Yesterday morning, commenter Gin & Tonic asked a great question in a thread about Trump’s calamitous capitulation to Putin in Anchorage last Friday:

So five heads of state, the head of NATO and the head of the EU drop all their plans and fly to Washington on 48 hours’ notice – during August, when nobody in Europe actually works. What did they learn about Friday that we haven’t (yet?)

Journalist James Fallows asked the same question yesterday evening:

Actual question: It has been only 72 hours since the disastrous puppeteer/puppet show in Anchorage. Has there yet been a background story on how, and by whom, this emergency intervention of *eight* big-time world leaders was pulled together, over a weekend? — James Fallows (@jfallows.bsky.social) August 18, 2025 at 8:45 PM

I think we know why European leaders flew to Washington on short notice to support President Zelensky. They understand that Putin is waging war on democracy and that Ukraine’s existential battle is their fight too because they’re next. And they know Trump is on Putin’s side.

FOX: What was the reaction among European leaders when you decided to call Putin during your meeting? TRUMP: I didn’t do it in front of them. I thought that would be disrespectful to President Putin. [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 19, 2025 at 8:23 AM

The mainstream press isn’t capable of saying the last part out loud, not even the press in the occupied capital city. Here’s how WaPo reporters put it:

Monday’s unusual group meeting at the White House continued an extraordinary sequence of diplomacy that could shape security in Europe for a generation, with European leaders fearing that Putin was getting the upper hand in the breakneck peace effort. Trump reveled at Monday’s tableau, saying that the White House had never seen such a collection of prime ministers and presidents, all of whom dropped what they were doing to rush to Washington to try to salvage Ukraine’s security.

Grading on a curve, it’s not a wholly terrible description, but the tone grates because it infantilizes Trump. He can’t help it. He’s like a magpie attracted to shiny objects. More bling for the mantel pieces and golden curlicues for the cornices, more heads of state gathering at his palace.

It’s all of a piece with the reporting on billions pouring into Trump’s coffers from crypto and real estate and sovereign wealth fund scams, the endless parade of rich, corrupt ass-kissers who exchange pillars of civil society for corporate merger approvals or funding releases.

And now a murderous despot ventriloquizes Trump’s own crackpot delusions about mail-in ballots, which Trump will attempt to launder through an illegal executive order to subvert U.S. elections. The tone doesn’t change. Trump has no agency, just impulses to be gratified or not.

Does it even matter, the way we talk about this demented old fart who is arrogating all power to himself with the avid support of his treacherous party? I don’t really give a fuck about his and his elected and unelected supporters’ motives. I’m heartily sick of trying to make it make sense.

On the topic of domestic politics, the only question that matters now is this: Will we stop them? (Honest answer: I don’t know.)

Anyway, godspeed and good luck to the European leaders who showed up to support Zelensky. He and they are the leaders of the free world.

