone else permission to talk about it too, but Maxwell got what she wanted out of it, the leaks are done, and mainstream media interest will disappear again.  I hope I am wrong.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      ruckus

      @catclub:

      It is amazing to realize that Putin is more delusional about Ukraine than Trump is about Putin.

      Really?

      They both live in their own worlds. And it ain’t the ones most of humans live in. One wants the entire world, and shitforbrains wants – actually who knows what the hell shitforbrains wants, other than his ego polished and to be far bigger than it already is. He’s special, doncha know?

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Ksmiami

      There’s safety in numbers. Everyone should stop spending on extras, stop paying federal taxes, slash ice tires if possible. Bring it all to a halt

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Deputinize America

      Anybody feel like bearing true faith and allegiance to this government under our shitty 1780s constitution any more?  I don’t.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Jackie

      @Professor Bigfoot:

      I get the sad feeling that even now Epstein is fading from the political calculus.

      Supposedly, Bondi’s releasing some of the files to Comer on “dead news day” Fri. What is/isn’t released should get the media going again – just in time for full breathless wknd coverage. 🙄

      Reply
    91. 91.

      BigJimSlade

      @Josie: He holds putin in high esteem. He looks up to thugs exercising power. Leaders supporting democracy and caring about the populations of their countries does nothing for him – he holds western Europe in no esteem at all, and likes to show it.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      ruckus

      @Steve LaBonne:

      Yep.

      The vast majority of people at least start to age out when they get into their late 70s, early 80s. Not everyone mind you and some age slower than at the speed of light – and some start a lot earlier and/or age a lot faster. Seemingly mainly the ones who think they are still 35 and haven’t aged a day. IOW they are delusional – at least about themselves, possibly about everything else as well. Guess who I’m eluding to…..

      Reply
    94. 94.

      prostratedragon

      @becca:  Yeah. I think those nincompoops with him had really bought into the “Russia hoax” conspiracy bullshit, except of course Rubio, who is another decimal in the LoC catalog system. On seeing in the flesh 🤡’s slavish eagerness to get his next marching orders, they finally got a hint if what they’ve messed themselves into.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      MoCaAce

      @ExPatExDem: When I think of my now deceased Grandfather, and all of my Great Uncles who answered the call of duty in WW2, It fills me with shame that I have lived to see their legacy squandered   shat upon by a traitorous orange fool.

      Fixed

      Reply
    100. 100.

      ruckus

      @Professor Bigfoot:

      His being dead means he can’t personally CAUSE any more harm, but he can still lead morons to do so. (One has to be a moron to follow the lead of someone that no longer can)

      Do I get a quarter for being #100?

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Trollhattan

      Free speech for me, but not for thee?

      If the Yosemite National Park scientist had hung a Trump banner off El Capitan, the researcher might still have a job. But SJ Joslin hung a transgender pride flag from the landmark granite wall, and for that, Joslin was terminated earlier this month.

      “There is a long history of hanging flags on El Capitan,” Joslin told the online news site SFGate. “These activities have always been legal, and the recent regulation against hanging a flag was created after we hung ours.” Joslin is a 35-year-old who identifies as nonbinary and uses them/them pronouns.

      A biologist, Joslin has led Yosemite’s research into bats that live on or near the park’s big rock walls. Early in the morning on May 20, Joslin and several other park workers scaled part way up El Capitan and affixed the transgender pride flag, a banner that has horizontal stripes of light blue, pink and white. Park officials then ordered its removal and it was taken down by 10 a.m. that day.

      Joslin told SFGate that hanging the banner was meant to promote acceptance and love of the transgender community, which has faced ongoing attacks by Trump. Fast forward to Aug. 12. That is the date of a letter Joslin got from a deputy park superintendent that gave notice of Joslin’s termination.

      Due to a quirk caused by the COVID pandemic, Joslin had a longer-than-usual probation period, and thus was easier to terminate than if the regular employment status had been in effect. The letter said Joslin conducted a demonstration outside of Yosemite’s designated area and did not have a permit for such a display.

      On the day Joslin hung the banner, the park did not yet have regulations for how such displays were to be handled, SFGate reported. The rules were put in place on May 21, a day after Joslin’s banner went up and then was taken down. The regulations now say no banners, flags or signs can be hung on Yosemite’s natural or cultural places.

      Park officials told Joslin that hanging the banner amounted to a “demonstration,” which requires a permit. Joslin told SFGate that if a rule had prohibited hanging a banner from El Capitan, they and others would not have done it. Joslin loved their job and wanted to keep it.

      Maybe an appeal to President Donald Trump is what Joslin should pursue. After all, his executive order issued on Jan. 20 is entitled “Restoring freedom of speech and ending federal censorship.”

      I’m sure any appeals will be considered with due concern. Meanwhile, BATS!

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Betty Cracker

      @Jackie: Maybe it’s wishful thinking, but I don’t think the Epstein files issue is going away. Nothing Bondi releases will satisfy the insatiable maw of the conspiracy theory industrial complex, but it will make news, and Trump will open his yap about it again. When Congress is back in session, there will be more calls for hearings, etc.

      I think the astoundingly terrible way the admin handled this made the conspiracy theories ring true. Trump’s personal criminal attorney-turned-DAG really did interview Maxwell in Florida right before she got shipped off to a celebrity prison camp that her heinous crimes made her ineligible to join. If the elite coverup wasn’t true before, it damn sure is now.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Geminid

      Turkish security analyst Levent Kemal posted this a couple hours ago:

         Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

      The Alaska summit, Ukraine meeting in Washington as well as developments in Gaza and Syria were discussed. Fidan reaffirmed Turkiye’s readiness to support a just and lasting peace.

      “Turkiye’s readiness to suppory a just and lasting peace” could apply to either Ukraine or Gaza or both.

      The latter situation is the more acute right now. After intense pressure from Qatar, Egypt and Turkiye, Hamas agreed yesterday to a ceasefire proposal said to match “98%” of a U.S. proposal the Israelis signed off on a month ago. Fidan likely told Rubio, “Ok. We delivered our assholes, time for you to deliver yours.”

      Fidan holds a PhD in International Relations from the elite Bilkent University, so he probably used more diplomatic language. But he also served 15 years as a noncom in the Turkish Army, so he could have been even more blunt if he’d wanted.

      Turkish President Erdogan did not attend yesterday’s White House meeting. That was not surpising; Turkiye has pursued its own line throughout the war in Ukraine and generally speaking, they don’t seem to view the Europeans as reliable partners.

      Turkiye has already made an offer to guarantee a ceasefire. That was at the direct talks between Ukraine and Russia held last month in Istanbul, the second of two rounds. Fidan huddled with the delegation heads beforehand and they concluded that no progress could be made. Fidan convened the meeting anyway so he could read Turkiye’s proposal. It included an offer by Turkiye to furnish monitors along the ceasefire line, with a formal role as Guarantor.

      Hakan Fidan is a systematic man who has his boss’s trust and confidence, so I think this was a serious offer. Levent Kemal seems to think so. He posted this last night:

         Ultimately, the only security guarantee likely to be accepted by all parties is a Turkish military peacekeeping force. Time will tell.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      gene108

      On the topic of domestic politics, the only question that matters now is this: Will we stop them? (Honest answer: I don’t know.)

      In the short term, yes. In the long term, no.

      We don’t have the means to shutdown the Heritage Foundation, Fox News, etc. The fascists will just regroup and try harder next time.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      Betty Cracker

      @gene108: I think it depends on whether Dems collectively have the will and ability to enact significant reforms if they retake power. If not, you’re probably right. The upcoming primaries will be interesting.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      WhatsMyNym

      @ruckus: ​

      I must be old, my grandfather fought in WW1, and dad fought in WW2.

      I’m younger than you (65), and maternal grandfather fought in WW1 and my dad worked for the government during WW2. They were British so the wars and service started earlier.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      ExPatExDem

      @ruckus: WW1 was the war that missed my family tree.  One of my gr-grandfathers was 36 and outside the mandatory draft registration age range.

      One registered but was never conscripted.

      Two were physically ineligible to serve, one because he lost an index finger when cranking one of those old crank-start cars, and the other because he lost a foot to a crush injury when he worked in a rail yard.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      WTFGhost

      Does it even matter, the way we talk about this demented old fart who is arrogating all power to himself with the avid support of his treacherous party? I don’t really give a fuck about his and his elected and unelected supporters’ motives. I’m heartily sick of trying to make it make sense. 

      On the topic of domestic politics, the only question that matters now is this: Will we stop them? (Honest answer: I don’t know.)

      This is one reason why the best thing you can do is mock Trump, point out he doesn’t have a plan, and if he had a plan, he always chickens out. It doesn’t make sense, and the sooner we stop pretending we’re discussing a rational actor, the better.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      Geminid

      @Geminid: Of course, if Turkish President Erdogan wants the inside dope on yesterday’s White House meeting, he can always ring up his Italian girlfriend:

      x.com/nivcalderon/status/1951269254948413466

      I like this pic. In the foreground, Georgia Meloni beams at R.T. Erdogan as they shake hands, while Erdogan tries his best to smile back. You can almost see the sparks fly!

      And the honor guards in the background look like glorified traffic cops. The Turkish Army’s dress uniforms seem decidedly unmartial.

      You can find hours of Geogia Meloni videos on Turkish YouTube. Turks are fascinated by Italy’s blonde Prime Minister. The ones of her and Erdogan are especially popular, and often are accompanied by lush romatic music. The two seem to have a genuinely affectionate relationship.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      unrelatedwaffle

      Ukranians are tough. Real tough, not “16 foot pickup truck to haul four days’ worth of groceries through suburban streets” tough for show. The rest of Europe should have their back, if not on principle, to have allies in the trenches when the fighting inevitably comes for them. The U.S is lost until we get our shit together. I don’t think it’ll happen.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      Tehanu

      @Josie: “disrespectful to President Putin” — unbelievable! or sadly, only too believable that the Orange Toad would think that about a murderous secret police thug and have no respect at all for our allies.

      Reply

