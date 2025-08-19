The Cambridge Dictionary has added over 6,000 new words including slang terms like “skibidi,” pronounced SKIH-bih-dee, "tradwife" and "delulu."
— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) August 18, 2025 at 11:00 PM
The new Netflix documentary "Devo" explores the Ohio-born art-rock band known for their quirky style and misunderstood message.
— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) August 18, 2025 at 6:00 PM
One major question will be front and center for Federal Reserve policymakers as they prepare for an annual conference in Jackson, Wyoming next week and a crucial policy meeting in September: Which is a bigger problem for the economy right now, stubborn inflation or slower hiring?
— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) August 17, 2025 at 8:00 AM
I've noticed some people on Twitter are prone to arguing with Grok, posing leading questions to get Grok to confirm their most delusional, conspiratorial beliefs. I worry that this behavior + AI's politeness bias + lack of mental health services + widespread guns will lead to bad things.
— derek guy (@dieworkwear.bsky.social) August 17, 2025 at 11:05 PM
(More from John Skiles Skinner’s thread later.)
