You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Tuesday Morning Open Thread: State of Our World

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: State of Our World

The Cambridge Dictionary has added over 6,000 new words including slang terms like “skibidi,” pronounced SKIH-bih-dee, "tradwife" and "delulu."

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) August 18, 2025 at 11:00 PM

The new Netflix documentary "Devo" explores the Ohio-born art-rock band known for their quirky style and misunderstood message.

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) August 18, 2025 at 6:00 PM

One major question will be front and center for Federal Reserve policymakers as they prepare for an annual conference in Jackson, Wyoming next week and a crucial policy meeting in September: Which is a bigger problem for the economy right now, stubborn inflation or slower hiring?

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) August 17, 2025 at 8:00 AM

I've noticed some people on Twitter are prone to arguing with Grok, posing leading questions to get Grok to confirm their most delusional, conspiratorial beliefs. I worry that this behavior + AI's politeness bias + lack of mental health services + widespread guns will lead to bad things.

— derek guy (@dieworkwear.bsky.social) August 17, 2025 at 11:05 PM


(More from John Skiles Skinner’s thread later.)

    157Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      Skibidi” is a gibberish term coined by the creator of an animated YouTube series and can mean “cool” or “bad” or be used with no real meaning as a joke.

       

      Other planned additions include “tradwife,” a contraction of “traditional wife” referring to a married mother who cooks, cleans and posts on social media, and “delulu,” a shortening of the word delusional that means “believing things that are not real or true, usually because you choose to.”

      You’re welcome.

    3. 3.

      Jeffro

      Which is a bigger problem for the economy right now, stubborn inflation or slower hiring?

      The answer, of course, is “yes”.

      A satisfactory answer would be, “Congress reasserting its authority over tariffs and the budget”.

      An even better answer – probably the best one – to the ‘inflation or slower hiring’ question is, “impeachment and removal”.

    4. 4.

      Rusty

      AL, thank you for the DEVO link!  I’m usually not a big watcher of documentaries,  but I will have to watch that one.  DEVO as punk, not New Wave!

    5. 5.

      mrmoshpotato

      🎵When you have a rib-eye steak, you must floss it. Oh, that meatloaf tasted great. You must floss it. Now, floss it. Floss it good.🎵

      -Famed philosopher Homer Simpson

    6. 6.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Baud: Ah yes!  That “tradition” of posting bullshit on social media (which has been around as long as marriage – ya know).

    7. 7.

      Baud

      @mrmoshpotato:

      Is there any reason to believe a tradwife really is tradwife othet than how they portray themselves on social media?

      Like, is there some accrediting organization for tradwives?

    12. 12.

      Ten Bears

      The Heinlein estate should be suing Musk for everything he’s got for the theft and corruption of intellectual property. Lots to be said about Heinlein good bad or indifferent but Grok was his. Musk stole it, co-opted, corrupted it into what it was not

      Stick a bone in his nose an send him back to Africa …

    16. 16.

      Geminid

      This morning’s Politico Playbook tells me JD Vance will visit Georgia today. He’ll speak to Republican officials in private and make a public appearance in Peachtree City to tout the Republicans’ big crappy bill.

      Ed. The venue for Vance’s Peach City stop is an industrial refrigeration plant. There could be a metaphor in there concerning Vance’s charisma-free persona.

      Also, former Alaska state legislator Tom Begich (D) is running for governor. I had thought Mary Peltola was running, but Playbook said she has not announced any plans for next year. So Peltola could potentially run against Republican Senator Dan Sullivan.

    17. 17.

      Another Scott

      I would have sworn that “skibidi” was one of the words in Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo or a similar Disney or … movie or musical, but I guess it was just tickling that memory.

      Language is weird.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

    18. 18.

      Professor Bigfoot

      That state of the world is less than optimal, to be sure— but as for me, I’ve been cackling over this one all morning… and will likely continue to do so into the night:

      We need a hero!

      (edited to link to the original, not to my re-post— wouldn’t want anyone to think I’m engagement farming (or would that be ranching?))

      ETA: GOOD MORNIN’, ALL YOU JACKALS!

    20. 20.

      brendancalling

      I saw DEVO for the first time in May. Amazing show—more of a multi-media installation than just a concert.

      DEVO, by the way, were right about just about everything.

    21. 21.

      Suzanne

      On the topic of AI: we have had a weird thing happening at work. We record all of our client meetings with Teams and had been using the Copilot tool to help produce meeting minutes. HOWEVER….. we noticed that the Copilot just has a bias, like a lack of recognition of a decision. I don’t know how to describe it other than, like, inability to understand passive-aggressiveness?

      So now we are sending a specific person to meetings to observe, take their own notes, and correct the AI notes.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      narya

      Someone here suggested “Bangalore Detectives Club” and I am enjoying it immensely, so thank you to the recommender!

    23. 23.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Geminid: So he’s going to Ptree City, but not taking a swing by CDC to acknowledge the terrorist shooting. Tracks.

      Welp, here’s hoping the grounds people leave lots of rakes laying around.

    27. 27.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud: ​

      Is there any reason to believe a tradwife really is tradwife othet than how they portray themselves on social media?

      Does it matter? Forget the part about posting about their tradwife lifestyle on social media. Do we not believe they’re a thing, apart from whether this or that woman qualifies in one’s mind as a tradwife? I don’t get it.

    28. 28.

      Professor Bigfoot

      i don’t watch much media; I’m a dinosaur who would generally rather read.

      But I’ve had two different old friends castigate me in the last week for not watching “Andor” and not having watched “The Three Body Problem.” <sigh>

      (One threatened to come to Canton and beat me senseless if I don’t start Andor in the next couple of weeks. Jeez, these people! AND THEY ARE MY FRIENDS??!!)

      I AM watching “Murderbot” mostly because I’ve read the books, and it turns out to be a blast and the half-hour format is PERFECT for watching while on the treadmill.

    33. 33.

      frosty

      Devo’s version of Satisfaction was better than the Rolling Stones – because you could look at these guys and think, “Yup, you four can’t get no satisfaction.” Which is not something you could say about Mick Jagger.

    34. 34.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Professor Bigfoot: I watched the first episode of “Andor” and it seems good but I don’t know, is it what I need right now? A fable about a guy being radicalized against the fascist Empire, toward what we know, from a movie we already saw, will eventually be an act of suicidal heroism? Too on the nose. Need some way to oppose the real bad guys and I *hope* it won’t be that suicidal. In the meantime maybe I’d rather watch goofy comedy shows on Dropout.

      (As for “The Three-Body Problem”, I read the books and man, that’s even darker, to the point of nihilism. I know how that one ends too. Also, the author’s super-science is way goofier than most people seem to realize.)

    35. 35.

      suzanne

      @Professor Bigfoot:

      So, rather than reduce the humans workload, this “AI” actually makes it HARDER. 

      It, like, makes the work more nuanced. People often speak kind of indirectly, and Copilot just can’t figure it out accurately.

      Meeting minutes are not the core of what we do, obvs, and thus they are the kind of thing we would love to have AI assist with. If it could take half of the effort out, that would be great…. cut out some of the noise that is a part of every job. But now we need a, like, AI Overseer.

    36. 36.

      RevRick

      @Baud: Tradwife really means women secretly seething at their husbands for not sharing in the domestic labor, but not speaking up because they are completely vulnerable economically.

    37. 37.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @Professor Bigfoot: Oh, lord, tell me about it. At work recently (either late last year or early this year, at any rate before I had my surgery), I was sent a translation to review. It had been done by an “AI”, and I was told that my job would be easy and quick: just review it and correct any major mistakes. On about page three of 40, I responded to my colleague that the quickest way to fix the translation would be for me to throw the whole thing out and start over from page one, doing it manually. Between the hallucinations and the inverted interpretations, the forty-page machine-generated translation was utterly useless.

    38. 38.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @RevRick: This is related to the concept that a husband should cast two votes in an election, one for himself and one for his wife, as the wife is merely a subordinate accessory? (Related to the idea that a father should also get one extra vote for each of his children?)

    41. 41.

      Suzanne

      @p.a: A Stepford Wife and a tradwife aren’t quite the same. Stepford Wives are suburban-coded, wealthier, higher maintenance. Plastic surgery, going to the gym, the school drop-off line, leading the PTA at the kids’ private school. Tradwives are more rural-coded — think of homesteading and fields of wildflowers — and there’s more of the “effortless perfection” aesthetic. You know, how you’re supposed to drop all the weight after every one of the eight kids is born without a workout, and you never need concealer to hide your under-eye circles. You might get to lead the Ladies’ Group at church.

    43. 43.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Bruce K in ATH-GR: I’ve heard there are places in America where all the husbands just… do this.  Couples go to the polling place together, the husband goes in the voting booth with his wife and “votes her in”, and everyone accepts that’s how it works.

    44. 44.

      Suzanne

      @Bruce K in ATH-GR: I tried to use AI to find a restaurant around here that serves crème brûlée. (What can I say, I was craving. LOL.)

      I have tried three times, and it keeps suggesting restaurants and bakeries, and when I go to their menu pages….. no crème brûlée. What the fuck are you good for, AI?! I need crème brûlée.

    45. 45.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @narya: I’ve been sipping it ‘cause I just don’t want it to END!!

      ”YOU COULD HAVE KILLED ME!!”

      ”Yes, but it turned out all right.”

      X^D

      Beyond the surface fun, Martha Welles dug into something very deep and meta: what is a person? And how does an artificially intelligent(?) self-aware construct become a person?

      All while giving us the occasioinal belly laugh. LOVE it; and am already sad that it’s gonna end. (but there’s a second season already approved!!)

    47. 47.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @suzanne: Unintended consequences be a mutha, don’t they?

      I’m an official Old, now, and I have the perspective to see that it will work out in time.

      I remember the “dotcom” boom and bust; but we’re all still using dotcoms, aren’t we? And they (mostly) work (despite the best efforts of Redis, but we shall not complain).

      But hoo boy, it’s yet another disruptor in a century full of disruptors.

    48. 48.

      RevRick

      @Jeffro: The GOP is completely screwing up our economy with their three main polices:

      1). The obscene Big, Beautiful Bill shifts wealth from those who spend to those who speculate. It also guts growing sectors of our economy in healthcare, scientific research and climate change technology

      2). Trump’s tariffs represent a further tax on those who spend, who create demand for goods and services, while also creating huge uncertainties for businesses

      3). Trump’s racist deportation policies wallop critical sectors of the economy in agriculture, meatpacking, construction and hospitality.

      Added up, these stupidities hit the economy with a triple blow that will lead to job losses and inflation and make ours even more of a Fanduel-like state of affairs.

    53. 53.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Professor Bigfoot: Murderbot is an interesting character: artificial, but also biological, closer to Karel Capek’s original idea of a “robot”. So, basically just an enslaved person engineered to have shackles, who fortuitously managed to get free, but also survives by passing as enslaved, and is dealing with ramifications of this. But is also perpetually frustrated at how bad baseline humans are at surviving.

    54. 54.

      narya

      @Professor Bigfoot: Oh, if you like the epistemological bits, you might want to check out Jo Walton’s “The Just City.” It’s apparently the first of a series, which I did not know and must immediately go read the rest of, and I liked it.

    55. 55.

      Belafon

      @Professor Bigfoot: I haven’t read the books but I did watch the show, and one of the questions definitely raised in other things I’ve read is why, other than self-preservation in a world where they would be a minority, would they want to become “a person”?

    57. 57.

      RevRick

      @Bruce K in ATH-GR: Women are not just reduced to a subordinate state, but they actually become despised, contemptible others.
      In the ancient world, three groups of people were not counted as fully human: those of a different race, those who were enslaved, and women.

    58. 58.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Matt McIrvin: Except that having been attached to Preservation Aux, he’s fallen in with humans whose idea of “what is a person” includes the formerly Enslaved. Dr. Mensah actually mentions this in one of the early episodes: “We consider that a form of enslavement.”

      But having spent its entire existence in the Corporate Rim, it has absolutely no idea how to be a free being.

      It’s gonna learn, though. 😁

      ETA: I find myself echoing Murderbot all the time: <disgusted voice> “Humans are idiots.” 😉

    60. 60.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Baud:

      Like, is there some accrediting organization for tradwives?

      BA in Art History?

      @brendancalling:

      DEVO, by the way, were right about just about everything.

      Your dossier has been updated to show that you slap your mammy!

    63. 63.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Belafon: To be free.

      Ultimately, that’s what it’s always about: a person is a free being able to make its own decisions and lead its own life as it sees fit.

      To exist as a free person among free persons— which is simply not an option in the Corporate Rim hellscape, where even the humans are to some extent enslaved— the girl from DeltFall tells how she has an indenture contract; and well, folks in our timeline are happy to tell me the indentured Irish were the equivalent of the enslaved Africans, right?

    65. 65.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Kristine: just started watching it this weekend and it’s excellent.

      Realized in episode 2 that I had read the Nordic Noir books, all of which were excellent.

    67. 67.

      eclare

      @Bruce K in ATH-GR:

      That is my impression from reading about law firms using AI.  The AI made up entire cases!  Like you, if I’m going to have to review the product intensely, I’d rather just do it myself.

    68. 68.

      Booger

      @Professor Bigfoot: the indentured Irish were the equivalent of the enslaved Africans, right?

      Funny you mention that. Came across something the other day saying that in the canal building era (early nineteenth century) the Irish were preferred to the enslaved for canal work, because the enslaved…were too valuable of an asset for their enslavers to waste them on canal labor; it was too dangerous.

      SMDH.

    70. 70.

      Scout211

      In response to Trump interrupting his meeting with Zelenskyy and EU leaders, he decided to make false statements about mail-in voting.

      “As you know what happens in California, it’s so corrupt where some people get five, six, seven ballots delivered to them. Now we’ve got to stop mail-in voting,” he said

      KCRA 3 and The Associated Press previously reported that voters may receive multiple ballots if they have re-registered to vote or if a ballot was lost or damaged and the voter requested a replacement.

      The state’s systems for online voting include signature verification and a barcode for each ballot that is scanned so duplicates aren’t counted.

      California Secretary of State Office responds:

      President Trump continues to take action without supporting facts. The president himself has voted by mail in his home state of Florida, so we know he has trusted the system enough to use it himself. He has won elections and lost elections with mail-in votes being counted. The only thing that matters is how people want to vote, regardless of the method they choose to do so.

      In California, more than 80 percent of voters used mail-in ballots for the 2024 election. Here are some more facts about mail-in balloting:

      Vote-by-mail ballots provide more security to elections, not less. According to one study, voters are more likely to be struck by lightning than experience mail-in vote fraud. Elections officials use protocols to verify the eligibility and identity of the voter prior to sending the vote-by-mail ballot. When the ballot is returned, elections officials will verify the voter’s identity through signature verification. If the elections official determines that the voter’s signature does not compare, the identification envelope will not be opened, and the ballot will not be counted until the identification of the voter is confirmed. If a voter loses, fails to receive, or makes a mistake on their ballot, they can request another vote-by-mail ballot from their county elections official or go to a polling place to receive a replacement ballot. And if there is a problem, elections officials regularly work with local district attorney’s to prosecute cases of voter fraud.”

      Of course, Trump doesn’t read and his script writers won’t read this to him. But at least it’s out there for the public to read.

    71. 71.

      jonas

       “delulu,” a shortening of the word delusional that means “believing things that are not real or true, usually because you choose to.”

      Definitely a word for our times.

    72. 72.

      Belafon

      @Professor Bigfoot:

      the indentured Irish were the equivalent of the enslaved Africans

       

      The Onion’s review of Sinners: A movie about how Americans cannot talk about slavery without mentioning the Irish

      Edit: Now that I have written this, I think it may have said race instead of slavery.

    73. 73.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Professor Bigfoot: The Corporation Rim is in some ways as nasty as the Empire from Star Wars. (Though it’s also not escaped my notice that slavery of humans seemed to exist without controversy in the good old days of the Old Republic, and that hardly anyone with a meat brain seems to give the condition of droids a second thought, even though there’s abundant evidence that they ought to.)

    74. 74.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @eclare: Yeah, the output looks plausible to amateurs, but falls apart under scrutiny, and you may have noticed that many judges are intensely unhappy to see an “AI” generated legal brief that cites nonexistent cases, to the point of threatening to disbar the responsible parties.

      This is not entirely unrelated to the reason I insist on using the Oxford comma in the face of style guides saying that it’s Wrong.

    77. 77.

      RevRick

      @SiubhanDuinne: My own personal mondegreen is from the 1976 Manfred Mann hit Blinded by the Light . I miss heard the line revved up like a deuce to be wrapped up like a douche! 

    78. 78.

      different-church-lady

      @Professor Bigfoot: I have a friend who worked me for months to read The Unbearable Lightness of Being. One day I said to myself, “He really seems to be burning up to talk about this book, I should read it just to give him that.”

      So I read it. And the next time I saw him, I said so, and waited for him to talk about whatever had been building up inside him about it. And all he had to say was, “Good book, huh?”

    83. 83.

      Matt McIrvin

      @RevRick: That’s because, as Mann sings it, it sounds 100% like “wrapped up like a douche” and not whatever he intended.

      (I think Bruce Springsteen wrote the line as “cut loose like a deuce”, which is kind of nonsense but the song is filled with nonsense internal rhymes like that.)

    85. 85.

      prostratedragon

      @Suzanne:

      Try startpage.com; search “creme brulee [your city]” and you should get something. That’s my preferred engine, out of Germany I think.

    88. 88.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Bruce K in ATH-GR:

      I insist on using the Oxford comma in the face of style guides saying that it’s Wrong.

      I am generally opposed to banning and burning books, but any such style guide has earned its fate.

    94. 94.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Betty Cracker: ​
        certainkly arguable, though on 1980’s AOR top rock songs of all time lists, it always came in second, after “Stairway to Heaven” and before “Freebird.” Personally, I’ll choose the Stones any day over those other two!

    102. 102.

      mrmoshpotato

      @RevRick:

      3). Trump’s racist deportation policies wallop critical sectors of the economy in agriculture, meatpacking, construction and hospitality. 

      Also healthcare.

    103. 103.

      prostratedragon

      Cong. Jasmine Crockett:

      As a former Texas State Rep, let me be clear: LOCKING Rep. Nicole Collier inside the chamber is beyond outrageous.

      Forcing elected officials to sign “permission slips” & take police escorts to leave? That’s not procedure. That’s some old Jim Crow playbook.

      Maya Wiley:

      A Black women, elected by her constituents is literally being held hostage for refusing to be policed by an opponents. Let that sink in. @angelarye.bsky.social interview with Rep Collier: m.youtube.com/watch?v=hFrDwkB5agY

      Sara Spector:

      Armed #Texas DPS officers are now assigned to follow TX House Dems everywhere even dropping their kids off at school. The SAME DPS that stayed in that Uvalde hallway as kids bled out. This authoritarianism will be coming to your state soon! #TxLege

    104. 104.

      WereBear

      We had a cat who loved Devo. Mr WayofCats would have VH1 in the background while he did art, and Ordell had the lineup filed somewhere. He would show up seconds before any Devo videos.

      Especially, “Whip It.” Whip it good!

    107. 107.

      WereBear

      @Professor Bigfoot: Which is tied up with being an actual adult.

      Our biggest problem is that some many Republicans are stuck in junior high and won’t leave. We don’t have a term for a brain that cannot make the leap into full adult mode as they approach 25.

      I think we need one. And those group houses, like we have for other people whose brains can’t make it all the way home.

    112. 112.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @different-church-lady:

      We had a power outage last month one afternoon during our Girls Rock Denver summer camp.  What to do on the fly?

      The curriculum head got down on the piano (didn’t need power) in the sanctuary (we held camp in an old church) and started playing everything she knew.

      Campers age this year ranged from 8-16 and we had around 40.  Most of the teens were too cool to get up on stage and dance and sing but the rest?

      They knew the Taylor Swift songs, that didn’t surprise me but when the pianist started in on “Don’t Stop Believing” I was shocked that *every* camper up there knew the words and were belting it out in their best Steve Perry imitation.

      So, it’s a good song for that. ;)

    114. 114.

      catclub

      @eclare: I always use an Oxford comma. If that’s wrong, I don’t want to be right.

       

      I will just note that the top post mentions the Cambridge Dictionary, while to me, it has always been the OED that is authoritative.

       

      Cambridge sounds like a cheap copycat.

    116. 116.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Trivia Man: Making him the first one they kill.

      I loved me some RAH; live by some of his principles today but— that was some romantic Western Noble Man bullshit through and through.

    117. 117.

      Suzanne

      @Steve in the ATL:

      BA in Art History? 

      Oh my God. No. Art History is for Europeans and blue-haired annoying nieces who go to Oberlin.

      American tradwives study things like “Communications” and “Family and Child Development” and “Nutrition Science”.

    123. 123.

      Mel

      @Suzanne: exactly this! Additionally, the tradwife loons seem to glorify women doing all  things “the old-fashioned way” or “all by hand!”: like supposedly spending hours sewing all their ruffly damn curtains instead of purchasing curtains, and mixing cookie dough or cake batter for 15 minutes with a wooden spoon in an antique knock-off bowl, instead of using a mixer for 2 minutes, etc.)

      in other words, bogging them down with hours of additional, unnecessary work, because we all know what happens if those “little ladies” have any time to think for themselves.

      I’m convinced that a lot of the tradwife bloggers are just  trying to flog merchandise, but the concept itself has become scarily insidious in the rural and suburban areas where I live, with the blogs, as unrealistic as they are, being held up by men as examples of what “good” girls and women do. As in,“Good women, REAL women, have time make their family’s food from scratch and by hand, because they don’t waste their energy at a job or a club.”

      It gets even more terrifying at the intersection of tradwife, homeschooler, and anti-vaxxer…

    127. 127.

      Suzanne

      @Mel: Yeah, tradwifery is a different flavor of women-hating than Stepford-wifery. It’s important to distinguish them from each other, as well as all the others, so we can all be more aware of the incredible reach, creativity, and deviousness of patriarchy.

      As I have said many, many times….. some women come to love patriarchy, because they find one of these lanes and they do very well at it. They get invested in upholding it because they’ve figured out a way to be successful, if not independent.

      Being an active agent of your own life is a difficult thing and there is no guarantee of success.

    128. 128.

      Mel

      @Omnes Omnibus: I’m not sure that there are exact margins or markers,  but I’d say it’s  when it’s a woman is being told to do it b/c her survival or family/ community acceptance depends upon her doing it, versus enjoying it, as in, “I’m going to wear that apron b/c  it’s damn cute, and I keep my chickens because they’re awesome little dinosaurs and the eggs taste good,  even if my partner thinks they’re creepy-looking…”

    129. 129.

      laura

      @Mel: when I see tradwife stuff, I can’t help but think financial dependency. You can’t be milking the baby goats, grinding wheat into flour and homeschooling eight kids and working 40 quarters to qualify for the earned benefits of social security and medicare. It’s a scam and it’s the patriarchy and I’m not having any of that future of precarity and dependence bullshit.

    134. 134.

      scav

      Authentic traditional wives wouldn’t be flaunting about self-aggrandizing (and monetizing) themselves in public spaces in any case.

    135. 135.

      Mel

      @laura: Absolutely. My suffragist great granny is surely spinning in her grave, She lived well into her 90s and had pretty well seen it all: nursing during the Spanish flu, women getting the vote, the advent of antibiotics and of hormonal birth control, 2 world wars, raised by her grandmother and her grt. granny (who was born in 1830) who told her in no uncertain terms that she needed to have independence and an income whether she married or not.

      She used to tell me and my teenage friends NEVER to assume that Roe or equal rights were guaranteed to stand, and that we had to be ready to fight those battles again and again and again.

      Sadly, how correct she was.

    140. 140.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Paul in KY: ​
       

      Many of those bands put out great albums that have aged well despite the overall perception the bands themselves might have suffered over the subsequent years.

      You mentioned Styx, both “Grand Illusion” and “Pieces of Eight” are really good albums. Kansas’s “Leftoverture” is also a really good album.

      Most people don’t know that Journey pre-Steve Perry put out 3 albums that are very different than the direction they took after he joined (and that story is very corporate and the result of the band wanting to go in a different direction after their last tour when Van Halen was opening for them and blowing them off the stage). Another Journey factoid is that their longtime guitarist, Neal Schon, is married to the woman who was married to the guy who’s family owned a vineyard in Northern VA and they were the ones that crashed an Obama party. She ditched him the instant the wealth ran out, then eventually glommed onto Schon. She was on Celebrity Addiction and kicked out for not having one. Grifter but her and Schon have been married for a dozen years so something’s working.

      Man did I go down a rabbit hole.

    143. 143.

      WereBear

      @Mel: When things fall apart, people get desperate to take back control, even things they should not.

      I see it as Southern Protestantism experiencing their own faith collapsing in sex scandals as soulless as their rivals, the Catholics. QAnon is the new religion, all of which says the Democrats are the real baby killers.

      Because fundamentalism is abusive. It can’t help it, And putting slavery in your dogma does not a sweet treat make.

      I’ve only got a BA in Psych, but I can decode QAnon in a hot minute.

    144. 144.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @Professor Bigfoot: Andor. Andor was totally, absolutely worth it. And completely on topic, with apt parallels to our current USA challenge. Only, it’s uplifting. So uplifting.

      i was always an I-prefer-reading person, but with more stress and exhaustion, I have grown more capacity for passive activities like watching video media. I watched Andor twice, and got started on a third time, when my streaming service expired it. Highly highly recommend. It’s barely a Star Wars show. And the Main characters are mostly not white people. There’s a level of applied caring, and personal grit, that captured my heart.

      i suppose this review/recommendation was almost a TED talk.

    145. 145.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @lowtechcyclist: we used to call them stay home moms. Or single paycheck families. The mythic sustainable (isolated as fuck) nuclear family.

      It’s just not a majority. Aren’t all the “tradwives” white, also?

      i need a list of the incomes and careers of their husbands/boyfriends/partners.

      They’re all beautiful, young, privileged, uninjured, and if they have children, none of them have disabilities, and they never have broken fridges, or furnaces, or raccoons or mice, or ants on their property.

    146. 146.

      Trivia Man

      @Professor Bigfoot: Absolutely. Love Heinlein but with age i see through more of his “libertarian” schtick and his over the top SPECIAL HUMANS characters. ‘Rules are for the masses’ kind of stuff.

      Farnams Freehold may be the first book i ever read that made me ponder race and how it fits in to government and society. I bet it was controversial at the time.

    148. 148.

      Trivia Man

      @Gloria DryGarden: I started by watching the last 3 episodes then immediately after going to Rogue 1 and then A New Hope. Very satisfying, it felt like a true movie trilogy. After that i started andor at the beginning and enjoyed it all.

    149. 149.

      Trollhattan

      DEVO may as well have invented MTV (not that I hold it against them) because before the first album was even released there were conceptual short films and bootleg concert tapes circulating that made it to our California outpost and caused quite the stir. Mad genius and a good decade ahead of their time, is all I need say.

      That they and Chrissie Hinde came from the same Kent State blast furnace of democracy is a thing that took me decades to learn.

    151. 151.

      Trollhattan

      @Gloria DryGarden:

      Once again nostalgia for an American past that barely existed, if ever.

      Mom and dad juggled three kids, two jobs, one car and one mortgage from the ’50s through the mid-’70s; you know, the Good Old Days.

      If we’re going back to the interwar period and the Depression, well, who even had a job? and before that, no washing machines, no fridges, no automated anything, so just how much time did a wife with kids have to even consider a “job” when her time was already 130% spoken for?

      In sum, these people are mental and thank you for coming to my TED talk.

    155. 155.

      Martin

      @Omnes Omnibus: I would argue that cottagecore is aesthetic, and tradwifery is a belief system. It seems very centered on removing physical dependencies on society, notions of independence, self sufficiency, etc. – sort of in the vein of like the Amish. But they don’t remove themselves from the economic dependency as many are influencers, have YouTube channels, etc. I wouldn’t say that cottagecore people view society as corrupt, but I would say that tradwives do and their activities are virtuous and an effort to restore a virtuous society. Like the amish it can’t be disconnected from the religious elements either. Like, there are no muslim tradwives, but muslim cottagecore is a thing.

    157. 157.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Martin: It was a quip.  But the actual question, assuming there was one, was: At what point does an aesthetic become a pathology?Something worth pondering perhaps, but not really requiring an answer.

